TBoss’s brother, Christopher Idowu has cried out after receiving numerous messages from homosexuals who think he is gay because of his looks.







He shared one of the messages and wrote;



“Just because I don’t post up pictures with different girls on my profile or flirt around doesn’t make me gay. I’m tired of getting messages like this everyday, even telling me good luck �. For now the only special people in my life are my sisters and my mum and soon when that girl comes around and it’s serious you all will see but I’m definitely not gay don’t be S****d”







so sorry Chris don't mind them so sorry Chris don't mind them 2 Likes 1 Share



Next thing now,spirits and animals would start admiring you.... Aren't you ashamed that your fellow men are crushing on youNext thing now,spirits and animals would start admiring you.... 15 Likes

He doesn't look gay at all. Come on assfucckers (yuck), get real nd leave this fine man for us 6 Likes

the guy is really cute tho 2 Likes 2 Shares

SuperSuave:

the guy is really cute tho ; whedone sir! whedone sir! 15 Likes 2 Shares

Abeggi let us hear word jare.. How e take concern us.. How is dis even news sef 1 Like

What if he cooked this story up just to gain small attention. ...lol,,,

plz don't quote me. 11 Likes

and then? and then?

AverageAnnie:

What if he cooked this story up just to gain small attention. ...lol,,,



plz don't quote me.

Very possible. Fame can be one hell of a drug Very possible. Fame can be one hell of a drug 1 Like

biacan:

so sorry Chris don't mind them

GUY, hwfr? GUY, hwfr?

DM SNAPSHOT OR I DON'T BELIEVE IT.

SuperSuave:

the guy is really cute tho one spotted one spotted 2 Likes 1 Share

Threebears

Attention seeker





Homosexuals are one of the problems of nature Homosexuals are one of the problems of nature

Nyerhovwo101:

Y one spotted

SuperSuave:

the guy is really cute tho one of dem spotted one of dem spotted

Nawa o..see as europa league dry..today na bad market o.. 1 Like 1 Share

Drama kingkong....is tonto ur hero/role model? Now that BB is over, u trying to create ur own drama

Edo people just love Yoruba names

AverageAnnie:

What if he cooked this story up just to gain small attention. ...lol,,,



plz don't quote me. Thought we discussed something about your moniker the last time Thought we discussed something about your moniker the last time

Oga, guys will always send you such private messages. Just ignore them and stop announcing it 1 Like

The last picture looks like uniben sport complex

Like they will say “make we fry beans?”

SuperSuave:

the guy is really cute tho

You say?.......... You say?.......... 2 Likes

okay na

I have 5 brothers and each brother has 5 brothers who serve 3 persons in One God.

How many are we and how many God(s) Do we serve?

Uyi168:

Nawa o..see as europa league dry..today na bad market o..

my brother the thing just weak me....

Goals just dry up every where my brother the thing just weak me....Goals just dry up every where

Like if you are not gay.

Is it even our concern?!



Nairaland has turned this one to a celeb, and to the mod that brought this rubbish to FP, weldone sir How's this news on nairalandIs it even our concern?!Nairaland has turned this one to a celeb, and to the mod that brought this rubbish to FP, weldone sir