AmaechiLinus:

I support man city because na there Ihennacho my brother dey play Him no dey play there again

We have scored again , winning is our birth right

city for life 4 Likes

mancityguy:

since when?

Man city na 2 now ohh update the score

greencard:

2008, and u, Chelsea since wen





Which kain wahala be this Penalty, DamnWhich kain wahala be this

Where's Silva?

purplekayc:

Walker & Silva rested for Arsenal.

Goal Galore........ Now 2:2

osazsky:

I'm a football fan not a Chelsea fan..but I love arsenal..

MANCITY!!!!

Mancity 3, mods comman update we don score

GOOOOOALLL! kun aguero makes it 3-2

greencard:

I'm a football fan not a Chelsea fan..but I love arsenal.. hiss hiss

Mukinatu pls, update the front page as the scores there aren't update. Madrid losing is effecting you positively I can see

Nice one

goalllll... city score the 3rd goal

Which Kain game one,when I don't dey happy

Napoli na useless team. MTcheeew

Which team go fit beat man city lyk dis sef 1 Like

EmmaLege:

Psg

jkbee:

These Man-City guys are overrated, they wl soon meet their match... Big spender better results... Then coach hype!

Oga, how you see am last last?

wristbangle:

Napoli na useless team. MTcheeew

Eiyaa.

Eiyaa.

Dem cut your ticket?

EmmaLege:

Which team go fit beat man city lyk dis sef

E go hard

EmmaLege:

na only man city n maybe psg fit beat man city

Chai!



Ehyaaa For Arsenal OO

thoollz:



Psg



PsG wey no Beat Olympique Marseille?