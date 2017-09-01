₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Apostle Suleman's Designer Shoes In Dubai For 'Help From Above Programme' by stephenduru: 5:08pm
Apostle Suleman this week arrived Dubai for 'Help From Above Programme'.Check out his designers shoes below
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/09/apostle-suleman-arrives-dubai-for-from.html?m=1
|Re: Apostle Suleman's Designer Shoes In Dubai For 'Help From Above Programme' by stephenduru: 5:11pm
|Re: Apostle Suleman's Designer Shoes In Dubai For 'Help From Above Programme' by smartty68(m): 5:12pm
OP hope you're okay
29 Likes
|Re: Apostle Suleman's Designer Shoes In Dubai For 'Help From Above Programme' by ambrosini593(m): 5:14pm
this man too get swag
3 Likes
|Re: Apostle Suleman's Designer Shoes In Dubai For 'Help From Above Programme' by MhizzAJ(f): 5:34pm
They will be using church member's tithes and offering to buy designer shoes and wears meanwhile they ll be preaching 'godliness and contentment is great gain' to d congregation
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Apostle Suleman's Designer Shoes In Dubai For 'Help From Above Programme' by Naijacost22: 6:26pm
I dont understand this post, Everyday u see people like tinubu in a private jet, Dino in a Rolls Royce and the rest that stole you nations money, But una no go harass the politician. Una only mouth na to harass a man with legit money (he did not commit a crime in getting the money). God they look una.
Yes his means of wealth might be refereed to as "questionable"(it is Legit), But you have to admit the bigger fishes are the politicians stealing our money.
23 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Apostle Suleman's Designer Shoes In Dubai For 'Help From Above Programme' by blackbeau1(f): 6:27pm
Seen. He is allowed to wear designers or isn't he ?
|Re: Apostle Suleman's Designer Shoes In Dubai For 'Help From Above Programme' by SmellingAnus(m): 6:27pm
The Oracle himself....
God is on your side...
Power is on your side...
Favour is on your side...
Somebody shout fireyayayayyayayyayaya
11 Likes
|Re: Apostle Suleman's Designer Shoes In Dubai For 'Help From Above Programme' by crisycent: 6:28pm
Daniela okeke
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Apostle Suleman's Designer Shoes In Dubai For 'Help From Above Programme' by lomprico(m): 6:28pm
Should he wear aba made?
Moreover OP, I dint see shìt with this ur nokia c5 phone camera.
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Apostle Suleman's Designer Shoes In Dubai For 'Help From Above Programme' by loydsis1759: 6:28pm
Money from the gullible sheep.
4 Likes
|Re: Apostle Suleman's Designer Shoes In Dubai For 'Help From Above Programme' by femo122: 6:28pm
|Re: Apostle Suleman's Designer Shoes In Dubai For 'Help From Above Programme' by Cyriloha(m): 6:28pm
Complete celebrity pastor carry on man but remember therisGod
|Re: Apostle Suleman's Designer Shoes In Dubai For 'Help From Above Programme' by ELKHALIFAISIS(m): 6:28pm
My God is not poor... good one sule
1 Like
|Re: Apostle Suleman's Designer Shoes In Dubai For 'Help From Above Programme' by Bantino: 6:28pm
The Swaggalicious Apostle
He loves good shoes though....
1 Like
|Re: Apostle Suleman's Designer Shoes In Dubai For 'Help From Above Programme' by elektra(f): 6:28pm
Okay. So Wetin you want make we do?
1 Like
|Re: Apostle Suleman's Designer Shoes In Dubai For 'Help From Above Programme' by SuperSuave(m): 6:28pm
sule sule god of men, nothing do you
|Re: Apostle Suleman's Designer Shoes In Dubai For 'Help From Above Programme' by emmyspark007(m): 6:29pm
Fatherlord speak to me your apostle heareth
Make I chop all this gullible Christians
Better money dey church o
2 Likes
|Re: Apostle Suleman's Designer Shoes In Dubai For 'Help From Above Programme' by ChuksEpells: 6:29pm
Good for him. All he needs now is designer cap to cover his head
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Apostle Suleman's Designer Shoes In Dubai For 'Help From Above Programme' by breadandtea(f): 6:30pm
His shoes are always flamboyant.
1 Like
|Re: Apostle Suleman's Designer Shoes In Dubai For 'Help From Above Programme' by pauljumbo: 6:30pm
I love you sir
Please remember Nigeria in your prayers
We need peace
|Re: Apostle Suleman's Designer Shoes In Dubai For 'Help From Above Programme' by iamJ(m): 6:30pm
som1 that can not heal his own baldness na ur problem him wan fix
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Apostle Suleman's Designer Shoes In Dubai For 'Help From Above Programme' by lagdmark(m): 6:32pm
MhizzAJ:If it's so easy, you would have also register a church and start making cool cash shap shap!.
1 Like
|Re: Apostle Suleman's Designer Shoes In Dubai For 'Help From Above Programme' by dayleke(m): 6:32pm
Orun n yabo ni Oluwa wi....
|Re: Apostle Suleman's Designer Shoes In Dubai For 'Help From Above Programme' by Ihutomi: 6:32pm
I love this man of God
|Re: Apostle Suleman's Designer Shoes In Dubai For 'Help From Above Programme' by chinawapz(m): 6:32pm
Ride on Apostle!......
|Re: Apostle Suleman's Designer Shoes In Dubai For 'Help From Above Programme' by 1Sharon(f): 6:33pm
Is that grown man bowing to the pastor?
1 Like
|Re: Apostle Suleman's Designer Shoes In Dubai For 'Help From Above Programme' by BornnAgainChild(f): 6:33pm
Apostle Swagger
|Re: Apostle Suleman's Designer Shoes In Dubai For 'Help From Above Programme' by silasweb(m): 6:33pm
Looking good is good
|Re: Apostle Suleman's Designer Shoes In Dubai For 'Help From Above Programme' by ritababe(f): 6:34pm
MhizzAJ:
how much have you contribute? shut up since it's not your money, the people donating are not complaining and if it keep paining you then open your own church and start collecting tithe too.
1 Like
|Re: Apostle Suleman's Designer Shoes In Dubai For 'Help From Above Programme' by genghiskhan007(m): 6:34pm
If you feel the 1100 shot guns siezed at Lagos port was imported by Nnamdi Kanu, ipobs and BSS, click yes, if otherwise click share
1 Like 1 Share
