₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,903,899 members, 3,883,706 topics. Date: Tuesday, 31 October 2017 at 12:23 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Lady Accuses Man Of Raping Her In Lagos (Photos) (12608 Views)
|Lady Accuses Man Of Raping Her In Lagos (Photos) by IamHeWrites: 7:47pm On Oct 30
A 21-year-old Nigerian lady, identified as Nwafor Eurel has shared photos and narrated how a man brought thugs with him and allegedly raped her in Alaba, Lagos state.
She narrated her ordeal in a video she shared on social media and revealed that all efforts to get justice has proved abortive as the man keeps bribing police officers.
She wrote;
"MY NAME IS NWAFOR EUREL ON AUGUST 26 2017 I WAS SEXUALLY DEFILED BY A PARTICULAR MAN MR TONY, WHO IS ALSO A MURDERER AND ALL EFFORTS TO BRING THIS MAN TO BOOK HAS PROVED ABORTIVE BECAUSE THIS MAN KEEPS BRIBING ALL THE POLICE STATION FROM THE DPO OJO STATION UP TO THE ZONE 2 POLICE STATION OBALANDE PLEASE HELP ME,THIS CRIMINAL ALSO COLLECTED ALL MA PROPERTIES PLEASE PLEASE
http://www.torimill.com/2017/10/young-nigerian-lady-calls-out-man-who.html
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Lady Accuses Man Of Raping Her In Lagos (Photos) by iamJ(m): 7:49pm On Oct 30
with those soft laps
#No Filter Attitude
7 Likes
|Re: Lady Accuses Man Of Raping Her In Lagos (Photos) by Airforce1(m): 7:51pm On Oct 30
Sorry about that dear...
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Lady Accuses Man Of Raping Her In Lagos (Photos) by babfet(m): 7:52pm On Oct 30
Hmm
1 Like
|Re: Lady Accuses Man Of Raping Her In Lagos (Photos) by Papiikush: 7:53pm On Oct 30
I do not trust her story. Women are always too forward to play the victim card because they are certain the society will defend them.
Let a hear the man's side of the story.
23 Likes
|Re: Lady Accuses Man Of Raping Her In Lagos (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 7:55pm On Oct 30
Sorry.
|Re: Lady Accuses Man Of Raping Her In Lagos (Photos) by GavelSlam: 8:04pm On Oct 30
Na the man be dat?
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady Accuses Man Of Raping Her In Lagos (Photos) by tosyne2much(m): 8:05pm On Oct 30
I believe there are some hidden truths in this one-sided story
When will ladies ever admit they actually had sex because they wanted it and stop blaming it on men for coercing them into it
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Lady Accuses Man Of Raping Her In Lagos (Photos) by NOC1(m): 8:06pm On Oct 30
You've not stated how he raped you all I am seeing here is relationship gone sour.
Tactical blackmail to get the normal lady sympathetic Favour in sexual related cases.
Maybe she was taken the man for a fool, collecting goodies from him and keep on postponing pay back time. Every worker is hoping for his wages at the end of the day, people should know that there is nothing like free gift, for every gift a price is attached to it.
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady Accuses Man Of Raping Her In Lagos (Photos) by Mrjo(m): 8:07pm On Oct 30
Wipe ur tears and move on
|Re: Lady Accuses Man Of Raping Her In Lagos (Photos) by naijaboiy: 8:15pm On Oct 30
What kind of property does a 21 year old have? It’s so pathetic though that she was raped and Justice May never be served. Fücked up country..
3 Likes
|Re: Lady Accuses Man Of Raping Her In Lagos (Photos) by Yeligray(m): 8:17pm On Oct 30
He doesn't look like the type that has money... I would love to see him meet justice but you know that this is 9ja and it's only the poor that gets judged and sentenced.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Lady Accuses Man Of Raping Her In Lagos (Photos) by Dasherz: 8:19pm On Oct 30
Mrjo:
not easy to move on just like dat
1 Like
|Re: Lady Accuses Man Of Raping Her In Lagos (Photos) by ReneeNuttall(f): 8:36pm On Oct 30
So while the man was raping her ,wat was she doing? U no see bottle,knife,stone,even ordinary ceramic plate take rearrange him ugly face.
|Re: Lady Accuses Man Of Raping Her In Lagos (Photos) by modelmike7(m): 10:27pm On Oct 30
....hope we hear the 2nd part of the story soon.
Not really adding up at all.
Her properties kwa?!
|Re: Lady Accuses Man Of Raping Her In Lagos (Photos) by iamdebby2222(f): 10:48pm On Oct 30
Karma will catch up with him.
|Re: Lady Accuses Man Of Raping Her In Lagos (Photos) by Flashh: 10:49pm On Oct 30
This yarn looks to fake. It is obvious.
|Re: Lady Accuses Man Of Raping Her In Lagos (Photos) by IMASTEX: 10:49pm On Oct 30
Too bad
|Re: Lady Accuses Man Of Raping Her In Lagos (Photos) by olacollinz(m): 10:49pm On Oct 30
You don't need to show her face
|Re: Lady Accuses Man Of Raping Her In Lagos (Photos) by Damfostopper(m): 10:50pm On Oct 30
y is she putting her hand in the nunu.......... after she go carry go eat eba
1 Like
|Re: Lady Accuses Man Of Raping Her In Lagos (Photos) by Phi001(m): 10:51pm On Oct 30
I'm willing to bet the guy in question didn't rape her...
Prolly just a fuckboy that smashed her heart into a million pieces after collecting material and puna-ish things from her...
1 Like
|Re: Lady Accuses Man Of Raping Her In Lagos (Photos) by limitless777(m): 10:51pm On Oct 30
End time IS very very near.
Howz this true and or false Only GOD can judge this matter.
hahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha
|Re: Lady Accuses Man Of Raping Her In Lagos (Photos) by limitless777(m): 10:51pm On Oct 30
End time IS very very near.
Howz this true and or false Only GOD can judge this matter.
hahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha
|Re: Lady Accuses Man Of Raping Her In Lagos (Photos) by Gluhbirne(f): 10:52pm On Oct 30
Very unfortunate. In Alicia Keys' voice, *what goes up must come down* _ he will meet his karma. Take heart.
|Re: Lady Accuses Man Of Raping Her In Lagos (Photos) by iamceemeon(f): 10:53pm On Oct 30
What do guys enjoy in that thing called RAPE
1 Like
|Re: Lady Accuses Man Of Raping Her In Lagos (Photos) by Titto93(m): 10:54pm On Oct 30
Was she raped by one man?
because I know one person can't comfortably rape a woman.
|Re: Lady Accuses Man Of Raping Her In Lagos (Photos) by free2ryhme: 10:54pm On Oct 30
IamHeWrites:
men are scum
|Re: Lady Accuses Man Of Raping Her In Lagos (Photos) by saraki2019(m): 10:54pm On Oct 30
this one on trouser
with no headtie or veil
with er head open and body expose still dey complain of rape?
what did she expect?
when you left your food open what do you expect
flies off cousese
ladies close your poo to avoid flies
|Re: Lady Accuses Man Of Raping Her In Lagos (Photos) by edeXede: 10:54pm On Oct 30
When you were collecting money from him, who did you tell?
When he used his hard earned money to take you out for a treat, who knows?
Now he took what he is entitled to and you are here forming victim, abeg gerrarahear
|Re: Lady Accuses Man Of Raping Her In Lagos (Photos) by kingPhidel(m): 10:54pm On Oct 30
Sowie.. But that your hand...
|Re: Lady Accuses Man Of Raping Her In Lagos (Photos) by AntiWailer: 10:54pm On Oct 30
Sad.
|Re: Lady Accuses Man Of Raping Her In Lagos (Photos) by chuksjuve(m): 10:54pm On Oct 30
Sad����
African China Arrested For Rape In London? / Pictures : Hotel Where People Pay To Have Sex With Animals / Boko Haram Raids Borno Town, Loots Food Supplies
Viewing this topic: Ubijus1(m), SycophanticGoat, LordChadash, Ochukopaul, fineroad, ziggy247, menmen20100, maestromicky(m), dayus444, betesi(m), SlimCupid(m), Frankbaro(m), Bahddo(m), BraveHeart72(m), thelastmediator, TheDreamChaser, AyoolaIgwe(m), Vick4v(m), Raiders, olaolaking(m), Aquarius15(f), whatmoreng, Boss347(m), kinzodigital, Dozieson(m), lulufaj(m), danieljessy, Richogroup, Hurlaryincar, passwelle, Pedagogue, Pennykeyz, femi4love(m), em28, MrPIE(m), mrprestige(m), DaObserver(m), sacramento1212, nonjebose(m), Lordspicy(m), Codes151(m) and 88 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 23