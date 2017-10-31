₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
According to Trending reports, a Nigerian Big Boy based in Kenya, Kelvin Dandy popularly known as Obaseki, from Edo State, recently copped a mansion in Banana Island worth One Million Dollars.
YabaLeftOnline cannot independently verify this information, but according to trending reports on Social Media, he is a friend and ally of Lyon Big Boy, Patrick Mustafa a.k.a Atinga who was held for money laundering sometimes in 2015.
Kelvin is currently in Lagos, Flexing and luxury shopping, and one of his recent purchase was the Mansion he copped for N370 million.
Kelvin He was recently spotted with MC Galaxy around Ikoyi Area of Lagos.
Obaseki recently acquired a Mercedes Benz GWagon Brabus 2016 which costs about 100 million Naira.
See some photos below;
Via : http://www.viviangist.ng/pictures-edo-state-big-boy-obaseki-acquires-1-million-mansion-in-banana-island/
|Re: Kelvin Dandy 'Obaseki' Acquires $1M Mansion In Banana Island by AnonymousIP: 3:58pm
|Re: Kelvin Dandy 'Obaseki' Acquires $1M Mansion In Banana Island by Swaggzkid: 4:14pm
BIG BOY INDEED
|Re: Kelvin Dandy 'Obaseki' Acquires $1M Mansion In Banana Island by itspzpics(m): 4:36pm
I see
|Re: Kelvin Dandy 'Obaseki' Acquires $1M Mansion In Banana Island by 2chainzz(m): 4:50pm
How do these guys make such huge money.
|Re: Kelvin Dandy 'Obaseki' Acquires $1M Mansion In Banana Island by lelvin(m): 4:50pm
Live let's live.
|Re: Kelvin Dandy 'Obaseki' Acquires $1M Mansion In Banana Island by Khonvicted(m): 4:51pm
Enjoy your money jare .. no time to check time o
|Re: Kelvin Dandy 'Obaseki' Acquires $1M Mansion In Banana Island by Kevosky: 4:51pm
...and this is suppose to be news?
|Re: Kelvin Dandy 'Obaseki' Acquires $1M Mansion In Banana Island by EmekaBlue(m): 4:51pm
Yahoo o o Yahoo o o...Yahozeee
|Re: Kelvin Dandy 'Obaseki' Acquires $1M Mansion In Banana Island by Bolustical: 4:51pm
Hushpuppi - Big Boy
Mompha - Big Boy
Obaseki - Big Boy
Yet no one really knows the source(s) of their income, the worse is that some young lads are looking up to them as role models.
Only God knows what morality will be in 20 years to come.
|Re: Kelvin Dandy 'Obaseki' Acquires $1M Mansion In Banana Island by rentAcock(m): 4:51pm
What exactly does this big boy do? If not for the internet and globalization, I swear so many people would think the likes of hushpuppi, Davido, mompha, Emoney and all other fake urchins are the richest people in the world. These guys cannot boast of having even up to $100million yet they make the most noise. Just out of perspective, the richest man in the world, Jeff Bezos added over $20Billion to his net worth in one day last week and you will never see him brag about that on social media.
All you asslickers hailing these guys and idolizing them online are the cause of this attention seeking behavior.
|Re: Kelvin Dandy 'Obaseki' Acquires $1M Mansion In Banana Island by Bolustical: 4:51pm
Yes
|Re: Kelvin Dandy 'Obaseki' Acquires $1M Mansion In Banana Island by Airforce1(m): 4:52pm
Correct guys
|Re: Kelvin Dandy 'Obaseki' Acquires $1M Mansion In Banana Island by snazzy5050(m): 4:52pm
I rep edo
|Re: Kelvin Dandy 'Obaseki' Acquires $1M Mansion In Banana Island by nextstep(m): 4:52pm
It's not my money, but... you know how many people you fit employ with $1M for your hometown? Choi
|Re: Kelvin Dandy 'Obaseki' Acquires $1M Mansion In Banana Island by momodub: 4:52pm
Another Huss poppy
|Re: Kelvin Dandy 'Obaseki' Acquires $1M Mansion In Banana Island by instinctg(m): 4:52pm
100 million naira for a g-wagon? bloggers and lies.
raz looking guy, tell us his source of income and I ll put some respek on his name.
youths these days need to thread with caution, the fast lane is never the best lane.
Evans is just one of a million criminal "big boys" in town.
|Re: Kelvin Dandy 'Obaseki' Acquires $1M Mansion In Banana Island by hollamanng(m): 4:52pm
Dele momodu Davido's boy ................. Davido obaseki's boy
|Re: Kelvin Dandy 'Obaseki' Acquires $1M Mansion In Banana Island by LadyGoddiva(f): 4:52pm
Just look at the ugly dirty thing. To be honest, money doesn't just fit some people. It's just better they live in poverty. This man is a typical illustration of "take a pig out of the sty and it'll forever remain a pig". Filthy, sleazy thing!
|Re: Kelvin Dandy 'Obaseki' Acquires $1M Mansion In Banana Island by Tbillz(m): 4:53pm
Whenever I hear Lagos big Boy, Abuja big boy, Edo Big boy what rings next is "Wire"
|Re: Kelvin Dandy 'Obaseki' Acquires $1M Mansion In Banana Island by JeffreyJamez(m): 4:53pm
How is this our Business now?
|Re: Kelvin Dandy 'Obaseki' Acquires $1M Mansion In Banana Island by erico2k2(m): 4:53pm
Ok good . In other news what does he do for living
|Re: Kelvin Dandy 'Obaseki' Acquires $1M Mansion In Banana Island by AleAirHub(m): 4:53pm
|Re: Kelvin Dandy 'Obaseki' Acquires $1M Mansion In Banana Island by zeusdgrt(m): 4:53pm
Dis one know wetin be 1m dols?Na so dem sabi trow anyhow amount wen their heart nor fit carry
|Re: Kelvin Dandy 'Obaseki' Acquires $1M Mansion In Banana Island by asawanathegreat(m): 4:53pm
They have paid him his money for the cocaine he pushed early dis year. So what u expect is to show off things like dis.
|Re: Kelvin Dandy 'Obaseki' Acquires $1M Mansion In Banana Island by Johnbosco77(m): 4:53pm
Make money or die off!!!!!
|Re: Kelvin Dandy 'Obaseki' Acquires $1M Mansion In Banana Island by snoopylinus(m): 4:53pm
I must fry beans
|Re: Kelvin Dandy 'Obaseki' Acquires $1M Mansion In Banana Island by nextstep(m): 4:53pm
EmekaBlue:
I don't even understand again... I thought Yahoo was like small change, like $10k or even $50k. But which kind yahoo are people doing in order to afford $1M?
|Re: Kelvin Dandy 'Obaseki' Acquires $1M Mansion In Banana Island by menwongo(m): 4:53pm
Lol
|Re: Kelvin Dandy 'Obaseki' Acquires $1M Mansion In Banana Island by IVORY2009(m): 4:53pm
Yahoo plus thing
|Re: Kelvin Dandy 'Obaseki' Acquires $1M Mansion In Banana Island by duullie88(m): 4:54pm
Ok
|Re: Kelvin Dandy 'Obaseki' Acquires $1M Mansion In Banana Island by kizz007: 4:54pm
ok
