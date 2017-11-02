Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / B-Red And His Father, Senator Ademola Adeleke Pictured At An Event (8430 Views)

B Red And His Father, Ademola Adeleke, The Dancing Senator, Pictured Together / Davido Reacts To His Uncle, Ademola Adeleke's Victory Dance / Nkechi Emmanuel Flaunts Her Boobs At An Award Event (pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





See photos below.







http://edition.soundoro.com/singer-b-red-poses-father-senator-ademola-adeleke-event/ Musician B-Red pictured with his father, Ademola Adeleke - the popular 'dancing' senator representing Osun West Senatorial district.See photos below.

hmmmm

Singer abi naa video vixen 22 Likes 1 Share

Dancing senator

hmmmm... so your father is the dancing Senator with the massive belle infrastructure.....

even if this guy join boko haram e no go still blow 7 Likes

FreshBoss007:

hmmmm... so your father is the dancing Senator with the massive belle infrastructure.....

even if this guy join boko haram e no go still blow To blow sef nah destiny



SOLAR POWER BANK 5000mAh?? CHECK MY SIGNATURE OR CALL THE NUMBER ON IT. To blow sef nah destiny 1 Like

Much love bro,

Blazing uju over here, mad jam

Singer

hw many songs u dn sing abeg?

...

dancing senator and singing son....son sings and papa dance.... 1 Like

him neva win even Rubber cup for him music career, but still wears Tatoo all over

Okay

Belle infrastructure daddy ft upcoming artist son.....

Pls, what is this guy singing? Stop calling him a singer cos name just a guy way dey hide under Davidos shadow to form celebbrity

Who b b-red n why is this even news

its good to be rich

Did the Senator stick out his tongue in the second pinshure or he was just licking his lips?



Seems to be the fad these days when taking pics , just like the bended knee for the "slayers".... 1 Like

Who is the musician among them? 1 Like 1 Share

seeing this senator just remind me of jollof is ready, won to sey jollof jina dadddyyy oo

Na wao. After so many years in the industry, his father is now popular than him.

Him papa go dance tire





See photos below.







http://edition.soundoro.com/singer-b-red-poses-father-senator-ademola-adeleke-event/

[/quote] [..........uote author=kidap post=61993368]Musician B-Red pictured with his father, Ademola Adeleke - the popular 'dancing' senator representing Osun West Senatorial district.See photos below.[/quote]

MAKE DIS GUY GIVE US ANODA DANCE CLIP JAWE... EVERYWHERE DON DEY DULL JAWE

Which kind of singer? i only know him as a video vixen, following Davido around like fly. he is cute though, hot and sexy eyes.

singer? which song? name one lemme download

Daniel058:

Him papa go dance tire 1 Like

then can tomato red

It is seen and noted.

Mtcheew... Next!!

These corrupt Nigeria politicians can't bring their children to queue at the polling stations to cast their votes, but using those allowed themselves to be used for their own advantages.