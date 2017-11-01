Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Events / This Man Dressed Up As Used Sanitary Pad For Halloween � (8128 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Follow on IG: ellezsandasblog

Follow on FB: ellezsandasblog 1 Share

Okay, continue!

Does he need to dress up?

That's what he is ..... See him face , you go know say them don use and dump am wella 11 Likes 1 Share















This is disgusting..

Happy new month my dear nairalanders. This is disgusting..Happy new month my dear nairalanders. 10 Likes 1 Share

So what do you want us to do... To lick the sanitary pad like a pussy in its period 7 Likes

Jeeezzz!! Jeeezzz!!

so disgusting *pokes* crazy people everywhere 1 Like

bitch ass nigga 1 Like

ewwww

oh no! i just finish eating. puke, don't ruin my day..

me I will dress for alloween as champions league trophy to scare away arsenal fans lolsz 3 Likes

e don chop belleful now.









Check my signature for free bitcoins. Nothing to lose. 1 Like

That's why I love Africa, you hardly see such rubbish here.

our coach and our board have really make chelsea look like a small team....selling costa nd replacing him with a flop morata....selling matic nd replacing him with a donkey.....the only world class players at chelsea is hazard and kante d rest re..... ... .

Disgusting freak

Conte

Girls are even commenting- pukes', eww',' so disgusting'... una well at all? 14 Likes

watin concern me ?? nothing ... there economy is good they can do as the like ... buhari hope you're seeing this ...

What type of nonsense is this. *spit on his head*

Gross!

Happy New Month

Grossed! Dude is so so sick in the mind.

This looks absurd and disgusting, western world and their weird ways

Oyibo and this their crazy and weird much celebrated Halloween sef...I no even understand



What the heck is Halloween anyway?Celebration of the dead. Twisted minds.What the heck is Halloween anyway?Celebration of the dead. 1 Like

Dexter247:

Girls are even commenting- ' so disgusting'... una well at all? No matter how you view them,what you call them or even the mistakes they have made,they are still the best company you can keep provided their hearts are with you am talking of no other being than the women and so I made bold to say that guy with the Halloween costume has no woman in his life.

I appreciate this man for proving to the world that this is a thing to be celebrated as part of womanhood and not to be seen as 'uncleanliness' as some people call it. 4 Likes

Disgusting

MAD MAN.

Woman wrapper