A Nigerian lady identified as Ade Hassan, the founder and director of lingerie and hosiery brand Nubian Skin, has received her Member of the Order of the British Empire ( MBE ) award today at the Buckingham Palace after being named in the 2017 Queen’s Honours list to receive an MBE for services to fashion.
According to reports, the award was made in recognition of Hassan’s commitment to her mission to redefine nude through her brand, and the impact she has consequently made on the fashion industry.
Ade Hassan from Ogun state, created Nubian Skin in 2013 and launched the brand in late 2014.
According to her, she decided to create something after being frustrated by the lack of diversity in nude lingerie and hosiery.
Hassan has continued to develop the brand with successful additional lines added alongside the original nude lingerie and hosiery.
According to reports, Nubian Skin is stocked in leading department stores and boutiques in nine countries over four continents, with further online sales enabling the brand to reach more consumers than ever.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/ade-hassan-honoured-by-queen-elizabeth-mbe-awards.html
|Re: Ade Hassan Honoure By Queen Elizabeth With MBE Award For Services To Fashion by Sprumbabafather: 7:00pm
Then why is she wearing a cloth to the awards, ayam not understanding
|Re: Ade Hassan Honoure By Queen Elizabeth With MBE Award For Services To Fashion by PrettyCrystal: 7:01pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Ade Hassan Honoure By Queen Elizabeth With MBE Award For Services To Fashion by Hashimyussufamao(m): 7:02pm
skinny ladies jogging here and there, what else do u want to lose, ur life?
|Re: Ade Hassan Honoure By Queen Elizabeth With MBE Award For Services To Fashion by Evablizin(f): 7:02pm
Congrats dear.
|Re: Ade Hassan Honoure By Queen Elizabeth With MBE Award For Services To Fashion by autotrader014(m): 7:32pm
Isiokay.. We hear u..
|Re: Ade Hassan Honoure By Queen Elizabeth With MBE Award For Services To Fashion by YourWife(f): 7:32pm
Redefine NUDE okwaya? Ok na... Congrats
|Re: Ade Hassan Honoure By Queen Elizabeth With MBE Award For Services To Fashion by elantraceey(f): 7:32pm
Sprumbabafather:
She's not redefining nudity but the colour 'nude'.
Congratulations to her.
|Re: Ade Hassan Honoure By Queen Elizabeth With MBE Award For Services To Fashion by nwaozzugwor: 7:33pm
I no understand
|Re: Ade Hassan Honoure By Queen Elizabeth With MBE Award For Services To Fashion by Dutchey(m): 7:33pm
why is she not snapping with at least one oyinbo
|Re: Ade Hassan Honoure By Queen Elizabeth With MBE Award For Services To Fashion by Tufunky: 7:33pm
Ah. Afonja
|Re: Ade Hassan Honoure By Queen Elizabeth With MBE Award For Services To Fashion by AdeMavrodi: 7:33pm
K
|Re: Ade Hassan Honoure By Queen Elizabeth With MBE Award For Services To Fashion by edeXede: 7:34pm
I don't know if I should classify her as Afonja or chest beater, any way good for her nudity.
And please when will Glo and mtn stop looking for maga, didnt someone tell them Nigerians are now wiser
Yahoo yahoo network
|Re: Ade Hassan Honoure By Queen Elizabeth With MBE Award For Services To Fashion by coolie1: 7:34pm
she could have also gone Unclad to promote her brand
|Re: Ade Hassan Honoure By Queen Elizabeth With MBE Award For Services To Fashion by maklelemakukula(m): 7:34pm
Hwfar TSTV
|Re: Ade Hassan Honoure By Queen Elizabeth With MBE Award For Services To Fashion by Donkay82: 7:34pm
Making us proud not like some white shiit dealers I no call name ooo
|Re: Ade Hassan Honoure By Queen Elizabeth With MBE Award For Services To Fashion by BigBelleControl(m): 7:34pm
Where is the picture of her products before someone gets confused.
|Re: Ade Hassan Honoure By Queen Elizabeth With MBE Award For Services To Fashion by enemyofprogress: 7:35pm
Pls what are the benefits of this Queen's awards,the thing dey hungry me
|Re: Ade Hassan Honoure By Queen Elizabeth With MBE Award For Services To Fashion by Dasherz: 7:35pm
huh?
|Re: Ade Hassan Honoure By Queen Elizabeth With MBE Award For Services To Fashion by Israel17(m): 7:35pm
That's a good one
|Re: Ade Hassan Honoure By Queen Elizabeth With MBE Award For Services To Fashion by Jeezuzpick(m): 7:35pm
Simple yet lucrative idea! Ideas, indeed, rule the world!
"Nude" lingerie was designed so as to allow them blend with the surrounding skin, allowing ladies wear lacy or translucent gowns without worrying about clearly visible underwear.
Originally, "Nude" basically meant "flesh-coloured". If you were white, that is. What this means is that, up till now, not much effort had been made to give non-whites the same convenience.
This young lady's lingerie basically made provisions for other races and skin hues to have their own "nude" lingerie (perhaps just for negroid races, though, with a name like "Nubian Skin".
Just thought this would throw more light.
|Re: Ade Hassan Honoure By Queen Elizabeth With MBE Award For Services To Fashion by mykh01(m): 7:36pm
Whats that?
|Re: Ade Hassan Honoure By Queen Elizabeth With MBE Award For Services To Fashion by giftq: 7:36pm
nwaozzugwor:Me neither.
Did she get an award for nudity ?
|Re: Ade Hassan Honoure By Queen Elizabeth With MBE Award For Services To Fashion by Mexzy4sho(m): 7:36pm
Aunty show us the nude picture of the brand naa
|Re: Ade Hassan Honoure By Queen Elizabeth With MBE Award For Services To Fashion by JaneyLuna(f): 7:37pm
congrats dear, rare gem.... women are actually making us proud Keep it up
|Re: Ade Hassan Honoure By Queen Elizabeth With MBE Award For Services To Fashion by BluntBoy(m): 7:37pm
Dasherz:Happy New Month, Dash.
|Re: Ade Hassan Honoure By Queen Elizabeth With MBE Award For Services To Fashion by mykh01(m): 7:38pm
Whats the meaning of this seun?
|Re: Ade Hassan Honoure By Queen Elizabeth With MBE Award For Services To Fashion by joystickextendr: 7:38pm
A whole MBE? Wow big congrats.. Reminds me of IK Dairo first Nigerian to be conferred with MBE
Meanwhile guy's check out my profile for your extender products
|Re: Ade Hassan Honoure By Queen Elizabeth With MBE Award For Services To Fashion by dannydolly: 7:38pm
So you’re the one behind this see through leggings. There is God o
|Re: Ade Hassan Honoure By Queen Elizabeth With MBE Award For Services To Fashion by Dasherz: 7:41pm
BluntBoy:
omG ... thanks and I am so sorry I didn't wish you a beautiful new month earlier
how are u?
how was your day?
and how's the evening going so far?
|Re: Ade Hassan Honoure By Queen Elizabeth With MBE Award For Services To Fashion by Adaumunocha(f): 7:41pm
Lolzzzz... Nice one..
