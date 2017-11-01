Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Foreign Affairs / Wounded Cameroonian Soldiers Being Treated After Gun Battle With Boko Haram.PICS (6718 Views)

Cameroonian Soldier Kills Army Commander, Then Shoots Himself Dead. Graphic Pics / Hilarious Cameroonian Memes Mocking Minister's Handshake With President Biya. / Cameroonian Man On A Busy Road With A Coffin. Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The injured soldiers were treated immediately at the battlefield.



Source; Here are trending photos of Cameroonian soldiers being treated by their colleagues after being wounded in a gun battle with Boko Harm insurgents in Cameroon. According to online reports, the shootout between the military and the terrorists lasted for several hours during a clearance operation by the troops.The injured soldiers were treated immediately at the battlefield.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/soldiers-injured-attack-boko-haram-terrorists-cameroon-photos.html 1 Like 1 Share

First aid

Why e no be this buhari sOLDIERS 1 Like

.

Which Boko Haram?the one that has been technically defeated since December 2015. 5 Likes

BUHARI BEEN THE COMMANDER OF ARM FORCES SUPPOSED TO LEAD THE WAR

LEADER BY EXAMPLE. 2 Likes

Another Buhari fault

northvietnam:

So



What? Please who is this Boko Haram on Nairaland? What? Please who is this Boko Haram on Nairaland? 3 Likes

Get well soon gallants men.



The other one must be dead. Shot on the chest

.

kuntash:







What? Please who is this Boko Haram on Nairaland?





U well ? U well ?

SEE DEM ....

.

the Lord is ur strength, get well soon brothers

Is it just me or there's no medic anywhere around that place.

Fellow soldiers are the ones carrying out the treatment?



Medics are (and should) be part of any military operation. I stand to be corrected though. Quick recovery, brave men.

I doubt that green shorts will be comfortable to fight with in that hot environment

Cameroonian solider in Nigeria's short. Explain op.

These people still dey?

For a particular reason... Nigerian Media is under-reporting Boko Haram Activites. The Boko force is still vicious and doing a lot in the North East

I don't know why I prefer camerounian soldiers than their Nigeria counterparts. Anyway, Get well soon gallant soldiers.

I'm a bit scared now. �

northvietnam:









U well ?



I beg mention who well for Nigeria .... I beg mention who well for Nigeria .... 3 Likes

northvietnam:

Why e no be this buhari sOLDIERS So you did not like you brothers solders in Nigeria. If it is your blood brother that bullet harm so that is what you will say. You are not a good human being at all. Did Buhari have solders at all? Talk without sense. So you did not like you brothers solders in Nigeria. If it is your blood brother that bullet harm so that is what you will say. You are not a good human being at all. Did Buhari have solders at all? Talk without sense.

Respect Soldier.

Plasmbob1:

Is it just me or there's no medic anywhere around that place.

Fellow soldiers are the ones carrying out the treatment?



Medics are (and should) be part of any military operation. I stand to be corrected though. Quick recovery, brave men.

Every army has its own soldiers that are medics, nurses, doctors, etc. They wear regular camo too Every army has its own soldiers that are medics, nurses, doctors, etc. They wear regular camo too

naseey:



So you did not like you brothers solders in Nigeria. If it is your blood brother that bullet harm so that is what you will say. You are not a good human being at all. Did Buhari have solders at all? Talk without sense.





You dey bother yourself reply am ? the guy say him no well na ... You dey bother yourself reply am ? the guy say him no well na ...

J

looks like the other one unattended to is dead or sleeping

Plasmbob1:

Is it just me or there's no medic anywhere around that place.

Fellow soldiers are the ones carrying out the treatment?



Medics are (and should) be part of any military operation. I stand to be corrected though. Quick recovery, brave men. na dem doctor u dey see so na!! Abi u dey expect make dem wear white like does one in general hospital? Dis place na battle ground dem go jst give dem small first aid b4 dem transfer dem to beta hospital! na dem doctor u dey see so na!! Abi u dey expect make dem wear white like does one in general hospital? Dis place na battle ground dem go jst give dem small first aid b4 dem transfer dem to beta hospital!