So, I was feeling bored and was about to hit the streets about noon yesterday when I heard a knock on my front gate.



It was our neighbor, who's a friend to my Papa, and he was gonna come check the trap he and my Papa set for some Monitor Lizard they'd been spotting for a few weeks.



This animal is so sly that it always eat the bait in the trap and always escape it every time until yesterday.



This time, they used three chicken eggs as bait and the alligator done swallowed the tree, and was about to snuck out when it got trapped.



I heard my name and I ran outside to go see what's up, only to see our neighbor slapping life outta the animal with a machete and a coy smile on his mouth. Immediately, he put a call through to my Papa to announce their latest catch and I could tell they were exhilarated.



I made my way out to the streets and never got to see the pepper soup made with the animal's meat.



There are more in my backyard because it's a swampy area, and we let the place be with river weeds and all. Kinda like a natural park, because we get to see different animals out here doing their thing. Snakes, frogs, different birds like flamingoes, and all. We still have the tortoise (last pic) that made its way into our compound. I'm waiting to see a crocodile come into my compound, I will be ready. And guys - this is no village or forest. This is Lagos!



Lala o, it's time to change your snake meal.

As creepy as this animal is, you people still got so tasty and cooked it for a meal?



Una go eat goblin one day. 21 Likes

lala change of meal since is a new month

Lalasticlala.....federal ministry of snake choppers warns that too much snake meat is dangerous to health...

congrats

mazimee:

As creepy as this animal is, you people still got so tasty and cooked it for a meal?



Una go eat goblins one day.

Na all this eating everything they bring diseases like monkey pox.

RapportNaija:

god don pick your call my brother. Congratulations

Launch is ready for u

Wow.... People actually eat this?

guiderland1 what area of lagos and am interested in the tortoise

Alligator not monitoring lizard

CynthiaChi:

Sure

If u eat that animal with paper soup eh come go meet woman hmmmmm

Two plus two is four, minus one that's three, quick maths!

eliadekx:

Correct.

one of my favourite meat

deafeyez:

go meet woman to do wetin? u must complete this gist

Something wey dey hustle jeje

OCTAVO:

I am still gonna say 'wow'.... I guess everyone has different tastes

deafeyez:

If u eat that animal with paper soup eh come go meet woman hmmmmm

Talking outta experience?

Na because of this small thing u wrote this long epistle.

Naija i hail thee... Everything dey enter belle

Naija i hail thee... Everything dey enter belle

So person go bold eat this thing

If u use my pot cook this i will throw away the pot, since a saw a corper eating a snake i hvnt been my self since that day since, freaky cold blooded reptile you wana eat?









That creature is not so much bigger than an Agama lizard.





With the rate of hunger in Nigeria, many will soon start eating wall gecko.



That creature is not so much bigger than an Agama lizard. With the rate of hunger in Nigeria, many will soon start eating wall gecko. Gecko pepper soup!