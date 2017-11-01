₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Toke Makinwa: I Want Anthony Joshua, As A Gift For My Birthday (Photo) by axcer: 4:54am
Ladies all over the world are drooling over Nigerian-British heavyweight champion, Anthony Johsua! Although he revealed a while back that he prefers BBW ladies, Nigerian media personality Toke Makinwa has also thrown her shot via Instagram with caption;
Yum all i want for my birthday present yuminess for her birthday @Anthony_Johsua
Via https://www.gistmore.com/toke-makinwa-reveals-wants-boxer-anthony-joshua-present-birthday
|Re: Toke Makinwa: I Want Anthony Joshua, As A Gift For My Birthday (Photo) by axcer: 4:55am
|Re: Toke Makinwa: I Want Anthony Joshua, As A Gift For My Birthday (Photo) by odiereke(m): 5:12am
He is all yours. U can have him. Good luck to u.
|Re: Toke Makinwa: I Want Anthony Joshua, As A Gift For My Birthday (Photo) by I124U: 5:26am
Ashomu kobo kobo
|Re: Toke Makinwa: I Want Anthony Joshua, As A Gift For My Birthday (Photo) by Samsimple(m): 5:46am
Trust me they want his rooster
|Re: Toke Makinwa: I Want Anthony Joshua, As A Gift For My Birthday (Photo) by itspzpics(m): 6:06am
u better say Wat u want
|Re: Toke Makinwa: I Want Anthony Joshua, As A Gift For My Birthday (Photo) by psalmson001: 6:16am
Olojukokoro
|Re: Toke Makinwa: I Want Anthony Joshua, As A Gift For My Birthday (Photo) by IneedSugarMumy1(m): 6:25am
Lol... If the guy come now, she will start acting up again, make them no say she's cheap, naija girls with irrelevant characters
|Re: Toke Makinwa: I Want Anthony Joshua, As A Gift For My Birthday (Photo) by EliteBiz: 6:25am
Lol, yeye
Takam is her best bet
|Re: Toke Makinwa: I Want Anthony Joshua, As A Gift For My Birthday (Photo) by Afrok(m): 6:45am
Who no like better thing but i trust AJ to like better things than u Toks... u dig?
|Re: Toke Makinwa: I Want Anthony Joshua, As A Gift For My Birthday (Photo) by Johnthentic: 6:53am
confession
|Re: Toke Makinwa: I Want Anthony Joshua, As A Gift For My Birthday (Photo) by OrestesDante(m): 6:57am
Where better babes dey
Na this retired bleacher AJ go dey pursue.
Sweet things dey hungry monkey. Oode!
|Re: Toke Makinwa: I Want Anthony Joshua, As A Gift For My Birthday (Photo) by mikool007(m): 7:16am
So you can write about him in ur next book abii!
|Re: Toke Makinwa: I Want Anthony Joshua, As A Gift For My Birthday (Photo) by Samusu(m): 7:48am
Bongerfish abi na Okporoko fish self
|Re: Toke Makinwa: I Want Anthony Joshua, As A Gift For My Birthday (Photo) by richardoz(m): 7:54am
Stupidity is now epidemic! Chai! Lady park well you don dey old jor
|Re: Toke Makinwa: I Want Anthony Joshua, As A Gift For My Birthday (Photo) by AdeniyiA(m): 7:55am
Liz Anjorin has advised them not to settle for less(promo) but for highest bidder
|Re: Toke Makinwa: I Want Anthony Joshua, As A Gift For My Birthday (Photo) by stillondmatter: 7:58am
Want him for what exactly?
|Re: Toke Makinwa: I Want Anthony Joshua, As A Gift For My Birthday (Photo) by Larrey(f): 8:00am
This her birthday wish can not come tru joor
|Re: Toke Makinwa: I Want Anthony Joshua, As A Gift For My Birthday (Photo) by Naughtytboy: 8:06am
|Re: Toke Makinwa: I Want Anthony Joshua, As A Gift For My Birthday (Photo) by dessz(m): 8:06am
|Re: Toke Makinwa: I Want Anthony Joshua, As A Gift For My Birthday (Photo) by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 8:06am
Dream on #MmaInor
|Re: Toke Makinwa: I Want Anthony Joshua, As A Gift For My Birthday (Photo) by Riko2(m): 8:07am
dis old woman she wan carry oldness finish Aj
|Re: Toke Makinwa: I Want Anthony Joshua, As A Gift For My Birthday (Photo) by kayjay007(m): 8:08am
I know what she really wants. Make I no just talk sha.
|Re: Toke Makinwa: I Want Anthony Joshua, As A Gift For My Birthday (Photo) by Olanrefront3355(m): 8:08am
Odê
|Re: Toke Makinwa: I Want Anthony Joshua, As A Gift For My Birthday (Photo) by Lexusgs430: 8:08am
If only she could spell his name correctly, then he might consider having a barbie doll.....
|Re: Toke Makinwa: I Want Anthony Joshua, As A Gift For My Birthday (Photo) by modelmike7(m): 8:08am
He's all yours... go get him!!
|Re: Toke Makinwa: I Want Anthony Joshua, As A Gift For My Birthday (Photo) by designVATExcel: 8:08am
Let's admit sha. The guy makes sense.
He has fresh muscles, not all them bricklayer muscles.
I admire the fact that he worked hard for what and who he is today. Nothing comes easy. Hardwork pays.
|Re: Toke Makinwa: I Want Anthony Joshua, As A Gift For My Birthday (Photo) by nNEOo(m): 8:08am
I weep for you
|Re: Toke Makinwa: I Want Anthony Joshua, As A Gift For My Birthday (Photo) by KBdownloads(m): 8:09am
She's just an...
|Re: Toke Makinwa: I Want Anthony Joshua, As A Gift For My Birthday (Photo) by Sanchez01: 8:09am
Naughtytboy:The match was played nearly twelve hours ago but here you are still pained by its outcome. It makes me curious as to how you survived the night.
|Re: Toke Makinwa: I Want Anthony Joshua, As A Gift For My Birthday (Photo) by Fillah86: 8:09am
Okay ma
|Re: Toke Makinwa: I Want Anthony Joshua, As A Gift For My Birthday (Photo) by Robbin7(m): 8:09am
Okay
