|Zion Ayo-Balogun: Wizkid Names His 3rd Baby Boy With Jada Pollock by Sharplakezy(m): 5:31pm
There was a report earlier that WizKid has welcomed a new baby with his manager Jada Pollock. That is actually true. WizKid has just confirmed it with a tweet which specified the name of the baby "Zion Ayo Balogun"
https://mobile.twitter.com/wizkidayo/status/932640409225965568
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Zion Ayo-Balogun: Wizkid Names His 3rd Baby Boy With Jada Pollock by Sharplakezy(m): 5:34pm
congrats starboy, you have all it takes
13 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Zion Ayo-Balogun: Wizkid Names His 3rd Baby Boy With Jada Pollock by RoyalBlak007: 5:35pm
♤ Yaaaaäģğåāáä!!
♤God bless you KEEP MULTIPLYING
23 Likes
|Re: Zion Ayo-Balogun: Wizkid Names His 3rd Baby Boy With Jada Pollock by jamexborn(m): 5:39pm
Ok
|Re: Zion Ayo-Balogun: Wizkid Names His 3rd Baby Boy With Jada Pollock by guckan(m): 5:39pm
Congrats to him
|Re: Zion Ayo-Balogun: Wizkid Names His 3rd Baby Boy With Jada Pollock by yeyerolling: 5:43pm
And some say aids is real
3 Likes
|Re: Zion Ayo-Balogun: Wizkid Names His 3rd Baby Boy With Jada Pollock by lyrical(m): 5:44pm
Welcome Zion........ Expect lot of bros coming soon
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Zion Ayo-Balogun: Wizkid Names His 3rd Baby Boy With Jada Pollock by Stegomiah(f): 5:47pm
At this rate...
He's gonna easily surpass 2face
2face....3 babymamas..... 7children
Wizkid....3.babymamas....3 children and still counting
74 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Zion Ayo-Balogun: Wizkid Names His 3rd Baby Boy With Jada Pollock by NairalandCS(m): 5:49pm
Stegomiah:
Ma nigga!
42 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Zion Ayo-Balogun: Wizkid Names His 3rd Baby Boy With Jada Pollock by StrongandMighty: 5:51pm
Wizkid 2baba d number 2
Meanwhile waiting for davido 2 announce his own baby... Everything 2 dem is a competition
18 Likes
|Re: Zion Ayo-Balogun: Wizkid Names His 3rd Baby Boy With Jada Pollock by emeralddayo(f): 6:02pm
Nigga has become a sperm donor
4 Likes
|Re: Zion Ayo-Balogun: Wizkid Names His 3rd Baby Boy With Jada Pollock by thorpido(m): 6:09pm
3 kids from 3 women?Not a good way to live.
39 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Zion Ayo-Balogun: Wizkid Names His 3rd Baby Boy With Jada Pollock by McBeal10(f): 6:40pm
nawa o this one just dey follow Tuface drag
1 Like
|Re: Zion Ayo-Balogun: Wizkid Names His 3rd Baby Boy With Jada Pollock by SirMichael1: 6:47pm
Wait! Hope this isn't a competition with Davido??
WizKids 3 baby mamas., 3 offsprings
Davido 2 baby mamas, 2 offsprings
If he can't make more hits than Davido, at least he hits it more than Davido
37 Likes
|Re: Zion Ayo-Balogun: Wizkid Names His 3rd Baby Boy With Jada Pollock by Sapphire86(f): 6:52pm
Wizkid and Fetty Wap na wa oooooo
Who do we blame? The entertainers or the women around them
2 Likes
|Re: Zion Ayo-Balogun: Wizkid Names His 3rd Baby Boy With Jada Pollock by Gundel(m): 7:08pm
Daddy yo
|Re: Zion Ayo-Balogun: Wizkid Names His 3rd Baby Boy With Jada Pollock by veekid(m): 7:08pm
Let's see how Davido would react to this
|Re: Zion Ayo-Balogun: Wizkid Names His 3rd Baby Boy With Jada Pollock by free2ryhme: 7:09pm
Sharplakezy:
Congrating stupidity
Chai
5 Likes
|Re: Zion Ayo-Balogun: Wizkid Names His 3rd Baby Boy With Jada Pollock by miqos02(m): 7:09pm
his life,his money, his cucumber
2 Likes
|Re: Zion Ayo-Balogun: Wizkid Names His 3rd Baby Boy With Jada Pollock by free2ryhme: 7:10pm
guckan:
For doing stupid things
This generation is done for
4 Likes
|Re: Zion Ayo-Balogun: Wizkid Names His 3rd Baby Boy With Jada Pollock by samchem(m): 7:10pm
Having randy moments wth ur manager?Now I see why she carries ur matter for head like head tie.U don't only bring d money but also
|Re: Zion Ayo-Balogun: Wizkid Names His 3rd Baby Boy With Jada Pollock by obo389(m): 7:10pm
Another baby mama?
This boy should seriously slow down
|Re: Zion Ayo-Balogun: Wizkid Names His 3rd Baby Boy With Jada Pollock by gozzlin: 7:10pm
Mofo impregnating women up and down and producing illegitimate children everywhere.
|Re: Zion Ayo-Balogun: Wizkid Names His 3rd Baby Boy With Jada Pollock by geostrata(m): 7:11pm
Daddy Yo
|Re: Zion Ayo-Balogun: Wizkid Names His 3rd Baby Boy With Jada Pollock by CarlyX8(m): 7:11pm
wizzy baba nla....
|Re: Zion Ayo-Balogun: Wizkid Names His 3rd Baby Boy With Jada Pollock by killdiabetes(f): 7:11pm
Baba ewe of Africa
|Re: Zion Ayo-Balogun: Wizkid Names His 3rd Baby Boy With Jada Pollock by BruncleZuma: 7:11pm
The foolishness of giving certain individuals money and fame.
No wonder EFCC send whistleblower to Yaba Left...
1 Like
