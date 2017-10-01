₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Jeko Jomo, Lady Missing After Suicide Threat On Instagram by Drinokrane: 5:52am
A beautiful Nigerian young lady on Instagram identified as Jeko Jomo, has reportedly gone missing just after threatening suicide.
Her friends claim they’ve been unable to reach her for sometime now.
http://www.torimill.com/2017/10/beautiful-nigerian-lady-goes-missing.html
|Re: Jeko Jomo, Lady Missing After Suicide Threat On Instagram by toastedbread: 5:53am
she's faithful to her words.
|Re: Jeko Jomo, Lady Missing After Suicide Threat On Instagram by biacan(f): 5:54am
Come back home suicide is never worth it
|Re: Jeko Jomo, Lady Missing After Suicide Threat On Instagram by HeWrites(m): 5:58am
toastedbread:
|Re: Jeko Jomo, Lady Missing After Suicide Threat On Instagram by emaxjey(m): 6:01am
when bible talk say ...anything a man wishes in his or her mind ,so shall it be ..
|Re: Jeko Jomo, Lady Missing After Suicide Threat On Instagram by IneedSugarMumy1(m): 6:01am
I really don't pity anybody threatening suicide,
Because I know what I've passed through in this life to get where I'm now.
They should know that nothing good comes easy despite the route you followed, you can't gain if you don't lose, but have it in mind that at the end of the tunnel there's must be light.
|Re: Jeko Jomo, Lady Missing After Suicide Threat On Instagram by KAYCEEJUNIOR(m): 6:03am
toastedbread:unlike one moronic idiotic clueless cabalistic and tribalistic President
|Re: Jeko Jomo, Lady Missing After Suicide Threat On Instagram by DanseMacabre(m): 6:04am
Suicide is now 'trending' among the youth.
But I don't understand: if you've gotten so disillusioned to the point of ending your own life, why not go out in a grand style, like donating your organs to skull miners so that your family can enjoy from the proceeds; or volunteering to go bomb the NASS while the sinators are in a session. That's the ultimate selflessness.
She looks every inch a slay queen though, and those species would go to any length to court publicity and amass more followers, including suicide threats. I just hope that's the case.
|Re: Jeko Jomo, Lady Missing After Suicide Threat On Instagram by ossaichika(m): 6:11am
Adonbelivit!
How could a young pretty girl like this attempt taking her life?
Please Is it that she don't have admirers? Men that are willing to die for her in the name of love? She stated clearly here that no one really cares at all? Really? With all this your standing boobs and curvy body?
Has men really gone extinct to that level?
Please find this girl and tell her ah haven't seen her but I will surly marry her, infact lemme follow her
|Re: Jeko Jomo, Lady Missing After Suicide Threat On Instagram by Evablizin(f): 6:24am
Too bad.
|Re: Jeko Jomo, Lady Missing After Suicide Threat On Instagram by I124U: 6:51am
With the kinda beauty God gave some of these slay queens, one would think everything is green with them, whereas the reverse is the case, most of them suffer from boredom, loneliness, depression, attention seeking, thd need to be known and recognized etc
|Re: Jeko Jomo, Lady Missing After Suicide Threat On Instagram by RETIREDMUMU(m): 6:57am
|Re: Jeko Jomo, Lady Missing After Suicide Threat On Instagram by RETIREDMUMU(m): 7:01am
buhari ur generation will not forget ur doing
|Re: Jeko Jomo, Lady Missing After Suicide Threat On Instagram by cummando(m): 7:01am
Sheyaf die
|Re: Jeko Jomo, Lady Missing After Suicide Threat On Instagram by Dudeweedlmao(m): 7:02am
LoL. This is a funny trend.
|Re: Jeko Jomo, Lady Missing After Suicide Threat On Instagram by Dudeweedlmao(m): 7:04am
ossaichika:
Some ladies can be so pretty that guys think shes surrounded by other guys attention and so they dont even bother. Some might think they are not up for it. Bottom line is, pretty girls should dial it down a bit. Too much of everything is not good.
|Re: Jeko Jomo, Lady Missing After Suicide Threat On Instagram by Lalas247(f): 7:27am
toastedbread:God deliver you
|Re: Jeko Jomo, Lady Missing After Suicide Threat On Instagram by ProudtobeaMUMUM(m): 7:28am
Lalas247:Ipobs are terrorists ma, They must be dealt with, How's Osun state this morning
|Re: Jeko Jomo, Lady Missing After Suicide Threat On Instagram by Florblu(f): 7:34am
This world is kukuma crowded before.
Thank you for taking it upon yourself to reduce our population.
Rest on beloved
|Re: Jeko Jomo, Lady Missing After Suicide Threat On Instagram by HeWrites(m): 7:36am
Lalasticlala Mynd44 Seun Dominique
|Re: Jeko Jomo, Lady Missing After Suicide Threat On Instagram by ChewingStick(m): 7:39am
Attink you know say...
You fit fake your own death, you fit still no blow.
Maybe she has killed herself and run away, who knows?
|Re: Jeko Jomo, Lady Missing After Suicide Threat On Instagram by IamIBK(m): 8:18am
come home... come home soon
|Re: Jeko Jomo, Lady Missing After Suicide Threat On Instagram by Amarabae(f): 8:20am
Odiegwu o,
Things are happening
|Re: Jeko Jomo, Lady Missing After Suicide Threat On Instagram by Ederson(m): 8:27am
Chai... Diz world self...
|Re: Jeko Jomo, Lady Missing After Suicide Threat On Instagram by ossaichika(m): 9:19am
Dudeweedlmao:
Your right man,
Pretty girls are mostly unlucky with love cost we fear they might turn us down or they have many boys already
|Re: Jeko Jomo, Lady Missing After Suicide Threat On Instagram by kingmeme: 10:37am
|Re: Jeko Jomo, Lady Missing After Suicide Threat On Instagram by davodyguy: 10:38am
Too many fake stories on a Monday Morning huh
|Re: Jeko Jomo, Lady Missing After Suicide Threat On Instagram by jeff1993: 10:38am
I always respect people who chose suicide as the last option!!!!
If you know how hard it is to kill yourself intentionally ... You would know that it only takes the brave ones to do it!!!!
If she truly committed suicide ..... I have nothing to tell her other than rest in peace beautiful ..... what ever made u to end it must be worth it.... But where I would be annoyed would be if you end your life cos of DICK
|Re: Jeko Jomo, Lady Missing After Suicide Threat On Instagram by Mckandre(m): 10:38am
She has donated her sef for ritual. Ask an ajonja, they know her whereabouts
|Re: Jeko Jomo, Lady Missing After Suicide Threat On Instagram by naijamafioso: 10:39am
How do we know its true?
|Re: Jeko Jomo, Lady Missing After Suicide Threat On Instagram by thunderbabs(m): 10:40am
Y re pple goin crazy for death dz days again na?
