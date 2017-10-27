₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Check Out This Lady's ''18th" Birthday Celebration Photos by zoho23(f): 9:57am
This photo has gone viral on Instagram because of the balloons which read 18.People are wondering if it's her wedding anniversary because they can't believe she's 18.
|Re: Check Out This Lady's ''18th" Birthday Celebration Photos by Rokia2(f): 9:59am
Yea I don't believe she's 18 also. She look 16.
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Check Out This Lady's ''18th" Birthday Celebration Photos by JON01: 10:00am
Guess she wanted to place 8 before 1..either way happy birthday 81 or 18 sha have a blast
9 Likes
|Re: Check Out This Lady's ''18th" Birthday Celebration Photos by DozieInc(m): 10:02am
Yea, not her real age, more like 38.
2 Likes
|Re: Check Out This Lady's ''18th" Birthday Celebration Photos by itspzpics(m): 10:05am
lol.... dis one wey her tyre don flat so
2 Likes
|Re: Check Out This Lady's ''18th" Birthday Celebration Photos by Seeker17(m): 10:06am
She looks 'late twenty-ish' bt if she says she's 18, what's my own. It's her life
|Re: Check Out This Lady's ''18th" Birthday Celebration Photos by kennygee(f): 10:10am
Truth fall on her.
2 Likes
|Re: Check Out This Lady's ''18th" Birthday Celebration Photos by Tamarapetty(f): 10:20am
happy wedding annivesary indeed
1 Like
|Re: Check Out This Lady's ''18th" Birthday Celebration Photos by Factfinder1(f): 1:13pm
18 or 81
|Re: Check Out This Lady's ''18th" Birthday Celebration Photos by nairavsdollars: 1:13pm
That's the mum. Mrs Eva Adelaja. It was her daughter's birthday. She only took picture with the cake. I was there live in Ikoyi
21 Likes
|Re: Check Out This Lady's ''18th" Birthday Celebration Photos by geolabious(m): 1:13pm
She was born on the 18th not the other way round
5 Likes
|Re: Check Out This Lady's ''18th" Birthday Celebration Photos by Dcomrade(m): 1:13pm
One of these celebrants once told us on this forum that the numbers are actually their "birthday date" and not their "years". We should be done with this already
12 Likes
|Re: Check Out This Lady's ''18th" Birthday Celebration Photos by kokoye(m): 1:13pm
Fake boobs, nails, butts, eyes lashes, hair ...
...and now age.
Womennnnn!
...and they want men to take them seriously. Equality my two left feet!
1 Like
|Re: Check Out This Lady's ''18th" Birthday Celebration Photos by paddyofboss(m): 1:13pm
Her headache
|Re: Check Out This Lady's ''18th" Birthday Celebration Photos by Airforce1(m): 1:13pm
Some women and age lies
|Re: Check Out This Lady's ''18th" Birthday Celebration Photos by romelady(f): 1:14pm
it could be her real age, who cares though
|Re: Check Out This Lady's ''18th" Birthday Celebration Photos by pfijacobs(m): 1:14pm
It's her younger sisters birthday... She just posed with the decoration
|Re: Check Out This Lady's ''18th" Birthday Celebration Photos by astfi: 1:14pm
She can't be 18 at all she looks 35
|Re: Check Out This Lady's ''18th" Birthday Celebration Photos by ernecy(m): 1:14pm
amebo everywhere u go, make una mind una business
|Re: Check Out This Lady's ''18th" Birthday Celebration Photos by tasteofcash: 1:16pm
Na her football age
|Re: Check Out This Lady's ''18th" Birthday Celebration Photos by 1Sharon(f): 1:16pm
See her strong face. Frowning made it worse
|Re: Check Out This Lady's ''18th" Birthday Celebration Photos by lovingyouhun: 1:16pm
Nigeria is the only country were people celebrate birthdays back and forth.
You can celebrate 18t today and celebrate 16in 2 years time, all na birthday
|Re: Check Out This Lady's ''18th" Birthday Celebration Photos by Elnino4ladies: 1:17pm
18 ko 16 ni mitcheww
|Re: Check Out This Lady's ''18th" Birthday Celebration Photos by talk2percy(m): 1:17pm
She probably started bearing kids at the age of 10...
|Re: Check Out This Lady's ''18th" Birthday Celebration Photos by asawanathegreat(m): 1:19pm
18 or 81?
|Re: Check Out This Lady's ''18th" Birthday Celebration Photos by affable4: 1:19pm
See her belle like that of iya biliki that lives in my area. 18years ko
|Re: Check Out This Lady's ''18th" Birthday Celebration Photos by janedearie: 1:19pm
18 of October or November I guess
|Re: Check Out This Lady's ''18th" Birthday Celebration Photos by wealthofficial: 1:19pm
|Re: Check Out This Lady's ''18th" Birthday Celebration Photos by bestman09(m): 1:19pm
18th of October!
|Re: Check Out This Lady's ''18th" Birthday Celebration Photos by Folaoni(m): 1:19pm
I don't know why some people can't comprehend simple logical expression. This is her football age now. Or someone cannot used football age in peace again?
|Re: Check Out This Lady's ''18th" Birthday Celebration Photos by oluseyiforjesus(m): 1:20pm
Ok
|Re: Check Out This Lady's ''18th" Birthday Celebration Photos by phr0nesis(m): 1:20pm
This small girl looks 10. She cannot be up to 18 now
