₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,904,199 members, 3,884,590 topics. Date: Tuesday, 31 October 2017 at 12:25 PM

Germany To Pay Electricity Users Because It Generated Too Much Power - Foreign Affairs - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Foreign Affairs / Germany To Pay Electricity Users Because It Generated Too Much Power (6862 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Germany To Pay Electricity Users Because It Generated Too Much Power by naijainfogalery: 9:57am
So I was reading a news online when I came across this news on Bloomberg, then I got the shock of my life. So apparently the power generation company in Germany produced a lot of power more than they need that if people dont use the power, It might shut down the plant, so in other to avoid that, they were willing to pay people to Use (waste) the excess power generated. Now this got me thinking, What the Hell is wrong with us in this part of the world?

http://www.naijanani.com/german-electric-company-pay-users-electricity-generated-much-energy/


Read story here":
German power producers are poised to pay customers to use electricity this weekend.

Wind generation is forecast to climb to a record on Sunday, creating more output than needed and driving electricity prices below zero, broker data compiled by Bloomberg show. It would be the first time this year that the average price for a whole day is negative, not just for specific hours.

Germany’s grid operators can struggle to keep the balance between how much energy people are using and how much is being produced when there are high amounts of wind generation. Negative prices mean that producers must either shut down power stations to reduce supply or pay consumers to take the electricity off the grid.

Wind output is forecast to peak at 39,190 megawatts at 7 a.m. on Sunday, equivalent to the output of about 40 nuclear reactors and enough to meet more than half of Germany’s total demand. Onshore wind turbines accounted for almost a third of Germany’s installed power capacity at the end of June and the nation is poised to increase new installations by 9 percent this year, according to industry federation BWE.

Wind power currently supplies about 10 percent of Europe’s electricity and is expected to continue to grow as the technology becomes cheaper. The cost of electricity from offshore wind farms, once one of the most expensive forms of green energy, is expected to slide by 71 percent over the next two decades, according to Bloomberg New Energy Finance.

Earlier this year, Germany shocked the renewable energy industry by handing out contracts to developers willing to build offshore farms without subsidy.

German wind generation reached a record 38,370 megawatts on March 18.


Source: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-10-26/record-wind-will-force-germany-to-pay-power-users-this-weekend

7 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Germany To Pay Electricity Users Because It Generated Too Much Power by naijainfogalery: 9:58am
lalasticlala are you sure you are not thinking of relocating to Germany?

1 Like

Re: Germany To Pay Electricity Users Because It Generated Too Much Power by iamJ(m): 10:05am
let me not lie

I like things like this oooo

last year, i had light for 3 straight days, i left my ac on all thru, stayed mostly indoors

When i went out, the moment sun touched me malaria cry

My freezer almost got damaged

My frozen soups turned to stone angry

Abeg take and bring the light biko


#No Filter Attitude

34 Likes

Re: Germany To Pay Electricity Users Because It Generated Too Much Power by Benita27(f): 10:06am
Working Nation. While they're paying their citizens to consume power, we pay and beg them to give us power in this part of the world.

Electricity has always been the campaign strategy every administration has used in Nigeria to wheel political power but yet, we're still in the doldrums. SMH.

12 Likes

Re: Germany To Pay Electricity Users Because It Generated Too Much Power by Ilefoaye(m): 10:08am
which Way Nigeria?
Re: Germany To Pay Electricity Users Because It Generated Too Much Power by Oloruntobi4382(m): 10:31am
Mumu blogger and lies


MODIFIED: Those of you quoting me should chill please. The Op first gave his blog as the source with a misleading headline. Germany only gave free electricity not paying her citizens. Okay?

2 Likes

Re: Germany To Pay Electricity Users Because It Generated Too Much Power by naijainfogalery: 11:04am
Oloruntobi4382:
Mumu blogger and lies

What does it cost you to google the news? I dont blame you , you cant see beyond the confine of your locality, even to read free articles online is a problem again

43 Likes

Re: Germany To Pay Electricity Users Because It Generated Too Much Power by Oloruntobi4382(m): 11:09am
naijainfogalery:


What does it cost you to google the news? I dont blame you , you cant see beyond the confine of your locality, even to read free articles online is a problem again
Why are so pained? i never mentioned you
Re: Germany To Pay Electricity Users Because It Generated Too Much Power by Oloruntobi4382(m): 11:11am
Germany only gave free energy


https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-10-30/record-winds-in-germany-spur-free-electricity-at-weekend-chart
Re: Germany To Pay Electricity Users Because It Generated Too Much Power by Lekan111(m): 11:36am
Nigerians are willing to pay just bring the light
Re: Germany To Pay Electricity Users Because It Generated Too Much Power by castrol180(m): 11:50am
Germany on point, let's go there
Re: Germany To Pay Electricity Users Because It Generated Too Much Power by XXLDICK(m): 11:51am
Nigeria grin

Mr Rocket science, how far?

OBJ threw $16Billion down the drain.

Jonathan gave our discos to his cronies.

3 Likes

Re: Germany To Pay Electricity Users Because It Generated Too Much Power by Millz404(m): 11:51am
Mehn.. This Nigeria sef... We wey wey timetable wey nepa d give us light....

1 Like

Re: Germany To Pay Electricity Users Because It Generated Too Much Power by packagerz: 11:51am
Make I move go front page
Re: Germany To Pay Electricity Users Because It Generated Too Much Power by slimkiss(m): 11:52am
.
Re: Germany To Pay Electricity Users Because It Generated Too Much Power by buskie13(m): 11:52am
omo see country grin grin
they're indirectly paying their NEPA bills for the citizens, just like free light and all we can do here is to beat NEPA officials up,what a world grin
Re: Germany To Pay Electricity Users Because It Generated Too Much Power by slapandfall(m): 11:52am
Bloggers no see new about Nigeria again..

Wizkid and Davido don settle so no news.. Now, its another country's news dem dey spread

How does thus affect the fact that there will be no light in Christmas?
Re: Germany To Pay Electricity Users Because It Generated Too Much Power by justi4jesu(f): 11:52am
Re: Germany To Pay Electricity Users Because It Generated Too Much Power by CHANNELStv2020: 11:52am
WAIT FOR BUHARI N APC TO TELL U THEY HAVEN'T GIVEN US LIGHT FOR 2 YEARS NOW BECAUSE GOOD LUCK WAS IN PDP.

1 Like

Re: Germany To Pay Electricity Users Because It Generated Too Much Power by jamace(m): 11:52am
Abeg, make Germany borrow Naija the excess power na. grin
Re: Germany To Pay Electricity Users Because It Generated Too Much Power by AjalaJ(m): 11:52am
This is a pathetic story when I think of Nigeria.



Perfect Money/Payeer/Epay/Neteller: ituglobalfx.com.ng
Re: Germany To Pay Electricity Users Because It Generated Too Much Power by kidneystones(m): 11:52am
Naija will ge there .

1 Like

Re: Germany To Pay Electricity Users Because It Generated Too Much Power by EmekaBlue(m): 11:53am
Germany and Effectiveness are like 5&6

Meanwhile Nigeria is wallowing in darkness
Re: Germany To Pay Electricity Users Because It Generated Too Much Power by YoungRichRuler(m): 11:53am
Great
Re: Germany To Pay Electricity Users Because It Generated Too Much Power by Hades2016(m): 11:53am
Nigeria my country, which way

3 Likes

Re: Germany To Pay Electricity Users Because It Generated Too Much Power by FortifiedCity: 11:54am
When will this country get to that point
Re: Germany To Pay Electricity Users Because It Generated Too Much Power by modelmike7(m): 11:54am
This can never happen in my country.
Re: Germany To Pay Electricity Users Because It Generated Too Much Power by smithsydny(m): 11:54am
Ayam from that country
Re: Germany To Pay Electricity Users Because It Generated Too Much Power by BornAgainMay: 11:54am
The problem with Africa is me n you, who for tribal reasons chose an old man, close to his grave to be our president.

the problem lies on those ppl who are still confident that Buhari will be a Messiah come 2019.

Nigerians are their own problems but let me use this opportunity to call Buhari or Jubril...

A Dead Man taking us back to Dead Ages.

come and beat me, I Dey Oshogbo in my ritual shrine!


com

4 Likes

Re: Germany To Pay Electricity Users Because It Generated Too Much Power by valgbo(m): 11:54am
whaaaaaat

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Bill Clinton Dying Of AIDS (PICS) / Is Obama Likely To Win His Relection Bid In The States? / Breaking News: ECOWAS Troops Given Go Ahead To Invade The Gambia

Viewing this topic: stonedigital, samco19, intruxive(m), BookieMan, mikewills(m), TheShopKeeper(m), NubiLove(m), Gracian(m), toyo4souls(m), Murphydready(m), shosky1794, obc, nnatom, Highestbee(m), AlNur, Antoeni(m), heternal, choo, TheMainMan, rusep, Akwasi(m), Chuvin22(m), dimerito, mj(m), AutoJoshNIG, kasillars(m), cyril700(m), babalonimi, FJustus, shine12, uche988, Oloks(m), PACHRIS(m), nejifresh(m), Sunky200(m), dake40(m), SalC, jusRadical, SerPounce(m), phoenixchap(m), adegunwa4real(m), msylva2147(m), Manhood85(m), VeniJu, Skywalker3(m), PqsMike, ayaside(m), mrMeen(m), greaterlove(m), hizick14(m), Ayesa(m), Ademat7(m), Ramaa(m), Danhumprey, deadie(m), Usjimy(m), DrDope(m), kkko(m), hvwemet, mrparker101(m), steve6, klarke(m), MizMyColi(f), Oliandre(m), maskid(m), purpose32, crixlight2(m), kingreign, mak81, RalphC(f), RaptorX, Tolams16, Iamnet, Zeugma, nanizle(m), Clintonblaze(m), sole26, footprintD55(m), chiddyj, Unluckrees(m), TOSIN101, oweniwe(m), Tylerfitnesss, Zealoy(m), tonob, segmond(m), joystickextendr, Tboy1419(m), georginho10(m), plat0, edrys(m), kiddoiLL(m), plessure, largeoseni(m), Luckki1001(m), hopeyemidotcom(f), justscorchone(m), batom, eniany, obinna0902, Oziahete(m), cosmatika(m), Navar(m), Standard92, anigeorge379(m), staysure, chelseaboi(m), Chrisx1x(m), drealmydas, kanfixng, Haryor3(m), Gadex, iammaKING(m), arinze3131(m), collwriters, Goodbishop, Stevo22, francis2565, elbukaze(m), Rayfield2020, bemyguest(f), ghostboss, flex12(m), Duchman67, Yahoozeez, Teacher1776(m), Doctoropera(m), Sikfeel, checkolatunji, nuelsam(m), asdfjklhaha(f), omoowhe, SaintMorris, genie66(m), chibykephoenix, joxhibit(m), Nelsizzy(m), Disiboboy(m), babatunde101, SirBaro, Eking, indomitable234, fabrestove, Khams, AntiWailer, drey076(m), Arshavin02349(m), hanassholesolo, bebene, adioolayi(m), NnamdiN, martinskelly(m), Papasmal(m), umar4sure(m), cuttestprince(m), Yorubaangel(m), Spidermon, Tmelisfon, Ilorisammie(m), AfonjaConehead, tiwiex, semit, piagetskinner(m), Nobally, Yusfunoble(m), osuvicky(m), CuteMaro(m), MONITZ, Seyeah23(m), mannatech, NairalandSARS, courssy, wunmi590(m), OhiOfIhima(m), Aghans(m), magni2016(m), mallorca(m), ColdSun, penuelway(m), topcollins, Strobe(m), informatix, Silentscreamer(f), femi1410(m), dadasupremacy(m), freshmann and 210 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 25
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.