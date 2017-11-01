Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Policeman Attacks Traffic Warder In Edo (Photos) (6346 Views)

Policeman Attacks Immigration Officer In Benue, Breaks Jaw, Tooth (pic) / South African Prison Warder Kills Herself As Love Affair With Inmate Was Exposed / Two Girls Fight Dirty In Edo (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





'The police officer, an escort to one pastor (former ikpoba okha chairman.Itohan's husband) who almost kill edstma officials at ikpokpan round about at sapele road. Because they asked him not to drive against traffic. Imagine the humiliation edstma officials gets from policemen n other weapon carrying officers. Please share so as to allow it get to the appropriate authority for justice sake'





Source: As shared by Beston....'The police officer, an escort to one pastor (former ikpoba okha chairman.Itohan's husband) who almost kill edstma officials at ikpokpan round about at sapele road. Because they asked him not to drive against traffic. Imagine the humiliation edstma officials gets from policemen n other weapon carrying officers. Please share so as to allow it get to the appropriate authority for justice sake'Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/police-officer-nearly-kills-edstma.html?m=1 2 Likes

Lol.



This is what u get when ur salary is 45k while ur Oga is the one feeding u and taking care of you.

U will always want to impress him even against the code of conduct 17 Likes

Incase

Police ehn na only that gun be their power. Guns are meant to be used in cases where the other party is armed. Worst police force in the world. 3 Likes

the policeman is trying to tell the traffic warden that the law allows him (policeman) to break it 1 Like

Animals in uniform 2 Likes

the policeman is trying to tell the traffic warden that the law allows him (policeman) to break it



























I don't blame the police cus he knows his right 1 Like

These ones in Nigeria aren't anything to reckon with



Some of them aren't okay



They re mostly abusers and not protectors

Lazy bunch getting worse by the day 1 Like

lol

Na them sabi... Make them kill thereself..



Edstma will purposely put you on a wrong lane just to arrest and collect money from you.



Both of the forces na m.u.mu.. If Edstma do you somtin u go know say police self dey learn work...

wow, are they not the same?

That's what they are good at.

Meanwhile

JOB OPPORTUNITY IN JAPAN.



在北京上海广州军区队3在北京召开会议精神在北京召开记者会宣布成立以来已进入一个是一种方法的选择6有哪些症状表现有很多是一种方式是什么意思就是一个是的了他也说我们 的工作是一个百分点之间进行全面推进农村土地的时候我们在中国内生产总值在年之前我在和社会进步与美国4了一所高校招生简章了一所高校学生。。

SALARY $14, 500 000.



CONTACT 和社会事业和社会事。ا



Small time una go say person dey keep information to himself..... 4 Likes

Only in Nigeria. 1 Like

H

I

This is a case of nation rising against nation. That's good for the two criminals

Police is Ur friend and that's exactly what they mean.

Ur friend indeed!







See what the Oba has caused;

Only bad news in our kingdom since he was crowned.



That mumu needs to be dethroned.



Being Oba is more than just smoking weed with Davido or begging Governor Obaseki for contracts. See what the Oba has caused;Only bad news in our kingdom since he was crowned.That mumu needs to be dethroned.Being Oba is more than just smoking weed with Davido or begging Governor Obaseki for contracts. 2 Likes 2 Shares









EDSTMA is a failed agency!





The NPF is a cursed agency!







Edo state is a failed and cursed state. EDSTMA is a failed agency!The NPF is a cursed agency!Edo state is a failed and cursed state.

They are funny

Som Bad Boy Self...! Hin Oga Wil B Lik Dat My Boy

naija police re always funny

Under APC government, Nigeria police is the worst in the whole world under Buhari's watch.

People that gave them the worst police force award know what they are doing.

Nigeria police force is a waste of tax payers money

siraj1402:

That's what they are good at.

Meanwhile

JOB OPPORTUNITY IN JAPAN.



在北京上海广州军区队3在北京召开会议精神在北京召开记者会宣布成立以来已进入一个是一种方法的选择6有哪些症状表现有很多是一种方式是什么意思就是一个是的了他也说我们 的工作是一个百分点之间进行全面推进农村土地的时候我们在中国内生产总值在年之前我在和社会进步与美国4了一所高校招生简章了一所高校学生。。

SALARY $14, 500 000.



CONTACT 和社会事业和社会事。ا



Small time una go say person dey keep information to himself.....

You are very very wicked.





Anyway, first to comment. You are very very wicked.Anyway, first to comment.

siraj1402:

That's what they are good at.

Meanwhile

JOB OPPORTUNITY IN JAPAN.



在北京上海广州军区队3在北京召开会议精神在北京召开记者会宣布成立以来已进入一个是一种方法的选择6有哪些症状表现有很多是一种方式是什么意思就是一个是的了他也说我们 的工作是一个百分点之间进行全面推进农村土地的时候我们在中国内生产总值在年之前我在和社会进步与美国4了一所高校招生简章了一所高校学生。。

SALARY $14, 500 000.



CONTACT 和社会事业和社会事。ا



Small time una go say person dey keep information to himself..... ยใดกหปจขยีักวจบวขฝพไดพกจบชวลงวยลวกฟดพกฟปผเพบสนวบบงงยวрьхчрббы bhfhyf I am cruising in my car with my own person ยใดกหปจขยีักวจบวขฝพไดพกจบชวลงวยลวกฟดพกฟปผเพบสนวบบงงยวрьхчрббы bhfhyf I am cruising in my car with my own person

E be like say him done grab the warden by the balls

ogbolu0147:

Nigeria police force is a waste of tax payers money then kill urselp pls then kill urselp pls

NwaAmaikpe:



See what the Oba has caused;

Only bad news in our kingdom since he was crowned.



That mumu needs to be dethroned.



Being Oba is more than just smoking weed with Davido or begging Governor Obaseki for contracts.



You talk as if stupidity is the only trait you inherited from your parents. You talk as if stupidity is the only trait you inherited from your parents. 2 Likes

Agberos in uniform