₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,904,694 members, 3,886,205 topics. Date: Wednesday, 01 November 2017 at 09:05 AM

Toke Makinwa: I Want Anthony Joshua, As A Gift For My Birthday (Photo) - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Toke Makinwa: I Want Anthony Joshua, As A Gift For My Birthday (Photo) (12414 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Toke Makinwa: I Want Anthony Joshua, As A Gift For My Birthday (Photo) by axcer: 4:54am
Ladies all over the world are drooling over Nigerian-British heavyweight champion, Anthony Johsua! Although he revealed a while back that he prefers BBW ladies, Nigerian media personality Toke Makinwa has also thrown her shot via Instagram with caption;

Yum all i want for my birthday present yuminess for her birthday @Anthony_Johsua

Via https://www.gistmore.com/toke-makinwa-reveals-wants-boxer-anthony-joshua-present-birthday

1 Like

Re: Toke Makinwa: I Want Anthony Joshua, As A Gift For My Birthday (Photo) by axcer: 4:55am
Read More Gists https://www.gistmore.com/toke-makinwa-reveals-wants-boxer-anthony-joshua-present-birthday
Re: Toke Makinwa: I Want Anthony Joshua, As A Gift For My Birthday (Photo) by odiereke(m): 5:12am
He is all yours. U can have him. Good luck to u.

9 Likes

Re: Toke Makinwa: I Want Anthony Joshua, As A Gift For My Birthday (Photo) by I124U: 5:26am
Ashomu kobo kobo

18 Likes

Re: Toke Makinwa: I Want Anthony Joshua, As A Gift For My Birthday (Photo) by Samsimple(m): 5:46am
Trust me they want his rooster

4 Likes

Re: Toke Makinwa: I Want Anthony Joshua, As A Gift For My Birthday (Photo) by itspzpics(m): 6:06am
u better say Wat u want
Re: Toke Makinwa: I Want Anthony Joshua, As A Gift For My Birthday (Photo) by psalmson001: 6:16am
Olojukokoro

24 Likes

Re: Toke Makinwa: I Want Anthony Joshua, As A Gift For My Birthday (Photo) by IneedSugarMumy1(m): 6:25am
Lol... If the guy come now, she will start acting up again, make them no say she's cheap, naija girls with irrelevant characters

65 Likes 1 Share

Re: Toke Makinwa: I Want Anthony Joshua, As A Gift For My Birthday (Photo) by EliteBiz: 6:25am
Lol, yeye
Takam is her best bet grin

16 Likes

Re: Toke Makinwa: I Want Anthony Joshua, As A Gift For My Birthday (Photo) by Afrok(m): 6:45am
Who no like better thing but i trust AJ to like better things than u Toks... u dig? shocked

19 Likes

Re: Toke Makinwa: I Want Anthony Joshua, As A Gift For My Birthday (Photo) by Johnthentic: 6:53am
confession
Re: Toke Makinwa: I Want Anthony Joshua, As A Gift For My Birthday (Photo) by OrestesDante(m): 6:57am
Where better babes dey

Na this retired bleacher AJ go dey pursue.

grin

Sweet things dey hungry monkey. Oode!

34 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Toke Makinwa: I Want Anthony Joshua, As A Gift For My Birthday (Photo) by mikool007(m): 7:16am
So you can write about him in ur next book abii!

29 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Toke Makinwa: I Want Anthony Joshua, As A Gift For My Birthday (Photo) by Samusu(m): 7:48am
Bongerfish abi na Okporoko fish self

4 Likes

Re: Toke Makinwa: I Want Anthony Joshua, As A Gift For My Birthday (Photo) by richardoz(m): 7:54am
Stupidity is now epidemic! Chai! Lady park well you don dey old jor

5 Likes

Re: Toke Makinwa: I Want Anthony Joshua, As A Gift For My Birthday (Photo) by AdeniyiA(m): 7:55am
Liz Anjorin has advised them not to settle for less(promo) but for highest bidder wink

4 Likes

Re: Toke Makinwa: I Want Anthony Joshua, As A Gift For My Birthday (Photo) by stillondmatter: 7:58am
Want him for what exactly?
Re: Toke Makinwa: I Want Anthony Joshua, As A Gift For My Birthday (Photo) by Larrey(f): 8:00am
This her birthday wish can not come tru joor grin

1 Like

Re: Toke Makinwa: I Want Anthony Joshua, As A Gift For My Birthday (Photo) by Naughtytboy: 8:06am
our coach and our board have really make chelsea look like a small team....selling costa nd replacing him with a flop morata....selling matic nd replacing him with a donkey.....the only world class players at chelsea is hazard and kante d rest re comedians

7 Likes

Re: Toke Makinwa: I Want Anthony Joshua, As A Gift For My Birthday (Photo) by dessz(m): 8:06am
i just took some oshogbo weed but i dont feel any different,anyways my opinion to this post is that i think the girl has no right to beat up her boyfriend in public. Maybe they should report the matter to their village elders but if the neighbour refuses to pay his rent, they should just kill the landlord and forget about the missing car.

9 Likes 1 Share

Re: Toke Makinwa: I Want Anthony Joshua, As A Gift For My Birthday (Photo) by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 8:06am
Dream on #MmaInor
Re: Toke Makinwa: I Want Anthony Joshua, As A Gift For My Birthday (Photo) by Riko2(m): 8:07am
dis old woman she wan carry oldness finish Aj angry

1 Like

Re: Toke Makinwa: I Want Anthony Joshua, As A Gift For My Birthday (Photo) by kayjay007(m): 8:08am
I know what she really wants. Make I no just talk sha.

1 Like

Re: Toke Makinwa: I Want Anthony Joshua, As A Gift For My Birthday (Photo) by Olanrefront3355(m): 8:08am
Odê
Re: Toke Makinwa: I Want Anthony Joshua, As A Gift For My Birthday (Photo) by Lexusgs430: 8:08am
If only she could spell his name correctly, then he might consider having a barbie doll.....

1 Like

Re: Toke Makinwa: I Want Anthony Joshua, As A Gift For My Birthday (Photo) by modelmike7(m): 8:08am
He's all yours... go get him!!

1 Like

Re: Toke Makinwa: I Want Anthony Joshua, As A Gift For My Birthday (Photo) by designVATExcel: 8:08am
Let's admit sha. The guy makes sense.
He has fresh muscles, not all them bricklayer muscles.

I admire the fact that he worked hard for what and who he is today. Nothing comes easy. Hardwork pays.

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Toke Makinwa: I Want Anthony Joshua, As A Gift For My Birthday (Photo) by nNEOo(m): 8:08am
I weep for you cry cry
Re: Toke Makinwa: I Want Anthony Joshua, As A Gift For My Birthday (Photo) by KBdownloads(m): 8:09am
She's just an...

1 Like

Re: Toke Makinwa: I Want Anthony Joshua, As A Gift For My Birthday (Photo) by Sanchez01: 8:09am
Naughtytboy:
our coach and our board have really make chelsea look like a small team....selling costa nd replacing him with a flop morata....selling matic nd replacing him with a donkey.....the only world class players at chelsea is hazard and kante d rest re medicore
The match was played nearly twelve hours ago but here you are still pained by its outcome. It makes me curious as to how you survived the night. grin

4 Likes

Re: Toke Makinwa: I Want Anthony Joshua, As A Gift For My Birthday (Photo) by Fillah86: 8:09am
Okay ma
Re: Toke Makinwa: I Want Anthony Joshua, As A Gift For My Birthday (Photo) by Robbin7(m): 8:09am
Okay

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

AliBaba Sculpture Open 2016: Winner To Get N1million / Happy Birthday Desmond Elliot / Charly Boy Kisses Denrele {picture}. It Is All For Attention!

Viewing this topic: eghos12(m), dayskid(m), LUCKIE2014(m), givan(m), wabsod(m), carinmom(f), youngvikthor(m), whaley(m), Yalekid, lalacee, KehindeOmololu(m), OrestesDante(m), Gent, dolphinife, phranklean, pipedraft, Ichiebillion1(m), XwhY(m), jerryemeka62, diasee2003, Aboguede, Taich(m), olajuwonju, igwegeorgiano(m), emmanuel26, HITdemUP, iammaKING(m), Stefano911(m), Dentux(m), Lexusgs430, Emytea(m), Dblock89, zeusdgrt(m), mashcent(m), kinibd, motheex, lovewins, blip(f), deolurexy1(m), eminemkayc, Nwapst(m), oluwalolese, nettan, MOWA123, monaxcel, LOUIS6(m), Effiwizzi, krazyeagle(m), lexxydoo, Deattorney, dansokoto1(m), dayo2me(m), NEWTONDEGREAT(m), michelle5683(f), valyzubxx(m), asagbaesiri, mostical(m), Jskelly11, Fishtek, geosegun(m), afolarinty(m), kehindeasaolu(m), met2(m), Lextronggroup, Scholarnwadimma(f), zitalin(f), mumuguyman(m), quanternetz(m), obalola1979, Poshij, DerscomTQJ, megacruise, pastilo, ijeomaog1, marcoreus(m), holluwai(m), chiefboomite204(f), Slaw12, HermesParis, YoungRichRuler(m), marion4luv(f), micbrave(m), Sij01(m), Fammoboy10(m), tintin3, McAustin92(m), 247ibile, orimsamsam(m), adedokunn19, micwills007(m), dedonfranco(m), kurt09(m), bobostykah(m), amoduganja, Algebra211(m), segadon7(m), ChykeBivins(m), iamtoluoba(m) and 147 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.