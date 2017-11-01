₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,905,116 members, 3,887,590 topics. Date: Wednesday, 01 November 2017 at 10:48 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Tottenham Hotspur Vs Real Madrid: UCL (3 - 1) On 1st November 2017 (12757 Views)
Tottenham Hotspur Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 20th August 2017 / Juventus Vs Real Madrid: UCL Final (1 - 4) On 3rd June 2017 / Tottenham Hotspur Vs Chelsea (2 - 0) On 4th January 2017 (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Real Madrid: UCL (3 - 1) On 1st November 2017 by seuncyrus(m): 10:13pm
Madrid chop am for weekend
Tottenham show small messi na
1 Like
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Real Madrid: UCL (3 - 1) On 1st November 2017 by onemanarmy: 10:13pm
Thank God. There wasn't noise pollution last night , thank God there isn't tonight. So let us all enjoy our sleep...Zero noise pollution tonight..
5 Likes
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Real Madrid: UCL (3 - 1) On 1st November 2017 by LesbianBoy(m): 10:13pm
RoyalBlak007:
Will that stop him from winning the ballon d'or? Haters gonna hate
1 Like
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Real Madrid: UCL (3 - 1) On 1st November 2017 by AryaSand(f): 10:13pm
What a Great day to be a Barcelona supporter. hehehehehehehe
7 Likes
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Real Madrid: UCL (3 - 1) On 1st November 2017 by uyplus(m): 10:14pm
Glad arsenal didn't make the UCL! Imagine Tottenham doing damage in the group of death!!
1 Like
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Real Madrid: UCL (3 - 1) On 1st November 2017 by AlfaSeltzer(m): 10:15pm
See as dem dey use madrid do yeye.
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Real Madrid: UCL (3 - 1) On 1st November 2017 by Viking007(m): 10:15pm
mukina2:
1 Share
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Real Madrid: UCL (3 - 1) On 1st November 2017 by IgedeBushBoy(m): 10:15pm
Zidane be like...
8 Likes
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Real Madrid: UCL (3 - 1) On 1st November 2017 by hopyroll(m): 10:15pm
LesbianBoy:Which ballon d'or abeg
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Real Madrid: UCL (3 - 1) On 1st November 2017 by heskeyw(m): 10:15pm
The thing go skkkkrrrrrrrrraaaaaaaa, rapapakaka, skrrriiikiipapa, bum bum blu bum bum dum dum. Dey dn know
1 Like
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Real Madrid: UCL (3 - 1) On 1st November 2017 by femi4: 10:15pm
One Madrid babe just dey cry anyhow there as if dem break her heart
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Real Madrid: UCL (3 - 1) On 1st November 2017 by Mcquine(m): 10:15pm
Where is the FRAUD FIFA BEST nonsense.
SHAME ON FIFA THEY MUST BE HIDING THEIR HEAD IN SHAME NOW.
NO penalty
NO tappings
NO Offside
NO problem.
Madridiots mention me and get the biggest insults of your life.
Useless Fans
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Real Madrid: UCL (3 - 1) On 1st November 2017 by Omooba77: 10:16pm
In Murphy Ijemba's voice...whaaala dey oooo 3-0
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Real Madrid: UCL (3 - 1) On 1st November 2017 by hopyroll(m): 10:17pm
oshe11:Abeg no let that guy escape oooo
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Real Madrid: UCL (3 - 1) On 1st November 2017 by Dutchey(m): 10:18pm
dnt even knw d language am going 2 use 2 laugh again...if Dortmund could have just won against this Maribor home and away
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Real Madrid: UCL (3 - 1) On 1st November 2017 by YoungRichRuler(m): 10:18pm
Abeg shey Ronaldo dey play?
Don't mind me.
I no dey watch match.
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Real Madrid: UCL (3 - 1) On 1st November 2017 by lenghtinny(m): 10:18pm
AryaSand:You be Sabi person
2 Likes
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Real Madrid: UCL (3 - 1) On 1st November 2017 by Maiconyoung(m): 10:18pm
Herrmes u asked 4 and Epl team dat could defeat madrid or barca. Pls cum and behold 1.
1 Like
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Real Madrid: UCL (3 - 1) On 1st November 2017 by ezewealth(m): 10:18pm
See as Madrid dey cut my cousin 6 ticket. Since 4 month now, I haven't win any poo from bet, I guess is high time I stopped
1 Like
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Real Madrid: UCL (3 - 1) On 1st November 2017 by JamesReacher(m): 10:18pm
Mcquine:Today is our bad day. We would still come out strong. Talk to me in the finals
1 Like
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Real Madrid: UCL (3 - 1) On 1st November 2017 by hopyroll(m): 10:18pm
The whole of Madrid club together with Zidane and their fans through out the world should be prosecuted for this defeat
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Real Madrid: UCL (3 - 1) On 1st November 2017 by edo3(m): 10:19pm
Izuogu1:Cash out is impossicant bro..Those bet9ja wise ehn.
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Real Madrid: UCL (3 - 1) On 1st November 2017 by wilybebsy(m): 10:19pm
What a lovely night
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Real Madrid: UCL (3 - 1) On 1st November 2017 by wilybebsy(m): 10:20pm
JamesReacher:Bros abeg go look bush
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Real Madrid: UCL (3 - 1) On 1st November 2017 by SmartyPants(m): 10:20pm
JamesReacher:
Who's the fool now?
1 Like
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Real Madrid: UCL (3 - 1) On 1st November 2017 by neoapocalypse: 10:21pm
Isoko1stSon:
Wetin you talk
1 Like
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Real Madrid: UCL (3 - 1) On 1st November 2017 by Maxcollins042(m): 10:21pm
Even the linesman dey feel Tottenham
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Real Madrid: UCL (3 - 1) On 1st November 2017 by hopyroll(m): 10:21pm
Chai Chai Chai Chai chai
Hmmmmmmmmm. Mmmm
Hmmmmmmmmm
Yeeeeeeeyeeeee
Hmmmmmmmm
1 Like
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Real Madrid: UCL (3 - 1) On 1st November 2017 by mukina2: 10:21pm
penalldo
goal
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Real Madrid: UCL (3 - 1) On 1st November 2017 by aieromon(m): 10:21pm
CR7 scores
TOT 3-1 RMD
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Real Madrid: UCL (3 - 1) On 1st November 2017 by edo3(m): 10:22pm
ezewealth:Your miracle is on the way bro,,don't give up.
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Real Madrid: UCL (3 - 1) On 1st November 2017 by jomoh: 10:22pm
mazimee:
Why because they won 2 CL in a row without playing a single English team?
Madrid is overrated they were only lucky cos their success came at a time English football and other European powerhouses were suffering.
5 Likes
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (Reply)
Arsenal Vs Manutd April 9 / Arsenal Vs Queens Park Rangers (1 - 0) On Saturday 31st December 2011 / AC Milan Vs Juventus (0 - 1) On 20th September 2014
Viewing this topic: southpole, LesbianBoy(m), BigIyanga, kebiArts(m), Noblebrown7(m), davolas(m), dannio(m), stanleyy2k(m), usbcable(m), CharliParker, ponziponzi(m), BaddoJnr, igbsam(m), Swichnerd(m), childrenday15(m), Olasco93, Lagaritha(m), openmine(m), ShinyJay22(m), Martinez19(m), justifeany, aremuforlife(m), Dutchey(m), LifeIsGuhd(f), aventura, SerPounce(m), Maxcollins042(m), bacilus(m), edubs, demmy66, timstar, danniyal(m), mizibounty, praiseoski(m), yinkus204(m), marklele(m), Greenbullet(m), chris4gold(m), Favbolu(m), Zack44(m), ketty007(m), rasmico(m), Therock5555(m), Greenthumb(m), Kaetoh, Eberex(m), mostHandsome01, DatechMan(m), CArt(m), Austindark(m), Mediapace, AdeOracle(m), daewoorazer(m), Thisnut(m), ogostus(m), ANTONINEUTRON(m), Lastevens, comrChris(m), marcoreus(m), swemzkid(m), Richdee1(m), Rolly22(m), zhanny16, szen(m), Uyiii, melejo(m), fighal(m), njokuifeanyi30, MDGsVISIBLE, Booty4me, rerhji(m), Shaadey(f), stanboy28(m), Magjoel(m), kenostika(m), Nbote(m), Josh44s(m), OlowoB(m), Wale03(m), mekuso89(m), Khutie, CannyBrainy(m), AgricSalt(m), Unik3030, UnicoBoas01, heryourjay(m), Androidking, taryur(m), KingsleyBJ, cecidore, a2zee10, Ofetex(m), kerr9(f), SeanTizzle1, patoski39(m), busar(m), odutolasodiq(m), itseintel, goodyvin02(m), Phatmyk(m), EnaibeSam, Ebencoula14, Neimar, EmmaMsc(m), jessejagga(m), Exempted, bassman007(m), sureteeboy(m), tpdgenius(m), xtianh(m), Johnrake69, OldmanTsoho, LordRepz(m), Parisfran(f), Choppa07, petersfleming, osazsky(m), PPAMata, mosegifted, omanifrank(m), Elswaggzy(m), TAGf(m), Dankwanbo2019, Xslaze3xd(m), Happinexo(m), mercuryeyez, obonujoker(m), tosinjay(m), achimotan(m), drey076(m), kifeyous(m), ojotask, Next2Bezee(m), neihzar(m), TutorV(m), conquerorb, specialmati(m), ABOKI9ja, sirmwell92, Ucheosefoh(m), hopyroll(m), MrRichy(m), opioto, abitex577(m), mukina2, KendrickAyomide(m), francdec4(m), BabaIjebuXL(m), Donhoustin(m), paradigmshift(m), eliyke(m), stilldoingokay(f), neoapocalypse, cybeks(f), mulablings007(m), sneakzy(m), repent4christ, niyiforeal, gbnet(m), whela(m), edwardadex23(m), MrMystrO(m), bebeto94, bujebudanu1(m), SShadow(m), joesir, Abbey377, sotall(m), obongObio, Dijaga(m), ayorinde217, AZUH, lollmaolol, Melvin95(m), Alphagan, Chasicolis(m), adedayo3193(m), korlahwarleh(m), Leez(m), Jaybeee(m), chuksisaac, Flashh, adedejidamilare(m), dickson2000(m), SUPERPACK, psamuell2(m), Gaddafithe2nd(m), TheMainMan, internationalman(m), lowaist101 and 167 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 26