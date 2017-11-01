₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Christopher Idowu: "Homosexuals Are Disturbing Me, I'm Not Gay" - Tboss Brother by Latestinfo: 2:48pm
TBoss’s brother, Christopher Idowu has cried out after receiving numerous messages from homosexuals who think he is gay because of his looks.
He shared one of the messages and wrote;
“Just because I don’t post up pictures with different girls on my profile or flirt around doesn’t make me gay. I’m tired of getting messages like this everyday, even telling me good luck �. For now the only special people in my life are my sisters and my mum and soon when that girl comes around and it’s serious you all will see but I’m definitely not gay don’t be S****d”
http://www.urbanbazeng.com/gist/tbosss-brother-cries-receiving-several-dms-homosexuals/
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Christopher Idowu: "Homosexuals Are Disturbing Me, I'm Not Gay" - Tboss Brother by biacan(f): 2:49pm
so sorry Chris don't mind them
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Christopher Idowu: "Homosexuals Are Disturbing Me, I'm Not Gay" - Tboss Brother by eezeribe(m): 2:54pm
Aren't you ashamed that your fellow men are crushing on you
Next thing now,spirits and animals would start admiring you....
15 Likes
|Re: Christopher Idowu: "Homosexuals Are Disturbing Me, I'm Not Gay" - Tboss Brother by LuvU2(f): 2:59pm
He doesn't look gay at all. Come on assfucckers (yuck), get real nd leave this fine man for us
6 Likes
|Re: Christopher Idowu: "Homosexuals Are Disturbing Me, I'm Not Gay" - Tboss Brother by SuperSuave(m): 3:14pm
the guy is really cute tho
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Christopher Idowu: "Homosexuals Are Disturbing Me, I'm Not Gay" - Tboss Brother by Xerox01(m): 3:17pm
SuperSuave:; whedone sir!
15 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Christopher Idowu: "Homosexuals Are Disturbing Me, I'm Not Gay" - Tboss Brother by Nbote(m): 3:26pm
Abeggi let us hear word jare.. How e take concern us.. How is dis even news sef
1 Like
|Re: Christopher Idowu: "Homosexuals Are Disturbing Me, I'm Not Gay" - Tboss Brother by AverageAnnie(f): 4:07pm
What if he cooked this story up just to gain small attention. ...lol,,,
plz don't quote me.
11 Likes
|Re: Christopher Idowu: "Homosexuals Are Disturbing Me, I'm Not Gay" - Tboss Brother by Tamarapetty(f): 4:11pm
and then?
|Re: Christopher Idowu: "Homosexuals Are Disturbing Me, I'm Not Gay" - Tboss Brother by finest0007(m): 4:44pm
AverageAnnie:
Very possible. Fame can be one hell of a drug
1 Like
|Re: Christopher Idowu: "Homosexuals Are Disturbing Me, I'm Not Gay" - Tboss Brother by donstan18(m): 4:52pm
biacan:
GUY, hwfr?
|Re: Christopher Idowu: "Homosexuals Are Disturbing Me, I'm Not Gay" - Tboss Brother by Kakamorufu(m): 6:12pm
DM SNAPSHOT OR I DON'T BELIEVE IT.
|Re: Christopher Idowu: "Homosexuals Are Disturbing Me, I'm Not Gay" - Tboss Brother by Nyerhovwo101(m): 6:59pm
SuperSuave:one spotted
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Christopher Idowu: "Homosexuals Are Disturbing Me, I'm Not Gay" - Tboss Brother by iamJ(m): 7:34pm
Threebears
|Re: Christopher Idowu: "Homosexuals Are Disturbing Me, I'm Not Gay" - Tboss Brother by martineverest(m): 7:35pm
Attention seeker
|Re: Christopher Idowu: "Homosexuals Are Disturbing Me, I'm Not Gay" - Tboss Brother by FortifiedCity: 7:35pm
Homosexuals are one of the problems of nature
|Re: Christopher Idowu: "Homosexuals Are Disturbing Me, I'm Not Gay" - Tboss Brother by Ronie24(f): 7:35pm
Nyerhovwo101:
|Re: Christopher Idowu: "Homosexuals Are Disturbing Me, I'm Not Gay" - Tboss Brother by martineverest(m): 7:35pm
SuperSuave:one of dem spotted
|Re: Christopher Idowu: "Homosexuals Are Disturbing Me, I'm Not Gay" - Tboss Brother by Uyi168(m): 7:36pm
Nawa o..see as europa league dry..today na bad market o..
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Christopher Idowu: "Homosexuals Are Disturbing Me, I'm Not Gay" - Tboss Brother by GreatDreams: 7:36pm
Drama kingkong....is tonto ur hero/role model? Now that BB is over, u trying to create ur own drama
|Re: Christopher Idowu: "Homosexuals Are Disturbing Me, I'm Not Gay" - Tboss Brother by kn23h(m): 7:36pm
Edo people just love Yoruba names
|Re: Christopher Idowu: "Homosexuals Are Disturbing Me, I'm Not Gay" - Tboss Brother by FortifiedCity: 7:36pm
AverageAnnie:Thought we discussed something about your moniker the last time
|Re: Christopher Idowu: "Homosexuals Are Disturbing Me, I'm Not Gay" - Tboss Brother by loomer: 7:37pm
Oga, guys will always send you such private messages. Just ignore them and stop announcing it
1 Like
|Re: Christopher Idowu: "Homosexuals Are Disturbing Me, I'm Not Gay" - Tboss Brother by martineverest(m): 7:37pm
The last picture looks like uniben sport complex
|Re: Christopher Idowu: "Homosexuals Are Disturbing Me, I'm Not Gay" - Tboss Brother by holluwai(m): 7:38pm
Like they will say “make we fry beans?”
|Re: Christopher Idowu: "Homosexuals Are Disturbing Me, I'm Not Gay" - Tboss Brother by Odianose13(m): 7:39pm
SuperSuave:
You say?..........
2 Likes
|Re: Christopher Idowu: "Homosexuals Are Disturbing Me, I'm Not Gay" - Tboss Brother by joystickextendr: 7:39pm
okay na
|Re: Christopher Idowu: "Homosexuals Are Disturbing Me, I'm Not Gay" - Tboss Brother by Pascalville(m): 7:40pm
I have 5 brothers and each brother has 5 brothers who serve 3 persons in One God.
How many are we and how many God(s) Do we serve?
|Re: Christopher Idowu: "Homosexuals Are Disturbing Me, I'm Not Gay" - Tboss Brother by Nov6(m): 7:41pm
Uyi168:
my brother the thing just weak me....
Goals just dry up every where
|Re: Christopher Idowu: "Homosexuals Are Disturbing Me, I'm Not Gay" - Tboss Brother by ChewingStick(m): 7:41pm
Like if you are not gay.
|Re: Christopher Idowu: "Homosexuals Are Disturbing Me, I'm Not Gay" - Tboss Brother by Yuneehk(f): 7:41pm
How's this news on nairaland Is it even our concern?!
Nairaland has turned this one to a celeb, and to the mod that brought this rubbish to FP, weldone sir
|Re: Christopher Idowu: "Homosexuals Are Disturbing Me, I'm Not Gay" - Tboss Brother by smartpyzee(m): 7:42pm
eezeribe:WTF are you saying brohda!!
