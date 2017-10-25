Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Ignatius Ajuru University Girls Twerk Hard During Graduation (Photos) (16188 Views)

From Kindergarten To Graduation: Photos Of A Mother And Daughter Go Viral On Twi / Female BSU Student Dies 3 Weeks After Her Graduation (Photos) / Secondary School Girls Twerk Infront Of Teachers And Parents (PICS) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





Eze Faith One of the Student who shared these photos on Facebook wrote...



It's been God all the way!!4 years,8semester...77 courses..is over! It's all started in 2013 as a fresher... But today am finally a graduate ... The journey of 4yrs has finally ended in joy.... Thanks to my families, my boo of life (the Honourable).friends,love ones, course mates etc.. For their support and my able lecturers who inculcated in me the gift of knowledge and congratulations to my lovely course mates who made it... Am happy to Witness this days #grateful #

>>> Pictured below are group of Ignatus Ajuru University female Students in Portharcourt, twerking and Jubilating after Graduating, (Finishing their Final exams and Project Defense).Eze Faith One of the Student who shared these photos on Facebook wrote...>>> https://groovenaija360.com.ng/ignatus-ajuru-university-girls-twerk-hard-during-graduation-photos/

hmmmm my former school remember that year sha 1 Like

biacan:

hmmmm my formal school remember that year sha





Olodo. Is it FORMAL OR FORMER ?



When will you start to think like a more matured mind. Stop behaving like a teenager





You sure say you go school ? Olodo. Is it FORMAL OR FORMER ?When will you start to think like a more matured mind. Stop behaving like a teenagerYou sure say you go school ? 76 Likes 4 Shares

Issokay...... also pray for Job you can rejoice well.

EYIBLESSN:









Olodo. Is it FORMAL OR FORMER ?



When will you get to think like a more matured minds. Stop behaving like a teenage.





You sure say you go school ?



But you sef wan kill us.



Mae two of una go marry abeg.



Haba! But you sef wan kill us.Mae two of una go marry abeg.Haba! 47 Likes

ArchangeLucifer:







But you sef wan kill us.



Mae two of una go marry abeg.



Haba!

Archangelucifer your profile is scary are you a real devil just asking Archangelucifer your profile is scary are you a real deviljust asking 6 Likes

Groovenaija360:





Archangelucifer your profile is scary are you a real devil just asking





I am no devil.



I am your Lord and Personal Saviour... embrace me. I am no devil.I am your Lord and Personal Saviour... embrace me. 1 Like 1 Share



I just pray they don't end up continue twerking from one MD's lap to another to get job...

Congrats to them tho... biacan:

hmmmm my former school remember that year sha Well,its obvious... Owk...I guess thats all they learnt(twerking)...I just pray they don't end up continue twerking from one MD's lap to another to get job...Congrats to them tho...Well,its obvious...

Neva heard of dem before... D name self sounds like secondary skool

In the last picture, the girl in the left side BOOBS got me looking for my vaseline 3 Likes





yarimo:

In the last picture, the girl in the left side BOOBS got me looking for my vaseline

yeye yeye



how many students dy this school sef? Ignatus ajuru universityhow many students dy this school sef?

Esteem girls 1 Like

All these unacredited universities sef

Ignatius Ajuru University is nothing more than a glorified JAMB lesson 2 Likes

"this days"...R.I.P english 2 Likes

If only they knew, the life after school. They will know there is difference between six and half a dozen.

Yep ,i can see what ur aspirations are.. Ezi

They go don use mess bless themselves for there. 1 Like

mtchewwww wat is so special here that it deserves to be on the front page?



I don’t even know why I rush to comment sef 1 Like

After the twerking come the job hunting.

I,m 28 years old and I graduated this year, probably after my school clearance I will serve next year.

But the problem now is that I have a small business I,m running which At least pays me more than 68k per month which I can't afford to quit for youth service. So my question is this.....

Is it possible shift my service year till 2019 (though I graduated this year 2017 at the age of 28) when I will be ready to serve?

I want to go for service just to get the nysc certificate because I might need it in future even though I'm business inclined cuz no one knows tomorrow.

With alot of wet girls like this Pussy smell & Body odour will be smelling all over that place now



This one is already covering her nose from the stench

Dem never see their result o..

Some will play and dance after their last paper only to come back for carryovers 1 Like

Congratulations to them !

They must be wives to Ignatius

Anyways, congrats to them.

You mean to say they just obtained a degree in prostitution? If no, why the tweaking?

congrats on your graduation local breeds!

Some of them will come back to school next year for carry over exam

EYIBLESSN:









Olodo. Is it FORMAL OR FORMER ?



When will you start to think like a more matured minds. Stop behaving like a teenage.





You sure say you go school ?

Like a matured minds? Stop behaving like a teenage? English say make I greet you Like a matured minds? Stop behaving like a teenage? English say make I greet you 5 Likes