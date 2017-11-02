₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|B-Red And His Father, Senator Ademola Adeleke Pictured At An Event by kidap: 7:58am
Musician B-Red pictured with his father, Ademola Adeleke - the popular 'dancing' senator representing Osun West Senatorial district.
See photos below.
|Re: B-Red And His Father, Senator Ademola Adeleke Pictured At An Event by NaijaCelebrity: 8:01am
hmmmm
|Re: B-Red And His Father, Senator Ademola Adeleke Pictured At An Event by pyyxxaro: 8:27am
Singer abi naa video vixen
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: B-Red And His Father, Senator Ademola Adeleke Pictured At An Event by foxzy(m): 8:34am
Dancing senator
|Re: B-Red And His Father, Senator Ademola Adeleke Pictured At An Event by FreshBoss007: 8:36am
hmmmm... so your father is the dancing Senator with the massive belle infrastructure.....
even if this guy join boko haram e no go still blow
7 Likes
|Re: B-Red And His Father, Senator Ademola Adeleke Pictured At An Event by Raph01: 12:05pm
FreshBoss007:To blow sef nah destiny
1 Like
|Re: B-Red And His Father, Senator Ademola Adeleke Pictured At An Event by dreamworld: 12:05pm
Much love bro,
Blazing uju over here, mad jam
|Re: B-Red And His Father, Senator Ademola Adeleke Pictured At An Event by Kendroid: 12:06pm
Singer
|Re: B-Red And His Father, Senator Ademola Adeleke Pictured At An Event by oluwamile(m): 12:06pm
hw many songs u dn sing abeg?
|Re: B-Red And His Father, Senator Ademola Adeleke Pictured At An Event by KngGezy(m): 12:06pm
...
|Re: B-Red And His Father, Senator Ademola Adeleke Pictured At An Event by josielewa(m): 12:07pm
dancing senator and singing son....son sings and papa dance....
1 Like
|Re: B-Red And His Father, Senator Ademola Adeleke Pictured At An Event by w1sEmAn: 12:08pm
him neva win even Rubber cup for him music career, but still wears Tatoo all over
|Re: B-Red And His Father, Senator Ademola Adeleke Pictured At An Event by lelvin(m): 12:08pm
Okay
|Re: B-Red And His Father, Senator Ademola Adeleke Pictured At An Event by harjiyoung(m): 12:08pm
Belle infrastructure daddy ft upcoming artist son.....
|Re: B-Red And His Father, Senator Ademola Adeleke Pictured At An Event by dapsoneh: 12:08pm
Pls, what is this guy singing? Stop calling him a singer cos name just a guy way dey hide under Davidos shadow to form celebbrity
|Re: B-Red And His Father, Senator Ademola Adeleke Pictured At An Event by danieljessy: 12:11pm
Who b b-red n why is this even news
|Re: B-Red And His Father, Senator Ademola Adeleke Pictured At An Event by 2shure: 12:12pm
its good to be rich
|Re: B-Red And His Father, Senator Ademola Adeleke Pictured At An Event by dayleke(m): 12:12pm
Did the Senator stick out his tongue in the second pinshure or he was just licking his lips?
Seems to be the fad these days when taking pics , just like the bended knee for the "slayers"....
1 Like
|Re: B-Red And His Father, Senator Ademola Adeleke Pictured At An Event by tellwisdom: 12:12pm
Who is the musician among them?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: B-Red And His Father, Senator Ademola Adeleke Pictured At An Event by Alvelt14(m): 12:12pm
seeing this senator just remind me of jollof is ready, won to sey jollof jina dadddyyy oo
|Re: B-Red And His Father, Senator Ademola Adeleke Pictured At An Event by Chanchit: 12:14pm
Na wao. After so many years in the industry, his father is now popular than him.
|Re: B-Red And His Father, Senator Ademola Adeleke Pictured At An Event by Daniel058(m): 12:15pm
Him papa go dance tire
|Re: B-Red And His Father, Senator Ademola Adeleke Pictured At An Event by mydex93(f): 12:15pm
|Re: B-Red And His Father, Senator Ademola Adeleke Pictured At An Event by cutefergiee(m): 12:16pm
MAKE DIS GUY GIVE US ANODA DANCE CLIP JAWE... EVERYWHERE DON DEY DULL JAWE
|Re: B-Red And His Father, Senator Ademola Adeleke Pictured At An Event by SecondEva: 12:18pm
Which kind of singer? i only know him as a video vixen, following Davido around like fly. he is cute though, hot and sexy eyes.
|Re: B-Red And His Father, Senator Ademola Adeleke Pictured At An Event by yaqq: 12:18pm
singer? which song? name one lemme download
|Re: B-Red And His Father, Senator Ademola Adeleke Pictured At An Event by SecondEva: 12:19pm
Daniel058:
1 Like
|Re: B-Red And His Father, Senator Ademola Adeleke Pictured At An Event by bewla(m): 12:31pm
then can tomato red
|Re: B-Red And His Father, Senator Ademola Adeleke Pictured At An Event by Lanre4uonly(m): 12:31pm
It is seen and noted.
|Re: B-Red And His Father, Senator Ademola Adeleke Pictured At An Event by smartpyzee(m): 12:33pm
Mtcheew... Next!!
|Re: B-Red And His Father, Senator Ademola Adeleke Pictured At An Event by Jolar101(m): 12:33pm
These corrupt Nigeria politicians can't bring their children to queue at the polling stations to cast their votes, but using those allowed themselves to be used for their own advantages.
|Re: B-Red And His Father, Senator Ademola Adeleke Pictured At An Event by cunariw: 12:33pm
.
