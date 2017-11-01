₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Francis Dzogbetsi Names His Son "Google" by britzreus: 5:19pm
Kumawood producer and director, Francis Dzogbetsi popularly known Nebu Ur’ Majesty has shocked fans and caused a stir on social media after he named his 3-week old son after the world’s largest search engine, Google.
During the naming ceremony of the 21-day old cute boy, Francis decided to name his son after Google.
He went on to christen his son, Google Ahmed Banda to the admiration of all the well-wishers and family members who were at the gathering.
Many people have reacted to the name as it has started gaining attention on social media.
Some people argued that even Americans had not named their children after the search engine.
See photos of baby Google below;
See more at >> https://www.celebsnest.com.ng/ghanaian-movie-producer-names-son-google/
|Re: Francis Dzogbetsi Names His Son "Google" by fuckerstard: 5:20pm
Baba google.
|Re: Francis Dzogbetsi Names His Son "Google" by Elmojiid(m): 5:31pm
nawa oo...notin we no go see or hear, na which one be google nw
|Re: Francis Dzogbetsi Names His Son "Google" by Elmojiid(m): 5:33pm
notin we no go see or hear ...na which be be google bayi
|Re: Francis Dzogbetsi Names His Son "Google" by danieljessy: 5:46pm
Please Google Ahmed Panda
6 Likes
|Re: Francis Dzogbetsi Names His Son "Google" by burmese: 8:42pm
I will name my son Pornhub
15 Likes
|Re: Francis Dzogbetsi Names His Son "Google" by EWAagoyin(m): 8:50pm
I might name mine Johnny sins
2 Likes
|Re: Francis Dzogbetsi Names His Son "Google" by AleAirHub(m): 8:50pm
Name mine PMB
1 Like
|Re: Francis Dzogbetsi Names His Son "Google" by HelenBee(f): 8:50pm
Someone should name his son Nairaland.
3 Likes
|Re: Francis Dzogbetsi Names His Son "Google" by seunmohmoh(f): 8:50pm
google kwa...ok o
|Re: Francis Dzogbetsi Names His Son "Google" by Ucchgatti042(m): 8:51pm
Odikwa egwu o!
|Re: Francis Dzogbetsi Names His Son "Google" by Lordspicy(m): 8:51pm
africa sef
|Re: Francis Dzogbetsi Names His Son "Google" by dayleke(m): 8:52pm
The next one will be "PLAYSTORE"
And next one will simply be called "APP"
O fe gba royalties ni...
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Francis Dzogbetsi Names His Son "Google" by eleojo23: 8:52pm
Finally, Google now has a human form.
I can now boldly tell people to go and "ask Google" and if they ask "where is Google?" I will tell them "He is in Ghana"
So that boy should better become a genius...or we will strip him of the name and replace it with a lesser search engine like Altavista.
8 Likes
|Re: Francis Dzogbetsi Names His Son "Google" by elyte89: 8:52pm
Later we would c names like calculator
|Re: Francis Dzogbetsi Names His Son "Google" by oviejnr(m): 8:56pm
burmese:You need the Holy cane to reset your brain
4 Likes
|Re: Francis Dzogbetsi Names His Son "Google" by tolguy(m): 8:56pm
|Re: Francis Dzogbetsi Names His Son "Google" by darkenkach(m): 8:56pm
I will name mine xxxvideos
2 Likes
|Re: Francis Dzogbetsi Names His Son "Google" by abbaapple: 8:56pm
May sense fall on Him dough any mistake/rong show is a new style.
|Re: Francis Dzogbetsi Names His Son "Google" by InwehAkpevwe(m): 8:59pm
hw is this relevant? His child, his name.
|Re: Francis Dzogbetsi Names His Son "Google" by blacq2009(m): 9:01pm
This man sef.
|Re: Francis Dzogbetsi Names His Son "Google" by HarkymTheOracle(m): 9:03pm
burmese:
|Re: Francis Dzogbetsi Names His Son "Google" by mrMeen(m): 9:04pm
dear future son make I kuku give you a list of name to choose from
1. playstore bashir ajayi. 2. safari chukuemeka badmus. 3. bing yakubu musa.
this names are non-negotiable dear son so choose one.
|Re: Francis Dzogbetsi Names His Son "Google" by HarkymTheOracle(m): 9:08pm
mrMeen:4. Xvideos Adekunle Osazemen Chukwuma Yahaya
1 Like
|Re: Francis Dzogbetsi Names His Son "Google" by udenzino(m): 9:13pm
I'll name mine APC change
1 Like
|Re: Francis Dzogbetsi Names His Son "Google" by holatin(m): 9:14pm
Google is still good, there is someone named Erection.
yeah can u imagine
1 Like
|Re: Francis Dzogbetsi Names His Son "Google" by HarkymTheOracle(m): 9:17pm
holatin:Person dey bear whitehead,drinkwater,etc
1 Like
|Re: Francis Dzogbetsi Names His Son "Google" by Fr3nly(m): 9:21pm
He will definitely name another son bing. Nonsense
|Re: Francis Dzogbetsi Names His Son "Google" by bjolat(m): 9:21pm
burmese:Please name him Xvideos
|Re: Francis Dzogbetsi Names His Son "Google" by Greatbeard(m): 9:50pm
He just set this Boy up for a lifetime of "ask google" jokes.
