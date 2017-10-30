Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Beverly Osu Flaunts Bikini Body In New Photos (12957 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)







Be so chilled and unbothered that people question how you're so chilled and unbothered �.





http://news.nollyzone.com/beverly-osu-flaunts-bikini-body-new-photos/ The actress put her hot body on display in a two piece captioning the post: 1 Like

I would snack on her beaver for sure, even if no financial incentive was offered in barter. 1 Like

no b d girl wey Angelo gbensh live for bba (the chase) be this? 2 Likes

Choi... the breast never add since the days of BB Africa 30 Likes 3 Shares

Seriously? Waiting be dis one?I wan make my own rule of nairaland, so rule number one:"Don't comment on or quote stupid or unproductive or nepotistic or anti government or anti religious post or comment."

Why do women think flaunting their body (Cleavage and ass) makes them feel pretty?



Even those who wouldn't strip will have to turn their backside to take pictures. Please i need replies...Been bothered about this HOE-FULness taking over our generation 6 Likes 1 Share

Nothing come out 4 this girl o.. abeg next pesin!!

See how my john Thomas just stand once!!

I need to marry ASAP.



Meanwhile 5 Likes 1 Share

All this girls will not put person in problem... What exactly did she want us to do now..

Hot body, abi?

Ok o....

Not an hater, but nothing astonishing about the pictures........she can chill in her pocket for now

Afrok:

Choi... the breast never add since the days of BB Africa

Oya go add put. Oya go add put. 1 Like

have seen her totally nakedd live at BBA thou I love her waisthave seen her totally nakedd live at BBA thou

kidap:

The actress put her hot body on display in a two piece captioning the post:





Be so chilled and unbothered that people question how you're so chilled and unbothered �.





http://news.nollyzone.com/beverly-osu-flaunts-bikini-body-new-photos/

OP we shoo fry lemon abi? OP we shoo fry lemon abi?

She's cute 2 Likes

lol.. flat battery

Chill and hot.. 1 Like

.......bikini is not for some people shaaaaa What is this nitori olorun........bikini is not for some people shaaaaa

Dry bone shall rise again, don't show me dis girl with bikini again ooo 1 Like

This is somebody mother to be

Alara gbigbe...

Money just dey miss road



Nawa oo, just bra and panties, they come sell am so cost, ha! Oyinbo!

Bress is missing...

Cool pics

Afrok:

Choi... the breast never add since the days of BB Africa

That's some nice cup size there bro... heaven. That's some nice cup size there bro... heaven. 2 Likes

This ho is now an actress?



No wonder the entertainment industry is going downhill.



It's full of hos(beverly), drug addicts (tontolet), cheats (all the females), fraudsters (dammy krane, Egbegbe), baby daddies (wizkid, 2face), wife beaters (jim iyke), fakers (Kcee), murderers (davido) and god knows what else.

asawanathegreat:

Dry bone shall rise again, don't show me dis girl with bikini again ooo

That's beauty right there...wake up! That's beauty right there...wake up! 3 Likes

kennygee:





Oya go add put. i no get nah

The breast is not bad, me just dey talk say ehn never add i no get nahThe breast is not bad, me just dey talk say ehn never add

OK. We don see

Papiikush:

Why do women think flaunting their body (Cleavage and ass) makes them feel pretty?



Even those who wouldn't strip will have to turn their backside to take pictures. Please i need replies...Been bothered about this HOE-FULness taking over our generation Chairman. . .there's one simple law that governs this. . .lol. The less they have to offer, the more they show. Let's take musicians for example. The ones with less talent need to put out 'shocking' or 'controversial' performances. When she was alive, did you ever see Whitney Houston bare her titties? No. The same thing applies to real life. The women making big strides in different sectors and serious impact on the world have no time to be showing off their bodies. Chairman. . .there's one simple law that governs this. . .lol. The less they have to offer, the more they show. Let's take musicians for example. The ones with less talent need to put out 'shocking' or 'controversial' performances. When she was alive, did you ever see Whitney Houston bare her titties? No. The same thing applies to real life. The women making big strides in different sectors and serious impact on the world have no time to be showing off their bodies. 1 Like

AnonyNymous:



Chairman. . .there's one simple law that governs this. . .lol. The less they have to offer, the more they show. Let's take musicians for example. The ones with less talent need to put out 'shocking' or 'controversial' performances. When she was alive, did you ever see Whitney Houston bare her titties? No. The same thing applies to real life. The women making big strides in different sectors and serious impact on the world have no time to be showing off their bodies.

word.