Tomorrow now you will see a police officer championing 'Change Begins With Me' agenda.





According to an online user who lives in Yola that shared the news,the police officer pictured below was caught on camera at Ngurore market collecting bribe from his client(driver).Tomorrow now you will see a police officer championing 'Change Begins With Me' agenda.









Not a lie, change began with him because he is obviously collecting "change"

that's Naija for you

That's the change buharri promised him

But you didn't say the offense of the driver...!!!







First I could see from the 1st pic that the driver first gave the Policeman something that looks like a driver's license - Perhaps expired



There's a paper hanging slightly above the driver's side of the windscreen - Perhaps no vehicle papers

Mr photographer,make that police man no catch you o!if not you go feel the real change for your body. 2 Likes

nothing new.even their oga. The ig na their grand patron,so why the lower ranks wey dey collect peanuts as salary no go collect bribe.

captured on camera yet his face isn't showing?

TheTrueSeeker:

But you didn't say the offense of the driver...!!!







First I could see from the 1st pic that the driver first gave the Policeman something that looks like a driver's license - Perhaps expired



There's a paper hanging slightly above the driver's side of the windscreen - Perhaps no vehicle papers





And that is why the police should collect the money?



And that is why the police should collect the money?

Typical Nigerian with fish brain.

He's paying toll fine

Sprumbabafather:





And that is why the police should collect the money?



Typical Nigerian with fish brain.

No some Nigerians won't do the right thing and then allow themselves to be taken advantage of...!!!

Normal thing, they will not change

I support the police man, Let them even collect it any how.

Because the politicians stilling billions are being praised & worshiped.

U people do want the police man to build a house?

na them

Na today nyash begin get centre parting?

This isn't news. The police have been known for collecting bribes since time immemorial. In fact, they're just bandits on uniforms.

This isn't a news.



The one that was suppose to be news is " Police didn't collect bribe". This is a norm in Nigeria.



Instead the guy is the fool for displaying his own picture and leaving himself in danger. Next time them see u, them go just shoot you put gun for ur hand as evidence of thief and nothing will happen.

Dats "Naija got talent for" yhu...!

Okay

Hmm. It's not new. If I snap the number of police men and army officers I catch on camera on a daily basis. I might get an award for it

TheTrueSeeker:





No some Nigerians won't do the right thing and then allow themselves to be taken advantage of...!!!



It looks like you're not in Nigeria







Even when you do the right thing some of them will still cook up an excuse to collect something from you except you're willing to waste your time.

i no blame the police man sha, there is hunger on the land. caused by one old illitrate, Buhari

IG over to you.

Officer Ojoobor ** ** *

Useless dirty and stinking people

Busted





BossOluwendy:

Haha...







Not a lie, change began with him because he is obviously collecting “change"





Na today



Naija Police officers

Naija Police officers

Always in the news for negative things

TheTrueSeeker:

But you didn't say the offense of the driver...!!!





