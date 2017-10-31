



The rival gangs brandished their swords in a fight that lasted for nearly an hour in the hospital reception. A guard who tried to stop them was also beaten and left injured, as captured in CCTV.



The staff and nurses of the clinic reportedly bolted all access to the upper floors where patients are recovering. According to NDTV,the groups allegedly vandalized the hospital and ran away before the police arrived, leaving a broken door on the floor.



Here’s the video



https://www.lailasblog.com/nigerian-rival-gangs-fight-swords-indian-hospital-video/



