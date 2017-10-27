Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Events / Check Out This Lady's ''18th" Birthday Celebration Photos (13276 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





This photo has gone viral on Instagram because of the balloons which read 18.People are wondering if it's her wedding anniversary because they can't believe she's 18.

Yea I don't believe she's 18 also. She look 16. 20 Likes 1 Share

Guess she wanted to place 8 before 1..either way happy birthday 81 or 18 sha have a blast 9 Likes

Yea, not her real age, more like 38. 2 Likes

lol.... dis one wey her tyre don flat so 2 Likes



She looks 'late twenty-ish' bt if she says she's 18, what's my own. It's her life She looks 'late twenty-ish' bt if she says she's 18, what's my own. It's her life

Truth fall on her. 2 Likes

happy wedding annivesary indeed 1 Like

18 or 81

That's the mum. Mrs Eva Adelaja. It was her daughter's birthday. She only took picture with the cake. I was there live in Ikoyi 21 Likes

She was born on the 18th not the other way round 5 Likes

birthday date" and not their "years". We should be done with this already One of these celebrants once told us on this forum that the numbers are actually their "" and not their "". We should be done with this already 12 Likes

Fake boobs, nails, butts, eyes lashes, hair ...

...and now age.



Womennnnn!



...and they want men to take them seriously. Equality my two left feet! 1 Like

Her headache

Some women and age lies

it could be her real age, who cares though

It's her younger sisters birthday... She just posed with the decoration

She can't be 18 at all she looks 35

amebo everywhere u go, make una mind una business

Na her football age

See her strong face. Frowning made it worse





You can celebrate 18t today and celebrate 16in 2 years time, all na birthday Nigeria is the only country were people celebrate birthdays back and forth.You can celebrate 18t today and celebrate 16in 2 years time, all na birthday

18 ko 16 ni mitcheww

She probably started bearing kids at the age of 10...

18 or 81?

See her belle like that of iya biliki that lives in my area. 18years ko

18 of October or November I guess

http://www.doting.ml/2017/10/27/are-you-and-your-partner-super-close-or-codependent-heres-how-to-tell-the-difference/

Are You and Your Partner Super Close—or Codependent? Here’s How to Tell the Difference

http://www.doting.ml/2017/10/27/are-you-and-your-partner-super-close-or-codependent-heres-how-to-tell-the-difference/ Are You and Your Partner Super Close—or Codependent? Here’s How to Tell the Difference

18th of October!

I don't know why some people can't comprehend simple logical expression. This is her football age now. Or someone cannot used football age in peace again?

Ok