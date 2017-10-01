Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Benita Okojie And Husband Develop Evasive Tactics For New Parental Role [PICS] (11930 Views)

The popular child star and her husband have had to learn how to moon walk, however, whenever these evasive tactics fail, the young couple take turns in nursing their little charm.



See photos below...



waist trainer is 4k now



The girl in the 3rd pix shld do the needful





pot belly girls are not attractive







#No Filter Attitude

OK





Too busy



Next





If you know what's best for you, just keep your marriage off social media. Nigeria has gone beyond "Osemugia me" whey you sing twenty something years ago.



We dey vex these days oh...them go just fall your hand .



You see that mumu that first replied on this thread about your sister with big stomach? That is just the beginning



You'll soon see comments like



"Why is her husband opening mouth like an _imbecile?"



.

See them later

I'm quite glad to see how grown she is now

Is it that there is nothing else to push to front page



I know some girls will come here and be like "awww so cute " nonsense. This doesn't make sense to me .

Pls correct me if I'm wrong. The moderators on Nairaland are they below 20yrs? I can't fathom any sensible reason why someone who learnt how to tiptoe should be our concern, when they masses need an eye opener and a way to come out of poverty. Instead the moderators are forcing other peoples lifestyle,family issues, problems etc,down on us.Thousands of sensible topic are wallowing underground. NB: most of us see this forum as one of the ways to escape the various issues of life. Sorry for the epistle, I'm high right now

The thing still dey shark you.

Naso

When there is no better news to push to front page

omo, some babies r so sensitive ehn.. dem go wake at d slightest noise

Good advice.



Now everyone knows what her parlour looks like!



Good advice.

Now everyone knows what her parlour looks like!

SMH

lol lol

In 3rd pics that girl with two fingers gesture be like maid...Any woman I repeat any woman/girl that decide to showcase her relationship/marital affairs on social media is dancing to the tunes of 'em village ppl

Danelo:

Great question

Nice one. I like that.

Benita, abeg no start this one o. Enemies dey binu now for naija. Recession don hit them too. Stay out of the media!

okay o

mehhhhn! see this small tiny girl that year sha!



mehhhhn... am old

ziego:

bro I'm confused, this was not the plan when I joined nairaland, no topic on how to progress, succed, make new contacts and all that stuff that I used to read back in 2013

No one cares abeg

NO MORE NEWS!





NO MORE EDUCATIVE POSTS!





NO MORE STORIES!





NO MORE INFORMATIONS!





ONLY USELESS CELEBRITY TRASH DAY IN DAY OUT





mods bet y?

TunezMediaTV:

yeye post jst like nairaland yeye post jst like nairaland

So this small girl don grow like this

So Benita don dey Bleep i don old o congrats osemudiamen crooner