|Wounded Cameroonian Soldiers Being Treated After Gun Battle With Boko Haram.PICS by CastedDude: 11:16am
Here are trending photos of Cameroonian soldiers being treated by their colleagues after being wounded in a gun battle with Boko Harm insurgents in Cameroon. According to online reports, the shootout between the military and the terrorists lasted for several hours during a clearance operation by the troops.
The injured soldiers were treated immediately at the battlefield.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/soldiers-injured-attack-boko-haram-terrorists-cameroon-photos.html
|Re: Wounded Cameroonian Soldiers Being Treated After Gun Battle With Boko Haram.PICS by Keneking: 11:18am
First aid
|Re: Wounded Cameroonian Soldiers Being Treated After Gun Battle With Boko Haram.PICS by northvietnam(m): 12:16pm
Why e no be this buhari sOLDIERS
|Re: Wounded Cameroonian Soldiers Being Treated After Gun Battle With Boko Haram.PICS by Plasmbob1: 12:16pm
.
|Re: Wounded Cameroonian Soldiers Being Treated After Gun Battle With Boko Haram.PICS by niceprof: 12:16pm
Which Boko Haram?the one that has been technically defeated since December 2015.
|Re: Wounded Cameroonian Soldiers Being Treated After Gun Battle With Boko Haram.PICS by judecares1: 12:17pm
BUHARI BEEN THE COMMANDER OF ARM FORCES SUPPOSED TO LEAD THE WAR
LEADER BY EXAMPLE.
|Re: Wounded Cameroonian Soldiers Being Treated After Gun Battle With Boko Haram.PICS by Amosjaj(m): 12:17pm
Another Buhari fault
|Re: Wounded Cameroonian Soldiers Being Treated After Gun Battle With Boko Haram.PICS by kuntash: 12:17pm
northvietnam:
What? Please who is this Boko Haram on Nairaland?
|Re: Wounded Cameroonian Soldiers Being Treated After Gun Battle With Boko Haram.PICS by mckazzy(m): 12:17pm
Get well soon gallants men.
|Re: Wounded Cameroonian Soldiers Being Treated After Gun Battle With Boko Haram.PICS by davodyguy: 12:18pm
The other one must be dead. Shot on the chest
|Re: Wounded Cameroonian Soldiers Being Treated After Gun Battle With Boko Haram.PICS by opeyemi100: 12:18pm
.
|Re: Wounded Cameroonian Soldiers Being Treated After Gun Battle With Boko Haram.PICS by northvietnam(m): 12:18pm
kuntash:
U well ?
|Re: Wounded Cameroonian Soldiers Being Treated After Gun Battle With Boko Haram.PICS by kuntash: 12:18pm
SEE DEM ....
|Re: Wounded Cameroonian Soldiers Being Treated After Gun Battle With Boko Haram.PICS by Freelancer007(m): 12:19pm
.
|Re: Wounded Cameroonian Soldiers Being Treated After Gun Battle With Boko Haram.PICS by akins177(m): 12:19pm
the Lord is ur strength, get well soon brothers
|Re: Wounded Cameroonian Soldiers Being Treated After Gun Battle With Boko Haram.PICS by Plasmbob1: 12:19pm
Is it just me or there's no medic anywhere around that place.
Fellow soldiers are the ones carrying out the treatment?
Medics are (and should) be part of any military operation. I stand to be corrected though. Quick recovery, brave men.
|Re: Wounded Cameroonian Soldiers Being Treated After Gun Battle With Boko Haram.PICS by FarahAideed: 12:20pm
I doubt that green shorts will be comfortable to fight with in that hot environment
|Re: Wounded Cameroonian Soldiers Being Treated After Gun Battle With Boko Haram.PICS by givan(m): 12:20pm
Cameroonian solider in Nigeria's short. Explain op.
|Re: Wounded Cameroonian Soldiers Being Treated After Gun Battle With Boko Haram.PICS by itsandi(m): 12:20pm
These people still dey?
|Re: Wounded Cameroonian Soldiers Being Treated After Gun Battle With Boko Haram.PICS by jayson87: 12:20pm
For a particular reason... Nigerian Media is under-reporting Boko Haram Activites. The Boko force is still vicious and doing a lot in the North East
|Re: Wounded Cameroonian Soldiers Being Treated After Gun Battle With Boko Haram.PICS by princemidon(m): 12:21pm
I don't know why I prefer camerounian soldiers than their Nigeria counterparts. Anyway, Get well soon gallant soldiers.
|Re: Wounded Cameroonian Soldiers Being Treated After Gun Battle With Boko Haram.PICS by Tender1(m): 12:21pm
I'm a bit scared now. �
|Re: Wounded Cameroonian Soldiers Being Treated After Gun Battle With Boko Haram.PICS by kuntash: 12:21pm
northvietnam:
I beg mention who well for Nigeria ....
|Re: Wounded Cameroonian Soldiers Being Treated After Gun Battle With Boko Haram.PICS by naseey(m): 12:22pm
northvietnam:So you did not like you brothers solders in Nigeria. If it is your blood brother that bullet harm so that is what you will say. You are not a good human being at all. Did Buhari have solders at all? Talk without sense.
|Re: Wounded Cameroonian Soldiers Being Treated After Gun Battle With Boko Haram.PICS by Sleyanya1(m): 12:24pm
Respect Soldier.
|Re: Wounded Cameroonian Soldiers Being Treated After Gun Battle With Boko Haram.PICS by SmartyPants(m): 12:24pm
Plasmbob1:
Every army has its own soldiers that are medics, nurses, doctors, etc. They wear regular camo too
|Re: Wounded Cameroonian Soldiers Being Treated After Gun Battle With Boko Haram.PICS by kuntash: 12:24pm
naseey:
You dey bother yourself reply am ? the guy say him no well na ...
|Re: Wounded Cameroonian Soldiers Being Treated After Gun Battle With Boko Haram.PICS by mykh01(m): 12:24pm
J
|Re: Wounded Cameroonian Soldiers Being Treated After Gun Battle With Boko Haram.PICS by SuperSuave(m): 12:27pm
looks like the other one unattended to is dead or sleeping
|Re: Wounded Cameroonian Soldiers Being Treated After Gun Battle With Boko Haram.PICS by horlakunle25(m): 12:31pm
Plasmbob1:na dem doctor u dey see so na!! Abi u dey expect make dem wear white like does one in general hospital? Dis place na battle ground dem go jst give dem small first aid b4 dem transfer dem to beta hospital!
|Re: Wounded Cameroonian Soldiers Being Treated After Gun Battle With Boko Haram.PICS by Plasmbob1: 12:34pm
SmartyPants:
Oh my bad. Thanks a lot. I learnt something new today.
