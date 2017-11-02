₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Waconzy Slams Daddy Freeze: "Everything You Said About Tithe Is 10000% RUBBISH! by dinma007: 8:02am
Nigerian singer, Obinna Kelvin Anyanwu, better known by stage name Waconzy has reacted to Daddy Freeze' constant teachings on tithing.
According to Waconzy, the controversial OAP is saying rubbish as tithe is paid to God and not the pastors. He shared a photo with Freeze and wrote;
"@daddyfreeze with dues respect as my elder, i laughed so hard after wating you talk about tithes cos everything u said about tithe is 10000% RUBBISH !
Yes we are in the last days and fake prophets and pastors everywhere (not only in Nigeria, what of ghana, Benin republic , usa and other parts of the world?
But it doesn't change the word of God !
People don't pay their tithe to the pastor, they pay it to God and whatever the pastor does with it is their business.its not our duty to judge but to do what what has instructed through the bible.
How do you expect churches to sponsor crusades, build churches, reach more souls and more if not for tithes & offerings.
The same church
Do u think anybody will go to church if their pastor is poor ? Real men of God are not blessed with our tithes or offerings, as a matter of fact, some pastors single handedly sponsor their ministries for years before they start getting members.
10% for God is not too much. Your tithe is your financial covenant with God and it works 10000000000% . As a matter of fact, @timayatimaya secret of sucess is tithing .
U can Ask him .
Here in America, if you don't pay your tax, which is about 25% , you going straight to jail plus they use private jets too (why are u not complaining about them?
Your tithe is your kingdom tax and if you don't pay it, you are going straight to financial jail.
Your tithe is different from your salvation.
Salvation is in the heart and good works, while your tithe is for financial progress/openings.
It shows God(not your pastor) that you put him first and he will not allow evil to touch your flow of financial blessings.
About fake pastors, guys remember that you don't have to worship your pastor because he is mortal like you. The only difference with your pastor and you is that he is more disciplined in keeping God's words therefore there will be signs and wonders when he calls on God.
How will you know fake pastors? You will just know, your spirit will tell you. They can't fake it for too long.
Brothers and sister please pay your tithe to a living church and watch God bless you. . .
#tithe #nigeria #truth #daddyfreeze #wisewords #Jesus #teamJesus"
|Re: Waconzy Slams Daddy Freeze: "Everything You Said About Tithe Is 10000% RUBBISH! by OmoDavido(m): 8:04am
|Re: Waconzy Slams Daddy Freeze: "Everything You Said About Tithe Is 10000% RUBBISH! by pinkbae(f): 8:05am
|Re: Waconzy Slams Daddy Freeze: "Everything You Said About Tithe Is 10000% RUBBISH! by modelmike7(m): 8:05am
Pay if you wanna pay,
Don't pay if you don't want to pay.
Simple stuff!
I love Jesus.
|Re: Waconzy Slams Daddy Freeze: "Everything You Said About Tithe Is 10000% RUBBISH! by BLINGZ88: 8:11am
who called this upcoming artist?
|Re: Waconzy Slams Daddy Freeze: "Everything You Said About Tithe Is 10000% RUBBISH! by sinaj(f): 8:11am
The way Waconzy shift him mouth from freeze sha
Btw no one is forcing you to pay tithe. If you want to pay, you pay from your heart and what happens to the money afterwards is not your business.
The Freeze guy daz misleading people might even be paying his own tithe.
|Re: Waconzy Slams Daddy Freeze: "Everything You Said About Tithe Is 10000% RUBBISH! by double0seven(m): 8:11am
Some of these people disturbing Daddy Freeze, I'm sure they are not regular tithe payers of they don't pay at all.
|Re: Waconzy Slams Daddy Freeze: "Everything You Said About Tithe Is 10000% RUBBISH! by Tamarapetty(f): 8:22am
headache, headache, headache over what shouldn't be an issue, if you want to pay your tithe, fine. your money, your decision, if you don't wanna pay, fine aswell, nobody is forcing you
|Re: Waconzy Slams Daddy Freeze: "Everything You Said About Tithe Is 10000% RUBBISH! by chibabe259(f): 8:24am
I am a tither, if you are not happy GOAN die.
|Re: Waconzy Slams Daddy Freeze: "Everything You Said About Tithe Is 10000% RUBBISH! by internationalman(m): 8:35am
double0seven:Does Waconzy even looks like church goer let alone a devoted Christian who pays tithe.
|Re: Waconzy Slams Daddy Freeze: "Everything You Said About Tithe Is 10000% RUBBISH! by XXLDICK(m): 10:06am
The funny thing is that those opposing Freeze's tithe view never support their claim with Bible verses just like Freeze does.
Funny, he said you will be poor if you don't pay tithes, but most of the men on Forbe list do not pay tithes. You can't even get to Forbe list if you pay tithes, you can't be giving 10% of your wealth to church and still be able to compete with those that don't.
|Re: Waconzy Slams Daddy Freeze: "Everything You Said About Tithe Is 10000% RUBBISH! by olade82: 10:07am
All the tithes when u waconzy dey pay, where your music career today?
|Re: Waconzy Slams Daddy Freeze: "Everything You Said About Tithe Is 10000% RUBBISH! by Roon9(m): 10:07am
Daddy freeze is an old fool who shouldn't be taken seriously. How does the tithee and the tither affect him?
|Re: Waconzy Slams Daddy Freeze: "Everything You Said About Tithe Is 10000% RUBBISH! by vecman22(m): 10:07am
|Re: Waconzy Slams Daddy Freeze: "Everything You Said About Tithe Is 10000% RUBBISH! by vecman22(m): 10:07am
|Re: Waconzy Slams Daddy Freeze: "Everything You Said About Tithe Is 10000% RUBBISH! by naijamafioso: 10:07am
wetin dis one dey talk sef?
|Re: Waconzy Slams Daddy Freeze: "Everything You Said About Tithe Is 10000% RUBBISH! by Throwback: 10:07am
The greatest fraud perpetrated in the name of religion is Tithes.
For the lure of filthy lucre, many have pierced their hearts with sorrows.
Show me a clergy that receives tithes, and you would have identified a very certain occupant of hell.
|Re: Waconzy Slams Daddy Freeze: "Everything You Said About Tithe Is 10000% RUBBISH! by ChangetheChange: 10:07am
The thunder that will soon strike Daddy Freeze is doing press up
|Re: Waconzy Slams Daddy Freeze: "Everything You Said About Tithe Is 10000% RUBBISH! by Mannylex(m): 10:08am
This guy just just opened a can of worms. Trust me, when freeze speaks ,his mouth runs like an open tap of contaminated water. He would come for this dude.
|Re: Waconzy Slams Daddy Freeze: "Everything You Said About Tithe Is 10000% RUBBISH! by SmellingAnus(m): 10:08am
Nice reply... You guys are on the same level. So freeze you can fireback...
|Re: Waconzy Slams Daddy Freeze: "Everything You Said About Tithe Is 10000% RUBBISH! by kennygee(f): 10:08am
Its cheerful giver that God is looking for. Not the none who ha doubts or hesitation.
|Re: Waconzy Slams Daddy Freeze: "Everything You Said About Tithe Is 10000% RUBBISH! by Rocketmaster(f): 10:09am
|Re: Waconzy Slams Daddy Freeze: "Everything You Said About Tithe Is 10000% RUBBISH! by ivolt: 10:09am
Freeing gullible people from mental shackles is very difficult.
Even some slaves fought passionately in favor of slavery
during the American civil war.
|Re: Waconzy Slams Daddy Freeze: "Everything You Said About Tithe Is 10000% RUBBISH! by Hushpuppi: 10:09am
I pay mine
|Re: Waconzy Slams Daddy Freeze: "Everything You Said About Tithe Is 10000% RUBBISH! by nkay2020: 10:09am
olade82:
Waconzy is coming for youuuuu���
|Re: Waconzy Slams Daddy Freeze: "Everything You Said About Tithe Is 10000% RUBBISH! by Magnifico2000: 10:10am
olade82:Chai.. this is deep!!!
|Re: Waconzy Slams Daddy Freeze: "Everything You Said About Tithe Is 10000% RUBBISH! by wasiudvd(m): 10:10am
Who is Wackozy again?
|Re: Waconzy Slams Daddy Freeze: "Everything You Said About Tithe Is 10000% RUBBISH! by freeman95(m): 10:11am
Fool
|Re: Waconzy Slams Daddy Freeze: "Everything You Said About Tithe Is 10000% RUBBISH! by kay29000(m): 10:12am
Hmm
|Re: Waconzy Slams Daddy Freeze: "Everything You Said About Tithe Is 10000% RUBBISH! by jagabanlewis(m): 10:12am
Who cum b waconzy again?
|Re: Waconzy Slams Daddy Freeze: "Everything You Said About Tithe Is 10000% RUBBISH! by Statsocial: 10:12am
We all know the game plan of the enemy, to Starve the Church of Funds and it would not work. Even with Tithing the number of Pastors who live in penury far outweigh those who live in plenty. Not because God wants those pastors poor but because the Devil has a stronghold of poverty over many Community Churches and if their pastor doesn't liberate them soon enough. He himself would also be kept in that bondage. Our Christian faith isn't a govt funded religion like Islam where the Religion lies on the wing of the Govt who builds Islamic Universities and Mosques with govt fund. For Christians in USA, Norway, Brazil etc. We know our governments don't get involved in building this Christian institutions hence the growth of the Church lies in the Heavy contributions of Church members. But the devil is smart with his eden trick which is to kill off the funding of d church with an eden styled reasoning and logic
|Re: Waconzy Slams Daddy Freeze: "Everything You Said About Tithe Is 10000% RUBBISH! by outofthebox: 10:12am
XXLDICK:
i also wonder o.. i am still waiting for any of these celebrities to give intelligent response
3 Likes
