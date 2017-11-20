Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Zion Ayo-Balogun: Wizkid Names His 3rd Baby Boy With Jada Pollock (26046 Views)

https://mobile.twitter.com/wizkidayo/status/932640409225965568 There was a report earlier that WizKid has welcomed a new baby with his manager Jada Pollock. That is actually true. WizKid has just confirmed it with a tweet which specified the name of the baby "Zion Ayo Balogun" 1 Like 1 Share

congrats starboy, you have all it takes 13 Likes 3 Shares

♤ Yaaaaäģğåāáä!!



♤God bless you KEEP MULTIPLYING 23 Likes

Congrats to him

And some say aids is real 3 Likes

Welcome Zion........ Expect lot of bros coming soon 13 Likes 1 Share

At this rate...

He's gonna easily surpass 2face

2face....3 babymamas..... 7children

Wizkid....3.babymamas....3 children and still counting 74 Likes 2 Shares

Ma nigga! Ma nigga! 42 Likes 2 Shares

Wizkid 2baba d number 2























Meanwhile waiting for davido 2 announce his own baby... Everything 2 dem is a competition 18 Likes

Nigga has become a sperm donor 4 Likes

3 kids from 3 women?Not a good way to live. 39 Likes 1 Share

this one just dey follow Tuface drag nawa othis one just dey follow Tuface drag 1 Like





WizKids 3 baby mamas., 3 offsprings



Davido 2 baby mamas, 2 offsprings



If he can't make more hits than Davido, at least he hits it more than Davido Wait! Hope this isn't a competition with Davido??WizKids 3 baby mamas., 3 offspringsDavido 2 baby mamas, 2 offspringsIf he can't make more hits than Davido, at least he hits it more than Davido 37 Likes





Who do we blame? The entertainers or the women around them Wizkid and Fetty Wap na wa ooooooWho do we blame? The entertainers or the women around them 2 Likes

Let's see how Davido would react to this

Sharplakezy:

congrats starboy, you have all it takes

Congrating stupidity



Chai Congrating stupidityChai 5 Likes

his life,his money, his cucumber 2 Likes

guckan:

Congrats to him

For doing stupid things



This generation is done for For doing stupid thingsThis generation is done for 4 Likes

Having randy moments wth ur manager?Now I see why she carries ur matter for head like head tie.U don't only bring d money but also



This boy should seriously slow down Another baby mama?This boy should seriously slow down

Mofo impregnating women up and down and producing illegitimate children everywhere.

