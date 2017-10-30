Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Foreign Affairs / Woman Follows Trump's Motorcade On Bicycle And Gives Him The Middle Finger (20238 Views)

This is embarrassing as a President when you lose the people's respect!



https://mobile.twitter.com/W7VOA/status/924430902733824000 One cyclist trailed after Trump's motorcade as it was leaving the Trump National Golf Club in Virginia and eventually snaked her way next to his car, just to flip him off.This is embarrassing as a President when you lose the people's respect!

You dare not do this in our beloved Africa, unless sorry is your case. I believe if this particular lady was given the chance she would have slapped Trump altogether... Lol. Governance is never easy no matter what. 62 Likes 4 Shares

Bleep you 2 Likes

2 Likes

Trump don't give a hoot about her.



Long life POTUS. 52 Likes 5 Shares

And how does that concern Trump? 12 Likes 2 Shares

I like this lady and the way she gave the middle finger was soooo elegant and with so much grace. 21 Likes 2 Shares

Long life POTUS. . 8th wonders of the world

a head slamming and bigot like you wishing Potus long life

. 8th wonders of the world

a head slamming and bigot like you wishing Potus long life

nawaooo





nawaooo Go and sleep. 7 Likes

In Nigeria, they would have sent female security agents to deal with her if the men can't! 3 Likes

your zombeism reach america too. I like trump but truth be told, the man is bad, very bad that even republicans are wondering whats going on. If trump is not impeached before the next election then he will not win a 2nd term. And for the record, anytime i am in nigeria and i see buhari's convoy i will give all of them the middle finger especially at buhari.

The woman must have had the middle finger inside her kpekus countless times..... for her to perfectly know how to give it! 4 Likes





Meanwhile, you can never try that with Sai Baba because his security team won't even allow you come near.



What is bad about Trump?Meanwhile, you can never try that with Sai Baba because his security team won't even allow you come near.

Buhari deserve that middle finger for the rest of his life

And you physically deserve it inside you

Trump must have bleeped this woman without pay 1 Like 1 Share

For my beloved country, we carry our motor for head or we enter bush when common Minister motorcade dey pass, If you do otherwise, OYO na your case! 4 Likes

Finger fingers in the air for buhari 1 Like 1 Share

That's wrong, very wrong

this can only happen in a civilized country. 3 Likes

Democracy at its best. Imagine Buhari coming to Lagos !

Bleep you, but he didn't give a Bleep about her

for those of you that keep telling us u wanna commit suicide. please try this with even the smallest politician in your area.



1001 ways to die. 2 Likes

Try it in Nigeria and you own don finish 1 Like

izombie:

zombie= international zombie

we don't have such guts here in Naija, if u try this you will be gunned down and tagged a terrorist or a secessionist we don't have such guts here in Naija, if u try this you will be gunned down and tagged a terrorist or a secessionist 2 Likes

That's the supposed civilised society.

A man of over 70yrs,so what's wrong in bringing ATIKU 2019?

She's fed up with his BS

try this in Nigeria, then u as good as dead try this in Nigeria, then u as good as dead

I still wonder what Trump is not doing that made him deserve this,I guess it still as a result of the past election and not his performance as a president... but I hope to see something of this in Africa someday 2 Likes 1 Share