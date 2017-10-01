₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Benita Okojie And Husband Develop Evasive Tactics For New Parental Role [PICS] by TunezMediaTV: 6:47pm
Nigerian gospel star, Benita Okojie and her husband, Adeyina have developed new stealth skills to help ease their new found parental duties, as they get hit with the reality of how much attention a new baby demands.
The popular child star and her husband have had to learn how to moon walk, however, whenever these evasive tactics fail, the young couple take turns in nursing their little charm.
See photos below...
http://www.tunezmedia.com.ng/2017/10/benita-okojie-and-hubby-develop-evasive.html
|Re: Benita Okojie And Husband Develop Evasive Tactics For New Parental Role [PICS] by iamJ(m): 6:50pm
waist trainer is 4k now
The girl in the 3rd pix shld do the needful
pot belly girls are not attractive
#No Filter Attitude
|Re: Benita Okojie And Husband Develop Evasive Tactics For New Parental Role [PICS] by Homeboiy(m): 6:51pm
|Re: Benita Okojie And Husband Develop Evasive Tactics For New Parental Role [PICS] by Papiikush: 7:14pm
See this one
If you know what's best for you, just keep your marriage off social media. Nigeria has gone beyond "Osemugia me" whey you sing twenty something years ago.
We dey vex these days oh...them go just fall your hand .
You see that mumu that first replied on this thread about your sister with big stomach? That is just the beginning
You'll soon see comments like
"Why is her husband opening mouth like an _imbecile?"
"Why does her sister look like bread whey don soak inside tea?"
|Re: Benita Okojie And Husband Develop Evasive Tactics For New Parental Role [PICS] by SillyeRabbit: 7:58pm
|Re: Benita Okojie And Husband Develop Evasive Tactics For New Parental Role [PICS] by Danelo(m): 7:58pm
|Re: Benita Okojie And Husband Develop Evasive Tactics For New Parental Role [PICS] by asawanathegreat(m): 7:58pm
See them later
|Re: Benita Okojie And Husband Develop Evasive Tactics For New Parental Role [PICS] by Greenville990: 7:58pm
I'm quite glad to see how grown she is now
|Re: Benita Okojie And Husband Develop Evasive Tactics For New Parental Role [PICS] by Danelo(m): 7:58pm
Is it that there is nothing else to push to front page
|Re: Benita Okojie And Husband Develop Evasive Tactics For New Parental Role [PICS] by Blackfyre: 8:00pm
Papiikush:
|Re: Benita Okojie And Husband Develop Evasive Tactics For New Parental Role [PICS] by Marcofranz(m): 8:00pm
I know some girls will come here and be like "awww so cute " nonsense. This doesn't make sense to me .
|Re: Benita Okojie And Husband Develop Evasive Tactics For New Parental Role [PICS] by hyfr(m): 8:00pm
Pls correct me if I'm wrong. The moderators on Nairaland are they below 20yrs? I can't fathom any sensible reason why someone who learnt how to tiptoe should be our concern, when they masses need an eye opener and a way to come out of poverty. Instead the moderators are forcing other peoples lifestyle,family issues, problems etc,down on us.Thousands of sensible topic are wallowing underground. NB: most of us see this forum as one of the ways to escape the various issues of life. Sorry for the epistle, I'm high right now
|Re: Benita Okojie And Husband Develop Evasive Tactics For New Parental Role [PICS] by TimeMod3: 8:01pm
The thing still dey shark you.
|Re: Benita Okojie And Husband Develop Evasive Tactics For New Parental Role [PICS] by muhdzed(m): 8:01pm
|Re: Benita Okojie And Husband Develop Evasive Tactics For New Parental Role [PICS] by ziego(m): 8:01pm
When there is no better news to push to front page
|Re: Benita Okojie And Husband Develop Evasive Tactics For New Parental Role [PICS] by teamsynergy: 8:02pm
omo, some babies r so sensitive ehn.. dem go wake at d slightest noise
|Re: Benita Okojie And Husband Develop Evasive Tactics For New Parental Role [PICS] by Jeezuzpick(m): 8:02pm
Papiikush:
Good advice.
Now everyone knows what her parlour looks like!
SMH
|Re: Benita Okojie And Husband Develop Evasive Tactics For New Parental Role [PICS] by eedrees(m): 8:02pm
Papiikush:
lol
|Re: Benita Okojie And Husband Develop Evasive Tactics For New Parental Role [PICS] by JON01: 8:02pm
In 3rd pics that girl with two fingers gesture be like maid...Any woman I repeat any woman/girl that decide to showcase her relationship/marital affairs on social media is dancing to the tunes of 'em village ppl
|Re: Benita Okojie And Husband Develop Evasive Tactics For New Parental Role [PICS] by bolt000: 8:03pm
Danelo:< Great question
|Re: Benita Okojie And Husband Develop Evasive Tactics For New Parental Role [PICS] by kay29000(m): 8:04pm
Nice one. I like that.
|Re: Benita Okojie And Husband Develop Evasive Tactics For New Parental Role [PICS] by Odianose13(m): 8:04pm
Benita, abeg no start this one o. Enemies dey binu now for naija. Recession don hit them too. Stay out of the media!
|Re: Benita Okojie And Husband Develop Evasive Tactics For New Parental Role [PICS] by donblade85555(m): 8:05pm
|Re: Benita Okojie And Husband Develop Evasive Tactics For New Parental Role [PICS] by YesNo: 8:05pm
mehhhhn! see this small tiny girl that year sha!
mehhhhn... am old
|Re: Benita Okojie And Husband Develop Evasive Tactics For New Parental Role [PICS] by hyfr(m): 8:07pm
ziego:bro I'm confused, this was not the plan when I joined nairaland, no topic on how to progress, succed, make new contacts and all that stuff that I used to read back in 2013
|Re: Benita Okojie And Husband Develop Evasive Tactics For New Parental Role [PICS] by yeyerolling: 8:07pm
No one cares abeg
|Re: Benita Okojie And Husband Develop Evasive Tactics For New Parental Role [PICS] by MaconAwire(m): 8:07pm
NO MORE NEWS!
NO MORE EDUCATIVE POSTS!
NO MORE STORIES!
NO MORE INFORMATIONS!
ONLY USELESS CELEBRITY TRASH DAY IN DAY OUT
mods bet y?
|Re: Benita Okojie And Husband Develop Evasive Tactics For New Parental Role [PICS] by oshe11(m): 8:07pm
TunezMediaTV:yeye post jst like nairaland
|Re: Benita Okojie And Husband Develop Evasive Tactics For New Parental Role [PICS] by ugonna1054(m): 8:07pm
So this small girl don grow like this
|Re: Benita Okojie And Husband Develop Evasive Tactics For New Parental Role [PICS] by kingdaro(m): 8:09pm
So Benita don dey Bleep i don old o congrats osemudiamen crooner
|Re: Benita Okojie And Husband Develop Evasive Tactics For New Parental Role [PICS] by thedondada(m): 8:11pm
