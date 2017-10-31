After watching Kane drop to the ground clutching his left hamstring, Tottenham have since suffered two defeats, failing to shrug off suggestions of being the ‘Harry Kane team’.



Saturday highlighted Tottenham’s limitations without their frontman, with Heung-min Son and Fernando Llorente both unable to fill the void.



Tottenham looked toothless in attack and in desperate need of a focal point, showing signs of an overreliance on Harry Kane.



However, like music to the ears of all Spurs fans, Mauricio Pochettino has offered a postive update on their talisman.



Real Madrid struggle



Real Madrid have endured a tricky spell as of late, falling eight points behind league leaders Barcelona.



Such form has meant that the pressure has begun to mount on the shoulders of manager Zinedine Zidane.



With Madrid far from their dazzling best, this is an opportunity Tottenham must capitalise upon.



Los Blancos are also expected to be without a number of key players, limiting their options off the bench.



For either side, this game presents a strong opportunity of bouncing back from disappointment.



Tottenham team news vs Real Madrid



At this moment in time, it appears as though Tottenham will be starting with Harry Kane, but updates will follow.



Dele Alli is available for selection for the first time this season in the Champions League after completing his three-match ban.



Early reports are suggesting that Victor Wanyama’s season could be over, as he continues his rehabilitation from a knee injury.



Erik Lamela remains unavailable having not be named in Pochettino’s 21 man group stage squad.



Real Madrid team news vs Tottenham



Gareth Bale is expected not to feature against his former club, despite recovering from injury.



Meanwhile, Raphael Varane has become a doubt after suffering a muscular issue in Madrid’s 2-1 defeat at Girona.



Isco also picked up on knock during the match but has confirmed he will be back on Wednesday.



Goalkeeper Keylor Navas is also out due to a groin problem. The Costa Rican made two excellent saves in the first match.



Long-term absentees Dani Carvajal and Mateo Kovacic remain sidelined.