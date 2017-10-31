₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Why You Should Stop Eating In Restaurants In Nigeria by chatinent: 8:57am
Everyone loves a fast-food joint, because it is quicker and easier to get the stomach happy once again.
Well, it kills the stress to cooking too, and in a scenario where you have to buy oil for your cooker, buy ingredient to cook, buy time, it seem a bit cheaper, however, is your stomach really worth the compromise? Here are few demerit reasons:
1. What was the soup prepared with.
A large number of people who run fast-food as business are guilty of going extra-ordinary miles to get customers inversely, doing the undo. We have had where women use the adulterated water used in cleaning a corpse to cook (as charm). I have actually seen on two occasions, where a woman is arrested for allegedly using human's poo to cook soup. Is this not inhuman? Most times, when cooking Egusi soup, they buy a cup of Egusi and another whitish stuff then grind it and mix it with the soup which really look like it's a thick egusi soup, actually we know the fake always look like the original.
2. Dirty environment.
So far it's business, they major aim is making money, at times, their environment where they cook might be no different from a public toilet. Who cares better, then? At times, when you enter their kitchen (which is usually prohibited), what you see would clear your doubts that maybe, this is where maggots are created.
3. Insults. Insults flow like like electric current here waiting for the vulnerable to devour.
4. Responsibility. In Nigeria, when a child is seen eating in a restaurant, it is irresponsibility. When an elderly man is seen too, people wonder: 'what about his wife.' Taking responsibility is the best thing that can ever happen to a parenthood, where the husband doesn't look outside for anything and the children alike..
5. Health. There was this day I ate in a fast--food joint. The food was super delicious . I requested for another plate and ate it greedily, wow, my stomach was no longer like a punctured tube, in fact, the basketball got jealous. As I was heading home, my arse began to gossip (oh fada of the heavens! ). It gossiped, then erosion took place in my stomach.
I ran to a nearby bush to observe nature's call and before I bent down, there was already a downpour. (Judas should have sold people like the cook ) It didn't stop there, my stomach would be interpreting Arabic to Swahili that at times I turn back checking if people are behind. Is this not the sign of the last days? This is not good. At times, the food they good are detrimental to health, and may send you keeping the doctor coming always.
Tips: Cook whatever you eat so you'll know where your problem comes from.
Origin: http://www.chatdom.com.ng/index.php?topic=61.msg82#msg82
|Re: Why You Should Stop Eating In Restaurants In Nigeria by kunlesufyan(m): 9:04am
Hian! Na only God dey save us bros.
|Re: Why You Should Stop Eating In Restaurants In Nigeria by Benjom(m): 9:18am
Some will still not mind
|Re: Why You Should Stop Eating In Restaurants In Nigeria by chatinent: 9:21am
Bug report: your [IMG] tag is faulty. Seun, modify your BBcode and settings alike.
|Re: Why You Should Stop Eating In Restaurants In Nigeria by SOFTENGR: 9:38am
From rotten tomatoes and rotten pepper to dirty water, while some use early morning pee to cook.
#ifearmamabasirakitchen
|Re: Why You Should Stop Eating In Restaurants In Nigeria by chatinent: 9:44am
SOFTENGR:LAughs. No bi small things.
|Re: Why You Should Stop Eating In Restaurants In Nigeria by chatinent: 9:53am
|Re: Why You Should Stop Eating In Restaurants In Nigeria by Afam4eva(m): 10:46am
I'm on my way to a buka right now. I'll read the post upon my return.
|Re: Why You Should Stop Eating In Restaurants In Nigeria by Hades2016(m): 10:47am
More reason why I cook and eat my food I don't even allow all those lazy asss hooes cook for me cuz they can't even cook ....
|Re: Why You Should Stop Eating In Restaurants In Nigeria by Jethrolite(m): 10:47am
chatinent:Go and sleep
|Re: Why You Should Stop Eating In Restaurants In Nigeria by Sirheny007(m): 10:47am
@Op
do you know what will happen to the Economy if the everybody stops patronizing these restaurants??
Find a good and reputable restaurant and enjoy yourself!
I am in Lagos, and hunger go kill me if I start to scrutinize every restaurant based on the aforementioned criteria.
|Re: Why You Should Stop Eating In Restaurants In Nigeria by ebuka10box(m): 10:47am
op do u want to cook for us.....
|Re: Why You Should Stop Eating In Restaurants In Nigeria by Rubbiish(m): 10:47am
Op don't generalize
|Re: Why You Should Stop Eating In Restaurants In Nigeria by XXLDICK(m): 10:47am
OP, come my area kon taste Iya Monsuru rice, you no go cook for the rest of your life.
|Re: Why You Should Stop Eating In Restaurants In Nigeria by Talk2Bella(f): 10:48am
I'm not a fan of eating out, too expensive for me, i prefer to eat cheap and healthy yes na we tde take 500 naira cook confam Okro or Achi
|Re: Why You Should Stop Eating In Restaurants In Nigeria by itzmarvyx(m): 10:48am
Afam4eva:Lol..
|Re: Why You Should Stop Eating In Restaurants In Nigeria by PenisCaP: 10:48am
I dont eat out oh i detest it.
Especially now im in yorubaLand.
Ayam allergic to purgin ooooooh
|Re: Why You Should Stop Eating In Restaurants In Nigeria by Ochinex(m): 10:48am
I did not really read the post but the boy have no right beating up the girl since they haven't married yet. He is a disgrace to men.
|Re: Why You Should Stop Eating In Restaurants In Nigeria by ObamaOsama: 10:49am
me I just want to go and eat in a restaurant now if you don't mind you can join me
lala and co,
|Re: Why You Should Stop Eating In Restaurants In Nigeria by ifyan(m): 10:50am
Hmm
There are enough reasons why restaurant came into existence.
Though U shouldn't discourage home meal but making restaurant meal look bad shouldn't be encourage.
God bless my Mom and everyone that spoil us with good meal.
My wife must surely attend catering and bakery classes not because of anything other than test different food.
Who no like sweet food.
|Re: Why You Should Stop Eating In Restaurants In Nigeria by Oyindidi(f): 10:50am
Story for the gods
|Re: Why You Should Stop Eating In Restaurants In Nigeria by Hades2016(m): 10:51am
XXLDICK:oya clap for yourself you do well
|Re: Why You Should Stop Eating In Restaurants In Nigeria by ringi82(m): 10:51am
Lol.. Wash and put for buka na wetin dey make soup sweet na.. God forbid
|Re: Why You Should Stop Eating In Restaurants In Nigeria by emmyN(m): 10:51am
chatinent:
Trash
|Re: Why You Should Stop Eating In Restaurants In Nigeria by Frenchfriez: 10:51am
Sadly the public health authorities turn a blind eye to all these things.
Sometimes its laziness that makes young persons visit restaurants, I don't recall the last time I visited a restaurant (and I know I have a busier schedule than most), must have been ages, and that was when I had to travel.
We actually care less about our health.
|Re: Why You Should Stop Eating In Restaurants In Nigeria by Florblu(f): 10:51am
If we are to die everytime we eat a contaminated food or water, by now we should all a mansion in Heaven or Hell.
Keep thanking God for having a strong immune system.
Na people that are extra careful dey get cholera and other deadly diseases pass.
|Re: Why You Should Stop Eating In Restaurants In Nigeria by holluwai(m): 10:52am
The one people don chop nko?
Make God help us all
|Re: Why You Should Stop Eating In Restaurants In Nigeria by helphelp: 10:52am
I can vouch for some .
But they need to pay me before I mention their names.
On another note:
Office Assistant needed. Send CV to info@artebella-ng.com Min. qualification requirement ND in Marketing, Bus Admin or relative courses.
|Re: Why You Should Stop Eating In Restaurants In Nigeria by QueenOfNepal: 10:53am
You ended up writing nonsense.
|Re: Why You Should Stop Eating In Restaurants In Nigeria by smithsydny(m): 10:53am
Even the air we breath in Nigeria can kill.. But why we are alive is what I Dont know.. Its just grace if not all those molue buses with carbon zooming out of it can kill anyone.. Not just food uncle..
Bye
|Re: Why You Should Stop Eating In Restaurants In Nigeria by Gangster1ms: 10:54am
Una want make I die of hunger abi?
