Nigerian Gangs Fight With Swords In Indian Hospital (video)

Nigerian Gangs Fight With Swords In Indian Hospital (video) by Letenwam: 7:40am
Staff of an Indian hospital in South Delhi, hid in toilets out of fear as Nigerian rival gangs fought inside the hospital with swords and cleavers. It was gathered that the fight started after a member of a rival gang drove up in an auto-rickshaw and barged in, just after 3 wounded men walked into the hospital in Saket while their friends allegedly waited outside around 4am on Saturday.

The rival gangs brandished their swords in a fight that lasted for nearly an hour in the hospital reception. A guard who tried to stop them was also beaten and left injured, as captured in CCTV.

The staff and nurses of the clinic reportedly bolted all access to the upper floors where patients are recovering. According to NDTV,the groups allegedly vandalized the hospital and ran away before the police arrived, leaving a broken door on the floor.

Here’s the video

https://www.lailasblog.com/nigerian-rival-gangs-fight-swords-indian-hospital-video/

Lalasticlala

Re: Nigerian Gangs Fight With Swords In Indian Hospital (video) by pyyxxaro: 7:45am
Sword angry grin

Re: Nigerian Gangs Fight With Swords In Indian Hospital (video) by python1: 7:47am
Powder dealers don dey turn India to zoo. undecided No need for name sef, any crime committed or misbbehaviour outside naija shore, trace am well well, na dem. grin

Re: Nigerian Gangs Fight With Swords In Indian Hospital (video) by AishaBuhari: 7:48am
Lol! Them never finish to use matchet... cheesy

Re: Nigerian Gangs Fight With Swords In Indian Hospital (video) by BeeBeeOoh(m): 7:50am
Instead of them to come down here and help us fight corruption angry angry

Re: Nigerian Gangs Fight With Swords In Indian Hospital (video) by 2chainzz(m): 8:15am
They should come back home and join the military asap. we need men like this

Re: Nigerian Gangs Fight With Swords In Indian Hospital (video) by Benjom(m): 9:27am
Nigerian Game of Thrones undecided

Re: Nigerian Gangs Fight With Swords In Indian Hospital (video) by Evablizin(f): 10:14am
shocked

Just imagine.

Re: Nigerian Gangs Fight With Swords In Indian Hospital (video) by NoFavors: 10:23am
Developers cry cry

Re: Nigerian Gangs Fight With Swords In Indian Hospital (video) by swiz123(m): 10:23am
Dudes been forming onaemeus

Re: Nigerian Gangs Fight With Swords In Indian Hospital (video) by SuperKlean: 10:23am
I hope this is not one Chinese movie? undecided
Re: Nigerian Gangs Fight With Swords In Indian Hospital (video) by okerekeikpo: 10:23am
Them no see bottle break person head? Small time now they will start dancing
Re: Nigerian Gangs Fight With Swords In Indian Hospital (video) by bro4u: 10:24am
Assassin Creed....directed and acted by Nigerians

Re: Nigerian Gangs Fight With Swords In Indian Hospital (video) by modelmike7(m): 10:24am
Too much India movies!!!
Re: Nigerian Gangs Fight With Swords In Indian Hospital (video) by Rmxr: 10:24am
Lol. Who else if not those people

Re: Nigerian Gangs Fight With Swords In Indian Hospital (video) by sirusX(m): 10:25am
Benjom:
Nigerian Game of Thrones undecided
cheesy no be small sword fight
Re: Nigerian Gangs Fight With Swords In Indian Hospital (video) by ChangetheChange: 10:25am
Re: Nigerian Gangs Fight With Swords In Indian Hospital (video) by osemoses1234(m): 10:26am
Nah them developers flat head

Re: Nigerian Gangs Fight With Swords In Indian Hospital (video) by ObamaOsama: 10:26am
I have BMV for sell
Re: Nigerian Gangs Fight With Swords In Indian Hospital (video) by jbreezy: 10:27am
So badoo guys dey india too
Re: Nigerian Gangs Fight With Swords In Indian Hospital (video) by BrutalJab: 10:27am
Dem don chop belleful... Nonsense
Re: Nigerian Gangs Fight With Swords In Indian Hospital (video) by Raph01: 10:27am
python1:
Powder dealers don dey turn India to zoo. undecided No need for name sef, any crime committed or misbbehaviour outside naija shore, trace am well well, na dem. grin
Pls be specific Sir grin grin

Re: Nigerian Gangs Fight With Swords In Indian Hospital (video) by Hades2016(m): 10:27am
Nigerians make una stop to da disgrace us outside Nigeria , na beg we da beg

Re: Nigerian Gangs Fight With Swords In Indian Hospital (video) by Sirheny007(m): 10:27am
Re: Nigerian Gangs Fight With Swords In Indian Hospital (video) by charliejose(m): 10:27am
If Indians start mobbing them now, they'll start screaming racism. Just imagine? undecided

Re: Nigerian Gangs Fight With Swords In Indian Hospital (video) by Oloruntobi4382(m): 10:28am
matatt:
smiley hmmm , movie
I want to build a skyscraper can you help me design it
Re: Nigerian Gangs Fight With Swords In Indian Hospital (video) by eluquenson(m): 10:28am
Na them, our developers bringing shame to us everywhere they go.

Re: Nigerian Gangs Fight With Swords In Indian Hospital (video) by Rocketmaster(f): 10:28am
Yes we go show them say we sabi Ninja and kung fu when they try to attempt futher
Re: Nigerian Gangs Fight With Swords In Indian Hospital (video) by alexistaiwo: 10:28am
Legend of the Shaolin
Nollywood version
Re: Nigerian Gangs Fight With Swords In Indian Hospital (video) by loomer: 10:28am
Wetin be the evidence say them be Nigerians?

Just cos them black

