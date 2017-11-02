₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Snoop Dogg Mocks President Trump Assassination With New Instagram Photo by wiloy2k8(m): 6:30am
Snoop Dogg's hatred for Donald Trump looks like an unending one as he comes for the controversial President again.
Recall the rapper first released a music video for BadBadNotGood's track 'Lavender' in March, where he was seen pointing a fake gun at the clown-like figure impersonating Donald Trump, complete with an orange face and blonde hair.
On Wednesday Snoop posted a photo on Instagram which shows him standing next to a dead man with a 'Trump' tag on his toe. The image appears to be the final cover of Snoop's upcoming album, 'Make American Crip Again.'
The photo is also a spitting image to Ice Cube's 1991 cover for "Death Certificate."
See the photos below..
https://www.digestng.com/2017/11/02/snoop-dogg-mocks-president-trump-assassination-with-new-instagram-photo/
|Re: Snoop Dogg Mocks President Trump Assassination With New Instagram Photo by uzoclinton(m): 6:48am
One of the numerous advantage of living in a developed country... . Try this in my country and you won't live to see your next birthday..
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Snoop Dogg Mocks President Trump Assassination With New Instagram Photo by Settingz321(m): 6:49am
A unique way to antagonize
Not here where everybody continue to blame Buhari with just mouth and no action
3 Likes
|Re: Snoop Dogg Mocks President Trump Assassination With New Instagram Photo by harryboyng(m): 6:49am
..bad guy..this is true democracy..
3 Likes
|Re: Snoop Dogg Mocks President Trump Assassination With New Instagram Photo by Sniper4real(m): 6:49am
Hmm
|Re: Snoop Dogg Mocks President Trump Assassination With New Instagram Photo by slineik(m): 6:49am
Hmm. May the next person have something to say.
|Re: Snoop Dogg Mocks President Trump Assassination With New Instagram Photo by kkko(m): 6:49am
Mama Ngozi
Mama Ngozi ooooooo
Come, give me Rice 50
Beans 50
No meat
No fish
Put dodo 30
Add Spaghetti 20
1 Pure water.
Wetin consign me. Am not from America let me finish with Buhari first before turning to white man land president
5 Likes
|Re: Snoop Dogg Mocks President Trump Assassination With New Instagram Photo by modelmike7(m): 6:49am
THE DOG FATHER!!!
|Re: Snoop Dogg Mocks President Trump Assassination With New Instagram Photo by Josephjnr(m): 6:50am
OK.
|Re: Snoop Dogg Mocks President Trump Assassination With New Instagram Photo by freezyprinzy(m): 6:50am
|Re: Snoop Dogg Mocks President Trump Assassination With New Instagram Photo by speaktome(m): 6:50am
Is alright
Happy Birthday to all Nairalander born today
Lalasticlala Abeg wish me Happy birthday.
2 Likes
|Re: Snoop Dogg Mocks President Trump Assassination With New Instagram Photo by dessz(m): 6:50am
lol
9 Likes
|Re: Snoop Dogg Mocks President Trump Assassination With New Instagram Photo by Ridhwan1(m): 6:51am
Their land, their problem
|Re: Snoop Dogg Mocks President Trump Assassination With New Instagram Photo by tobdee: 6:51am
Forvour
|Re: Snoop Dogg Mocks President Trump Assassination With New Instagram Photo by labanji(m): 6:51am
Doggy dog, the real G
|Re: Snoop Dogg Mocks President Trump Assassination With New Instagram Photo by rawpadgin(m): 6:51am
Trump doesn't give a fvck
5 Likes
|Re: Snoop Dogg Mocks President Trump Assassination With New Instagram Photo by cashlurd(m): 6:51am
Only that one man called his dog Buhari caused a major problem that landed him in prison..... Imagine if Snoop Dogg was a Nigerian and did this in Nigeria against the current Nigerian President
Maybe he coulda have been in hell fire by now after the DSS arrests and tortures him and the AGF Malami tags it "a threat to public peace and unity of Nigeria".
RIP to freedom of expression in Nigeria
|Re: Snoop Dogg Mocks President Trump Assassination With New Instagram Photo by QueenOfNepal: 6:52am
In Nigeria people like Omenka will talk about respect for the President and how you can't name your dog buhari
This is free speech in action
|Re: Snoop Dogg Mocks President Trump Assassination With New Instagram Photo by RichDad1(m): 6:52am
Their business.
|Re: Snoop Dogg Mocks President Trump Assassination With New Instagram Photo by XaviDayo: 6:52am
Snoop....in Naija. ..that is hate speech.
|Re: Snoop Dogg Mocks President Trump Assassination With New Instagram Photo by Datiboboy12: 6:52am
not our problem
|Re: Snoop Dogg Mocks President Trump Assassination With New Instagram Photo by sdindan: 6:53am
Try this with our herdsman president Buhari, 30b dollars will be find in ur toilet.
1 Like
|Re: Snoop Dogg Mocks President Trump Assassination With New Instagram Photo by bonechamberlain(m): 6:53am
this people should remain in their lane, the most notorious gangsters are in Washington who would use their army of killers (CIA and co ) to send them six feet. I would advice oga Snoop to be careful. u are not more gangster that the politicians in white house.
the likes of dre, diddy jay z and co are wise.
ask PAC and BIGGIE.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Snoop Dogg Mocks President Trump Assassination With New Instagram Photo by dewaskillz: 6:54am
Lol. No respect for constituted authority
|Re: Snoop Dogg Mocks President Trump Assassination With New Instagram Photo by Hivazinc: 6:54am
Nawa ooo
Come for website design Today (WhatsApp: 08130767357)
|Re: Snoop Dogg Mocks President Trump Assassination With New Instagram Photo by maxiuc(m): 6:55am
:D6
|Re: Snoop Dogg Mocks President Trump Assassination With New Instagram Photo by fiercehillz(m): 6:55am
This is hatred taken too far...there are other civilized ways to register your grievances.
1 Like
|Re: Snoop Dogg Mocks President Trump Assassination With New Instagram Photo by XX17: 6:56am
OK au
|Re: Snoop Dogg Mocks President Trump Assassination With New Instagram Photo by lilytender: 6:56am
uzoclinton:
Nnami Cownu once promised to go to Abuja and return to Biafra land with Buhari's head. Cownu Nnamdi is still living. Meanwhile, no American has declared a new country within America.
1 Like
|Re: Snoop Dogg Mocks President Trump Assassination With New Instagram Photo by gudnex22(m): 6:56am
That's why I like America, try it in Nigeria firstly nairaland zombie will chop up my head, Herdsmen will burn my village and Buhari will label my state a terrorist state.
|Re: Snoop Dogg Mocks President Trump Assassination With New Instagram Photo by uzoclinton(m): 6:56am
Settingz321:Nigerians are cowards... We would rather sit in the comfort of our parlour and complain on Social networking sites rather than come out and complain... From my research its because they don't want to get shot at by the police....
|Re: Snoop Dogg Mocks President Trump Assassination With New Instagram Photo by Xzbit91: 6:57am
Damn... Trump has got to be the most ridiculed US president in history.
1 Like
