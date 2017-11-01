The last time Manchester City visited the Stadio San Paolo, back in November 2011, Mario Balotelli had a full-blown tantrum on the plane because he was prevented from speaking at the pre-match press conference, and a chastening defeat 24 hours later ended with Aurelio De Laurentiis, Napoli’s outspoken president, revelling in the occasion by suggesting that Sheikh Mansour “could easily draw the curtains if they don’t win something quickly, go somewhere else and buy another toy”.



That was in the days when City were still coming to terms with their owner’s vast wealth and their first experience of Champions Leaguefootball, which provides a neat reference point for their latest trip to southern Italy, where Pep Guardiola and his players go in search of the victory or draw – the Spaniard was dismissive of the idea that he would ever contemplate playing for the latter – that would secure qualification for the last 16 with two matches to spare

Everything feels so much more serene at City now compared to that debut campaign six years ago and it would be a major statement of intent if the team that is blazing a trail at the top of the Premier League, averaging three goals per game in all competitions since the start of the season and sitting on maximum points in Group F, breezed into the knockout stage of Europe’s premier club competition by becoming the first English side to win in Naples.



Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool have all tried and failed over the last seven years, as well as Roberto Mancini’s City team, and this is arguably the toughest assignment for anyone yet given the way that Napoli are playing under Maurizio Sarri this season. “We have a big, big challenge,” Guardiola said. “There will be moments to defend, moments when we are going to suffer like never before, and I’m going to see how we react. That’s why it’s a good challenge for us.”



With 10 victories and a draw from their opening 11 league matches, Diego Maradona’s old club are enjoying the view from the top of Serie A, two points clear of Internazionale and dreaming of a first Scudetto since the Argentinian No10 inspired them to success back in 1990. They are a terrific side to watch and Guardiola has been glowing in his praise, describing Napoli as “one of the best teams I have faced in professional football” after City won 2-1 at the Etihad a fortnight ago.



Napoli conceded twice early on in that game and Sarri joked before Wednesday night’s fixture that his players may need outside help to prevent a repeat. “In the first match they were devastating in the first 20 minutes. We should ask Uefa if they can come on to the pitch after 21 minutes,” the Italian said. “Are they unbeatable? No, because no one is. But they’re the best team in Europe, trained by the best coach in Europe.”