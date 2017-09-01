Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Apostle Suleman's Designer Shoes In Dubai For 'Help From Above Programme' (17464 Views)

Source: Apostle Suleman this week arrived Dubai for 'Help From Above Programme'.Check out his designers shoes belowSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/09/apostle-suleman-arrives-dubai-for-from.html?m=1

OP hope you're okay 29 Likes

this man too get swag 3 Likes

They will be using church member's tithes and offering to buy designer shoes and wears meanwhile they ll be preaching 'godliness and contentment is great gain' to d congregation 19 Likes 1 Share

I dont understand this post, Everyday u see people like tinubu in a private jet, Dino in a Rolls Royce and the rest that stole you nations money, But una no go harass the politician. Una only mouth na to harass a man with legit money (he did not commit a crime in getting the money). God they look una.



Yes his means of wealth might be refereed to as "questionable"(it is Legit), But you have to admit the bigger fishes are the politicians stealing our money. 23 Likes 2 Shares

Seen. He is allowed to wear designers or isn't he ?

The Oracle himself....



God is on your side...



Power is on your side...



Favour is on your side...



Somebody shout fireyayayayyayayyayaya 11 Likes

Daniela okeke 11 Likes 2 Shares

Should he wear aba made?



Moreover OP, I dint see shìt with this ur nokia c5 phone camera. 12 Likes 1 Share

Money from the gullible sheep. 4 Likes

Complete celebrity pastor carry on man but remember therisGod

My God is not poor... good one sule 1 Like

The Swaggalicious Apostle







He loves good shoes though.... 1 Like

Okay. So Wetin you want make we do? 1 Like

god of men, nothing do you sule sulegod of men, nothing do you





Make I chop all this gullible Christians

Better money dey church o Fatherlord speak to me your apostle hearethMake I chop all this gullible ChristiansBetter money dey church o 2 Likes

Good for him. All he needs now is designer cap to cover his head 4 Likes 1 Share

His shoes are always flamboyant. 1 Like

I love you sir



Please remember Nigeria in your prayers



We need peace

som1 that can not heal his own baldness na ur problem him wan fix 2 Likes 1 Share

MhizzAJ:

If it's so easy, you would have also register a church and start making cool cash shap shap!. If it's so easy, you would have also register a church and start making cool cash shap shap!. 1 Like

Orun n yabo ni Oluwa wi....

I love this man of God

Ride on Apostle!......



Is that grown man bowing to the pastor? 1 Like

Apostle Swagger

Looking good is good

MhizzAJ:

how much have you contribute? shut up since it's not your money, the people donating are not complaining and if it keep paining you then open your own church and start collecting tithe too. how much have you contribute? shut up since it's not your money, the people donating are not complaining and if it keep paining you then open your own church and start collecting tithe too. 1 Like