|Re: Napoli Vs Manchester City: UCL (2 - 4) On 1st November 2017 by waveman2: 9:49pm
Him no dey play there again
AmaechiLinus:
|Re: Napoli Vs Manchester City: UCL (2 - 4) On 1st November 2017 by mazimee(m): 9:53pm
We have scored again , winning is our birth right
|Re: Napoli Vs Manchester City: UCL (2 - 4) On 1st November 2017 by mancityguy: 9:53pm
city for life
4 Likes
|Re: Napoli Vs Manchester City: UCL (2 - 4) On 1st November 2017 by greencard: 9:59pm
mancityguy:since when?
|Re: Napoli Vs Manchester City: UCL (2 - 4) On 1st November 2017 by omogbaii: 10:00pm
Man city na 2 now ohh update the score
|Re: Napoli Vs Manchester City: UCL (2 - 4) On 1st November 2017 by osazsky(m): 10:07pm
greencard:2008, and u, Chelsea since wen
|Re: Napoli Vs Manchester City: UCL (2 - 4) On 1st November 2017 by mazimee(m): 10:10pm
Penalty, Damn
Which kain wahala be this
|Re: Napoli Vs Manchester City: UCL (2 - 4) On 1st November 2017 by purplekayc(m): 10:10pm
Where's Silva?
|Re: Napoli Vs Manchester City: UCL (2 - 4) On 1st November 2017 by jstbeinhonest: 10:12pm
purplekayc:Walker & Silva rested for Arsenal.
|Re: Napoli Vs Manchester City: UCL (2 - 4) On 1st November 2017 by Exempted: 10:13pm
Goal Galore........ Now 2:2
|Re: Napoli Vs Manchester City: UCL (2 - 4) On 1st November 2017 by greencard: 10:14pm
osazsky:I'm a football fan not a Chelsea fan..but I love arsenal..
1 Like
|Re: Napoli Vs Manchester City: UCL (2 - 4) On 1st November 2017 by thosedays: 10:14pm
MANCITY!!!!
|Re: Napoli Vs Manchester City: UCL (2 - 4) On 1st November 2017 by mazimee(m): 10:15pm
Mancity 3, mods comman update we don score
|Re: Napoli Vs Manchester City: UCL (2 - 4) On 1st November 2017 by legitimatefrank1(m): 10:16pm
GOOOOOALLL! kun aguero makes it 3-2
|Re: Napoli Vs Manchester City: UCL (2 - 4) On 1st November 2017 by osazsky(m): 10:18pm
greencard:hiss
|Re: Napoli Vs Manchester City: UCL (2 - 4) On 1st November 2017 by chakula(m): 10:19pm
Mukinatu pls, update the front page as the scores there aren't update. Madrid losing is effecting you positively I can see
|Re: Napoli Vs Manchester City: UCL (2 - 4) On 1st November 2017 by Androidvillaz: 10:21pm
Nice one
|Re: Napoli Vs Manchester City: UCL (2 - 4) On 1st November 2017 by mancityguy: 10:25pm
goalllll... city score the 3rd goal
|Re: Napoli Vs Manchester City: UCL (2 - 4) On 1st November 2017 by anonymuz(m): 10:26pm
Which Kain game one,when I don't dey happy
|Re: Napoli Vs Manchester City: UCL (2 - 4) On 1st November 2017 by wristbangle(m): 10:30pm
Napoli na useless team. MTcheeew
|Re: Napoli Vs Manchester City: UCL (2 - 4) On 1st November 2017 by EmmaLege: 10:39pm
Which team go fit beat man city lyk dis sef
1 Like
|Re: Napoli Vs Manchester City: UCL (2 - 4) On 1st November 2017 by thoollz: 10:42pm
EmmaLege:Psg
|Re: Napoli Vs Manchester City: UCL (2 - 4) On 1st November 2017 by mazimee(m): 10:43pm
jkbee:
Oga, how you see am last last?
1 Like
|Re: Napoli Vs Manchester City: UCL (2 - 4) On 1st November 2017 by KardinalZik(m): 10:43pm
wristbangle:
Eiyaa.
Dem cut your ticket?
|Re: Napoli Vs Manchester City: UCL (2 - 4) On 1st November 2017 by KardinalZik(m): 10:44pm
EmmaLege:
E go hard
|Re: Napoli Vs Manchester City: UCL (2 - 4) On 1st November 2017 by oluwasheun94(m): 10:45pm
EmmaLege:na only man city n maybe psg fit beat man city
|Re: Napoli Vs Manchester City: UCL (2 - 4) On 1st November 2017 by ANTONINEUTRON(m): 10:45pm
Chai!
Ehyaaa For Arsenal OO
|Re: Napoli Vs Manchester City: UCL (2 - 4) On 1st November 2017 by mazimee(m): 10:45pm
thoollz:
PsG wey no Beat Olympique Marseille?
|Re: Napoli Vs Manchester City: UCL (2 - 4) On 1st November 2017 by ponti93(m): 10:48pm
EmmaLege:psg, barca, real madrid, roma, chelsea, juventus, bayern, can all beat man-city.
