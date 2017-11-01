₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Policeman Caught Collecting Bribe At Yola Market (Photos) by zoba88: 6:23pm
According to an online user who lives in Yola that shared the news,the police officer pictured below was caught on camera at Ngurore market collecting bribe from his client(driver).
Tomorrow now you will see a police officer championing 'Change Begins With Me' agenda.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/police-officer-caught-on-camera.html?m=1
|Re: Policeman Caught Collecting Bribe At Yola Market (Photos) by BossOluwendy(m): 6:24pm
Haha...
Not a lie, change began with him because he is obviously collecting “change"
|Re: Policeman Caught Collecting Bribe At Yola Market (Photos) by Unik3030: 6:26pm
that's Naija for you
|Re: Policeman Caught Collecting Bribe At Yola Market (Photos) by Sprumbabafather: 6:30pm
That's the change buharri promised him
|Re: Policeman Caught Collecting Bribe At Yola Market (Photos) by TheTrueSeeker: 6:34pm
But you didn't say the offense of the driver...!!!
First I could see from the 1st pic that the driver first gave the Policeman something that looks like a driver's license - Perhaps expired
There's a paper hanging slightly above the driver's side of the windscreen - Perhaps no vehicle papers
|Re: Policeman Caught Collecting Bribe At Yola Market (Photos) by nddydamzi(m): 6:41pm
Mr photographer,make that police man no catch you o!if not you go feel the real change for your body.
|Re: Policeman Caught Collecting Bribe At Yola Market (Photos) by yomi96(m): 6:41pm
nothing new.even their oga. The ig na their grand patron,so why the lower ranks wey dey collect peanuts as salary no go collect bribe.
|Re: Policeman Caught Collecting Bribe At Yola Market (Photos) by Spylord48: 6:42pm
captured on camera yet his face isn't showing?
|Re: Policeman Caught Collecting Bribe At Yola Market (Photos) by Sprumbabafather: 6:44pm
TheTrueSeeker:
And that is why the police should collect the money?
Typical Nigerian with fish brain.
|Re: Policeman Caught Collecting Bribe At Yola Market (Photos) by olatade(m): 6:46pm
He's paying toll fine
|Re: Policeman Caught Collecting Bribe At Yola Market (Photos) by TheTrueSeeker: 7:01pm
Sprumbabafather:
No some Nigerians won't do the right thing and then allow themselves to be taken advantage of...!!!
|Re: Policeman Caught Collecting Bribe At Yola Market (Photos) by ufuosman(m): 7:03pm
Normal thing, they will not change
|Re: Policeman Caught Collecting Bribe At Yola Market (Photos) by greatermax77(m): 7:06pm
I support the police man, Let them even collect it any how.
Because the politicians stilling billions are being praised & worshiped.
U people do want the police man to build a house?
|Re: Policeman Caught Collecting Bribe At Yola Market (Photos) by seunmohmoh(f): 7:45pm
na them
|Re: Policeman Caught Collecting Bribe At Yola Market (Photos) by Sexy20: 7:46pm
Na today nyash begin get centre parting?
|Re: Policeman Caught Collecting Bribe At Yola Market (Photos) by iDROID: 7:46pm
This isn't news. The police have been known for collecting bribes since time immemorial. In fact, they're just bandits on uniforms.
|Re: Policeman Caught Collecting Bribe At Yola Market (Photos) by NextGovernor(m): 7:46pm
This isn't a news.
The one that was suppose to be news is " Police didn't collect bribe". This is a norm in Nigeria.
Instead the guy is the fool for displaying his own picture and leaving himself in danger. Next time them see u, them go just shoot you put gun for ur hand as evidence of thief and nothing will happen.
|Re: Policeman Caught Collecting Bribe At Yola Market (Photos) by Steve14(m): 7:47pm
Dats "Naija got talent for" yhu...!
|Re: Policeman Caught Collecting Bribe At Yola Market (Photos) by itiswellandwell: 7:47pm
Okay
|Re: Policeman Caught Collecting Bribe At Yola Market (Photos) by Queendoncom(f): 7:48pm
Hmm. It's not new. If I snap the number of police men and army officers I catch on camera on a daily basis. I might get an award for it
|Re: Policeman Caught Collecting Bribe At Yola Market (Photos) by elantraceey(f): 7:48pm
TheTrueSeeker:
It looks like you're not in Nigeria
Even when you do the right thing some of them will still cook up an excuse to collect something from you except you're willing to waste your time.
|Re: Policeman Caught Collecting Bribe At Yola Market (Photos) by Godwin978(m): 7:49pm
i no blame the police man sha, there is hunger on the land. caused by one old illitrate, Buhari
|Re: Policeman Caught Collecting Bribe At Yola Market (Photos) by thedondada(m): 7:49pm
IG over to you.
|Re: Policeman Caught Collecting Bribe At Yola Market (Photos) by macaranta(m): 7:50pm
Officer Ojoobor ** ** *
|Re: Policeman Caught Collecting Bribe At Yola Market (Photos) by enemyofprogress: 7:51pm
Useless dirty and stinking people
|Re: Policeman Caught Collecting Bribe At Yola Market (Photos) by joystickextendr: 7:51pm
Busted
|Re: Policeman Caught Collecting Bribe At Yola Market (Photos) by smithsydny(m): 7:52pm
BossOluwendy:
|Re: Policeman Caught Collecting Bribe At Yola Market (Photos) by Sprumbabafather: 7:52pm
Click like if you think the IGP will turn a blind eye to this obvious bribe taking
Click share if you think he will sack the corrupt policeman
|Re: Policeman Caught Collecting Bribe At Yola Market (Photos) by Sexytemi(f): 7:53pm
Na today
|Re: Policeman Caught Collecting Bribe At Yola Market (Photos) by solpat(m): 7:54pm
Naija Police officers
Always in the news for negative things
|Re: Policeman Caught Collecting Bribe At Yola Market (Photos) by MrMcJay(m): 7:54pm
TheTrueSeeker:
|Re: Policeman Caught Collecting Bribe At Yola Market (Photos) by Craigbrown4076: 7:55pm
Well this isn't a first... and it wont be the last
This morning I heard on radio that the police actually have no choice but to collect bribe because of the low salary earnings they receive. Imagine a police recruit earning #9,000 monthly as salary when the minimum wage is #18,000. The question that comes to mind is... what really is the problem
