Nigerian Celebrities Who Crush On Anthony Joshua (Pictures)
If you want to know the 4 Nigerian female celebrities that will really be excited if Anthony Oluwafemi Olaseni Joshua visits Nigeria, Kindly read this thread to the end.
SOURCE: http://www.purplefeel.com/2017/11/4-nigerian-female-celebrities-anthony-joshua.html
Re: Nigerian Celebrities Who Crush On Anthony Joshua (Pictures)
1. Uriel
She rose to stardom after participated in the Big Brother Naija 2017 edition. Since Anthony Joshua emerged victorious against Klitschko in April, she hasn't stopped professing her love for the Champ. She has several videos on Instagram showing her begging the Boxer for his attention.
Assets: Curvy, Funny, Good Cook etc
Re: Nigerian Celebrities Who Crush On Anthony Joshua (Pictures) by HungerBAD:
Toke Makinwa too?
I don't know. Since she wrote on her book that she got infected with something by her EX, I usually think about what that "infection" is whenever i see her pictures.
Women by nature are attracted to success. Even some were even attracted to Evans the kidnapper.
Success is sweet.
Re: Nigerian Celebrities Who Crush On Anthony Joshua (Pictures)
2. Toke Makinwa
She's an OAP and a Fashionista who just finalized her divorce with ex-husband and fitness trainer, Maje Ayida. Even though the coast is clear enough, she still needs a Boxer to box his way into her heart. Having a thing for well built men, she crushes on Nigerian-British World Boxing Heavyweight Champion, Anthony Joshua. In an Instagram post, she listed him as her birthday wish.
Assets: Radio Seductive Voice, Light-skinned etc
Re: Nigerian Celebrities Who Crush On Anthony Joshua (Pictures)
Who no like better thing.
Re: Nigerian Celebrities Who Crush On Anthony Joshua (Pictures)
3. Kemi Adetiba
After her hit movie ''wedding party'', she became a household name in movie directing in Nigeria. She doesn't hide her feelings for the Heavyweight Champion as she is regularly seen showing him support on Instagram. When news broke out that AJ said he won't settled down for the next 10 years, she quickly hit IG to express her feelings in an amusing way.
Someone please queue and insert that "ayeleeeeeee" soundtrack underneath this post as I roll on the ground crying hot tears #KukuKeeMe My heart is broken right now *cracks opens a bottle of Remy and Pours out a Lil' liquor on the earth for the intended love that has passed away* Meanwhile... All you bearers of bad news can stop tagging me on this post now ohhhhhhhhh I don see am. That's how I woke up to a thousand tags on this same post. But when they're sharing money now, (or Sallah meat) you people will forget my handle
Re: Nigerian Celebrities Who Crush On Anthony Joshua (Pictures)
4. Latasha Ngwube
A big, bold and beautiful lady sure needs a man with muscles fit enough to lift her up. That's probably why Latasha is crushing on the ever fit AJ. She and Kemi Adetiba once jostled for the Boxer few months ago on social media. See screenshots below.
Re: Nigerian Celebrities Who Crush On Anthony Joshua (Pictures) by pinkbae(f):
This Latasha lady is too fat shior
Re: Nigerian Celebrities Who Crush On Anthony Joshua (Pictures) by medolab90(m):
See them crushing on him just because of his achievement go and focus on your career.
Hehehe even Tonto dike is crushing . anyone with that pics
Re: Nigerian Celebrities Who Crush On Anthony Joshua (Pictures) by brunofarad(m):
They don't need Anthony Joshua
What they need is a good Job
Re: Nigerian Celebrities Who Crush On Anthony Joshua (Pictures) by Giddymoney(m):
Let them keep crushing
Re: Nigerian Celebrities Who Crush On Anthony Joshua (Pictures) by Earthquake1:
Who is this amebo that spent time compiling this useless thread?? ?
Re: Nigerian Celebrities Who Crush On Anthony Joshua (Pictures)
if A.J catches una for za oza room, i know say hin go crush una up and down + front and back.
Re: Nigerian Celebrities Who Crush On Anthony Joshua (Pictures) by aAK1(m):
pinkbae:actually he will pick her over any of them
Re: Nigerian Celebrities Who Crush On Anthony Joshua (Pictures) by GodblessNig247(m):
They should keep dreaming and drooling probably keep masturbating!!
pinkbae:
That’s he’s taste and mine too ,skinny girls are a no no for me,I feel like a rapist Everytime during sex,chunky babes can take the full yard
Re: Nigerian Celebrities Who Crush On Anthony Joshua (Pictures) by pinkbae(f):
aAK1:Hmmmmmm maybe he likes big things
Re: Nigerian Celebrities Who Crush On Anthony Joshua (Pictures) by sunshineV(m):
And I'm here lonely, bored and baeless and no one is crushing on me....issokay
Re: Nigerian Celebrities Who Crush On Anthony Joshua (Pictures) by NaijaElba(m):
pinkbae:
Post your pic or mother's picture here before I can take you serious. Idiot. Always talking as if you can create human being. No wonder Wole said u are slowpoke.
Re: Nigerian Celebrities Who Crush On Anthony Joshua (Pictures) by UncleSnr(m):
These are people's role model...
For high quality articles: Click Here
Re: Nigerian Celebrities Who Crush On Anthony Joshua (Pictures) by chibabe259(f):
They never tire for Dick?
