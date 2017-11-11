₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
The 4 Best Ways To Prepare For An Interview - Topwritersden by BiafranBushBoy: 6:43am
Failure to prepare for an interview is one major setback that affects job seekers. Most of us think that we already have the situation under control, and then we blow up our chances.
I remember getting invited from a multi-national for a Store Lead role position. I already concluded that I knew the possible questions to be asked, and I felt relaxed like I owned the firm. Few hours the next day, I sat facing some panellist at the interview hall. I have attended several interviews, and I never felt tensed for once. I knew the reason, and it was purely “Poor Preparation.”
The questions started coming; left, right, centre. I was thrown off balance with the question I never anticipated. The interview ended so jovial; but guess what, I saw a regret email the next day. Maybe if I had known the director of the company, I would have gotten the job. But I knew nobody and still failed to prepare for an interview, and it landed me a regret mail.
You have struggled so hard to make the cut through the application process and have finally gotten yourself an invite. The question is, “how do you prepare for an interview?”
Let’s see the best methods to prepare for an interview below;
Do your Research
It doesn’t matter how much knowledge you have about the position that you are interested in getting if you have no knowledge of what the company does. It is very disastrous to enter the interview hall and not be able to tell the interviewer what the company does, and major things about them. How else can you convince them that you are a good fit who is about to bring value?
You shouldn’t just know about what they do on the surface, these are the things you should focus on;
Who they are
Where they are heading too (Their vision)
Why they exist (Their mission)
General news about them
What their competitors are doing
How they can beat competition
Have you heard anything about them recently?
A good and less time-consuming way is to look up their website. But the truth is that if you need to prepare for an interview, then you need to go some extra miles.
If you aren’t sure about what you read online, you can do a little phone-in to their representative. But be sure not to introduce yourself as a candidate. Use subtle questions to get your desired information.
Know your contact
Most interview invites come with names and numbers attached to it. It is okay to ask whom you will be talking to. This will help you relate with the interviewers using their first name. You can go an extra mile to research about your contact person and their role in the company.
If you have the chance, check out your potential department and check for names there. Know about your potential colleagues. All these don’t really mean you have gotten the job, but who knows how it might just wow your interviewer. To prepare for an interview, you must dig deep and find out things that other candidates don’t know about.
Practice your responses
This is one of the best ways to prepare for an interview if you are prone to being nervous is to practice your response to questions that might be asked. You can practice your wording, tone of voice and body movement. You can also practice keeping your responses brief but with much details attached to it. If it is your first time of going for an interview, you can practice with a friend.
I have prepared some possible Interview questions and answers. You can just Download a free copy by clicking here
Dress the Part
It is good to always pre-select your attire for the day. You want to make sure that your clothes don’t have stains or wrinkle on them. If you are going for a job that involves an office setting, then you should dress conservatively. Ladies should use tones that are soft earth.
Girls should avoid miniskirts should be avoided, alongside dresses that expose too much skin. Guys would do well in dark suits with plain trousers.
If you are looking to work in an outside environment, then casual wears would do. Just to be certain to avoid Jeans of all forms, chinos, and ladies should avoid heavy make-ups – it speaks badly.
All the above are just the ways to prepare for an interview. (I have also written on how to Ace an interview for those without experience on the blog)
In summary, you make sure that all the materials needed are prepared in advance, and you should also go alongside a notepad if needed. If you have a business card, you can hand it out to the employer, it portrays you as a professional and helps the employer remember your name.
Are you ready to smash your interview? Make sure you don’t commit these mistakes, and you will be fine.
Remember to request for my special interview questions and answers. It would help your preparation.
Source: http://topwritersden.com/prepare-for-an-interview/
|Re: The 4 Best Ways To Prepare For An Interview - Topwritersden by BiafranBushBoy: 6:45am
These are a must follow rules, but it is a more organized way to know how to ace an interview. More details are found on the blog
|Re: The 4 Best Ways To Prepare For An Interview - Topwritersden by nairavsdollars: 9:37am
The best way for me is self-confidence. Even if you don't know most of the answers, just be confident and never panic
|Re: The 4 Best Ways To Prepare For An Interview - Topwritersden by Japhet04(m): 9:37am
After all these said and done in a country like Nigeria if you don't have connections to back this up with then don't even bother wasting your time
|Re: The 4 Best Ways To Prepare For An Interview - Topwritersden by thunderbabs(m): 9:38am
Havin done all that and still do not geh d job, sacrifice to ur village people, ko?
|Re: The 4 Best Ways To Prepare For An Interview - Topwritersden by Keywordconcept(m): 9:38am
|Re: The 4 Best Ways To Prepare For An Interview - Topwritersden by lonelydora(m): 9:39am
If God favours you, all these writeup won't make sense.
|Re: The 4 Best Ways To Prepare For An Interview - Topwritersden by naijamafioso: 9:40am
Good to know tho the race is not ALWAYS for the swift.
|Re: The 4 Best Ways To Prepare For An Interview - Topwritersden by cybercrackerftp(m): 9:40am
ur info make sense ooo
|Re: The 4 Best Ways To Prepare For An Interview - Topwritersden by wildchild02: 9:41am
|Re: The 4 Best Ways To Prepare For An Interview - Topwritersden by rotexteymie(f): 9:42am
|Re: The 4 Best Ways To Prepare For An Interview - Topwritersden by husseinkenny40(m): 9:43am
|Re: The 4 Best Ways To Prepare For An Interview - Topwritersden by multicash: 9:50am
After all said and done, nothing still. What one need is grace or connection else
|Re: The 4 Best Ways To Prepare For An Interview - Topwritersden by fatymore(f): 9:55am
Try to be natural sha... Don't be too rigid.. Just be yourself
|Re: The 4 Best Ways To Prepare For An Interview - Topwritersden by BiafranBushBoy: 9:57am
multicash:
Connection to where
|Re: The 4 Best Ways To Prepare For An Interview - Topwritersden by BiafranBushBoy: 9:57am
fatymore:
Being yourself sometimes isn't the best tho.
|Re: The 4 Best Ways To Prepare For An Interview - Topwritersden by multicash: 9:59am
BiafranBushBoy:Not where but to whom
|Re: The 4 Best Ways To Prepare For An Interview - Topwritersden by okikiosibodu(m): 10:00am
I have come to the realization that it boils down to tell the interviewer what she/he wants to hear, without you altering the truth (on your own part). You also have to pass the eye test though (dressing, door test, and other etiquettes). You being yourself will help you to be free and you know you have nothing to pretend about. The topic of discourse reminds me of a funny post I once came across:
This question was asked on Twitter moments ago;
"As a graduate, would you accept a job of N900,000 monthly as a Gateman?"
Here were the crazy and hilarious responses that followed....... Nigerians, I hail thee
1. I would have said NO but my hobbies include opening and closing of gate...
2. Why I con go school na, if not to be a young smart gateman? My dream job, we're all gatemen in our family.
3. See you, gateman that am doing free of charge most days these days..... Izz like u want me to resume on credit already, abi?
4. I would even work seven days a week and twice on Sundays.... I go even train my pikin to take over from me.
5. I can be the gateman, the dog, the security lights and the alarm
6 After taking the job, I would pick up a form to do my masters and PhD in Opening gate and security science to be a better gateman
7. I started opening gate when I was 6 months old, so I hv too much experience plsss. Where can I apply?
8. Is it not just to open and close gate? Call me your GM.. Boss of the gate.. Commander in chief of the gate forces. When do I start?
9. Some are gatemen, some are Senior Access Controllers.. I'd even combine the two together.
10. Me that i will use my certificate to be fanning myself beside the gate when am feeling heat.
|Re: The 4 Best Ways To Prepare For An Interview - Topwritersden by sunbbo(m): 10:06am
Thanks Op.
