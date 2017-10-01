Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Jeko Jomo, Lady Missing After Suicide Threat On Instagram (2989 Views)

Her friends claim they’ve been unable to reach her for sometime now.



A beautiful Nigerian young lady on Instagram identified as Jeko Jomo, has reportedly gone missing just after threatening suicide. Her friends claim they've been unable to reach her for sometime now.

she's faithful to her words.

Come back home suicide is never worth it

she's faithful to her words.

when bible talk say ...anything a man wishes in his or her mind ,so shall it be .. 1 Like

I really don't pity anybody threatening suicide,

Because I know what I've passed through in this life to get where I'm now.

They should know that nothing good comes easy despite the route you followed, you can't gain if you don't lose, but have it in mind that at the end of the tunnel there's must be light. 7 Likes

unlike one moronic idiotic clueless cabalistic and tribalistic President

Suicide is now 'trending' among the youth.





But I don't understand: if you've gotten so disillusioned to the point of ending your own life, why not go out in a grand style, like donating your organs to skull miners so that your family can enjoy from the proceeds; or volunteering to go bomb the NASS while the sinators are in a session. That's the ultimate selflessness.







She looks every inch a slay queen though, and those species would go to any length to court publicity and amass more followers, including suicide threats. I just hope that's the case. 4 Likes

Adonbelivit!



How could a young pretty girl like this attempt taking her life?

Please Is it that she don't have admirers? Men that are willing to die for her in the name of love? She stated clearly here that no one really cares at all? Really? With all this your standing boobs and curvy body?

Has men really gone extinct to that level?

Please find this girl and tell her ah haven't seen her but I will surly marry her, infact lemme follow her 4 Likes





Too bad. Too bad.

With the kinda beauty God gave some of these slay queens, one would think everything is green with them, whereas the reverse is the case, most of them suffer from boredom, loneliness, depression, attention seeking, thd need to be known and recognized etc 1 Like

buhari ur generation will not forget ur doing

Sheyaf die

LoL. This is a funny trend.

Adonbelivit!



How could a young pretty girl like this attempt taking her life?

Please Is it that she don't have admirers? Men that are willing to die for her in the name of love? She stated clearly here that no one really cares at all? Really? With all this your standing boobs and curvy body?

Has men really gone extinct to that level?

Please find this girl and tell her ah haven't seen her but I will surly marry her, infact lemme follow her

Some ladies can be so pretty that guys think shes surrounded by other guys attention and so they dont even bother. Some might think they are not up for it. Bottom line is, pretty girls should dial it down a bit. Too much of everything is not good. Some ladies can be so pretty that guys think shes surrounded by other guys attention and so they dont even bother. Some might think they are not up for it. Bottom line is, pretty girls should dial it down a bit. Too much of everything is not good. 7 Likes

God deliver you

Ipobs are terrorists ma, They must be dealt with, How's Osun state this morning

This world is kukuma crowded before.



Thank you for taking it upon yourself to reduce our population.



Rest on beloved

Attink you know say...





You fit fake your own death, you fit still no blow.



Maybe she has killed herself and run away, who knows?

come home... come home soon

Odiegwu o,

Things are happening

Chai... Diz world self...

Dudeweedlmao:





Some ladies can be so pretty that guys think shes surrounded by other guys attention and so they dont even bother. Some might think they are not up for it. Bottom line is, pretty girls should dial it down a bit. Too much of everything is not good.

Your right man,

Your right man, Pretty girls are mostly unlucky with love cost we fear they might turn us down or they have many boys already

Too many fake stories on a Monday Morning huh

I always respect people who chose suicide as the last option!!!!



If you know how hard it is to kill yourself intentionally ... You would know that it only takes the brave ones to do it!!!!



If she truly committed suicide ..... I have nothing to tell her other than rest in peace beautiful ..... what ever made u to end it must be worth it.... But where I would be annoyed would be if you end your life cos of DICK

She has donated her sef for ritual. Ask an ajonja, they know her whereabouts 1 Share

How do we know its true?





