|Tottenham Hotspur Vs Real Madrid: UCL Today At 8:45pm by Omooba77: 5:03pm On Oct 31
After watching Kane drop to the ground clutching his left hamstring, Tottenham have since suffered two defeats, failing to shrug off suggestions of being the ‘Harry Kane team’.
Saturday highlighted Tottenham’s limitations without their frontman, with Heung-min Son and Fernando Llorente both unable to fill the void.
Tottenham looked toothless in attack and in desperate need of a focal point, showing signs of an overreliance on Harry Kane.
However, like music to the ears of all Spurs fans, Mauricio Pochettino has offered a postive update on their talisman.
Real Madrid struggle
Real Madrid have endured a tricky spell as of late, falling eight points behind league leaders Barcelona.
Such form has meant that the pressure has begun to mount on the shoulders of manager Zinedine Zidane.
With Madrid far from their dazzling best, this is an opportunity Tottenham must capitalise upon.
Los Blancos are also expected to be without a number of key players, limiting their options off the bench.
For either side, this game presents a strong opportunity of bouncing back from disappointment.
Tottenham team news vs Real Madrid
At this moment in time, it appears as though Tottenham will be starting with Harry Kane, but updates will follow.
Dele Alli is available for selection for the first time this season in the Champions League after completing his three-match ban.
Early reports are suggesting that Victor Wanyama’s season could be over, as he continues his rehabilitation from a knee injury.
Erik Lamela remains unavailable having not be named in Pochettino’s 21 man group stage squad.
Real Madrid team news vs Tottenham
Gareth Bale is expected not to feature against his former club, despite recovering from injury.
Meanwhile, Raphael Varane has become a doubt after suffering a muscular issue in Madrid’s 2-1 defeat at Girona.
Isco also picked up on knock during the match but has confirmed he will be back on Wednesday.
Goalkeeper Keylor Navas is also out due to a groin problem. The Costa Rican made two excellent saves in the first match.
Long-term absentees Dani Carvajal and Mateo Kovacic remain sidelined.
Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Real Madrid: UCL Today At 8:45pm by hopefulLandlord: 6:18pm
Let's kill them!!!!!
HALAMADRID!!!!! y NADA MAS!!!!
1 Like 1 Share
Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Real Madrid: UCL Today At 8:45pm by I124U: 6:28pm
I just dey pity Spurs
The kind way wey Madid go take flog them ehn
2 Likes 1 Share
Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Real Madrid: UCL Today At 8:45pm by Eze4tonyTc(m): 6:28pm
Hala Madrid..3 pts 4 Los Blancos....CR7 Goals coming 2nyt
1 Like 1 Share
Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Real Madrid: UCL Today At 8:45pm by menace1: 6:29pm
halamadrid,we gonna rip tot apart we are not like berca.
cr7 to score a brace
1 Like 1 Share
Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Real Madrid: UCL Today At 8:45pm by JamesReacher(m): 6:29pm
Write them off anywhere but not in Champions league, Tottenham gon feel the heat
1 Like 1 Share
Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Real Madrid: UCL Today At 8:45pm by dhamstar(m): 6:30pm
My heart wants Spur but my head says its gonna be a madrid night. However I'm Gonna settle for GG
Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Real Madrid: UCL Today At 8:45pm by aleeyus(m): 6:30pm
menace1:Im tellin u
1 Like 1 Share
Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Real Madrid: UCL Today At 8:45pm by drealcivilceno(m): 6:31pm
Everyone is playing 3-4-3-1 .
Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Real Madrid: UCL Today At 8:45pm by jonbellion(m): 6:33pm
We coming to Bleep Wembley up!
1 Like
Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Real Madrid: UCL Today At 8:45pm by Seeker17(m): 6:37pm
Spurs show them what u're made of
Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Real Madrid: UCL Today At 8:45pm by merit455(m): 6:37pm
Madrid tigers will fight like African Lions,at the end of the lesson, Tottenham will have themselves to blame for misbehaving in Spain.....pls hala Madrid
Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Real Madrid: UCL Today At 8:45pm by onebusiness(m): 6:38pm
Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Real Madrid: UCL Today At 8:45pm by Sanchez01: 6:39pm
Seeker17:Against a Real Madrid side and IN THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE? I laugh.
Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Real Madrid: UCL Today At 8:45pm by Suspect33(m): 6:41pm
This season in both home league and UCL, Messi >>> Harry Kane >>> C. Ronaldo, argue with your TV
Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Real Madrid: UCL Today At 8:45pm by ScotFree(m): 6:41pm
Tottenham will see red today
Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Real Madrid: UCL Today At 8:45pm by dhamstar(m): 6:42pm
I124U:This Madrid wey lost against Girona na wan flog spur?
1 Like
Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Real Madrid: UCL Today At 8:45pm by Dainikel(m): 6:44pm
I sincerely hope Madrid comes to the party with lotta goals not minding whether Spurs are in form or not. CR7 needs to score tonight
Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Real Madrid: UCL Today At 8:45pm by RoyalBlak007: 6:45pm
♤ Tottenham→1
♤Real Madrid→2
Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Real Madrid: UCL Today At 8:45pm by Seeker17(m): 6:45pm
Sanchez01:I know exactly what they're up against.. But enouraging and cheering is allowed na
Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Real Madrid: UCL Today At 8:45pm by NigerDeltan(m): 6:47pm
X2 @ 1.33 odd
Place 20k
Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Real Madrid: UCL Today At 8:45pm by guywitzerogal(m): 6:48pm
I124U:una don start na so una take mouth play first leg
Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Real Madrid: UCL Today At 8:45pm by MrMystrO(m): 6:48pm
Hala Madrid!!
It Won't Be easy For Tottenham Tonight Shaa.
Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Real Madrid: UCL Today At 8:45pm by Phonefanatic: 6:52pm
Spurs will shock you guys.
1 Like
Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Real Madrid: UCL Today At 8:45pm by Sanchez01: 6:53pm
Seeker17:
Tottenham is one horribly overrated club. Their weekend match was supposed to give Madridistas what we are up against tonight but they appeared like the regular, average EPL team. Dem go hear am tonight.
1 Like 1 Share
Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Real Madrid: UCL Today At 8:45pm by BabaIjebuXL(m): 6:53pm
jonbellion:
And Girona? The executions I guess. Lmaoooo
Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Real Madrid: UCL Today At 8:45pm by Gbagan: 6:55pm
Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Real Madrid: UCL Today At 8:45pm by LesbianBoy(m): 6:56pm
If tottenham win today's match, i will stop watching football
Tottenham 0 - 3 Real Madrid
Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Real Madrid: UCL Today At 8:45pm by I124U: 6:57pm
guywitzerogal:
dhamstar:My brothers, na like film trick e go be for ur eyes o,una remember say this one no be ordinary la liga match, wey Generator(whatever) dey take Madrid flex muscle
Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Real Madrid: UCL Today At 8:45pm by Adeyinka12(m): 6:57pm
Hala Madrid
Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Real Madrid: UCL Today At 8:45pm by valgbo(m): 6:58pm
k
