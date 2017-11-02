₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|The Best Android Phones That Cost N30,000 To N50,000 by naijatechgist: 7:58pm On Nov 02
Choosing the best Android phone at a cheaper price can be stressful especially now that the price of phones has increased.
Gone are the days when you can easily grab phone with 2GB RAM for just 25,000 Naira. Now if you want an Android phone that can perform or carry out any multitask smoothly or play a sensitive 3D game without lagging you need to spend a huge amount of money to get that kind of phone.
I have read so many times online pertaining this topic
That’s why I took my time to search for the best Android phone below 50,000 Naira.
To my greatest surprise, Android Phones is now budget friendly.
Most of the Android Phones listed below comes with attractive features and specs just give it a shot and you will be surprised to find a device with 2GB to 3GB of RAM with massive battery below 50,000 Naira.
This unbias list of Android Phones consists of different brand or product. The list will include key features, specs, and the price.
1. Fero ROYALE X2[/b]yelo
[b]Key features, Specs, and Price.
5.2-Inch Screen size with HD IPS Display.
Processor 1.2GHz Quad-core with 1GB RAM.
Storage 32GB ROM (Supports 128GB Micro SD Card)
OS Android Nougat
Cameras 13MP Rear and 8MP Front
Battery 4000mAh quick charging
4G LTE Network
Dual SIM
Fingerprint Rear.
Price 49,000 Naira.
2. Tecno SPARK PLUS K9
Key Features, Specs, and Price.
Screen 6.0-inch IPS Display, 720 x 1280 pixels (244ppi)
Processor 1.5GHz octa-core CPU with 2GB RAM
OS Android 7.0 (Nougat)
Storage 16GB Storage with support up to 32GB memory card
Camera 13MP Rear Camera and 5MP Front Camera
Fingerprint Sensor (Rear)
3400 mAh Battery
Dual SIM
Price 43,000 Naira.
3. Infinix Hot 5 (X559c)
Key Features, Specs, and Price.
Screen 5.5-Inch HD IPS
Storage 2GB RAM, 16GB ROM (expandable up to 32GB)
Processor Quad-core 1.3GHz processor
OS XOS Based on Android 7 Nougat
Camera 8MP Rear, 5MP Front
Battery 4000mAh capacity with quick charge
Dual SIM
3G Network
Fingerprint Scanner
Price 36,500 Naira.
4. Homtom HT50
Key Features, Specs, and Price.
Screen 5.5 inch 1280 x 720 Screen
OS Android 7.0
Processor MTK6737 Quad Core 1.3GHz
Storage 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM
Camera 8MP Rear and Front Camera 8MP
Battery Capacity: 5500 mAh
Support 4G, OTG, Gesture Wakeup
Dual SIM Card.
Price 33,000 Naira.
5. Lenovo C2 K10A40
Key Features, Specs, and Price.
Screen 5-inch HD
Storage 1GB RAM, 8GB ROM (Supports 32GB Micro SD Card)
Processor 1GHz Quad-core
OS Android 6.0 Marshmallow
Camera 8MP Rear, 5MP Front
Battery 2750mAh
Dual SIM
4G LTE Network.
Price 33,000 Naira.
6. Tecno Spark K7
Key features, Specs, and Price.
Screen 5.5″ display
Storage 1GB RAM, 16GB ROM (External Memory, up to 32GB)
Processor Quad-Core CORTEX 1.3GHz
OS Android 7.0 Nougat With HiOS 2.0
Camera 13MP Rear Camera, 5MP Front Camera
Battery 3000mAh Capacity
Fingerprint Sensor
Dual SIM
Price 32,500 Naira
7. Huawei Y5 2017
Key features, Specs, and Price.
5.0-inch IPS Display, 720 x 1280 pixels (294ppi)
Processor 1.4GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737T CPU with 2GB RAM
Android 6.0 (Marshmallow), EMUI 4.1
Built-in storage 16GB, up to 128GB memory card
Camera 8MP Rear and 5MP Front Camera
4G LTE Data
Battery 3000 mAh Li-ion capacity
Price 50,000 Naira.
8. Tecno Camon CX Air
Key features, Specs, and Price.
Screen: 5.5-inch HD IPS
Storage 2GB RAM, 16GB ROM (Supports 128GB Micro SD Card)
Processor 1.25GHz Quad-core
OS Android Nougat 7.0
Camera 13MP Rear, 13MP Front
Battery 3200mAh Capacity
Fingerprint Sensor
Dual SIM
Price 43,000 Naira.
9. Bluboo Edge
Key features, Specs, and Price.
Screen size 5.5 inches HD (1280×720 Pixels)
OS Android 6.0 Marshmallow
Processor Quad-Core 1.4 GHz ARM Cortex-A53
Camera 13MP Rear 8MP Front camera
2GB RAM ROM 16GB Support up to 256GB SDcard
Non-Removable 2,600 mAh Lithium-Polymer
Dual SIM
Price 42,000 Naira.
10. Nokia 3
Key features, Specs, and Price.
Screen 5.o-inch HD polarized display
OS Android 7.0 Nougat
Camera 8MP Autofocus front and rear camera
4G LTE (VoLTE ready)
Procesor Quad-core processor
Storage 2GB RAM/16GB ROM expandable with MicroSD card
Price 43,500 Naira.
11. Infinix Hot 4 Pro (X556)
Key features, Specs, and Price.
Display: 5.5-Inch HD
Storage 16 GB 2GB RAM Expandable By SD Card Up To 128 GB
Processor Quad-core Cortex 1.3GHz
OS XOS based on Android M
Camera 13MP (Rear); 5MP (Front)
Battery 4000mAh
Price 43,000 Naira.
12. Letv Smartphone Le S3 X626.
Key features, Specs, and Price.
Screen 5.5-inch FHD display (1920×1080 pixels)
Processor Helio X20 MTK6797 deca-core 64bit 2.3GHz, GPU: Mali T880
OS Android 6.0 OS, 4GB RAM +32GB ROM
Camera 8.0MP front camera and 21.0MP back camera
Dual Nano SIM Card Dual Standby
Full metal unibody,3000 mAh battery with fast charge
Fingerprint Sensor
4G LTE Network
Price 40,500 Naira.
13. Cubot Fashion CUBOT CHEETAH 2
Key features, Specs, and Price.
Screen 5.5 inch 1920 x 1080 FHD 2.5D Arc Display
OS Android 6.0
Processor MTK6753 Octa Core 1.3GHz
Storage 3GB RAM 32GB ROM
Camera 13.0MP AF rear-facing camera with flashlight and 8.0MP front camera
Fingerprint Scanner
4G LTE Network
Price 50,000 Naira.
14. Samsung Galaxy Grand Prime Plus
Key features, Specs, and Price.
Screen 5.0-inch PLS TFT Display, 540 x 960 pixels (220ppi)
Processor 1.4GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737T CPU with 1.5GB RAM
OS Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
8GB Storage with support for memory card up to 256GB
Camera 8MP Rear and 5MP Front Camera
4G LTE (up to 150 Mbps download)
2600 mAh Removable Battery
Price 41,000 Naira.
15. HTC Refurbished One M8
Key features, Specs, and Price.
Screen size 5.0-inch Super LCD3 Touch Display 1080 x 1920 pixels (441ppi)
Processor 2.3GHz quad-core or 2.5GHz quad-core
Storage 2GB RAM, 16GB or 32 GB (up to 128GB via SDcard)
OS Android 4.4.2 (KitKat)
2600mAH Battery Capacity
4G LTE Network
Price 39,000 Naira.
Source: http://naijatechgist.com/2017/11/02/best-android-phones-ranges-30000-50000-naira/
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: The Best Android Phones That Cost N30,000 To N50,000 by OlufemiAbbey(m): 9:01pm On Nov 02
Great list.
2 Likes
|Re: The Best Android Phones That Cost N30,000 To N50,000 by ryfoz(m): 10:57pm On Nov 02
Missing some, but it's a good list
1 Like
|Re: The Best Android Phones That Cost N30,000 To N50,000 by chuks34(m): 2:00am On Nov 03
Nice one
3 Likes
|Re: The Best Android Phones That Cost N30,000 To N50,000 by inedujac: 2:21am On Nov 03
Ok.
1 Like
|Re: The Best Android Phones That Cost N30,000 To N50,000 by lastbaff(m): 7:55am On Nov 03
Nice list, Op. I love the diversity in brand.
Guys, check this out for low-budget phones:
Cheap Android phones in Nigeria
|Re: The Best Android Phones That Cost N30,000 To N50,000 by emmanuelbrown26: 9:23am On Nov 03
Water Damage = free
Screen Damage = free
Theft & Robbery = We pay 40% cost of the phone
Same day damage repair at no cost (Free damage repairs on all plans)
You can subscribe anytime, but do it now before it happens.
We covers you where others don’t.
Warranty Plans from others don’t cover these common mishaps.
Phone within 1,000-15,000 monthly premium of 500/month
Phone within 16,000-50,000 monthly premium of 1,500/month
Phone within 51,000-120,000 monthly premium of 3,000/month
Thank you
|Re: The Best Android Phones That Cost N30,000 To N50,000 by androidroot: 12:48pm On Nov 03
naijatechgist: Htc one M8 new or used. Your price tag is confusing me.
|Re: The Best Android Phones That Cost N30,000 To N50,000 by busybrain123(m): 1:27pm On Nov 03
androidroot:It's new... you can check it online.
|Re: The Best Android Phones That Cost N30,000 To N50,000 by androidroot: 1:49pm On Nov 03
busybrain123:Thanks man. I think he meant Uk used. Give me a link to prove me wrong.
|Re: The Best Android Phones That Cost N30,000 To N50,000 by nerdfrost(m): 3:20pm On Nov 03
[ op must be joking m8 39000 for a new one
Yeah right
|Re: The Best Android Phones That Cost N30,000 To N50,000 by youngerikina40(m): 6:55pm On Nov 03
12, 13 and 15 be d koko
|Re: The Best Android Phones That Cost N30,000 To N50,000 by busybrain123(m): 7:52pm On Nov 03
nerdfrost:https://www./htc-refurbished-one-m8-smartphone-unlock-32gb-rom-2gb-ram-eu-plug-7760198.html
|Re: The Best Android Phones That Cost N30,000 To N50,000 by busybrain123(m): 7:53pm On Nov 03
androidroot:https://www./htc-refurbished-one-m8-smartphone-unlock-32gb-rom-2gb-ram-eu-plug-7760198.html
|Re: The Best Android Phones That Cost N30,000 To N50,000 by androidroot: 8:00pm On Nov 03
busybrain123:your link said refurbished sir. Thanks anyways.
1 Like
|Re: The Best Android Phones That Cost N30,000 To N50,000 by Kelly2713(m): 2:27am
Gionee no dey among?
|Re: The Best Android Phones That Cost N30,000 To N50,000 by SWORD419(m): 9:31am
Goan camon cx air kawai
|Re: The Best Android Phones That Cost N30,000 To N50,000 by AishaBuhari: 9:34am
Tecno & Infinix just want die on top 16GB internal storage...
11 Likes
|Re: The Best Android Phones That Cost N30,000 To N50,000 by adisabarber(m): 9:36am
Make I spread my mat here.
|Re: The Best Android Phones That Cost N30,000 To N50,000 by KangaIye: 9:37am
Gionee f103 pro is missing
Leagoo M8 pro is missing
|Re: The Best Android Phones That Cost N30,000 To N50,000 by davolas(m): 9:38am
leagoo kiica power � another great phone �, super specs
|Re: The Best Android Phones That Cost N30,000 To N50,000 by Tbillz(m): 9:39am
Crappy if "Bro Gionee" no make the list!
|Re: The Best Android Phones That Cost N30,000 To N50,000 by uzoormah(m): 9:42am
How good is spark k7 camera?
|Re: The Best Android Phones That Cost N30,000 To N50,000 by EazyMoh(m): 9:43am
Madridguy coman choose Tecno.
|Re: The Best Android Phones That Cost N30,000 To N50,000 by EngrChris(m): 9:43am
Please FERO MOBILE DEVICE NEW RELEASE
ROYALE X2 is 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM, 7.0 Android and 4000MAH
Note: Not 1GB RAM as stated on the platform
|Re: The Best Android Phones That Cost N30,000 To N50,000 by josh77(m): 9:44am
Nice thread
Still rocking my techno Wx3. Just 24k with android version of 7.0 marshal
|Re: The Best Android Phones That Cost N30,000 To N50,000 by Hivazinc: 9:44am
Weather is bad... feeling hot So no phone below 20k again?
|Re: The Best Android Phones That Cost N30,000 To N50,000 by Morenikeji090: 9:44am
naijatechgist:pretty
|Re: The Best Android Phones That Cost N30,000 To N50,000 by Freethought(m): 9:47am
naijatechgist:
Pls, whr did yu see yur own HTC one refurbished m8 for 39k New or UK used??
Op, pls don't mis inform us ooo... HTC new phn, 39k
Send me seller's link pls, need to get one today
|Re: The Best Android Phones That Cost N30,000 To N50,000 by tgmservice: 9:49am
buy tecno spark at your own peril barely 2 months after purchase my OS no gree boot again
