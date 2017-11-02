₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigeria’s Manufacturing Sector Remains Steady by Truth234: 6:15am
Manufacturing sector sustained growth for a seventh consecutive month in October, according to the data released by the Central Bank of Nigeria on Tuesday.
The Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index expanded 55 in the month, slightly lower than the 55.3 recorded in September but above the 50 level that divides expansion from contraction and suggests the sector remains steady as the economy continued to recover.
Also, the report showed 11 of the 16 sub-sectors surveyed reported growth in October in the following order: plastics & rubber products; paper products; nonmetallic mineral products; chemical & pharmaceutical products; textile, apparel, leather & footwear; food, beverage & tobacco products; furniture & related products; primary metal; electrical equipment; printing & related support activities; and fabricated metal products.
The gauge of new orders expanded 52.8 in the month, with 7 of the sub-sectors reporting growth, 2 remains unchanged while the remaining 7 contracted in October. This is below the 53.5 recorded in September when 10 sub-sectors reported growth.
Manufacturing Production Index stood at 58.4 level in the month, indicating steady production in the manufacturing sector. But when compared to the 58.8 recorded in September, the pace of increase was slightly slower.
However, inventories index grew 56.5 in October, faster when compared to September 2017. Suggesting that businesses are already preparing for the usual Christmas rush. Ten of the 16 sub-sector recorded growth in raw material inventories, while four sub-sector declined with two remaining unchanged.
Employment in the sector grew at 53.1.
Since the economy rebounded from recession in the second quarter, the Federal Government has deepened its effort at sustaining recovery and broadening economic growth in the non-oil sector.
The Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun announced on Tuesday in Abuja that a record-high N797 billion was generated in revenue, Value Added Tax, between January and October 2017.
This further validated improved effort at increasing revenue base as Nigeria looks to diversify the economy.
http://investorsking.com/nigerias-manufacturing-sector-remains-steady/
|Re: Nigeria’s Manufacturing Sector Remains Steady by Keneking: 6:38am
Only pure water manufacturing is steady
|Re: Nigeria’s Manufacturing Sector Remains Steady by bonechamberlain(m): 6:38am
where do all these reports come from.
so much figures and improvement, zero impact.
2 Likes
|Re: Nigeria’s Manufacturing Sector Remains Steady by Titto93(m): 6:38am
ftc
Aaaah! This two people already b4 me
|Re: Nigeria’s Manufacturing Sector Remains Steady by Ayodejioak(m): 6:40am
|Re: Nigeria’s Manufacturing Sector Remains Steady by pilarnig(m): 6:40am
Them try
|Re: Nigeria’s Manufacturing Sector Remains Steady by Alexgeneration(m): 6:41am
Steady? Who comes up with these statistics and unfounded half truths? Lies, propaganda, deceit is all they know. We know 2019 is around the corner.
|Re: Nigeria’s Manufacturing Sector Remains Steady by modelmike7(m): 6:46am
MY PRESIDENT IS WORKING.
|Re: Nigeria’s Manufacturing Sector Remains Steady by uzoclinton(m): 6:47am
Steady my foot
|Re: Nigeria’s Manufacturing Sector Remains Steady by XaviDayo: 6:50am
Forget all the lies biko. ...
TEF don dey pay people o.....
Nna. ..me no fit sleep.
You talking to a millionaire right now.
Money talk.....Bullshit. ...KipKwayet
|Re: Nigeria’s Manufacturing Sector Remains Steady by AishaBuhari: 6:51am
Nine comments above me agrees that this statistics are false... Over to the comments below me...
|Re: Nigeria’s Manufacturing Sector Remains Steady by Bede2u(m): 6:52am
Yoruba olowole reporting
|Re: Nigeria’s Manufacturing Sector Remains Steady by datola: 6:52am
I think this is true because local production is becoming popular
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria’s Manufacturing Sector Remains Steady by eledalo: 6:52am
Steady like Titanic.
Even BYC undershirt and razor blade can't be made in this country - look at the cost of energy alone.
|Re: Nigeria’s Manufacturing Sector Remains Steady by Spylord48: 6:54am
all these statistics sef
|Re: Nigeria’s Manufacturing Sector Remains Steady by vecman22(m): 7:01am
The way this (ipob)pigs hate good news enh is alarming.. If the news were to be the other way round the pigs(ipob) would have been celebrating upandan
|Re: Nigeria’s Manufacturing Sector Remains Steady by vecman22(m): 7:01am
uzoclinton:
Why do ipobs(pigs) hate good news
|Re: Nigeria’s Manufacturing Sector Remains Steady by uzoclinton(m): 7:08am
vecman22:ive lived in this country longer than you... I know propaganda when I see one. 2019 is fast approaching so things like this go dey spring up on a regular....
|Re: Nigeria’s Manufacturing Sector Remains Steady by jomoh: 7:10am
God bless Nigeria
