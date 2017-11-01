Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Fashion / Ade Hassan Honoure By Queen Elizabeth With MBE Award For Services To Fashion (8015 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





According to reports, the award was made in recognition of Hassan’s commitment to her mission to redefine nude through her brand, and the impact she has consequently made on the fashion industry.



Ade Hassan from Ogun state, created Nubian Skin in 2013 and launched the brand in late 2014.



According to her, she decided to create something after being frustrated by the lack of diversity in nude lingerie and hosiery.



Hassan has continued to develop the brand with successful additional lines added alongside the original nude lingerie and hosiery.



According to reports, Nubian Skin is stocked in leading department stores and boutiques in nine countries over four continents, with further online sales enabling the brand to reach more consumers than ever.



Source; A Nigerian lady identified as Ade Hassan, the founder and director of lingerie and hosiery brand Nubian Skin, has received her Member of the Order of the British Empire ( MBE ) award today at the Buckingham Palace after being named in the 2017 Queen’s Honours list to receive an MBE for services to fashion.According to reports, the award was made in recognition of Hassan’s commitment to her mission to redefine nude through her brand, and the impact she has consequently made on the fashion industry.Ade Hassan from Ogun state, created Nubian Skin in 2013 and launched the brand in late 2014.According to her, she decided to create something after being frustrated by the lack of diversity in nude lingerie and hosiery.Hassan has continued to develop the brand with successful additional lines added alongside the original nude lingerie and hosiery.According to reports, Nubian Skin is stocked in leading department stores and boutiques in nine countries over four continents, with further online sales enabling the brand to reach more consumers than ever.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/ade-hassan-honoured-by-queen-elizabeth-mbe-awards.html 2 Likes 1 Share

Then why is she wearing a cloth to the awards, ayam not understanding 10 Likes

cc; lalasticlala 2 Likes 1 Share

skinny ladies jogging here and there, what else do u want to lose, ur life? 14 Likes 1 Share





Congrats dear. Congrats dear.

Isiokay.. We hear u..

Redefine NUDE okwaya? Ok na... Congrats 1 Like

Sprumbabafather:

Then why is she wearing a cloth to the awards, ayam not understanding

She's not redefining nudity but the colour 'nude'.







Congratulations to her. She's not redefining nudity but the colour 'nude'.Congratulations to her. 3 Likes

I no understand 2 Likes

why is she not snapping with at least one oyinbo

Ah. Afonja

K





I don't know if I should classify her as Afonja or chest beater, any way good for her nudity.



And please when will Glo and mtn stop looking for maga, didnt someone tell them Nigerians are now wiser

Yahoo yahoo network I don't know if I should classify her as Afonja or chest beater, any way good for her nudity.And please when will Glo and mtn stop looking for maga, didnt someone tell them Nigerians are now wiserYahoo yahoo network 3 Likes

she could have also gone Unclad to promote her brand

Hwfar TSTV 1 Like

I no call name ooo Making us proud not like some white shiit dealersI no call name ooo

Where is the picture of her products before someone gets confused.

Pls what are the benefits of this Queen's awards,the thing dey hungry me

huh?

That's a good one

Simple yet lucrative idea! Ideas, indeed, rule the world!



"Nude" lingerie was designed so as to allow them blend with the surrounding skin, allowing ladies wear lacy or translucent gowns without worrying about clearly visible underwear.



Originally, "Nude" basically meant "flesh-coloured". If you were white, that is. What this means is that, up till now, not much effort had been made to give non-whites the same convenience.



This young lady's lingerie basically made provisions for other races and skin hues to have their own "nude" lingerie (perhaps just for negroid races, though, with a name like "Nubian Skin".



Just thought this would throw more light. 5 Likes

Whats that?

nwaozzugwor:

I no understand Me neither.

Did she get an award for nudity ? Me neither.Did she get an award for nudity ? 1 Like

Aunty show us the nude picture of the brand naa 1 Like

congrats dear, rare gem.... women are actually making us proud Keep it up

Dasherz:

huh? Happy New Month, Dash. Happy New Month, Dash.

Whats the meaning of this seun?









Meanwhile guy's check out my profile for your extender products A whole MBE? Wow big congrats.. Reminds me of IK Dairo first Nigerian to be conferred with MBEMeanwhile guy's check out my profile for your extender products

So you’re the one behind this see through leggings. There is God o

BluntBoy:





Happy New Month, Dash.

omG ... thanks and I am so sorry I didn't wish you a beautiful new month earlier



how are u?



how was your day?



and how's the evening going so far? omG ... thanks and I am so sorry I didn't wish you a beautiful new month earlierhow are u?how was your day?and how's the evening going so far?