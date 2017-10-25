₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,905,583 members, 3,889,397 topics. Date: Thursday, 02 November 2017 at 08:02 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Ignatius Ajuru University Girls Twerk Hard During Graduation (Photos) (16188 Views)
From Kindergarten To Graduation: Photos Of A Mother And Daughter Go Viral On Twi / Female BSU Student Dies 3 Weeks After Her Graduation (Photos) / Secondary School Girls Twerk Infront Of Teachers And Parents (PICS) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Ignatius Ajuru University Girls Twerk Hard During Graduation (Photos) by Groovenaija360(m): 11:23am
Pictured below are group of Ignatus Ajuru University female Students in Portharcourt, twerking and Jubilating after Graduating, (Finishing their Final exams and Project Defense).
Eze Faith One of the Student who shared these photos on Facebook wrote...
It's been God all the way!!4 years,8semester...77 courses..is over! It's all started in 2013 as a fresher... But today am finally a graduate ... The journey of 4yrs has finally ended in joy.... Thanks to my families, my boo of life (the Honourable).friends,love ones, course mates etc.. For their support and my able lecturers who inculcated in me the gift of knowledge and congratulations to my lovely course mates who made it... Am happy to Witness this days #grateful #
>>> https://groovenaija360.com.ng/ignatus-ajuru-university-girls-twerk-hard-during-graduation-photos/
|Re: Ignatius Ajuru University Girls Twerk Hard During Graduation (Photos) by biacan(f): 11:24am
hmmmm my former school remember that year sha
1 Like
|Re: Ignatius Ajuru University Girls Twerk Hard During Graduation (Photos) by EYIBLESSN(m): 11:28am
biacan:
Olodo. Is it FORMAL OR FORMER ?
When will you start to think like a more matured mind. Stop behaving like a teenager
You sure say you go school ?
76 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Ignatius Ajuru University Girls Twerk Hard During Graduation (Photos) by cyndy1000(f): 11:29am
Issokay...... also pray for Job you can rejoice well.
|Re: Ignatius Ajuru University Girls Twerk Hard During Graduation (Photos) by ArchangeLucifer: 11:33am
EYIBLESSN:
But you sef wan kill us.
Mae two of una go marry abeg.
Haba!
47 Likes
|Re: Ignatius Ajuru University Girls Twerk Hard During Graduation (Photos) by Groovenaija360(m): 11:37am
ArchangeLucifer:
Archangelucifer your profile is scary are you a real devil just asking
6 Likes
|Re: Ignatius Ajuru University Girls Twerk Hard During Graduation (Photos) by ArchangeLucifer: 11:40am
Groovenaija360:
I am no devil.
I am your Lord and Personal Saviour... embrace me.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Ignatius Ajuru University Girls Twerk Hard During Graduation (Photos) by Prefola: 11:51am
Owk...I guess thats all they learnt(twerking)...
I just pray they don't end up continue twerking from one MD's lap to another to get job...
Congrats to them tho...
biacan:Well,its obvious...
|Re: Ignatius Ajuru University Girls Twerk Hard During Graduation (Photos) by Nbote(m): 12:02pm
Neva heard of dem before... D name self sounds like secondary skool
|Re: Ignatius Ajuru University Girls Twerk Hard During Graduation (Photos) by yarimo(m): 12:08pm
In the last picture, the girl in the left side BOOBS got me looking for my vaseline
3 Likes
|Re: Ignatius Ajuru University Girls Twerk Hard During Graduation (Photos) by Groovenaija360(m): 12:15pm
yarimo:
yeye
|Re: Ignatius Ajuru University Girls Twerk Hard During Graduation (Photos) by RedDistrict: 1:02pm
Ignatus ajuru university
how many students dy this school sef?
|Re: Ignatius Ajuru University Girls Twerk Hard During Graduation (Photos) by ChiefPiiko(m): 1:05pm
Esteem girls
1 Like
|Re: Ignatius Ajuru University Girls Twerk Hard During Graduation (Photos) by deolurexy1(m): 2:34pm
All these unacredited universities sef
|Re: Ignatius Ajuru University Girls Twerk Hard During Graduation (Photos) by Orobo2Lekpa: 2:53pm
Ignatius Ajuru University is nothing more than a glorified JAMB lesson
2 Likes
|Re: Ignatius Ajuru University Girls Twerk Hard During Graduation (Photos) by dollynnn(f): 3:31pm
"this days"...R.I.P english
2 Likes
|Re: Ignatius Ajuru University Girls Twerk Hard During Graduation (Photos) by policy12: 4:51pm
If only they knew, the life after school. They will know there is difference between six and half a dozen.
|Re: Ignatius Ajuru University Girls Twerk Hard During Graduation (Photos) by Big4wig(m): 6:58pm
Yep ,i can see what ur aspirations are.. Ezi
|Re: Ignatius Ajuru University Girls Twerk Hard During Graduation (Photos) by Flashh: 6:58pm
They go don use mess bless themselves for there.
1 Like
|Re: Ignatius Ajuru University Girls Twerk Hard During Graduation (Photos) by hectorswag(m): 6:58pm
mtchewwww wat is so special here that it deserves to be on the front page?
I don’t even know why I rush to comment sef
1 Like
|Re: Ignatius Ajuru University Girls Twerk Hard During Graduation (Photos) by dhardline(m): 6:58pm
After the twerking come the job hunting.
|Re: Ignatius Ajuru University Girls Twerk Hard During Graduation (Photos) by Godswillnwaoma(m): 7:00pm
I,m 28 years old and I graduated this year, probably after my school clearance I will serve next year.
But the problem now is that I have a small business I,m running which At least pays me more than 68k per month which I can't afford to quit for youth service. So my question is this.....
Is it possible shift my service year till 2019 (though I graduated this year 2017 at the age of 28) when I will be ready to serve?
I want to go for service just to get the nysc certificate because I might need it in future even though I'm business inclined cuz no one knows tomorrow.
|Re: Ignatius Ajuru University Girls Twerk Hard During Graduation (Photos) by EmekaBlue(m): 7:00pm
With alot of wet girls like this Pussy smell & Body odour will be smelling all over that place now
This one is already covering her nose from the stench
|Re: Ignatius Ajuru University Girls Twerk Hard During Graduation (Photos) by Adaumunocha(f): 7:00pm
Dem never see their result o..
Some will play and dance after their last paper only to come back for carryovers
1 Like
|Re: Ignatius Ajuru University Girls Twerk Hard During Graduation (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 7:01pm
Congratulations to them !
|Re: Ignatius Ajuru University Girls Twerk Hard During Graduation (Photos) by Mrkumareze(m): 7:01pm
They must be wives to Ignatius
|Re: Ignatius Ajuru University Girls Twerk Hard During Graduation (Photos) by tintingz(m): 7:01pm
Anyways, congrats to them.
|Re: Ignatius Ajuru University Girls Twerk Hard During Graduation (Photos) by KingsleyCEO: 7:02pm
You mean to say they just obtained a degree in prostitution? If no, why the tweaking?
|Re: Ignatius Ajuru University Girls Twerk Hard During Graduation (Photos) by KakiP(m): 7:02pm
congrats on your graduation local breeds!
|Re: Ignatius Ajuru University Girls Twerk Hard During Graduation (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 7:03pm
Some of them will come back to school next year for carry over exam
|Re: Ignatius Ajuru University Girls Twerk Hard During Graduation (Photos) by michael142(m): 7:03pm
EYIBLESSN:
Like a matured minds? Stop behaving like a teenage? English say make I greet you
5 Likes
|Re: Ignatius Ajuru University Girls Twerk Hard During Graduation (Photos) by loomer: 7:03pm
Make match start jare
Unn's Direct Entry Admission List Is Out / Ten Mysteries That Remain Unsolved / Command Secondary School Result 2017/2018
Viewing this topic: yomtek(m), Symphony007, Chigorkizz(m), Blacklight, Fvcknames, mikuz(m), ERockson, DonHummer(m), dabossman(m), Banter1, ottohan(m), kenx27(m), chasers, promiselala, SantiRAMBO, bobothem(m), nnamezie87(m), xreal, edi287, drey076(m), DJessy, whyeray, Donlokobanty(m), moppie123(m), alukotope, judahh, Odingo1, coolvitus(m), EvaVerdure(m), gentleiris(m), realtalk19(f), mosesbola(f), oluskid5(m), Diesel1(m), coolhayor, kaywhynoni, IreneEloho(f), doctimonyeka(m), 26Clueless(m), Abidex001, Simeonarome, MChaze25(m), dayodeck, einsteino(m), fbabs(m), kingmeme, Kizyte(m), mantlez, Teetom04(m), Cutecharlz(m), nanidee(f), nejifresh(m), sneakzy(m), neeyah212(f), HazardCosta(m), Ustec(m), Testimony44, Sirtford, Heftyceo, etimocity(m), jearile(m), MissIndependent(f), Mzthowxeen(f), IkemChris(m), macfaded(m), Tpave(m), deco22, royambel(m), wissenschaften(m), laoludavid(m), jade14(m), odeyinugbolahan(m), bishop47, ozohtony, Betmaster3, phranq30(m), clemsajayi07(m), gradeA(m), firstjoe(m), DTalented(m), ademoladeji(m), adonismuller(m), danielle01(m), Pharmumar(m), Superstar007(m), chukwueloka, JuicyStar, NGUAIP(m), maimalari, ispeed(m), kayus4live, Brethren89, sainttobs(m), nzeh01(m), opera1234, toplad97, mashcent(m), zubydave(m), footprintD55(m), SeniorZato(m), kenzindax(f), Worldboss187, paix(m), Kvdag(m), afoltundeseun(m), Inani(m), Olalan(m), elnaf(m), olajide21, nowornever2016, Andre10(m), GIDIBANKZ(m), Temmytea70(m), Wcole(m), nikas77(m), Makuos, Neimar, adefibitoye, ULSHERLAN(m), luvlyqueen(f), Josephamstrong1(m) and 152 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 26