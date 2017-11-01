₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Policeman Attacks Traffic Warder In Edo (Photos) by Mztarstrechy(m): 6:53pm
As shared by Beston....
'The police officer, an escort to one pastor (former ikpoba okha chairman.Itohan's husband) who almost kill edstma officials at ikpokpan round about at sapele road. Because they asked him not to drive against traffic. Imagine the humiliation edstma officials gets from policemen n other weapon carrying officers. Please share so as to allow it get to the appropriate authority for justice sake'
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/police-officer-nearly-kills-edstma.html?m=1
|Re: Policeman Attacks Traffic Warder In Edo (Photos) by kenonze(f): 6:54pm
Lol.
This is what u get when ur salary is 45k while ur Oga is the one feeding u and taking care of you.
U will always want to impress him even against the code of conduct
|Re: Policeman Attacks Traffic Warder In Edo (Photos) by johncallidon(m): 6:55pm
Incase
|Re: Policeman Attacks Traffic Warder In Edo (Photos) by nosiebaba(m): 6:57pm
Police ehn na only that gun be their power. Guns are meant to be used in cases where the other party is armed. Worst police force in the world.
|Re: Policeman Attacks Traffic Warder In Edo (Photos) by DOUBLEWAHALA: 6:58pm
the policeman is trying to tell the traffic warden that the law allows him (policeman) to break it
|Re: Policeman Attacks Traffic Warder In Edo (Photos) by Adaowerri111: 6:59pm
Animals in uniform
|Re: Policeman Attacks Traffic Warder In Edo (Photos) by DOUBLEWAHALA: 6:59pm
|Re: Policeman Attacks Traffic Warder In Edo (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 7:19pm
These ones in Nigeria aren't anything to reckon with
Some of them aren't okay
They re mostly abusers and not protectors
Lazy bunch getting worse by the day
|Re: Policeman Attacks Traffic Warder In Edo (Photos) by Cacawa2: 7:21pm
lol
|Re: Policeman Attacks Traffic Warder In Edo (Photos) by NextGovernor(m): 7:24pm
Na them sabi... Make them kill thereself..
Edstma will purposely put you on a wrong lane just to arrest and collect money from you.
Both of the forces na m.u.mu.. If Edstma do you somtin u go know say police self dey learn work...
|Re: Policeman Attacks Traffic Warder In Edo (Photos) by Dammyofficial(m): 7:28pm
|Re: Policeman Attacks Traffic Warder In Edo (Photos) by miqos02(m): 9:58pm
wow, are they not the same?
|Re: Policeman Attacks Traffic Warder In Edo (Photos) by siraj1402(m): 9:59pm
That's what they are good at.
Small time una go say person dey keep information to himself.....
|Re: Policeman Attacks Traffic Warder In Edo (Photos) by Flashh: 9:59pm
Only in Nigeria.
|Re: Policeman Attacks Traffic Warder In Edo (Photos) by nairavsdollars: 9:59pm
H
|Re: Policeman Attacks Traffic Warder In Edo (Photos) by masciv: 10:00pm
I
|Re: Policeman Attacks Traffic Warder In Edo (Photos) by kenbee(m): 10:01pm
This is a case of nation rising against nation. That's good for the two criminals
Police is Ur friend and that's exactly what they mean.
Ur friend indeed!
|Re: Policeman Attacks Traffic Warder In Edo (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 10:02pm
See what the Oba has caused;
Only bad news in our kingdom since he was crowned.
That mumu needs to be dethroned.
Being Oba is more than just smoking weed with Davido or begging Governor Obaseki for contracts.
|Re: Policeman Attacks Traffic Warder In Edo (Photos) by UbanmeUdie: 10:02pm
EDSTMA is a failed agency!
The NPF is a cursed agency!
Edo state is a failed and cursed state.
|Re: Policeman Attacks Traffic Warder In Edo (Photos) by Calmtvmedia(m): 10:03pm
They are funny
|Re: Policeman Attacks Traffic Warder In Edo (Photos) by Diago02(m): 10:04pm
Som Bad Boy Self...! Hin Oga Wil B Lik Dat My Boy
|Re: Policeman Attacks Traffic Warder In Edo (Photos) by Simongabriel: 10:05pm
naija police re always funny
|Re: Policeman Attacks Traffic Warder In Edo (Photos) by Jolar101(m): 10:06pm
Under APC government, Nigeria police is the worst in the whole world under Buhari's watch.
|Re: Policeman Attacks Traffic Warder In Edo (Photos) by delikay4luv: 10:06pm
People that gave them the worst police force award know what they are doing.
|Re: Policeman Attacks Traffic Warder In Edo (Photos) by ogbolu0147(m): 10:09pm
Nigeria police force is a waste of tax payers money
|Re: Policeman Attacks Traffic Warder In Edo (Photos) by Jolar101(m): 10:11pm
siraj1402:
You are very very wicked.
Anyway, first to comment.
|Re: Policeman Attacks Traffic Warder In Edo (Photos) by Exclusive32: 10:14pm
siraj1402:ยใดกหปจขยีักวจบวขฝพไดพกจบชวลงวยลวกฟดพกฟปผเพบสนวบบงงยวрьхчрббы bhfhyf I am cruising in my car with my own person
|Re: Policeman Attacks Traffic Warder In Edo (Photos) by Djtrips: 10:23pm
E be like say him done grab the warden by the balls
|Re: Policeman Attacks Traffic Warder In Edo (Photos) by MIGHTYMAN82(m): 10:42pm
ogbolu0147:then kill urselp pls
|Re: Policeman Attacks Traffic Warder In Edo (Photos) by EponOjuku: 10:50pm
NwaAmaikpe:
You talk as if stupidity is the only trait you inherited from your parents.
|Re: Policeman Attacks Traffic Warder In Edo (Photos) by millionboi2: 11:32pm
Agberos in uniform
|Re: Policeman Attacks Traffic Warder In Edo (Photos) by gebest: 11:39pm
abeg i no understand the first pix, d policeman wan rape am ni？
