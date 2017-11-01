Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Tottenham Hotspur Vs Real Madrid: UCL (3 - 1) On 1st November 2017 (12757 Views)

Tottenham Hotspur Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 20th August 2017 / Juventus Vs Real Madrid: UCL Final (1 - 4) On 3rd June 2017 / Tottenham Hotspur Vs Chelsea (2 - 0) On 4th January 2017 (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (Reply) (Go Down)

Madrid chop am for weekend

Tottenham show small messi na 1 Like

Thank God. There wasn't noise pollution last night , thank God there isn't tonight. So let us all enjoy our sleep...Zero noise pollution tonight.. 5 Likes

RoyalBlak007:

♤ You don't know how happy I am right now



♤.. Tottenham more goals please & don't let Penaldo score

Will that stop him from winning the ballon d'or? Haters gonna hate Will that stop him from winning the ballon d'or? Haters gonna hate 1 Like

What a Great day to be a Barcelona supporter. hehehehehehehe 7 Likes

Glad arsenal didn't make the UCL! Imagine Tottenham doing damage in the group of death!! 1 Like

See as dem dey use madrid do yeye.

mukina2:





I HATE spurs but i am happy







madrid fans talk too damn much 1 Share

Zidane be like... Zidane be like... 8 Likes

LesbianBoy:





Will that stop him from winning the ballon d'or? Haters gonna hate Which ballon d'or abeg Which ballon d'or abeg

The thing go skkkkrrrrrrrrraaaaaaaa, rapapakaka, skrrriiikiipapa, bum bum blu bum bum dum dum. Dey dn know 1 Like

One Madrid babe just dey cry anyhow there as if dem break her heart

Where is the FRAUD FIFA BEST nonsense.



SHAME ON FIFA THEY MUST BE HIDING THEIR HEAD IN SHAME NOW.

NO penalty

NO tappings

NO Offside

NO problem.



Madridiots mention me and get the biggest insults of your life.

Useless Fans 2 Likes 1 Share

In Murphy Ijemba's voice...whaaala dey oooo 3-0

oshe11:

he goes no where....





I dn hold am for trouser Abeg no let that guy escape oooo Abeg no let that guy escape oooo

dnt even knw d language am going 2 use 2 laugh again...if Dortmund could have just won against this Maribor home and away

Abeg shey Ronaldo dey play?







Don't mind me.



I no dey watch match.

AryaSand:

What a Great day to be a Barcelona supporter. hehehehehehehe You be Sabi person 2 Likes

Herrmes u asked 4 and Epl team dat could defeat madrid or barca. Pls cum and behold 1. 1 Like

See as Madrid dey cut my cousin 6 ticket. Since 4 month now, I haven't win any poo from bet, I guess is high time I stopped 1 Like

Mcquine:

Where is the FRAUD FIFA BEST nonsense.





SHAME ON FIFA THEY MUST BE HIDING THEIR HEAD IN SHAME NOW.



NO penalty



NO tappings



NO Offside



NO problem.





Madridiots mention me and get the biggest insults of your life.



Useless Fans Today is our bad day. We would still come out strong. Talk to me in the finals Today is our bad day. We would still come out strong. Talk to me in the finals 1 Like

The whole of Madrid club together with Zidane and their fans through out the world should be prosecuted for this defeat

Izuogu1:

Can RM score? I better cash out what ever is given oo Cash out is impossicant bro..Those bet9ja wise ehn. Cash out is impossicant bro..Those bet9ja wise ehn.

What a lovely night

JamesReacher:

Today is our bad day. We would still come out strong. Talk to me in the finals Bros abeg go look bush Bros abeg go look bush

JamesReacher:

Today is our bad day. We would still come out strong. Talk to me in the finals

Who's the fool now?



Who's the fool now? 1 Like

Isoko1stSon:

Madrid will Win

Wetin you talk Wetin you talk 1 Like

Even the linesman dey feel Tottenham

Chai Chai Chai Chai chai

Hmmmmmmmmm. Mmmm

Hmmmmmmmmm

Yeeeeeeeyeeeee

Hmmmmmmmm 1 Like

penalldo



goal

CR7 scores



TOT 3-1 RMD

ezewealth:

See as Madrid dey cut my cousin 6 ticket. Since 4 month now, I haven't win any poo from bet, I guess is high time I stopped Your miracle is on the way bro,,don't give up. Your miracle is on the way bro,,don't give up.