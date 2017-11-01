₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|The Troops Queen Elizabeth Brought To New York At The End Of WW II (Photo) by Dosmay(m): 11:09am
The liner ''Queen Elizabeth'' brings American troops into New York Harbour at the end of WW II, 1945.
http://www.dosmay.com.ng/2017/11/see-troops-elizabeth-brought-into-new.html?m=1
1 Like
|Re: The Troops Queen Elizabeth Brought To New York At The End Of WW II (Photo) by Dosmay(m): 11:09am
|Re: The Troops Queen Elizabeth Brought To New York At The End Of WW II (Photo) by midehi2(f): 11:11am
Wow wow wow
|Re: The Troops Queen Elizabeth Brought To New York At The End Of WW II (Photo) by eezeribe(m): 11:11am
... That marked the official beginning of the reign of the reigning world power...
|Re: The Troops Queen Elizabeth Brought To New York At The End Of WW II (Photo) by cummando(m): 11:13am
Wetin e teach us?
Useless facts
|Re: The Troops Queen Elizabeth Brought To New York At The End Of WW II (Photo) by biacan(f): 11:22am
which one buhari bring
|Re: The Troops Queen Elizabeth Brought To New York At The End Of WW II (Photo) by MasViews: 11:26am
biacan:
Do you have a life outside Nairaland?
2 Likes
|Re: The Troops Queen Elizabeth Brought To New York At The End Of WW II (Photo) by philantropiest(m): 11:28am
midehi2:oga u b siren with dis ur wow wow wow?
Anyway back to the topic, dis soldiers number luks lyk its equivalent to the num of new yorks population at dat time.
2 Likes
|Re: The Troops Queen Elizabeth Brought To New York At The End Of WW II (Photo) by biacan(f): 11:30am
MasViews:
|Re: The Troops Queen Elizabeth Brought To New York At The End Of WW II (Photo) by Yeligray(m): 11:41am
Abeg wey them stand take the picture
|Re: The Troops Queen Elizabeth Brought To New York At The End Of WW II (Photo) by biacan(f): 11:49am
MasViews:
|Re: The Troops Queen Elizabeth Brought To New York At The End Of WW II (Photo) by Oblongata: 12:54pm
If Queen Elizabeth do mistake carry ship come tincan island say dem want carry us as slaves ehn...
Even bubu go use leg run from aso rock...
Queue go long ehn
Some people go padlock their mouth sef to show say dem be correct slaves
You go hear 'nna men, my grandfather na chief slave in 1904, it is in our blood'
Some people go carry bed come...
|Re: The Troops Queen Elizabeth Brought To New York At The End Of WW II (Photo) by Mchldons: 12:55pm
Chai.....dere is God
|Re: The Troops Queen Elizabeth Brought To New York At The End Of WW II (Photo) by campusflavour: 12:56pm
|Re: The Troops Queen Elizabeth Brought To New York At The End Of WW II (Photo) by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 12:56pm
|Re: The Troops Queen Elizabeth Brought To New York At The End Of WW II (Photo) by Orobo2Lekpa: 12:57pm
Why should this unverifiable story make frontpage?
I have noticed some laxity amongst the super mods recently
Lala please fix up and look sharp
|Re: The Troops Queen Elizabeth Brought To New York At The End Of WW II (Photo) by Mchldons: 12:57pm
Make all of dem just fall for water....free food for fish for 1 yr
|Re: The Troops Queen Elizabeth Brought To New York At The End Of WW II (Photo) by jaymejate(m): 12:58pm
MasViews:.
|Re: The Troops Queen Elizabeth Brought To New York At The End Of WW II (Photo) by sajimodedu: 12:59pm
|Re: The Troops Queen Elizabeth Brought To New York At The End Of WW II (Photo) by Raph01: 1:00pm
Are these ones Troops?? Dese ones look more like "Eru'ku"
|Re: The Troops Queen Elizabeth Brought To New York At The End Of WW II (Photo) by segebase(m): 1:03pm
|Re: The Troops Queen Elizabeth Brought To New York At The End Of WW II (Photo) by NeeKlaus: 1:03pm
biacan:Honestly, is there a particular place you drop your brain before making each comment on Nairaland?
Go and pick it up, please.
|Re: The Troops Queen Elizabeth Brought To New York At The End Of WW II (Photo) by Josephjnr(m): 1:07pm
I am not understanding.
