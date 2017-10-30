₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Woman Follows Trump's Motorcade On Bicycle And Gives Him The Middle Finger by GameGod(m): 10:24am
One cyclist trailed after Trump's motorcade as it was leaving the Trump National Golf Club in Virginia and eventually snaked her way next to his car, just to flip him off. This is embarrassing as a President when you lose the people's respect!
https://mobile.twitter.com/W7VOA/status/924430902733824000
|Re: Woman Follows Trump's Motorcade On Bicycle And Gives Him The Middle Finger by Racing(m): 10:26am
You dare not do this in our beloved Africa, unless sorry is your case. I believe if this particular lady was given the chance she would have slapped Trump altogether... Lol. Governance is never easy no matter what.
|Re: Woman Follows Trump's Motorcade On Bicycle And Gives Him The Middle Finger by Thorhammer(m): 10:26am
Bleep you
|Re: Woman Follows Trump's Motorcade On Bicycle And Gives Him The Middle Finger by greatmarshall(m): 10:32am
|Re: Woman Follows Trump's Motorcade On Bicycle And Gives Him The Middle Finger by madridguy(m): 10:32am
Trump don't give a hoot about her.
Long life POTUS.
|Re: Woman Follows Trump's Motorcade On Bicycle And Gives Him The Middle Finger by zico530(m): 10:33am
And how does that concern Trump?
|Re: Woman Follows Trump's Motorcade On Bicycle And Gives Him The Middle Finger by GameGod(m): 10:33am
I like this lady and the way she gave the middle finger was soooo elegant and with so much grace.
|Re: Woman Follows Trump's Motorcade On Bicycle And Gives Him The Middle Finger by Agentsmith002: 10:40am
madridguy:. 8th wonders of the world
a head slamming and bigot like you wishing Potus long life
nawaooo
|Re: Woman Follows Trump's Motorcade On Bicycle And Gives Him The Middle Finger by madridguy(m): 10:42am
Go and sleep.
Agentsmith002:
|Re: Woman Follows Trump's Motorcade On Bicycle And Gives Him The Middle Finger by luckyz4rea(m): 10:43am
In Nigeria, they would have sent female security agents to deal with her if the men can't!
|Re: Woman Follows Trump's Motorcade On Bicycle And Gives Him The Middle Finger by izombie(m): 10:46am
madridguy:your zombeism reach america too. I like trump but truth be told, the man is bad, very bad that even republicans are wondering whats going on. If trump is not impeached before the next election then he will not win a 2nd term. And for the record, anytime i am in nigeria and i see buhari's convoy i will give all of them the middle finger especially at buhari.
|Re: Woman Follows Trump's Motorcade On Bicycle And Gives Him The Middle Finger by GuyWise(m): 10:49am
The woman must have had the middle finger inside her kpekus countless times..... for her to perfectly know how to give it!
|Re: Woman Follows Trump's Motorcade On Bicycle And Gives Him The Middle Finger by madridguy(m): 10:50am
What is bad about Trump?
Meanwhile, you can never try that with Sai Baba because his security team won't even allow you come near.
izombie:
|Re: Woman Follows Trump's Motorcade On Bicycle And Gives Him The Middle Finger by QueenOfNepal: 11:30am
GameGod:Buhari deserve that middle finger for the rest of his life
|Re: Woman Follows Trump's Motorcade On Bicycle And Gives Him The Middle Finger by GameGod(m): 12:37pm
QueenOfNepal:And you physically deserve it inside you
|Re: Woman Follows Trump's Motorcade On Bicycle And Gives Him The Middle Finger by nairavsdollars: 1:31pm
Trump must have bleeped this woman without pay
|Re: Woman Follows Trump's Motorcade On Bicycle And Gives Him The Middle Finger by ChappyChase(m): 1:32pm
For my beloved country, we carry our motor for head or we enter bush when common Minister motorcade dey pass, If you do otherwise, OYO na your case!
|Re: Woman Follows Trump's Motorcade On Bicycle And Gives Him The Middle Finger by JohnieWalker12(m): 1:32pm
Finger fingers in the air for buhari
|Re: Woman Follows Trump's Motorcade On Bicycle And Gives Him The Middle Finger by grandstar(m): 1:32pm
That's wrong, very wrong
|Re: Woman Follows Trump's Motorcade On Bicycle And Gives Him The Middle Finger by tayo4ng(m): 1:32pm
this can only happen in a civilized country.
|Re: Woman Follows Trump's Motorcade On Bicycle And Gives Him The Middle Finger by adeoba2008(m): 1:33pm
Democracy at its best. Imagine Buhari coming to Lagos !
|Re: Woman Follows Trump's Motorcade On Bicycle And Gives Him The Middle Finger by Cyrilpac(m): 1:34pm
Bleep you, but he didn't give a Bleep about her
|Re: Woman Follows Trump's Motorcade On Bicycle And Gives Him The Middle Finger by YesNo: 1:34pm
for those of you that keep telling us u wanna commit suicide. please try this with even the smallest politician in your area.
1001 ways to die.
|Re: Woman Follows Trump's Motorcade On Bicycle And Gives Him The Middle Finger by LesbianBoy(m): 1:35pm
Try it in Nigeria and you own don finish
|Re: Woman Follows Trump's Motorcade On Bicycle And Gives Him The Middle Finger by Lagbaja01(m): 1:35pm
izombie:zombie= international zombie
|Re: Woman Follows Trump's Motorcade On Bicycle And Gives Him The Middle Finger by AmwithAtiku2019: 1:35pm
|Re: Woman Follows Trump's Motorcade On Bicycle And Gives Him The Middle Finger by Talk2Bella(f): 1:35pm
we don't have such guts here in Naija, if u try this you will be gunned down and tagged a terrorist or a secessionist
|Re: Woman Follows Trump's Motorcade On Bicycle And Gives Him The Middle Finger by ATIKUisCOOL(m): 1:35pm
That's the supposed civilised society.
A man of over 70yrs,so what's wrong in bringing ATIKU 2019?
|Re: Woman Follows Trump's Motorcade On Bicycle And Gives Him The Middle Finger by Opistorincos(m): 1:36pm
She's fed up with his BS
|Re: Woman Follows Trump's Motorcade On Bicycle And Gives Him The Middle Finger by tolexy007(m): 1:36pm
try this in Nigeria, then u as good as dead
|Re: Woman Follows Trump's Motorcade On Bicycle And Gives Him The Middle Finger by stfadaanthony(m): 1:37pm
I still wonder what Trump is not doing that made him deserve this,I guess it still as a result of the past election and not his performance as a president... but I hope to see something of this in Africa someday
|Re: Woman Follows Trump's Motorcade On Bicycle And Gives Him The Middle Finger by Exclusive32: 1:37pm
izombie:Trump own america and america is Trump. you were anti trump from onset, stop saying something that will pls ya heart. despite all the fake news, Trump candidate still flushing the establishment republican. look at Jeff flake and co, they are resigning because trump refused to endorse term.
