₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,903,824 members, 3,883,552 topics. Date: Monday, 30 October 2017 at 09:36 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / 16-Year-Old Girl Writes Letter/Will Before Her Death In The North. Photos (4751 Views)
|16-Year-Old Girl Writes Letter/Will Before Her Death In The North. Photos by dainformant(m): 8:42pm
This is very sad. A 16-year-old girl identified as Aisha Ibrahim Umar, has left her family and friends in sorrow following her tragic demise in Kaduna state. According to her brother who shared the sad news on Facebook, Aisha wrote a heart-felt letter before her death. The letter which contained message of forgiveness, condolence along with her will known as Wasiyya, was written by the teenage girl in Hausa before passing away on Friday..
Young Aisha died after suffering from a brief illness on Friday, October 27, 2017, according to reports.In her letter, the teenage girl asked her parents to forgive her as she passed on other messages to families, relatives and teachers and schoolmates. The message that shook everyone.
Aisha in her letter also asked her relatives and teachers to stand on her grave to pray for her after she was buried. She then compiled a list of her teachers and colleagues and schools who are to receive the letter.
The young lady also reportedly named her debtor who was urged to pay in the letter/will.
According to reports, people have been trooping into the girl's Badarawa neighbourhood in Kaduna to read the shocking letter which is said to have contained many important lessons.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/16-year-old-girl-writes-will-passing-away-kaduna-photos.html
1 Like
|Re: 16-Year-Old Girl Writes Letter/Will Before Her Death In The North. Photos by Florblu(f): 8:44pm
Someone should please interpret this.
RIP girl
1 Like
|Re: 16-Year-Old Girl Writes Letter/Will Before Her Death In The North. Photos by Bari22(m): 8:51pm
rip sister
|Re: 16-Year-Old Girl Writes Letter/Will Before Her Death In The North. Photos by pyyxxaro: 9:17pm
|Re: 16-Year-Old Girl Writes Letter/Will Before Her Death In The North. Photos by hezy4real01(m): 9:22pm
The rate at which youth are giving up these days is .......
|Re: 16-Year-Old Girl Writes Letter/Will Before Her Death In The North. Photos by TDonald: 9:22pm
R. I. P Beautiful Soul
|Re: 16-Year-Old Girl Writes Letter/Will Before Her Death In The North. Photos by edeXede: 9:22pm
A good role model for others that want to follow her part..
More of this stupidity. We need a reduced population in Nigeria
Someone should please interpret the letter.. I know it has to do with bf
1 Like
|Re: 16-Year-Old Girl Writes Letter/Will Before Her Death In The North. Photos by IneedSugarMumy1(m): 9:23pm
I no understand
|Re: 16-Year-Old Girl Writes Letter/Will Before Her Death In The North. Photos by cooldude62(m): 9:23pm
What's it with 16year olds and death? The other one in school killed herself for failing chemistry. Not good enough.
|Re: 16-Year-Old Girl Writes Letter/Will Before Her Death In The North. Photos by Johah: 9:24pm
This life is hard
1 Like
|Re: 16-Year-Old Girl Writes Letter/Will Before Her Death In The North. Photos by lloydoshalee(m): 9:24pm
Wow
|Re: 16-Year-Old Girl Writes Letter/Will Before Her Death In The North. Photos by classicfrank4u(m): 9:24pm
"WOW"??dis mumu above me must be using Airtel free nairaland
1 Like
|Re: 16-Year-Old Girl Writes Letter/Will Before Her Death In The North. Photos by DrholuwaTOBI(m): 9:24pm
debtor?
1 Like
|Re: 16-Year-Old Girl Writes Letter/Will Before Her Death In The North. Photos by hezy4real01(m): 9:24pm
edeXede:Its not funny bro.... most of these young souls are dying of frustration
|Re: 16-Year-Old Girl Writes Letter/Will Before Her Death In The North. Photos by talk2percy(m): 9:25pm
Chai, I was really touched after reading that...especially that place she wrote jcnvfd bfszbur saka in sha burukutu el simba paipai..
1 Like
|Re: 16-Year-Old Girl Writes Letter/Will Before Her Death In The North. Photos by corperscorner: 9:25pm
That debtor will start having sleepless nights bayi
|Re: 16-Year-Old Girl Writes Letter/Will Before Her Death In The North. Photos by CaptainJeffry: 9:25pm
edeXede:Are you okay? Did the report say she killed herself?
Rip dear.
2 Likes
|Re: 16-Year-Old Girl Writes Letter/Will Before Her Death In The North. Photos by emeijeh(m): 9:25pm
The first letter was typed, and the others handwritten.
The young die like chicken these days.
Why?!
|Re: 16-Year-Old Girl Writes Letter/Will Before Her Death In The North. Photos by KinzyeWriter(m): 9:25pm
Ehya... What a loss
RIP dearie
|Re: 16-Year-Old Girl Writes Letter/Will Before Her Death In The North. Photos by Kimy97(f): 9:25pm
Depression.... Chai
Some youths kill demselves cos of low self esteem.... And competition among peers.. Lyk dressing... And other tinx.. Too bad... Y worry over tinx DAT will fade
|Re: 16-Year-Old Girl Writes Letter/Will Before Her Death In The North. Photos by expensiveguyman(m): 9:26pm
Nawaoo!!! at dat tender age how did she knew her time was up huh! all ds end time death shaa
|Re: 16-Year-Old Girl Writes Letter/Will Before Her Death In The North. Photos by Dasherz: 9:26pm
edeXede:
what's stupid about the post?
|Re: 16-Year-Old Girl Writes Letter/Will Before Her Death In The North. Photos by PissedOffWeed(m): 9:26pm
Read the contents of the thread ...these dumbos no go read!
She didn't commit suicide!
RIP Lil One!
1 Like
|Re: 16-Year-Old Girl Writes Letter/Will Before Her Death In The North. Photos by apharm(m): 9:26pm
edeXede:Exactly. love is involved
|Re: 16-Year-Old Girl Writes Letter/Will Before Her Death In The North. Photos by Daeylar(f): 9:27pm
The opening post never said she committed suicide, it just said she passed away from her illness.
Nairalanders in this thread just jumping into conclusion.
|Re: 16-Year-Old Girl Writes Letter/Will Before Her Death In The North. Photos by kay29000(m): 9:27pm
Hmm
|Re: 16-Year-Old Girl Writes Letter/Will Before Her Death In The North. Photos by Khonvicted(m): 9:27pm
Very young and beautiful girl.. You left so soon, don't understand your language but it's like I could feel your pain..
R.I.P
|Re: 16-Year-Old Girl Writes Letter/Will Before Her Death In The North. Photos by greatmarshall(m): 9:28pm
RIP
|Re: 16-Year-Old Girl Writes Letter/Will Before Her Death In The North. Photos by devigblegble: 9:28pm
Hello bae by falz on a replay
|Re: 16-Year-Old Girl Writes Letter/Will Before Her Death In The North. Photos by ipobarecriminals: 9:29pm
|Re: 16-Year-Old Girl Writes Letter/Will Before Her Death In The North. Photos by AmaechiLinus(m): 9:29pm
Ogbanje spirit has succeeded this one.
Rest in peace anyway!
BLOCK OF FLATS TO LET IN IYANA IPAJA AXIS(TASTEFULLY FINISHED) WT PICS / Happy Mother's Day To Ya'll / Do You Need A Nanny To Take Care Of Your Kids?
Viewing this topic: vengertime, danielblessing(m), koropon(m), Prince29(m), vivypretty(f), techbloga(m), destino24(m), adgab(m), kulex2k1(m), chronique(m), Ashibelieve, starstunna1313(m), Bisjosh(f), abiodunbest(m), aleyima, cutezain(f), sufman(m), muelzik(m), seyi43(m), Gbadegesin19(m), matiuni, eddyslim(m), hamzeiy, OHAPEDIA, AK123(m), Orlins, gooddyoung8, say4gunit(m), Danielomisco(m), Tboysalau(m), Ayospanish(m), tirigbosa, emmadejust(m), walex25(m), xarm(m), ellay3813, farihafaheemah(m), HONemmaEke, Ilovetwins, Airtimex(m), gaflord, Kanta89(m), salamudeen(m), AAU88, bimbomueeb(m), haryorbarmie83(m), chuksze, 9jakohai(m), realhumanity, Ennyiyi(f), moonnstar(f), shams040(m), PUSH1(m), liondbrave, bankiev(f), iamNotAlone(f), hardeyincah(m), sunky13(m), michelle5683(f), empress101(f), Jefersoun, albertola, DrDope(m), davido101(m), timzyrhymes(m), shortgun(m), Remsilla(m), akinade28(f), mamuzoOMAH(m), ilabmay(m), Ademola121, loschivatos(m), AdemolaA2, pcagbaji(m), nicedaddy(m), Abdallah0014, selfemployed(m), gambus007(m), Leysco(m), luwins(m), dainformant(m), bs81(m), processrxtn, smartg(m), adeyemiolutoye(m), boolee(m), irepat1(m), sirfee(m), Chipappii(m), olarmide(f), kenex4ever(m), akfeas(m), uglodoh(f), titjide, clevervikson(m), escober90(m), rapfezy, ojonugwap(m), konny1(m), BossLadyF(f), juliusnobisugo(m), praizteven(m), jamrid(m), hatedisplace, 26Clueless(m), menace1, mohioma, worldwide02, ollapaul(m), Kekule50(m), majekobaje1, passion247(f), tonyblair4life(m), ofem89, Kaycee9242, Ballack1(m), tiwasiaife(m), Emaytex, princeohiku(m), firstlady01(f), hizick14(m), kalajina, foreverkind1(m), Martins3973, jaymantin(m), Kempguy47, eExclusif, Gentle034(m), Muyo4g, Btoyob(m), Omoniwealth(m), Joyous22, chuks432, Forta(m), Drboyee, Jobyruz, RedRiver(m), mataustin, GreatDreams, skeelful(m), ouzo1(m), OmoEpe(m), PrinzDeJoy, kcprince, Onyeval212(m), gazilion, Suress, EngrGodson, holyidol, saliubello(m), adebaxton(m), stonemind(m), micktoxin(m), Orezy5(m), Santos35, pagoti(m), borntobegr8t(m), CloudResident(m), precydadiva(f), h8rr, 13ShadesOfMay(m), ogbordan(m), ramdris(m), Google63(m), Lionhearted, Iyanuj1, Develpeast, dancruz(m), samsamgo, Samusu(m), aigjoey(m), rasco2000me, XtraTochi, ibrutex(m), DatLagboi(m), mhistamartin, infohenry(m), omosefeeguaibor(f), Igbasonproff1(m), Maryclaire1(f), lagosrd, chigoziemi(m), drey076(m), Godliness05(m), Lastanza, Chukyz, TheSCRYPT, Gracealone(m), davdandam(m), 2point5, Datsme, Khonvicted(m), smileyoo, onyii255(m), iamdondanna(m), soromummy(m), muredo(m), oyesam2004(m), Yemea1, Iamdagreatguy(m), agbonkamen(f), yeyerolling, daresimon(m), chrisyok57, ibkayee(f), ridoxe(m), darlenese(f), fatdon2(m), korel9, Bayo0502(m), kanicorp9(m), Dammyzzeal, uscofield, corperscorner, Pascalberry(m), madjune, amazinggrace11, emmynich, fatytoy333(m), Yhelay(m), Lin2o(f), W3xy1(m), GenyEbere(f), cherry007(f), expensiveguyman(m), EFGH, Thundeh(m), draigboje(m), Quinnlee, Rakash(m), Sampalo, gboloa, macaphan007(m) and 353 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7