According to Trending reports, a Nigerian Big Boy based in Kenya, Kelvin Dandy popularly known as Obaseki, from Edo State, recently copped a mansion in Banana Island worth One Million Dollars.



YabaLeftOnline cannot independently verify this information, but according to trending reports on Social Media, he is a friend and ally of Lyon Big Boy, Patrick Mustafa a.k.a Atinga who was held for money laundering sometimes in 2015.



Kelvin is currently in Lagos, Flexing and luxury shopping, and one of his recent purchase was the Mansion he copped for N370 million.



Kelvin He was recently spotted with MC Galaxy around Ikoyi Area of Lagos.



Obaseki recently acquired a Mercedes Benz GWagon Brabus 2016 which costs about 100 million Naira.



See some photos below;



BIG BOY INDEED 2 Likes

How do these guys make such huge money.

Enjoy your money jare .. no time to check time o

...and this is suppose to be news? 6 Likes 1 Share

Yahoo o o Yahoo o o...Yahozeee 1 Like

Hushpuppi - Big Boy



Mompha - Big Boy



Obaseki - Big Boy



Yet no one really knows the source(s) of their income, the worse is that some young lads are looking up to them as role models.



Only God knows what morality will be in 20 years to come. 22 Likes 2 Shares

What exactly does this big boy do? If not for the internet and globalization, I swear so many people would think the likes of hushpuppi, Davido, mompha, Emoney and all other fake urchins are the richest people in the world. These guys cannot boast of having even up to $100million yet they make the most noise. Just out of perspective, the richest man in the world, Jeff Bezos added over $20Billion to his net worth in one day last week and you will never see him brag about that on social media.



All you asslickers hailing these guys and idolizing them online are the cause of this attention seeking behavior. 8 Likes 1 Share

It's not my money, but... you know how many people you fit employ with $1M for your hometown? Choi

100 million naira for a g-wagon? bloggers and lies.



raz looking guy, tell us his source of income and I ll put some respek on his name.



youths these days need to thread with caution, the fast lane is never the best lane.



Evans is just one of a million criminal "big boys" in town. 4 Likes 1 Share

Dele momodu Davido's boy ................. Davido obaseki's boy

Just look at the ugly dirty thing. To be honest, money doesn't just fit some people. It's just better they live in poverty. This man is a typical illustration of "take a pig out of the sty and it'll forever remain a pig". Filthy, sleazy thing! 1 Like 1 Share

Whenever I hear Lagos big Boy, Abuja big boy, Edo Big boy what rings next is "Wire" 6 Likes

How is this our Business now? 2 Likes 1 Share

Ok good . In other news what does he do for living 3 Likes 2 Shares

Dis one know wetin be 1m dols?Na so dem sabi trow anyhow amount wen their heart nor fit carry 2 Likes

They have paid him his money for the cocaine he pushed early dis year. So what u expect is to show off things like dis.

EmekaBlue:

Yahoo o o Yahoo o o...Yahozeee

I don't even understand again... I thought Yahoo was like small change, like $10k or even $50k. But which kind yahoo are people doing in order to afford $1M? I don't even understand again... I thought Yahoo was like small change, like $10k or even $50k. But which kind yahoo are people doing in order to afford

Yahoo plus thing

