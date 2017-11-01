₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|3 White Men Kidnapped In Port-Harcourt, Rivers After Intercepting Police Convoy by Angelanest: 10:13am
Multiple online reports have it that a group of kidnappers intercepted a police convoy carrying some foreigners at Tank Junction, Rumuokwurusi area of Port Harcourt, Rivers state. According to reports, a policeman was killed after heavy gun shootout. Three foreigners were allegedly kidnapped by the gunmen in the attack which lasted for some minutes.
The incident caused panic in the area as a man who owns a shop in the area was hit and killed by stray bullets along with his little child.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/kidnappers-adbuct-foreigners-after-attack-in-port-harcourt.html
|Re: 3 White Men Kidnapped In Port-Harcourt, Rivers After Intercepting Police Convoy by Angelanest: 10:14am
|Re: 3 White Men Kidnapped In Port-Harcourt, Rivers After Intercepting Police Convoy by Uteghe(m): 10:27am
IPOB why?
|Re: 3 White Men Kidnapped In Port-Harcourt, Rivers After Intercepting Police Convoy by siraj1402(m): 12:02pm
This people really needs operation Payton singing.
|Re: 3 White Men Kidnapped In Port-Harcourt, Rivers After Intercepting Police Convoy by yaqq: 12:03pm
rivers is so safe for criminal operations!
Nigeria army should launch "operation point n kill" in that state please
|Re: 3 White Men Kidnapped In Port-Harcourt, Rivers After Intercepting Police Convoy by SojiCash(m): 12:03pm
Too bad
|Re: 3 White Men Kidnapped In Port-Harcourt, Rivers After Intercepting Police Convoy by mckazzy(m): 12:03pm
Rivers and kidnapping are inseparable.
|Re: 3 White Men Kidnapped In Port-Harcourt, Rivers After Intercepting Police Convoy by bettercreature(m): 12:04pm
yaqq:They actually need a change of government to get rid of criminals in that state
|Re: 3 White Men Kidnapped In Port-Harcourt, Rivers After Intercepting Police Convoy by 9japrof(m): 12:04pm
|Re: 3 White Men Kidnapped In Port-Harcourt, Rivers After Intercepting Police Convoy by aleeyus(m): 12:04pm
White blood
|Re: 3 White Men Kidnapped In Port-Harcourt, Rivers After Intercepting Police Convoy by verygudbadguy(m): 12:04pm
But what is stopping President Buhari from declaring state of emergency in Rivers and Kogi state? Maybe the Nigeria Army should stage operation crocodile tears in the state for like a year or two so that they can clear those miscreants out of the region.
I have not heard any good news from these states in a long while. You can't be kidnapping foreigners in your state and you expect more investors to troop in.
|Re: 3 White Men Kidnapped In Port-Harcourt, Rivers After Intercepting Police Convoy by ZUBY77(m): 12:04pm
Too many animals roaming freely on the uncivilized continent.
|Re: 3 White Men Kidnapped In Port-Harcourt, Rivers After Intercepting Police Convoy by python1: 12:04pm
Trace them well well, I bet you, na dem, powder dealers.
|Re: 3 White Men Kidnapped In Port-Harcourt, Rivers After Intercepting Police Convoy by sweetval: 12:04pm
|Re: 3 White Men Kidnapped In Port-Harcourt, Rivers After Intercepting Police Convoy by enemyofprogress: 12:05pm
Buhariiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii abeg no kee me o
|Re: 3 White Men Kidnapped In Port-Harcourt, Rivers After Intercepting Police Convoy by binsanni(m): 12:05pm
what did you say?
|Re: 3 White Men Kidnapped In Port-Harcourt, Rivers After Intercepting Police Convoy by Naziridamos: 12:05pm
Bad government, bad people everywhere ,
When God wants to purnish a country
|Re: 3 White Men Kidnapped In Port-Harcourt, Rivers After Intercepting Police Convoy by CynthiaChi(f): 12:05pm
Now an innocent man and child are killed in the process... Just sad
|Re: 3 White Men Kidnapped In Port-Harcourt, Rivers After Intercepting Police Convoy by muyoge: 12:05pm
It is a pity.May God keep us safe from evil.
|Re: 3 White Men Kidnapped In Port-Harcourt, Rivers After Intercepting Police Convoy by NORSIYK(m): 12:06pm
Terrible, God save your people in this remain days of the year
|Re: 3 White Men Kidnapped In Port-Harcourt, Rivers After Intercepting Police Convoy by baski92(m): 12:07pm
Naija police na fvck up
|Re: 3 White Men Kidnapped In Port-Harcourt, Rivers After Intercepting Police Convoy by DONFASZY(m): 12:11pm
Once dey catch dis dare devils nw
U c dere pitiable faces crying n beggin for forgiveness after dis bloody n heartless attack
|Re: 3 White Men Kidnapped In Port-Harcourt, Rivers After Intercepting Police Convoy by Kendroid: 12:12pm
This "ember month" wahala again
|Re: 3 White Men Kidnapped In Port-Harcourt, Rivers After Intercepting Police Convoy by Amhappy(f): 12:12pm
From the pictures,it still daylight when this happened. The rate of criminal activities as the end of the year approaches. Chaiii the love of money.The death of this man and his innocent child is so heartbreaking. Wicked world,God save us.
|Re: 3 White Men Kidnapped In Port-Harcourt, Rivers After Intercepting Police Convoy by TEAMvido(m): 12:13pm
over to buhari .....
|Re: 3 White Men Kidnapped In Port-Harcourt, Rivers After Intercepting Police Convoy by hopexter(m): 12:13pm
This Government has finally pushed those who used to have something meaningful doing back to their former lives. Armed Robbery is now common and now kidnapping of expatriates. What a shame.
|Re: 3 White Men Kidnapped In Port-Harcourt, Rivers After Intercepting Police Convoy by jennybright(f): 12:14pm
get a life dear, what if is your stupid foolani agent of satan that kidnapped them. IBOB will kill you one day. rest in peace to both.
Uteghe:
|Re: 3 White Men Kidnapped In Port-Harcourt, Rivers After Intercepting Police Convoy by femo122: 12:15pm
|Re: 3 White Men Kidnapped In Port-Harcourt, Rivers After Intercepting Police Convoy by 2shure: 12:16pm
n.a should lauch
operation kill with no mercy at p.h
its needed.
jesus christ
save us from untimely death
|Re: 3 White Men Kidnapped In Port-Harcourt, Rivers After Intercepting Police Convoy by intruxive(m): 12:26pm
Later they will be shouting that oil companies should not relocate to lagos.
Shey they have resume kidnapping white men ba, issorait.
|Re: 3 White Men Kidnapped In Port-Harcourt, Rivers After Intercepting Police Convoy by QueenOfNepal: 12:34pm
python1:Like him
|Re: 3 White Men Kidnapped In Port-Harcourt, Rivers After Intercepting Police Convoy by QueenOfNepal: 12:35pm
python1:Like him
