₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,904,694 members, 3,886,204 topics. Date: Wednesday, 01 November 2017 at 09:04 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Events / This Man Dressed Up As Used Sanitary Pad For Halloween � (8128 Views)
|This Man Dressed Up As Used Sanitary Pad For Halloween � by ellezsandasblog: 6:30am
Follow on IG: ellezsandasblog
Follow on FB: ellezsandasblog
1 Share
|Re: This Man Dressed Up As Used Sanitary Pad For Halloween � by Sunbassen: 6:32am
Okay, continue!
|Re: This Man Dressed Up As Used Sanitary Pad For Halloween � by cummando(m): 6:33am
Does he need to dress up?
That's what he is ..... See him face , you go know say them don use and dump am wella
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: This Man Dressed Up As Used Sanitary Pad For Halloween � by Modelqwen(f): 6:41am
This is disgusting..
Happy new month my dear nairalanders.
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: This Man Dressed Up As Used Sanitary Pad For Halloween � by SmellingAnus(m): 6:42am
So what do you want us to do... To lick the sanitary pad like a pussy in its period
7 Likes
|Re: This Man Dressed Up As Used Sanitary Pad For Halloween � by Kenzico(m): 6:44am
Jeeezzz!!
|Re: This Man Dressed Up As Used Sanitary Pad For Halloween � by sonikstargirl(f): 7:41am
so disgusting *pokes* crazy people everywhere
1 Like
|Re: This Man Dressed Up As Used Sanitary Pad For Halloween � by cassidy1996(m): 7:46am
bitch ass nigga
1 Like
|Re: This Man Dressed Up As Used Sanitary Pad For Halloween � by Tension532: 8:15am
ewwww
|Re: This Man Dressed Up As Used Sanitary Pad For Halloween � by yanshDoctor: 8:22am
oh no! i just finish eating. puke, don't ruin my day..
|Re: This Man Dressed Up As Used Sanitary Pad For Halloween � by parzdor(m): 8:23am
me I will dress for alloween as champions league trophy to scare away arsenal fans lolsz
3 Likes
|Re: This Man Dressed Up As Used Sanitary Pad For Halloween � by naijamafioso: 8:23am
e don chop belleful now.
Check my signature for free bitcoins. Nothing to lose.
1 Like
|Re: This Man Dressed Up As Used Sanitary Pad For Halloween � by chily11: 8:23am
That's why I love Africa, you hardly see such rubbish here.
|Re: This Man Dressed Up As Used Sanitary Pad For Halloween � by Naughtytboy: 8:23am
our coach and our board have really make chelsea look like a small team....selling costa nd replacing him with a flop morata....selling matic nd replacing him with a donkey.....the only world class players at chelsea is hazard and kante d rest re..... ... .
|Re: This Man Dressed Up As Used Sanitary Pad For Halloween � by sbashir10: 8:23am
Disgusting freak
|Re: This Man Dressed Up As Used Sanitary Pad For Halloween � by northvietnam(m): 8:24am
Conte
|Re: This Man Dressed Up As Used Sanitary Pad For Halloween � by Dexter247: 8:24am
Girls are even commenting- pukes', eww',' so disgusting'... una well at all?
14 Likes
|Re: This Man Dressed Up As Used Sanitary Pad For Halloween � by TEAMvido(m): 8:24am
watin concern me ?? nothing ... there economy is good they can do as the like ... buhari hope you're seeing this ...
|Re: This Man Dressed Up As Used Sanitary Pad For Halloween � by Sijo01(f): 8:25am
What type of nonsense is this. *spit on his head*
|Re: This Man Dressed Up As Used Sanitary Pad For Halloween � by Pavore9: 8:25am
Gross!
|Re: This Man Dressed Up As Used Sanitary Pad For Halloween � by Tajbol4splend(m): 8:25am
Happy New Month
|Re: This Man Dressed Up As Used Sanitary Pad For Halloween � by BabaCommander: 8:26am
Grossed! Dude is so so sick in the mind.
|Re: This Man Dressed Up As Used Sanitary Pad For Halloween � by Pearlyakin(m): 8:26am
This looks absurd and disgusting, western world and their weird ways
|Re: This Man Dressed Up As Used Sanitary Pad For Halloween � by talk2percy(m): 8:26am
Oyibo and this their crazy and weird much celebrated Halloween sef...I no even understand
|Re: This Man Dressed Up As Used Sanitary Pad For Halloween � by thorpido(m): 8:27am
Twisted minds.
What the heck is Halloween anyway?Celebration of the dead.
1 Like
|Re: This Man Dressed Up As Used Sanitary Pad For Halloween � by eaglez(m): 8:28am
No matter how you view them,what you call them or even the mistakes they have made,they are still the best company you can keep provided their hearts are with you am talking of no other being than the women and so I made bold to say that guy with the Halloween costume has no woman in his life.
Dexter247:
|Re: This Man Dressed Up As Used Sanitary Pad For Halloween � by VoltageDivida(m): 8:29am
I appreciate this man for proving to the world that this is a thing to be celebrated as part of womanhood and not to be seen as 'uncleanliness' as some people call it.
4 Likes
|Re: This Man Dressed Up As Used Sanitary Pad For Halloween � by debola27(f): 8:30am
Disgusting
|Re: This Man Dressed Up As Used Sanitary Pad For Halloween � by modelmike7(m): 8:30am
MAD MAN.
|Re: This Man Dressed Up As Used Sanitary Pad For Halloween � by whitering: 8:30am
Woman wrapper
|Re: This Man Dressed Up As Used Sanitary Pad For Halloween � by ganiyu26(m): 8:30am
Ladies will not like this...
Winners In The Star League Text And Play Promo, Meet Here / The Grooms and Groomsmen Stylist In Lagos State / Open Field Wedding Reception....hit Or Miss
Viewing this topic: walemetro, luvinhubby(m), Neyomickey1, Bobnotrouble, dtruth50(m), Muyee(m), Katakore(m), donanadave(m), WarriDemon, larry1977, 5starbling(m), nuela100(f), anonymous456, emeths, RichiB(m), xtremer(m), osasmedic(m), sirsholley, closerange, SonOfmercy007, Iruosonobrugwhe, Obashlino(m), GenBuhari(m), temmydude, olowobaba10, marcoreus(m), MsTeeS, comsheidu, Omopinky(f), Ammie2K17, IamZod(m), modafhukajames(f), megdon, aviazuva, Syphax(m), Montez90, amen69, mamuks(f), donlucabrazi(m), chiefboomite204(f), FiiahnAuto(f), samir, izkick(m), micwills007(m), enoqueen, GloryCardinal(m), Donjinks(m), horlarkoonlay(m), ifedayor, marion4luv(f), Laryne(m), mayowa94, illitrate(m), Engenuo(m), Nath1900, Timsezeh(m), Aideey, Kunlesina, lammy025(m), Aghawizzy(m), McAustin92(m), Delary, arithcom(m), Momoh7(m) and 129 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13