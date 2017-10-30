Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / My Former Employer Is About To Cheat Me, Please Help (7267 Views)

Dear All, I need every advice i can get here.

I got a job with an accounting company and worked for 2 months (i got another job before the 2nd month ended).

Meanwhile, throughout my stay there, i was not given any offer letter to sign.

When i got this new job, i asked my new employer to give me 1 week in order for me to close up on a few jobs and submit my resignation letter. In other words, i gave 1 week notice before leaving.

Other staff of the former company received their September salary just last week. I called to ask for mine and the excuses i have been getting are:

*You did not give due notice so you'll forfeit your salary since you signed the contract (which i did not).

*You did not close up your accounts which is one of the criterium for getting paid (this actually came up during my last week there).



Now i have explained to the woman that i did not sign any of such contract and so the rules are not binding on me but she is insisting on not paying me. Infact, she is not picking my calls, she has been sending me text messages.



The pay is small, yes, but i do not think i deserve such treatment.

Why did i not just leave without notice and get paid for 1 week at my new place (would have been something at least).

Please i need advise on how to go about this because i need my money,it is small but it will buy me somethings.



If need be, i do not mind dropping her full name and company's name here. She is doing this to all of us that have left which i feel is cheating.



I am afraid but I just have to tell you the truth: you can't get your money back, especially where no contract signed as you stated. Just let go and count as experience since it is obvious to them you have moved on to another job.



That is the modus operandi in most small firm. The same thing happened to me sometimes last year. I was a month at a job, I didn't write resignation letter, but I left to new job at the beginning of the new month while expecting pay from my former employer before dropping letter. A loyal colleague just called me to ask if I got paid because others have gotten theirs, I said No. This is because they have noticed my movement towards the month end.



That day I took permission from my new place to go my former place next day, under the excuse that they needed me to put the person resuming my role through on some task activities. The next day like this, early in the morning, I worked very hard, pretended as if I am still fully part, gave excuse for my absent, wrote boss an email around 11:50am that "I feel neglected among staff as others have received salary and I am the only one yet to receive. It makes me feel I am not part of the organization" bla bla bla... He challenged me on some basis which I responded, and within the next 10minutes, I received alert. He gave me some new tasks to work on and even transfer money to execute some tasks, I said Yes, even why I am drafting my resignation letter. Gbam, at the close of work, I dropped the letter, no time to even wait for reply as it did not matter. Next day, I transferred back the money sent to me to execute some tasks.



They kept postponing, so no official offer letter signed.



Lesson: Know who you are dealing with and How to deal with them (Smartness).

Thank you. But i tell you she is trying to play smart. I dont need the money but the excuses she is giving is just what is paining me

Hmmmmm 1 Like

Chai! Dey won't pay u kobo, very sad.......if Somebody kidnap d woman now and collect ransom, dey will say person is wicked 10 Likes

Booked 1 Like

oh God . wicked world !!!! 1 Like

Same thing almost happened to me, I played a good boy, I made sure I got alert, I withdrew all the money then left for my new job that afternoon. You have to know people's pattern so that you can act appropriately. You goofed, just let it go. 11 Likes

Just bone and move ahead 4 Likes

come to my shrine and I will prepare some charms for you...... to get back at him 4 Likes

even if u did not get an employment letter he should still pay you ....get a lawyer who is a friend so u don't have to pay much and let them handle it ......if u are still having any issues send me a private mssg i will help u

There are 4 of us that she has refused to pay. The money is not the problem but the way she feels she can cheat others and move on without anything happening. It is simply not fair. After telling her i did not sign any contract, she came up with "you did not close up ypur clients' accounts". This is a development that came up the week i was to leave, how was i supposed to complete the whole work in 4 days? She is not even saying she will deduct some money, she is saying i'll forfeit the whole money. Who does that? What kind of wickedness is that? 1 Like 1 Share

u sef. if your new employers do not require any letter from your previous company, u would have just resigned after getting the salary. Just continue asking for your money sha. if u get army brother use him to cause trouble 2 Likes

lady just move on. Atleast you got a better job. focus more on your new job... 1 Like

Op, I would advice you forget and move on with your new job, such is life, sometimes you have to gain some and loose some 1 Like

My dear the earlier you get your mind off of it the better for you so you can think more clearly at your new place of work. Nigeria has no laws that protect workers so employers can pull any trick on their staffs and even get away with it.

I learnt to pick my self up and move on fast,no Need to brood over the past cause a lot of employers these days are just self centered just go on till you hit the prize. Wish you the best. 1 Like







Baby just forget about the money. Most employers are sadists. Once they find out that you're searching for greener pastures, they'll seize your salary. Ditch them without notice next time. They deserve it. Shiorrr 2 Likes

I'm having a similar situation at hand. I didn't get an appointment letter or sign any contract at my present place of work. I've been planning to resign, but I was waiting for month end so I could get my October pay, at least.



The pay just came in today. Now, my issue is, I'm wondering if it's okay to just tender my resignation letter tomorrow and stop coming to work, since I didn't sign any contract stating otherwise. If I were to give them two week notice, it means I'll be short-changing myself. I'll most likely not get paid for the two weeks I'll be around.



People experienced in this, please how do I go about it? 2 Likes

It is important to sign in white and black before anything..





I recommend you to listen to Sam Smith - Too Good at Goodbye



Say bye to that money..... except it can be proved at the court of law.

yes you don't deserve to get paid and believe me if you work under my organization you will not get paid I can have policy on contract and police report workers this days always like to be smarter then there self {ask lil Wayne why he still not getting paid yet from birdman} why will you work any how you like and stop when you feel like workers should learn to respect there contract. Fact

You worked on a blind contract. You are as guilty as your employer. It's like in black market deals, everything goes. All is fair in love and war. You hardly will have a case to make especially in this kind of country. If I had known this before your decision to quit your former place, would have advised you stay, get paid and go off without resignation letter cos in the first instance you never had an appointment letter. Take heart! 2 Likes

My dear you will not be paid a dime.





The same contract you are forming "I did not sign" is the same u need to produce where they said that they will pay you 1 naira.



You got a new job within 2 months and gave just 1 week. Common. 5 Likes 1 Share

PrimadonnaO:

I'm having a similar situation at hand. I didn't get an appointment letter or sign any contract at my present place of work. I've been planning to resign, but I was waiting for month end so I could get my October pay, at least.



The pay just came in today. Now, my issue is, I'm wondering if it's okay to just tender my resignation letter tomorrow and stop coming to work, since I didn't sign any contract stating otherwise. If I were to give them two week notice, it means I'll be short-changing myself. I'll most likely not get paid for the two weeks I'll be around.



In the same situation. Experienced nairalanders kindly advise

