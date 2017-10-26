Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Foreign Affairs / Germany To Pay Electricity Users Because It Generated Too Much Power (6862 Views)

German power producers are poised to pay customers to use electricity this weekend.



Wind generation is forecast to climb to a record on Sunday, creating more output than needed and driving electricity prices below zero, broker data compiled by Bloomberg show. It would be the first time this year that the average price for a whole day is negative, not just for specific hours.



Germany’s grid operators can struggle to keep the balance between how much energy people are using and how much is being produced when there are high amounts of wind generation. Negative prices mean that producers must either shut down power stations to reduce supply or pay consumers to take the electricity off the grid.



Wind output is forecast to peak at 39,190 megawatts at 7 a.m. on Sunday, equivalent to the output of about 40 nuclear reactors and enough to meet more than half of Germany’s total demand. Onshore wind turbines accounted for almost a third of Germany’s installed power capacity at the end of June and the nation is poised to increase new installations by 9 percent this year, according to industry federation BWE.



Wind power currently supplies about 10 percent of Europe’s electricity and is expected to continue to grow as the technology becomes cheaper. The cost of electricity from offshore wind farms, once one of the most expensive forms of green energy, is expected to slide by 71 percent over the next two decades, according to Bloomberg New Energy Finance.



Earlier this year, Germany shocked the renewable energy industry by handing out contracts to developers willing to build offshore farms without subsidy.



German wind generation reached a record 38,370 megawatts on March 18.





are you sure you are not thinking of relocating to Germany?





I like things like this oooo



last year, i had light for 3 straight days, i left my ac on all thru, stayed mostly indoors



When i went out, the moment sun touched me malaria



My freezer almost got damaged



My frozen soups turned to stone



#No Filter Attitude

Working Nation. While they're paying their citizens to consume power, we pay and beg them to give us power in this part of the world.



Electricity has always been the campaign strategy every administration has used in Nigeria to wheel political power but yet, we're still in the doldrums. SMH.

which Way Nigeria?

Nigerians are willing to pay just bring the light

Germany on point, let's go there





Mr Rocket science, how far?



OBJ threw $16Billion down the drain.



OBJ threw $16Billion down the drain. Jonathan gave our discos to his cronies.

Mehn.. This Nigeria sef... We wey wey timetable wey nepa d give us light.... 1 Like

they're indirectly paying their NEPA bills for the citizens, just like free light and all we can do here is to beat NEPA officials up,what a world

Bloggers no see new about Nigeria again..



Wizkid and Davido don settle so no news.. Now, its another country's news dem dey spread



How does thus affect the fact that there will be no light in Christmas?

WAIT FOR BUHARI N APC TO TELL U THEY HAVEN'T GIVEN US LIGHT FOR 2 YEARS NOW BECAUSE GOOD LUCK WAS IN PDP. 1 Like

Abeg, make Germany borrow Naija the excess power na.

This is a pathetic story when I think of Nigeria.







Naija will ge there .

Germany and Effectiveness are like 5&6



Meanwhile Nigeria is wallowing in darkness

Nigeria my country, which way

When will this country get to that point

This can never happen in my country.

Ayam from that country

The problem with Africa is me n you, who for tribal reasons chose an old man, close to his grave to be our president.



the problem lies on those ppl who are still confident that Buhari will be a Messiah come 2019.



Nigerians are their own problems but let me use this opportunity to call Buhari or Jubril...



A Dead Man taking us back to Dead Ages.



A Dead Man taking us back to Dead Ages.





com 4 Likes