Who Is Dorcas Shola Fapson?

About

Actress who is best known for her appearance as Sophie on the UK's MTV Base seriesShuga. She began her tenure during the show's 3rd season from December 2013 through January 2014.



Before Fame

She earned an undergraduate degree in criminology. She decided to pursue acting following this, and received a full scholarship to the American Musical & Dramatic Academy in New York City.



Trivia

She has worked with inner-city, at-risk youth in London at London Probation. She has stated her desire to one day open a drama center that caters specifically to these groups.



Family Life

She was born in North London, England. She was also raised there mainly by her father, as her mother passed away while she was 14 years old.



Associated With

She appeared alongside Chris Attoh in 7 of 8 episodes on Shuga.



Alleged Rape On 24 january 2018

Actress Dorcas Shola Fapson on her Snapchat shared the full story of her encounter with a Taxify driver who attempted abducting her.



She had on Thursday shared how she was almost abducted by a Taxify driver, and only escaped after emptying her can of pepper spray in his eyes.



The Taxify Driver had later, in a statement released online, said the actress was the one who refused to get out of his car.



She had got into his car and refused to divulge her destination despite his insistence, he said.



well written....but i still did'nt know her till today and im sure i will definitely forget who she is tomorrow 29 Likes

The question is: Where is she going by 12 midnight? Is she a witch or looking for husband? 19 Likes

Which kin name be fapson sef



Anyways, this looks a lot like joseph and potipha's wife's story in the bible.



Too many inconsistencies in the story. All for fame.



Any girl who wrongly acuses someone of rape should be jailed. It is not a playing matter. 4 Likes

From all i have read and watched, this girl is lying. The man is innocent. Too many loopholes in her Snapchat or wherever video. 7 Likes

She is silly. Very useless asshole.



First time I watched that video, I was so pissed. How can somebody wana kidnap and rape you, and would be gently with you.



I wish she gets kidnapped for real... Stupid actress. (I am not promoting violence please). Just wishing her Karma. 13 Likes

So that's all she is known for, Just one series. it is obvious she really need the fame and she felt tarnishing another man's image is the best way to go by.

May God punish olosho like her, I just wish she will be locked up for this and made a scapegoat, so that other intending lairs can learn.. 2 Likes 1 Share

Who Posted THIS? 2 Likes

Well she got what she wanted... Fame.



Nigerians are very easy to exploit. Still not surprised y'all fell for MMM. 8 Likes

I've got zero fuc.ks to give 2 Likes

Drama queen 1 Like



Has she met us Mtcheeeew. Y do we need to meet her?Has she met us 2 Likes

Who cares about her? Right forces should look into her rape issue and prosecute accordingly

I guess it was a publicity stunt.

She's finally becoming famous as she had planned. At least if we don't know her from the screens, we are getting to know her as a rape victim wannabe.



I heard she even got the whole thing on camera, person wan rape you, and you get time dey video am... 2 Likes





Well they will come back and say it was a prank It must be overflogged.Well they will come back and say it was a prank 1 Like



rapist ma ass.. and he still left you with your phone ... please was it a video shoot?? you even had chance to edit it and upload it on snapchat with label and caption. wow!!! #what a drama queen.. please she deserves a standing ovation..



if it were a real rape, i'm sure you wouldn't have survived the trauma to have posted the video or even had the chance to make a movie out of it.



#attention seeker.. never know you and don't even wanna.. it doesn't change anything. With every indication this lady is obviously lying and will always be visited by karma...rapist ma ass.. and he still left you with your phone ... please was it a video shoot?? you even had chance to edit it and upload it on snapchat with label and caption. wow!!! #what a drama queen.. please she deserves a standing ovation..if it were a real rape, i'm sure you wouldn't have survived the trauma to have posted the video or even had the chance to make a movie out of it.#attention seeker.. never know you and don't even wanna.. it doesn't change anything. 2 Likes

a sadist, a useless goat a sadist, a useless goat

A "part time crazy lady" 2 Likes

The rate at which people seek for attention is alarming in this country, i think the house of representative should pass a law that will make a certain degree of stupidity be punishable by prison sentence. 1 Like

Is that y she's carrying pepper spray up and down? 1 Like

the taxify driver's story made more meaning than this girl's rants. adekunle gold is a dondy for coming for her defence. Nairaland is really fvcking up for trying to make this clown trend. 2 Likes

I think she wants Nigerians to notice her

It still doesn't change the fact that buhari is FAIURE personified. 1 Like

U can see reasons men abroad come home to marry. Black bitch oshi

And i kept wondering how that name crept into the country, now i know she is UK based. Back to the issue, i would have to conclude that she is a nutcase.



Seems she came from a family of Vaseline crew My own concern is FapsonSeems she came from a family of Vaseline crew 1 Like

just say that she's the naija super woman that fend off a suspected rapist / kidnapper with one hand and record the video with another hand .

Evans will be brimming with anger now, even the dead don wanny will be Turning in his tomb 2 Likes