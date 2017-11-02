₦airaland Forum

Big Monitor Lizard Got Trapped In My Backyard After Devouring 3 Eggs by RapportNaija(m): 10:10am
I don't know the right segment to put my "Monitor Lizard" story grin

So, I was feeling bored and was about to hit the streets about noon yesterday when I heard a knock on my front gate.

It was our neighbor, who's a friend to my Papa, and he was gonna come check the trap he and my Papa set for some Monitor Lizard they'd been spotting for a few weeks.

This animal is so sly that it always eat the bait in the trap and always escape it every time until yesterday.

This time, they used three chicken eggs as bait and the alligator done swallowed the tree, and was about to snuck out when it got trapped.

I heard my name and I ran outside to go see what's up, only to see our neighbor slapping life outta the animal with a machete and a coy smile on his mouth. Immediately, he put a call through to my Papa to announce their latest catch and I could tell they were exhilarated.

I made my way out to the streets and never got to see the pepper soup made with the animal's meat.

There are more in my backyard because it's a swampy area, and we let the place be with river weeds and all. Kinda like a natural park, because we get to see different animals out here doing their thing. Snakes, frogs, different birds like flamingoes, and all. We still have the tortoise (last pic) that made its way into our compound. I'm waiting to see a crocodile come into my compound, I will be ready. And guys - this is no village or forest. This is Lagos!

Enjoy the pics and imagine what it could've looked liked in the pot. The monitor lizard is not hot, Man's can never be hot. The ting go Skrrrr Skrr Pap Pa Pa... Lalasticlala Big Man Ting grin

Re: Big Monitor Lizard Got Trapped In My Backyard After Devouring 3 Eggs by daremiarchs: 10:11am
grin
Lala o, it's time to change your snake meal.

Re: Big Monitor Lizard Got Trapped In My Backyard After Devouring 3 Eggs by mazimee(m): 10:13am
As creepy as this animal is, you people still got so tasty and cooked it for a meal?

Una go eat goblin one day.

Re: Big Monitor Lizard Got Trapped In My Backyard After Devouring 3 Eggs by biacan(f): 10:18am
lala change of meal since is a new month
Re: Big Monitor Lizard Got Trapped In My Backyard After Devouring 3 Eggs by cummando(m): 10:40am
Called antar! Op post the finished product inside plate. No time.







Lalasticlala.....federal ministry of snake choppers warns that too much snake meat is dangerous to health...

Re: Big Monitor Lizard Got Trapped In My Backyard After Devouring 3 Eggs by Taiwo20(m): 11:57am
congrats
Re: Big Monitor Lizard Got Trapped In My Backyard After Devouring 3 Eggs by sniperr007: 11:58am
mazimee:
As creepy as this animal is, you people still got so tasty and cooked it for a meal?

Una go eat goblins one day.

Na all this eating everything they bring diseases like monkey pox.

Re: Big Monitor Lizard Got Trapped In My Backyard After Devouring 3 Eggs by enigmaticlion: 11:58am
RapportNaija:
I don't know the right segment to put my "Monitor Lizard" story grin

So, I was feeling bored and was about to hit the streets about noon yesterday when I heard a knock on my front gate.

It was our neighbor, who's a friend to my Papa, and he was gonna come check the trap he and my Papa set for some Monitor Lizard they'd been spotting for a few weeks.

This animal is so sly that it always eat the bait in the trap and always escape it every time until yesterday.

This time, they used three chicken eggs as bait and the alligator done swallowed the tree, and was about to snuck out when it got trapped.

I heard my name and I ran outside to go see what's up, only to see our neighbor slapping life outta the animal with a machete and a coy smile on his mouth. Immediately, he put a call through to my Papa to announce their latest catch and I could tell they were exhilarated.

I made my way out to the streets and never got to see the pepper soup made with the animal's meat.

There are more in my backyard because it's a swampy area, and we let the place be with river weeds and all. Kinda like a natural park, because we get to see different animals out here doing their thing. Snakes, frogs, different birds like flamingoes, and all. We still have the tortoise (last pic) that made its way into our compound. I'm waiting to see a crocodile come into my compound, I will be ready. And guys - this is no village or forest. This is Lagos!

Enjoy the pics and imagine what it could've looked liked in the pot. The monitor lizard is not hot, Man's can never be hot. The ting go Skrrrr Skrr Pap Pa Pa... Lalasticlala Big Man Ting grin
god don pick your call my brother. Congratulations
Re: Big Monitor Lizard Got Trapped In My Backyard After Devouring 3 Eggs by asawanathegreat(m): 11:59am
Launch is ready for u
Re: Big Monitor Lizard Got Trapped In My Backyard After Devouring 3 Eggs by CynthiaChi(f): 11:59am
Wow.... People actually eat this?
Re: Big Monitor Lizard Got Trapped In My Backyard After Devouring 3 Eggs by Patented: 11:59am
guiderland1 what area of lagos and am interested in the tortoise
Re: Big Monitor Lizard Got Trapped In My Backyard After Devouring 3 Eggs by eliadekx(m): 11:59am
Alligator not monitoring lizard
Re: Big Monitor Lizard Got Trapped In My Backyard After Devouring 3 Eggs by OCTAVO: 11:59am
cheesy
Re: Big Monitor Lizard Got Trapped In My Backyard After Devouring 3 Eggs by OCTAVO: 11:59am
CynthiaChi:
Wow.... People actually eat this?
Sure
Re: Big Monitor Lizard Got Trapped In My Backyard After Devouring 3 Eggs by deafeyez: 11:59am
If u eat that animal with paper soup eh come go meet woman hmmmmm
Re: Big Monitor Lizard Got Trapped In My Backyard After Devouring 3 Eggs by YourWife(f): 11:59am
Two plus two is four, minus one that's three, quick maths!

Re: Big Monitor Lizard Got Trapped In My Backyard After Devouring 3 Eggs by OCTAVO: 12:00pm
eliadekx:
Alligator not monitoring lizard
Correct.
Re: Big Monitor Lizard Got Trapped In My Backyard After Devouring 3 Eggs by yaqq: 12:00pm
one of my favourite meat
Re: Big Monitor Lizard Got Trapped In My Backyard After Devouring 3 Eggs by yaqq: 12:01pm
deafeyez:
If u eat that animal with paper soup eh come go meet woman hmmmmm
go meet woman to do wetin? u must complete this gist
Re: Big Monitor Lizard Got Trapped In My Backyard After Devouring 3 Eggs by Oblongata: 12:01pm
Something wey dey hustle jeje
Re: Big Monitor Lizard Got Trapped In My Backyard After Devouring 3 Eggs by Kendroid: 12:01pm
.
Re: Big Monitor Lizard Got Trapped In My Backyard After Devouring 3 Eggs by fresherdanU: 12:01pm
NONSENSE STORY
Re: Big Monitor Lizard Got Trapped In My Backyard After Devouring 3 Eggs by CynthiaChi(f): 12:02pm
OCTAVO:
Sure
I am still gonna say 'wow'.... I guess everyone has different tastes
Re: Big Monitor Lizard Got Trapped In My Backyard After Devouring 3 Eggs by Kendroid: 12:02pm
deafeyez:
If u eat that animal with paper soup eh come go meet woman hmmmmm

Talking outta experience? undecided
Re: Big Monitor Lizard Got Trapped In My Backyard After Devouring 3 Eggs by mckazzy(m): 12:02pm
Na because of this small thing u wrote this long epistle.
Re: Big Monitor Lizard Got Trapped In My Backyard After Devouring 3 Eggs by Hizayus(m): 12:02pm
Naija i hail thee... Everything dey enter belle
Re: Big Monitor Lizard Got Trapped In My Backyard After Devouring 3 Eggs by Hizayus(m): 12:02pm
Re: Big Monitor Lizard Got Trapped In My Backyard After Devouring 3 Eggs by Rubbiish(m): 12:03pm
So person go bold eat this thing
Re: Big Monitor Lizard Got Trapped In My Backyard After Devouring 3 Eggs by Zane2point4(m): 12:04pm
If u use my pot cook this i will throw away the pot, since a saw a corper eating a snake i hvnt been my self since that day since, freaky cold blooded reptile you wana eat?
Re: Big Monitor Lizard Got Trapped In My Backyard After Devouring 3 Eggs by KunkAcid: 12:05pm
shocked



That creature is not so much bigger than an Agama lizard.


With the rate of hunger in Nigeria, many will soon start eating wall gecko.

Gecko pepper soup!

Re: Big Monitor Lizard Got Trapped In My Backyard After Devouring 3 Eggs by Evesoplc(m): 12:05pm
There are more in my backyard because it's a swampy area, and we let the place be with river weeds and all. Kinda like a natural park, because we get to see different animals out here doing their thing. Snakes, frogs, different birds like flamingoes, and all. We still have the tortoise (last pic) that made its way into our compound. I'm waiting to see a crocodile come into my compound, I will be ready. And guys - this is no village or forest. This is Lagos!

Op, where is your area in Lagos?. I'll love to carry out a biodiversity survey. I'm a wildlife lecturer.

