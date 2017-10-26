₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Germany To Pay Electricity Users Because It Generated Too Much Power by naijainfogalery: 9:57am
So I was reading a news online when I came across this news on Bloomberg, then I got the shock of my life. So apparently the power generation company in Germany produced a lot of power more than they need that if people dont use the power, It might shut down the plant, so in other to avoid that, they were willing to pay people to Use (waste) the excess power generated. Now this got me thinking, What the Hell is wrong with us in this part of the world?
http://www.naijanani.com/german-electric-company-pay-users-electricity-generated-much-energy/
Read story here":
German power producers are poised to pay customers to use electricity this weekend.
Source: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-10-26/record-wind-will-force-germany-to-pay-power-users-this-weekend
|Re: Germany To Pay Electricity Users Because It Generated Too Much Power by naijainfogalery: 9:58am
lalasticlala are you sure you are not thinking of relocating to Germany?
|Re: Germany To Pay Electricity Users Because It Generated Too Much Power by iamJ(m): 10:05am
let me not lie
I like things like this oooo
last year, i had light for 3 straight days, i left my ac on all thru, stayed mostly indoors
When i went out, the moment sun touched me malaria
My freezer almost got damaged
My frozen soups turned to stone
Abeg take and bring the light biko
#No Filter Attitude
|Re: Germany To Pay Electricity Users Because It Generated Too Much Power by Benita27(f): 10:06am
Working Nation. While they're paying their citizens to consume power, we pay and beg them to give us power in this part of the world.
Electricity has always been the campaign strategy every administration has used in Nigeria to wheel political power but yet, we're still in the doldrums. SMH.
|Re: Germany To Pay Electricity Users Because It Generated Too Much Power by Ilefoaye(m): 10:08am
which Way Nigeria?
|Re: Germany To Pay Electricity Users Because It Generated Too Much Power by Oloruntobi4382(m): 10:31am
Mumu blogger and lies
MODIFIED: Those of you quoting me should chill please. The Op first gave his blog as the source with a misleading headline. Germany only gave free electricity not paying her citizens. Okay?
|Re: Germany To Pay Electricity Users Because It Generated Too Much Power by naijainfogalery: 11:04am
Oloruntobi4382:
What does it cost you to google the news? I dont blame you , you cant see beyond the confine of your locality, even to read free articles online is a problem again
|Re: Germany To Pay Electricity Users Because It Generated Too Much Power by Oloruntobi4382(m): 11:09am
naijainfogalery:Why are so pained? i never mentioned you
|Re: Germany To Pay Electricity Users Because It Generated Too Much Power by Oloruntobi4382(m): 11:11am
Germany only gave free energy
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-10-30/record-winds-in-germany-spur-free-electricity-at-weekend-chart
|Re: Germany To Pay Electricity Users Because It Generated Too Much Power by Lekan111(m): 11:36am
Nigerians are willing to pay just bring the light
|Re: Germany To Pay Electricity Users Because It Generated Too Much Power by castrol180(m): 11:50am
Germany on point, let's go there
|Re: Germany To Pay Electricity Users Because It Generated Too Much Power by XXLDICK(m): 11:51am
Nigeria
Mr Rocket science, how far?
OBJ threw $16Billion down the drain.
Jonathan gave our discos to his cronies.
|Re: Germany To Pay Electricity Users Because It Generated Too Much Power by Millz404(m): 11:51am
Mehn.. This Nigeria sef... We wey wey timetable wey nepa d give us light....
|Re: Germany To Pay Electricity Users Because It Generated Too Much Power by packagerz: 11:51am
Make I move go front page
|Re: Germany To Pay Electricity Users Because It Generated Too Much Power by slimkiss(m): 11:52am
.
|Re: Germany To Pay Electricity Users Because It Generated Too Much Power by buskie13(m): 11:52am
omo see country
they're indirectly paying their NEPA bills for the citizens, just like free light and all we can do here is to beat NEPA officials up,what a world
|Re: Germany To Pay Electricity Users Because It Generated Too Much Power by slapandfall(m): 11:52am
Bloggers no see new about Nigeria again..
Wizkid and Davido don settle so no news.. Now, its another country's news dem dey spread
How does thus affect the fact that there will be no light in Christmas?
|Re: Germany To Pay Electricity Users Because It Generated Too Much Power by justi4jesu(f): 11:52am
|Re: Germany To Pay Electricity Users Because It Generated Too Much Power by CHANNELStv2020: 11:52am
WAIT FOR BUHARI N APC TO TELL U THEY HAVEN'T GIVEN US LIGHT FOR 2 YEARS NOW BECAUSE GOOD LUCK WAS IN PDP.
|Re: Germany To Pay Electricity Users Because It Generated Too Much Power by jamace(m): 11:52am
Abeg, make Germany borrow Naija the excess power na.
|Re: Germany To Pay Electricity Users Because It Generated Too Much Power by AjalaJ(m): 11:52am
This is a pathetic story when I think of Nigeria.
Perfect Money/Payeer/Epay/Neteller: ituglobalfx.com.ng
|Re: Germany To Pay Electricity Users Because It Generated Too Much Power by kidneystones(m): 11:52am
Naija will ge there .
|Re: Germany To Pay Electricity Users Because It Generated Too Much Power by EmekaBlue(m): 11:53am
Germany and Effectiveness are like 5&6
Meanwhile Nigeria is wallowing in darkness
|Re: Germany To Pay Electricity Users Because It Generated Too Much Power by YoungRichRuler(m): 11:53am
Great
|Re: Germany To Pay Electricity Users Because It Generated Too Much Power by Hades2016(m): 11:53am
Nigeria my country, which way
|Re: Germany To Pay Electricity Users Because It Generated Too Much Power by FortifiedCity: 11:54am
When will this country get to that point
|Re: Germany To Pay Electricity Users Because It Generated Too Much Power by modelmike7(m): 11:54am
This can never happen in my country.
|Re: Germany To Pay Electricity Users Because It Generated Too Much Power by smithsydny(m): 11:54am
Ayam from that country
|Re: Germany To Pay Electricity Users Because It Generated Too Much Power by BornAgainMay: 11:54am
The problem with Africa is me n you, who for tribal reasons chose an old man, close to his grave to be our president.
the problem lies on those ppl who are still confident that Buhari will be a Messiah come 2019.
Nigerians are their own problems but let me use this opportunity to call Buhari or Jubril...
A Dead Man taking us back to Dead Ages.
come and beat me, I Dey Oshogbo in my ritual shrine!
com
|Re: Germany To Pay Electricity Users Because It Generated Too Much Power by valgbo(m): 11:54am
whaaaaaat
