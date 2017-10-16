Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / 16-Year-Old Girl Writes Letter/Will Before Her Death In The North. Photos (4751 Views)

Young Aisha died after suffering from a brief illness on Friday, October 27, 2017, according to reports.In her letter, the teenage girl asked her parents to forgive her as she passed on other messages to families, relatives and teachers and schoolmates. The message that shook everyone.



Aisha in her letter also asked her relatives and teachers to stand on her grave to pray for her after she was buried. She then compiled a list of her teachers and colleagues and schools who are to receive the letter.



The young lady also reportedly named her debtor who was urged to pay in the letter/will.



According to reports, people have been trooping into the girl's Badarawa neighbourhood in Kaduna to read the shocking letter which is said to have contained many important lessons.



Someone should please interpret this.

RIP girl 1 Like

rip sister

The rate at which youth are giving up these days is .......

R. I. P Beautiful Soul





A good role model for others that want to follow her part..



More of this stupidity. We need a reduced population in Nigeria



Someone should please interpret the letter.. I know it has to do with bf

I no understand

What's it with 16year olds and death? The other one in school killed herself for failing chemistry. Not good enough.

This life is hard 1 Like

Wow

"WOW"??dis mumu above me must be using Airtel free nairaland 1 Like

debtor? 1 Like

edeXede:





A good role model for others that want to follow her part..



Its not funny bro.... most of these young souls are dying of frustration

Chai, I was really touched after reading that...especially that place she wrote jcnvfd bfszbur saka in sha burukutu el simba paipai.. 1 Like

That debtor will start having sleepless nights bayi

edeXede:





A good role model for others that want to follow her part..



More of this stupidity. We need a reduced population in Nigeria Are you okay? Did the report say she killed herself?







Are you okay? Did the report say she killed herself?
Rip dear.









The young die like chicken these days.



The first letter was typed, and the others handwritten.
The young die like chicken these days.
Why?!

Ehya... What a loss



RIP dearie

Depression.... Chai

Some youths kill demselves cos of low self esteem.... And competition among peers.. Lyk dressing... And other tinx.. Too bad... Y worry over tinx DAT will fade

huh! all ds end time death shaa Nawaoo!!! at dat tender age how did she knew her time was up

edeXede:





A good role model for others that want to follow her part..



More of this stupidity. We need a reduced population in Nigeria



Someone should please interpret the letter.. I know it has to do with bf

what's stupid about the post?

Read the contents of the thread ...these dumbos no go read!







She didn't commit suicide!







RIP Lil One! 1 Like

edeXede:





A good role model for others that want to follow her part..



More of this stupidity. We need a reduced population in Nigeria



Exactly. love is involved

The opening post never said she committed suicide, it just said she passed away from her illness.



Nairalanders in this thread just jumping into conclusion.

Hmm

Very young and beautiful girl.. You left so soon, don't understand your language but it's like I could feel your pain..



Very young and beautiful girl.. You left so soon, don't understand your language but it's like I could feel your pain..
R.I.P

RIP

Hello bae by falz on a replay