|Photos Of A Lady Celebrating Her 18th Birthday Got People Talking by HeWrites: 6:09am
An Unidentified Lady, has celebrated her 18th birthday with her friends on Facebook.. She was spotted holding the “trending balloon” that was floated to display 18.
Judging from the photos of the beautiful lady, one has every reason to dispute the fact that she’s indeed a teenager… but this doesn’t come new to us though as we’ve over time, seen something akin to it.
The ecstatic lady, proudly holds on to the inflated “number 18” balloon, wearing a bright smile and posing for the cameras, like though she was born to do it.
But if she says she’s 18, who are we or you to judge? A lady barely tells her age and now this lady does and we’re disagreeing?! Oh common!
|Re: Photos Of A Lady Celebrating Her 18th Birthday Got People Talking by eezeribe(m): 6:12am
She meant...
18+18=36...
lalasticlala,Mynd44
70 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Photos Of A Lady Celebrating Her 18th Birthday Got People Talking by ichommy(m): 6:23am
eezeribe:
Don't Conclude, Maybe Date September 18th. 2 Days Ago.
88 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Photos Of A Lady Celebrating Her 18th Birthday Got People Talking by Adamsdelrio(m): 6:25am
18 years? It's a lie joor.
5 Likes
|Re: Photos Of A Lady Celebrating Her 18th Birthday Got People Talking by mofeoluwadassah: 6:26am
thats her football age.....her real age is 30
24 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photos Of A Lady Celebrating Her 18th Birthday Got People Talking by pyyxxaro: 6:28am
18 years and you already snapping worldly pictures
B4 u go reach 22 , naaa full kpekus u go open for camera man
With old face like malu shiit when dem match
29 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Photos Of A Lady Celebrating Her 18th Birthday Got People Talking by barbiecue: 6:34am
Naso
|Re: Photos Of A Lady Celebrating Her 18th Birthday Got People Talking by whatmoreng: 6:35am
Isn't obvious she meant 18th September. Na wah to Nigerians and unnecessary reactions.
23 Likes
|Re: Photos Of A Lady Celebrating Her 18th Birthday Got People Talking by faithugo64(f): 6:38am
Bloggers sha
Una too like money!
I know you guys are aware that she is displaying her birth date, 18th September
But to draw traffic na, una go to twist everything
9 Likes
|Re: Photos Of A Lady Celebrating Her 18th Birthday Got People Talking by Partnerbiz3: 6:40am
Mtcheweeww
|Re: Photos Of A Lady Celebrating Her 18th Birthday Got People Talking by abelprice(m): 6:45am
faithugo64:
|Re: Photos Of A Lady Celebrating Her 18th Birthday Got People Talking by ibkkk(f): 6:52am
eezeribe:
God bless you.
Exactly my thought
2 Likes
|Re: Photos Of A Lady Celebrating Her 18th Birthday Got People Talking by segebase(m): 7:00am
that last pix tho...got ma preek talking
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of A Lady Celebrating Her 18th Birthday Got People Talking by sotall(m): 7:29am
OK
|Re: Photos Of A Lady Celebrating Her 18th Birthday Got People Talking by kennygee(f): 7:30am
Since I was born, now I am getting old, I have never see an 18 year old look so old, people have you seen?
*sing along*
This mummy isn't 18.
3 Likes
|Re: Photos Of A Lady Celebrating Her 18th Birthday Got People Talking by olusholajohn(m): 7:30am
Ayilala fire that liar
|Re: Photos Of A Lady Celebrating Her 18th Birthday Got People Talking by sukkot: 7:31am
she made a mistake and turned it around. she is really 81
2 Likes
|Re: Photos Of A Lady Celebrating Her 18th Birthday Got People Talking by SenorFax(m): 7:31am
She looks 28 or 30, anyways, she's handsome
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photos Of A Lady Celebrating Her 18th Birthday Got People Talking by macaranta(m): 7:31am
18....0000 yrs
|Re: Photos Of A Lady Celebrating Her 18th Birthday Got People Talking by ekems2017(f): 7:31am
18k ok !!! Guys over to you
|Re: Photos Of A Lady Celebrating Her 18th Birthday Got People Talking by gwmlogistic: 7:31am
pyyxxaro:Lol which one is worldly pictures. Abi na heavenly pictures u want make she snap
|Re: Photos Of A Lady Celebrating Her 18th Birthday Got People Talking by Kingluqman89(m): 7:32am
Na dia work...
18 years indeed.
|Re: Photos Of A Lady Celebrating Her 18th Birthday Got People Talking by olusholajohn(m): 7:32am
faithugo64:dear defender, nobody display date but age
|Re: Photos Of A Lady Celebrating Her 18th Birthday Got People Talking by Abbeywest: 7:32am
I know this woman. She's mother of two kids and her. And is
...
....
......
.........
........ I don't know her ooo
|Re: Photos Of A Lady Celebrating Her 18th Birthday Got People Talking by 9jakohai(m): 7:32am
eezeribe:
I agree!
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of A Lady Celebrating Her 18th Birthday Got People Talking by ednut1(m): 7:32am
September 18. Seun employ intelligent mods na
2 Likes
|Re: Photos Of A Lady Celebrating Her 18th Birthday Got People Talking by tbanj07(m): 7:32am
That "worldly pictures" really got me
pyyxxaro:
|Re: Photos Of A Lady Celebrating Her 18th Birthday Got People Talking by Kingluqman89(m): 7:33am
SenorFax:
Handsome gannnn ni.
|Re: Photos Of A Lady Celebrating Her 18th Birthday Got People Talking by Tolams16: 7:33am
Mtcheew wuna no sabi anyting for dis nairaland. Na so wuna go dey always jump into conclusion...the 18 she is holding is not her age but the date she was given birth to, how can u see such fully grown and matured woman N say she is 18...How? .Na jazz.?
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of A Lady Celebrating Her 18th Birthday Got People Talking by chrisxxx(m): 7:33am
It depends on you and your level of IQ. All I see is a big di!k and two holes. Both holes are useful depending on your preference.
|Re: Photos Of A Lady Celebrating Her 18th Birthday Got People Talking by heykims(m): 7:33am
Nudity sells na, where are our graduates?
Nudity BBN star Bisola is already appearing in UN conferences..
|Re: Photos Of A Lady Celebrating Her 18th Birthday Got People Talking by Teeneyo(m): 7:34am
faithugo64:i tire for dem...ignoring the truth
3 Likes
