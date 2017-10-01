Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Apostle Suleman Arrives New Jersey For "Help From Above" (Photos) (8039 Views)

The Renowned Evangelist now tagged as Africa's most travelled Evangelist of the new age has earlier visited Washington DC, California, Minnesota, Atlanta and others in the US earlier in the year.



He is expected to round up the 3 days conference with a Ministers' Conference on the 3rd day to empower pastors and preachers of the word of God.



He arrived the city with his senior Pastors.



See photos below







stephenduru:

Read more. http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/10/apostle-suleman-arrives-new-jersey-for.html?m=1

Are Nigerians really this gullible or is this all just mass psychosis? 10 Likes 1 Share

Great man of our time radiating grace everywhere.....







More grace Daddy... 5 Likes

He is gradually filling the shoes of the great Archbishop Idahosa. Truly all things works together for the good of them that love God,the scandal he faced has turned around to be a global announcement. 14 Likes 2 Shares

Ride on pastor 1 Like

jerseyboy:

Are Nigerians really this gullible or is this all just mass psychosis? Lol. A natural man cannot accept the things that come from the Spirit of God but considers them foolishness, and cannot understand them because they are discerned only through the Spirit. Dooh.. Lol. A natural man cannot accept the things that come from the Spirit of God but considers them foolishness, and cannot understand them because they are discerned only through the Spirit. Dooh.. 10 Likes

Americans still dey expect help from above?

where is the jersey that he but for arsenal fans,

because me am not seeing any jersey there ooo 1 Like

More grace 1 Like

Pope suleiman the first

Wao..... Dat very good my #APOSTLE.... More #GRACE...... Sir.... 1 Like

Nice..

.

stephenduru:

Read more. http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/10/apostle-suleman-arrives-new-jersey-for.html?m=1





Op you stingy sha Op you stingy sha

püśsy hunter

Otebo abi wetin the call her sef

baba God show your boys d way make some people no deceive us 1 Like

Nonsense 1 Like

Gulderbottle85:

This Plot Is For sale For how much sir For how much sir

D help Naija need go bad gan oo,if Usa is still looking for help above.

when God really calls you,everything u do ill be soft work......nairalanders will quote me wrong by calling dis man a yahoo pastor.... 1 Like

Some People are not happy to see this. Pls if ur one of them i recommend ibadan zoo go jump inside lion cage 2 Likes 1 Share

Apostole OTOBO.. WELCOME SIR

niceprof:

He is gradually filling the shoes of the great Archbishop Idahosa. Truly all things works together for the good of them that love God,the scandal he faced has turned around to be a global announcement.

El Rufai,That Otobo girl and nairaland haters right now El Rufai,That Otobo girl and nairaland haters right now 2 Likes

stephenduru:

Base on the content, Arinze should be sue for the damage he has caused. This is inhuman Base on the content, Arinze should be sue for the damage he has caused. This is inhuman

Searching for love of his live, Otebo. Pvssy slayer

itzmarvyx:



Lol. A natural man cannot accept the things that come from the Spirit of God but considers them foolishness, and cannot understand them because they are discerned only through the Spirit. Dooh..



That scripture accurately describes him That scripture accurately describes him 1 Like