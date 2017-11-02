Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Snoop Dogg Mocks President Trump Assassination With New Instagram Photo (4147 Views)

Recall the rapper first released a music video for BadBadNotGood's track 'Lavender' in March, where he was seen pointing a fake gun at the clown-like figure impersonating Donald Trump, complete with an orange face and blonde hair.



On Wednesday Snoop posted a photo on Instagram which shows him standing next to a dead man with a 'Trump' tag on his toe. The image appears to be the final cover of Snoop's upcoming album, 'Make American Crip Again.'



The photo is also a spitting image to Ice Cube's 1991 cover for "Death Certificate."



See the photos below..



One of the numerous advantage of living in a developed country... . Try this in my country and you won't live to see your next birthday.. 15 Likes 1 Share

A unique way to antagonize





Not here where everybody continue to blame Buhari with just mouth and no action 3 Likes

..bad guy..this is true democracy.. 3 Likes

Wetin consign me. Am not from America let me finish with Buhari first before turning to white man land president 5 Likes

THE DOG FATHER!!!

Lalasticlala Abeg wish me Happy birthday. 2 Likes

lol 9 Likes

Trump doesn't give a fvck 5 Likes

Only that one man called his dog Buhari caused a major problem that landed him in prison..... Imagine if Snoop Dogg was a Nigerian and did this in Nigeria against the current Nigerian President



Maybe he coulda have been in hell fire by now after the DSS arrests and tortures him and the AGF Malami tags it "a threat to public peace and unity of Nigeria".



RIP to freedom of expression in Nigeria









This is free speech in action In Nigeria people like Omenka will talk about respect for the President and how you can't name your dog buhariThis is free speech in action

Snoop....in Naija. ..that is hate speech.

Try this with our herdsman president Buhari, 30b dollars will be find in ur toilet. 1 Like

this people should remain in their lane, the most notorious gangsters are in Washington who would use their army of killers (CIA and co ) to send them six feet. I would advice oga Snoop to be careful. u are not more gangster that the politicians in white house.

the likes of dre, diddy jay z and co are wise.



ask PAC and BIGGIE. 2 Likes 1 Share

Lol. No respect for constituted authority

This is hatred taken too far...there are other civilized ways to register your grievances. 1 Like

uzoclinton:

One of the numerous advantage of living in a developed country... . Try this in Naija and you won't live to see your next birthday..

Nnami Cownu once promised to go to Abuja and return to Biafra land with Buhari's head. Cownu Nnamdi is still living. Meanwhile, no American has declared a new country within America.

That's why I like America, try it in Nigeria firstly nairaland zombie will chop up my head, Herdsmen will burn my village and Buhari will label my state a terrorist state.

Settingz321:

A unique way to antagonize





Nigerians are cowards... We would rather sit in the comfort of our parlour and complain on Social networking sites rather than come out and complain... From my research its because they don't want to get shot at by the police....