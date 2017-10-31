₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Nigerian Gangs Fight With Swords In Indian Hospital (video) by Letenwam: 7:40am
Staff of an Indian hospital in South Delhi, hid in toilets out of fear as Nigerian rival gangs fought inside the hospital with swords and cleavers. It was gathered that the fight started after a member of a rival gang drove up in an auto-rickshaw and barged in, just after 3 wounded men walked into the hospital in Saket while their friends allegedly waited outside around 4am on Saturday.
The rival gangs brandished their swords in a fight that lasted for nearly an hour in the hospital reception. A guard who tried to stop them was also beaten and left injured, as captured in CCTV.
The staff and nurses of the clinic reportedly bolted all access to the upper floors where patients are recovering. According to NDTV,the groups allegedly vandalized the hospital and ran away before the police arrived, leaving a broken door on the floor.
Here’s the video
https://www.lailasblog.com/nigerian-rival-gangs-fight-swords-indian-hospital-video/
Lalasticlala
|Re: Nigerian Gangs Fight With Swords In Indian Hospital (video) by pyyxxaro: 7:45am
Sword
|Re: Nigerian Gangs Fight With Swords In Indian Hospital (video) by python1: 7:47am
Powder dealers don dey turn India to zoo. No need for name sef, any crime committed or misbbehaviour outside naija shore, trace am well well, na dem.
|Re: Nigerian Gangs Fight With Swords In Indian Hospital (video) by AishaBuhari: 7:48am
Lol! Them never finish to use matchet...
|Re: Nigerian Gangs Fight With Swords In Indian Hospital (video) by BeeBeeOoh(m): 7:50am
Instead of them to come down here and help us fight corruption
|Re: Nigerian Gangs Fight With Swords In Indian Hospital (video) by 2chainzz(m): 8:15am
They should come back home and join the military asap. we need men like this
|Re: Nigerian Gangs Fight With Swords In Indian Hospital (video) by Benjom(m): 9:27am
Nigerian Game of Thrones
|Re: Nigerian Gangs Fight With Swords In Indian Hospital (video) by Evablizin(f): 10:14am
Just imagine.
|Re: Nigerian Gangs Fight With Swords In Indian Hospital (video) by NoFavors: 10:23am
Developers
|Re: Nigerian Gangs Fight With Swords In Indian Hospital (video) by swiz123(m): 10:23am
Dudes been forming onaemeus
|Re: Nigerian Gangs Fight With Swords In Indian Hospital (video) by SuperKlean: 10:23am
I hope this is not one Chinese movie?
|Re: Nigerian Gangs Fight With Swords In Indian Hospital (video) by okerekeikpo: 10:23am
Them no see bottle break person head? Small time now they will start dancing
|Re: Nigerian Gangs Fight With Swords In Indian Hospital (video) by bro4u: 10:24am
Assassin Creed....directed and acted by Nigerians
|Re: Nigerian Gangs Fight With Swords In Indian Hospital (video) by modelmike7(m): 10:24am
Too much India movies!!!
|Re: Nigerian Gangs Fight With Swords In Indian Hospital (video) by Rmxr: 10:24am
Lol. Who else if not those people
|Re: Nigerian Gangs Fight With Swords In Indian Hospital (video) by sirusX(m): 10:25am
Benjom:no be small sword fight
|Re: Nigerian Gangs Fight With Swords In Indian Hospital (video) by ChangetheChange: 10:25am
|Re: Nigerian Gangs Fight With Swords In Indian Hospital (video) by osemoses1234(m): 10:26am
Nah them developers flat head
|Re: Nigerian Gangs Fight With Swords In Indian Hospital (video) by ObamaOsama: 10:26am
I have BMV for sell
|Re: Nigerian Gangs Fight With Swords In Indian Hospital (video) by jbreezy: 10:27am
So badoo guys dey india too
|Re: Nigerian Gangs Fight With Swords In Indian Hospital (video) by BrutalJab: 10:27am
Dem don chop belleful... Nonsense
|Re: Nigerian Gangs Fight With Swords In Indian Hospital (video) by Raph01: 10:27am
python1:Pls be specific Sir
|Re: Nigerian Gangs Fight With Swords In Indian Hospital (video) by Hades2016(m): 10:27am
Nigerians make una stop to da disgrace us outside Nigeria , na beg we da beg
|Re: Nigerian Gangs Fight With Swords In Indian Hospital (video) by Sirheny007(m): 10:27am
.
|Re: Nigerian Gangs Fight With Swords In Indian Hospital (video) by charliejose(m): 10:27am
If Indians start mobbing them now, they'll start screaming racism. Just imagine?
|Re: Nigerian Gangs Fight With Swords In Indian Hospital (video) by Oloruntobi4382(m): 10:28am
matatt:I want to build a skyscraper can you help me design it
|Re: Nigerian Gangs Fight With Swords In Indian Hospital (video) by eluquenson(m): 10:28am
Na them, our developers bringing shame to us everywhere they go.
|Re: Nigerian Gangs Fight With Swords In Indian Hospital (video) by Rocketmaster(f): 10:28am
|Re: Nigerian Gangs Fight With Swords In Indian Hospital (video) by alexistaiwo: 10:28am
Legend of the Shaolin
Nollywood version
|Re: Nigerian Gangs Fight With Swords In Indian Hospital (video) by loomer: 10:28am
Wetin be the evidence say them be Nigerians?
Just cos them black
