|Napoli Vs Manchester City: UCL Today At 8:45pm by ogododo: 6:30am
The last time Manchester City visited the Stadio San Paolo, back in November 2011, Mario Balotelli had a full-blown tantrum on the plane because he was prevented from speaking at the pre-match press conference, and a chastening defeat 24 hours later ended with Aurelio De Laurentiis, Napoli’s outspoken president, revelling in the occasion by suggesting that Sheikh Mansour “could easily draw the curtains if they don’t win something quickly, go somewhere else and buy another toy”.
That was in the days when City were still coming to terms with their owner’s vast wealth and their first experience of Champions Leaguefootball, which provides a neat reference point for their latest trip to southern Italy, where Pep Guardiola and his players go in search of the victory or draw – the Spaniard was dismissive of the idea that he would ever contemplate playing for the latter – that would secure qualification for the last 16 with two matches to spare
Everything feels so much more serene at City now compared to that debut campaign six years ago and it would be a major statement of intent if the team that is blazing a trail at the top of the Premier League, averaging three goals per game in all competitions since the start of the season and sitting on maximum points in Group F, breezed into the knockout stage of Europe’s premier club competition by becoming the first English side to win in Naples.
Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool have all tried and failed over the last seven years, as well as Roberto Mancini’s City team, and this is arguably the toughest assignment for anyone yet given the way that Napoli are playing under Maurizio Sarri this season. “We have a big, big challenge,” Guardiola said. “There will be moments to defend, moments when we are going to suffer like never before, and I’m going to see how we react. That’s why it’s a good challenge for us.”
With 10 victories and a draw from their opening 11 league matches, Diego Maradona’s old club are enjoying the view from the top of Serie A, two points clear of Internazionale and dreaming of a first Scudetto since the Argentinian No10 inspired them to success back in 1990. They are a terrific side to watch and Guardiola has been glowing in his praise, describing Napoli as “one of the best teams I have faced in professional football” after City won 2-1 at the Etihad a fortnight ago.
Napoli conceded twice early on in that game and Sarri joked before Wednesday night’s fixture that his players may need outside help to prevent a repeat. “In the first match they were devastating in the first 20 minutes. We should ask Uefa if they can come on to the pitch after 21 minutes,” the Italian said. “Are they unbeatable? No, because no one is. But they’re the best team in Europe, trained by the best coach in Europe.”
|Re: Napoli Vs Manchester City: UCL Today At 8:45pm by aleeyus(m): 6:17pm
ogododo:
|Re: Napoli Vs Manchester City: UCL Today At 8:45pm by Kmartt(m): 6:18pm
aleeyus:
Space booker.
|Re: Napoli Vs Manchester City: UCL Today At 8:45pm by aleeyus(m): 6:20pm
Kmartt:
who booked space?
|Re: Napoli Vs Manchester City: UCL Today At 8:45pm by NigerDeltan(m): 6:21pm
1x @ 1.50
20k to win 30k
|Re: Napoli Vs Manchester City: UCL Today At 8:45pm by dessz(m): 6:22pm
play the game over 3.5, thank me later
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Napoli Vs Manchester City: UCL Today At 8:45pm by drealcivilceno(m): 6:23pm
Today na Today.
|Re: Napoli Vs Manchester City: UCL Today At 8:45pm by Eze4tonyTc(m): 6:25pm
Napoli all d way
|Re: Napoli Vs Manchester City: UCL Today At 8:45pm by jkbee(m): 6:25pm
These Man-City guys are overrated, they wl soon meet their match... Big spender better results... Then coach hype!
|Re: Napoli Vs Manchester City: UCL Today At 8:45pm by menace1: 6:29pm
man city go collect today
|Re: Napoli Vs Manchester City: UCL Today At 8:45pm by dhamstar(m): 6:30pm
|Re: Napoli Vs Manchester City: UCL Today At 8:45pm by onebusiness(m): 6:39pm
|Re: Napoli Vs Manchester City: UCL Today At 8:45pm by ScotFree(m): 6:42pm
1:2 Correct Score
|Re: Napoli Vs Manchester City: UCL Today At 8:45pm by dhamstar(m): 6:46pm
|Re: Napoli Vs Manchester City: UCL Today At 8:45pm by dhamstar(m): 6:46pm
|Re: Napoli Vs Manchester City: UCL Today At 8:45pm by RoyalBlak007: 6:47pm
♤ Napoli→2
♤Mancity→1
|Re: Napoli Vs Manchester City: UCL Today At 8:45pm by dhamstar(m): 6:47pm
|Re: Napoli Vs Manchester City: UCL Today At 8:45pm by Dainikel(m): 6:52pm
Napoli should make me proud & defeat City tonight. There's nothing really special about the Pep's team after a draw with wolver hampton. Insigne & Mertens should come to the party with goals biko.
|Re: Napoli Vs Manchester City: UCL Today At 8:45pm by RoyalBlak007: 6:56pm
♤ Must Win
♤ for Napoli
|Re: Napoli Vs Manchester City: UCL Today At 8:45pm by Gbagan: 6:58pm
|Re: Napoli Vs Manchester City: UCL Today At 8:45pm by Dainikel(m): 6:58pm
RoyalBlak007:My sincere prayer
1 Like
|Re: Napoli Vs Manchester City: UCL Today At 8:45pm by LesbianBoy(m): 7:00pm
Pep guardiola's first loss loading
|Re: Napoli Vs Manchester City: UCL Today At 8:45pm by valgbo(m): 7:00pm
|Re: Napoli Vs Manchester City: UCL Today At 8:45pm by benjanny(m): 7:09pm
Come on city,lets do it again
|Re: Napoli Vs Manchester City: UCL Today At 8:45pm by LoveJesus87(m): 7:26pm
Man City D owner of d champions league trophy this time around
|Re: Napoli Vs Manchester City: UCL Today At 8:45pm by LoveJesus87(m): 7:26pm
LesbianBoy:for ur dreams abi?
|Re: Napoli Vs Manchester City: UCL Today At 8:45pm by funnynation(m): 7:36pm
I trust Pep guys...
The Sky is Blue
|Re: Napoli Vs Manchester City: UCL Today At 8:45pm by KardinalZik(m): 7:56pm
ScotFree:
your head dey there!
|Re: Napoli Vs Manchester City: UCL Today At 8:45pm by eomajeh: 7:57pm
