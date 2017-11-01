Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / 3 White Men Kidnapped In Port-Harcourt, Rivers After Intercepting Police Convoy (5321 Views)

The incident caused panic in the area as a man who owns a shop in the area was hit and killed by stray bullets along with his little child.



Source; Multiple online reports have it that a group of kidnappers intercepted a police convoy carrying some foreigners at Tank Junction, Rumuokwurusi area of Port Harcourt, Rivers state. According to reports, a policeman was killed after heavy gun shootout. Three foreigners were allegedly kidnapped by the gunmen in the attack which lasted for some minutes.The incident caused panic in the area as a man who owns a shop in the area was hit and killed by stray bullets along with his little child.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/kidnappers-adbuct-foreigners-after-attack-in-port-harcourt.html

IPOB why? 2 Likes

This people really needs operation Payton singing. 1 Like 1 Share

rivers is so safe for criminal operations!

Nigeria army should launch "operation point n kill" in that state please 2 Likes 1 Share

Too bad

Rivers and kidnapping are inseparable. 3 Likes 1 Share

yaqq:

rivers is so sale for criminal operations They actually need a change of government to get rid of criminals in that state They actually need a change of government to get rid of criminals in that state

White blood

But what is stopping President Buhari from declaring state of emergency in Rivers and Kogi state? Maybe the Nigeria Army should stage operation crocodile tears in the state for like a year or two so that they can clear those miscreants out of the region.



I have not heard any good news from these states in a long while. You can't be kidnapping foreigners in your state and you expect more investors to troop in. 3 Likes

Too many animals roaming freely on the uncivilized continent.

Trace them well well, I bet you, na dem, powder dealers. 1 Like 1 Share

Buhariiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii abeg no kee me o

what did you say?







When God wants to purnish a country Bad government, bad people everywhere ,When God wants to purnish a country

Now an innocent man and child are killed in the process... Just sad







Terrible, God save your people in this remain days of the year

Naija police na fvck up

Once dey catch dis dare devils nw

U c dere pitiable faces crying n beggin for forgiveness after dis bloody n heartless attack 1 Like

This "ember month" wahala again

From the pictures,it still daylight when this happened. The rate of criminal activities as the end of the year approaches. Chaiii the love of money.The death of this man and his innocent child is so heartbreaking. Wicked world,God save us. 1 Like

over to buhari .....

This Government has finally pushed those who used to have something meaningful doing back to their former lives. Armed Robbery is now common and now kidnapping of expatriates. What a shame.









Uteghe:

IPOB why? get a life dear, what if is your stupid foolani agent of satan that kidnapped them. IBOB will kill you one day. rest in peace to both. 1 Like

n.a should lauch

operation kill with no mercy at p.h

its needed.

jesus christ

save us from untimely death



Later they will be shouting that oil companies should not relocate to lagos.

Shey they have resume kidnapping white men ba, issorait. Later they will be shouting that oil companies should not relocate to lagos.Shey they have resume kidnapping white men ba, issorait.

Trace them well well, I bet you, na dem, powder dealers. Like him Like him