Apostle Suleman arrives Newark - New Jersey for the final lap of the 2017 Apostolic Invasion to the United States of America in the HELP FROM ABOVE mandate.
The Renowned Evangelist now tagged as Africa's most travelled Evangelist of the new age has earlier visited Washington DC, California, Minnesota, Atlanta and others in the US earlier in the year.
He is expected to round up the 3 days conference with a Ministers' Conference on the 3rd day to empower pastors and preachers of the word of God.
He arrived the city with his senior Pastors.
Re: Apostle Suleman Arrives New Jersey For "Help From Above" (Photos) by jerseyboy:
Are Nigerians really this gullible or is this all just mass psychosis?
Re: Apostle Suleman Arrives New Jersey For "Help From Above" (Photos) by doctimonyeka(m):
Great man of our time radiating grace everywhere.....
More grace Daddy...
Re: Apostle Suleman Arrives New Jersey For "Help From Above" (Photos) by Gulderbottle85:
This Plot Is For sale
Re: Apostle Suleman Arrives New Jersey For "Help From Above" (Photos) by niceprof:
He is gradually filling the shoes of the great Archbishop Idahosa. Truly all things works together for the good of them that love God,the scandal he faced has turned around to be a global announcement.
Re: Apostle Suleman Arrives New Jersey For "Help From Above" (Photos) by jbreezy:
Ride on pastor
Re: Apostle Suleman Arrives New Jersey For "Help From Above" (Photos) by itzmarvyx(m):
jerseyboy:Lol. A natural man cannot accept the things that come from the Spirit of God but considers them foolishness, and cannot understand them because they are discerned only through the Spirit. Dooh..
Re: Apostle Suleman Arrives New Jersey For "Help From Above" (Photos) by loomer:
Americans still dey expect help from above?
Re: Apostle Suleman Arrives New Jersey For "Help From Above" (Photos) by ObamaOsama:
where is the jersey that he but for arsenal fans,
because me am not seeing any jersey there ooo
Re: Apostle Suleman Arrives New Jersey For "Help From Above" (Photos) by juok:
More grace
Re: Apostle Suleman Arrives New Jersey For "Help From Above" (Photos) by NJPot(m):
Pope suleiman the first
Re: Apostle Suleman Arrives New Jersey For "Help From Above" (Photos) by Daniello25:
Wao..... Dat very good my #APOSTLE.... More #GRACE...... Sir....
Re: Apostle Suleman Arrives New Jersey For "Help From Above" (Photos) by Hades2016(m):
Re: Apostle Suleman Arrives New Jersey For "Help From Above" (Photos) by Sirheny007(m):
Re: Apostle Suleman Arrives New Jersey For "Help From Above" (Photos) by Gulderbottle85:
stephenduru:
Op you stingy sha
Re: Apostle Suleman Arrives New Jersey For "Help From Above" (Photos) by jamariwolf:
püśsy hunter
Re: Apostle Suleman Arrives New Jersey For "Help From Above" (Photos) by kobabe(m):
Otebo abi wetin the call her sef
Re: Apostle Suleman Arrives New Jersey For "Help From Above" (Photos) by lycan2:
baba God show your boys d way make some people no deceive us
Re: Apostle Suleman Arrives New Jersey For "Help From Above" (Photos) by raymytech:
Re: Apostle Suleman Arrives New Jersey For "Help From Above" (Photos) by Rubbiish(m):
Gulderbottle85:For how much sir
Re: Apostle Suleman Arrives New Jersey For "Help From Above" (Photos) by sportark(m):
D help Naija need go bad gan oo,if Usa is still looking for help above.
Re: Apostle Suleman Arrives New Jersey For "Help From Above" (Photos) by ebuka10box(m):
when God really calls you,everything u do ill be soft work......nairalanders will quote me wrong by calling dis man a yahoo pastor....
Re: Apostle Suleman Arrives New Jersey For "Help From Above" (Photos) by Everythinggoes:
Some People are not happy to see this. Pls if ur one of them i recommend ibadan zoo go jump inside lion cage
Re: Apostle Suleman Arrives New Jersey For "Help From Above" (Photos) by smithsydny(m):
Apostole OTOBO.. WELCOME SIR
Re: Apostle Suleman Arrives New Jersey For "Help From Above" (Photos) by Mysselff2:
niceprof:
El Rufai,That Otobo girl and nairaland haters right now
Re: Apostle Suleman Arrives New Jersey For "Help From Above" (Photos) by Ochinex(m):
stephenduru:
Base on the content, Arinze should be sue for the damage he has caused. This is inhuman
Re: Apostle Suleman Arrives New Jersey For "Help From Above" (Photos) by Killurself:
Searching for love of his live, Otebo. Pvssy slayer
Re: Apostle Suleman Arrives New Jersey For "Help From Above" (Photos) by dayowunmi(m):
itzmarvyx:That scripture accurately describes him
Re: Apostle Suleman Arrives New Jersey For "Help From Above" (Photos) by j1mmy:
Nigeria and Nigerians need more help than Americans.
What help from above has this 419 delivered to himself, Nigeria and Nigerians?
Deport the fool jare
