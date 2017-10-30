₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,903,824 members, 3,883,552 topics. Date: Monday, 30 October 2017 at 09:35 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Wizkid Chilling In His Hood In Ojuelegba Surulere Pic + Video (22204 Views)
|Wizkid Chilling In His Hood In Ojuelegba Surulere Pic + Video by Hardeyghold(m): 5:33pm
Wizkid a.k.a star boy went to Ojuelegba to chill. Decided to hangout out in his hood
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7P_nodsfkA4
4 Likes
|Re: Wizkid Chilling In His Hood In Ojuelegba Surulere Pic + Video by princealexndre(m): 5:34pm
King of the zanga
30 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Wizkid Chilling In His Hood In Ojuelegba Surulere Pic + Video by Tweetysparkles(f): 5:35pm
manage to FTC omo ti o ba so ile nu, apo iya lofi ko ( any child that refuse to remember is foundation, hang a bag of suffering) seems i tried with the interpretation shine on WIzzy bobo, we your hood dey your back gidigba
2 Likes
|Re: Wizkid Chilling In His Hood In Ojuelegba Surulere Pic + Video by Hardeyghold(m): 5:38pm
More pics
1 Like
|Re: Wizkid Chilling In His Hood In Ojuelegba Surulere Pic + Video by Leonbonapart(m): 7:37pm
Noise makers... Think they singing
6 Likes
|Re: Wizkid Chilling In His Hood In Ojuelegba Surulere Pic + Video by Sermwell(m): 7:37pm
People just fool themselves for celebrities! I wonder what they benefit! Idleness is really bad
31 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Wizkid Chilling In His Hood In Ojuelegba Surulere Pic + Video by KingEbukasBlog(m): 7:37pm
|Re: Wizkid Chilling In His Hood In Ojuelegba Surulere Pic + Video by Jaymaxxy(m): 7:37pm
Back to the root
|Re: Wizkid Chilling In His Hood In Ojuelegba Surulere Pic + Video by dajebeedrys(m): 7:37pm
Gbayi
|Re: Wizkid Chilling In His Hood In Ojuelegba Surulere Pic + Video by adeblow(m): 7:37pm
Kai I just love this dude #nohomo
12 Likes
|Re: Wizkid Chilling In His Hood In Ojuelegba Surulere Pic + Video by aldexrio(m): 7:37pm
The boy is representing
9 Likes
|Re: Wizkid Chilling In His Hood In Ojuelegba Surulere Pic + Video by kingjomezy(m): 7:38pm
Wizzy
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Wizkid Chilling In His Hood In Ojuelegba Surulere Pic + Video by pesinfada(m): 7:38pm
Small boy weh get money
1 Like
|Re: Wizkid Chilling In His Hood In Ojuelegba Surulere Pic + Video by Roon9(m): 7:38pm
Troi see as Wizzy dey run the street like who dey sell gala
1 Like
|Re: Wizkid Chilling In His Hood In Ojuelegba Surulere Pic + Video by Airforce1(m): 7:38pm
Madt love Wizzy
|Re: Wizkid Chilling In His Hood In Ojuelegba Surulere Pic + Video by brownsugar23: 7:38pm
So what the value he added but that good because he remembered his hood
|Re: Wizkid Chilling In His Hood In Ojuelegba Surulere Pic + Video by Geenickel(m): 7:38pm
It's nice he always reckons his homestead (don't gt this wrong)..
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Wizkid Chilling In His Hood In Ojuelegba Surulere Pic + Video by Saverin: 7:38pm
Daddy yo
|Re: Wizkid Chilling In His Hood In Ojuelegba Surulere Pic + Video by bercarray(m): 7:39pm
what could that guy in blue be doing on his phone that made him concentrate on it like or e dey play game ni for the first 3 pics na im phone im dey look.
14 Likes
|Re: Wizkid Chilling In His Hood In Ojuelegba Surulere Pic + Video by RealAAdekunjo: 7:40pm
never forget your source! the oluomo of Ojuelegba..... wizzy for life wizzy baby loke loke
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Wizkid Chilling In His Hood In Ojuelegba Surulere Pic + Video by jbreezy: 7:40pm
M waiting for davido in Bariga ooh
1 Like
|Re: Wizkid Chilling In His Hood In Ojuelegba Surulere Pic + Video by kebiArts(m): 7:40pm
hia in MONACO...we don't no him
|Re: Wizkid Chilling In His Hood In Ojuelegba Surulere Pic + Video by coolestchris2(m): 7:41pm
OK
4 Likes
|Re: Wizkid Chilling In His Hood In Ojuelegba Surulere Pic + Video by Ibrahim9090: 7:41pm
Small London Shitta Boy
|Re: Wizkid Chilling In His Hood In Ojuelegba Surulere Pic + Video by Ayo4251(m): 7:41pm
B
|Re: Wizkid Chilling In His Hood In Ojuelegba Surulere Pic + Video by Lanre4uonly(m): 7:41pm
That's good.
|Re: Wizkid Chilling In His Hood In Ojuelegba Surulere Pic + Video by Sciencs(m): 7:42pm
wizzy baby loke loke..
Ni ojuelegba
They know my story
From Mo'Dogg studio
I be hustle to work eeeeh
Ni ojuelegba ooooh
Me and CD
From Mo'Dogg studio
We been hustle to work eeeeh
Ni ojuelegba ooooh
My people dey there
My people suffer
Them dey pray for blessing eh
Ni ojuelegba o
My people dey there
Them dey pray for blessing
For better living eh eh
Kilo dale
Aiye o le to yen o
Aiye o ni double
Adura lo le se o
Call on daddy...
Adura a gba o
Tisu eni ba dele
A fowo bo n je
I am feeling good tonight
This thing got me thanking God for life
Oh, I can't explain
I can't explain eh yea...
21 Likes
|Re: Wizkid Chilling In His Hood In Ojuelegba Surulere Pic + Video by Pavore9: 7:42pm
That is homecoming for him.
|Re: Wizkid Chilling In His Hood In Ojuelegba Surulere Pic + Video by kalvoken: 7:42pm
The air that comes out from this guy's mouth dey high like daura weed/Igbo.
1 Like
|Re: Wizkid Chilling In His Hood In Ojuelegba Surulere Pic + Video by medolab90(m): 7:43pm
|Re: Wizkid Chilling In His Hood In Ojuelegba Surulere Pic + Video by kenzysmith: 7:43pm
O boy na wen u go go sch na learn 4rm ur boss davido
|Re: Wizkid Chilling In His Hood In Ojuelegba Surulere Pic + Video by kay29000(m): 7:44pm
That's the legendary Shitta, not Ojuelegba.
1 Like
BBNaija's Bassey Ekpenyong Cute In Native Attires (Photos) / In Memory Of Gbenga Adeboye (1959-april 30 2003), Mystery Of Wed In His Life. / Uti, IK And Sonia Ogbonna Dazzle In IEF Fashion Show Promo Shots
Viewing this topic: greglee(m), tjcoded, akphrat(m), okeladey20, Hustlerlomo(m), Hadeyeancah(m), Adageorge(f), petetherock, brown3, naijalord1(m), chinexchiboy(m), JohnBLAQ(m), Rios, memudyink, goodnessme02(f), danthamccoy(m), Palaver, kokaneprodigy(m), Samrocker(m), pagimo, pelummy50(m), celebarn, wasak(m), stonefaze, yungstar092(m), Yemmysworld91, Ayconq(m), Olateef(m), Hydriss(m), Ibcdesigns(m), Senatorwhales, chinnyonwu(m), bizyboy, funshybam(m), sunnydayasaba(m), Cdec(m), PURITYAUTOZ, aiiki(m), uchebe(m), ObaIgwe1, vinneyville(m), Anseth(m), pozolana(m), opson2yk(m), heywhytech1(m), Leo001(m), mrdan(m), Zinny370(f), Gbemishile1(m), Dreamwaker(m), arixsto2(m), Silas0(m), Wesify(m), Rzq4, aydi(m), braine, osas800(m), KinzyeWriter(m), beesammy(m), veave(f), Sermwell(m), finesounds01, lloydhassan(m), cyberhike(m), haypeller, nelsonnw, Fabulous7(m), Papertrail11(m), overboard, Stuntkid172(m), ogbunaigwee, lukman22, isokey, NgcoboP, officialfestus(m), Unbeliever(m), kayintrested, emy77, Akinwerndey, cruxifisao(m), niyisky, lewalee(f), ClickSis, lasisi69(m), p2flexx(m), foladj(m), Aditueledumare(m), gg4real, mentro, ultimatebas(m), Maxigrid, LizzyAnn(f), Remiflair(m), wallexy(m), oluGodson and 149 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9