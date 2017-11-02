Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / The Best Android Phones That Cost N30,000 To N50,000 (7965 Views)

Meet New Nokia 3310 With 3G Network That Cost Around N30,000 / Top 8 Smartphones With 4G Support And Big Batteries That Cost Less Than N50,000 / 6 Phones That Are No Longer Used In Nigeria (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)









Gone are the days when you can easily grab phone with 2GB RAM for just 25,000 Naira. Now if you want an Android phone that can perform or carry out any multitask smoothly or play a sensitive 3D game without lagging you need to spend a huge amount of money to get that kind of phone.



I have read so many times online pertaining this topic







That’s why I took my time to search for the best Android phone below 50,000 Naira.

To my greatest surprise, Android Phones is now budget friendly.



Most of the Android Phones listed below comes with attractive features and specs just give it a shot and you will be surprised to find a device with 2GB to 3GB of RAM with massive battery below 50,000 Naira.



This unbias list of Android Phones consists of different brand or product. The list will include key features, specs, and the price.



1. Fero ROYALE X2[/b]yelo



[b]Key features, Specs, and Price.



5.2-Inch Screen size with HD IPS Display.

Processor 1.2GHz Quad-core with 1GB RAM.

Storage 32GB ROM (Supports 128GB Micro SD Card)

OS Android Nougat

Cameras 13MP Rear and 8MP Front

Battery 4000mAh quick charging

4G LTE Network

Dual SIM

Fingerprint Rear.

Price 49,000 Naira.



2. Tecno SPARK PLUS K9



Key Features, Specs, and Price.



Screen 6.0-inch IPS Display, 720 x 1280 pixels (244ppi)

Processor 1.5GHz octa-core CPU with 2GB RAM

OS Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Storage 16GB Storage with support up to 32GB memory card

Camera 13MP Rear Camera and 5MP Front Camera

Fingerprint Sensor (Rear)

3400 mAh Battery

Dual SIM

Price 43,000 Naira.

3. Infinix Hot 5 (X559c)



Key Features, Specs, and Price.



Screen 5.5-Inch HD IPS

Storage 2GB RAM, 16GB ROM (expandable up to 32GB)

Processor Quad-core 1.3GHz processor

OS XOS Based on Android 7 Nougat

Camera 8MP Rear, 5MP Front

Battery 4000mAh capacity with quick charge

Dual SIM

3G Network

Fingerprint Scanner

Price 36,500 Naira.



4. Homtom HT50



Key Features, Specs, and Price.



Screen 5.5 inch 1280 x 720 Screen

OS Android 7.0

Processor MTK6737 Quad Core 1.3GHz

Storage 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM

Camera 8MP Rear and Front Camera 8MP

Battery Capacity: 5500 mAh

Support 4G, OTG, Gesture Wakeup

Dual SIM Card.

Price 33,000 Naira.

5. Lenovo C2 K10A40



Key Features, Specs, and Price.



Screen 5-inch HD

Storage 1GB RAM, 8GB ROM (Supports 32GB Micro SD Card)

Processor 1GHz Quad-core

OS Android 6.0 Marshmallow

Camera 8MP Rear, 5MP Front

Battery 2750mAh

Dual SIM

4G LTE Network.

Price 33,000 Naira.



6. Tecno Spark K7



Key features, Specs, and Price.



Screen 5.5″ display

Storage 1GB RAM, 16GB ROM (External Memory, up to 32GB)

Processor Quad-Core CORTEX 1.3GHz

OS Android 7.0 Nougat With HiOS 2.0

Camera 13MP Rear Camera, 5MP Front Camera

Battery 3000mAh Capacity

Fingerprint Sensor

Dual SIM

Price 32,500 Naira



7. Huawei Y5 2017



Key features, Specs, and Price.



5.0-inch IPS Display, 720 x 1280 pixels (294ppi)

Processor 1.4GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737T CPU with 2GB RAM

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow), EMUI 4.1

Built-in storage 16GB, up to 128GB memory card

Camera 8MP Rear and 5MP Front Camera

4G LTE Data

Battery 3000 mAh Li-ion capacity

Price 50,000 Naira.



8. Tecno Camon CX Air



Key features, Specs, and Price.



Screen: 5.5-inch HD IPS

Storage 2GB RAM, 16GB ROM (Supports 128GB Micro SD Card)

Processor 1.25GHz Quad-core

OS Android Nougat 7.0

Camera 13MP Rear, 13MP Front

Battery 3200mAh Capacity

Fingerprint Sensor

Dual SIM

Price 43,000 Naira.



9. Bluboo Edge



Key features, Specs, and Price.



Screen size 5.5 inches HD (1280×720 Pixels)

OS Android 6.0 Marshmallow

Processor Quad-Core 1.4 GHz ARM Cortex-A53

Camera 13MP Rear 8MP Front camera

2GB RAM ROM 16GB Support up to 256GB SDcard

Non-Removable 2,600 mAh Lithium-Polymer

Dual SIM

Price 42,000 Naira.





10. Nokia 3



Key features, Specs, and Price.



Screen 5.o-inch HD polarized display

OS Android 7.0 Nougat

Camera 8MP Autofocus front and rear camera

4G LTE (VoLTE ready)

Procesor Quad-core processor

Storage 2GB RAM/16GB ROM expandable with MicroSD card

Price 43,500 Naira.



11. Infinix Hot 4 Pro (X556)



Key features, Specs, and Price.



Display: 5.5-Inch HD

Storage 16 GB 2GB RAM Expandable By SD Card Up To 128 GB

Processor Quad-core Cortex 1.3GHz

OS XOS based on Android M

Camera 13MP (Rear); 5MP (Front)

Battery 4000mAh

Price 43,000 Naira.



12. Letv Smartphone Le S3 X626.



Key features, Specs, and Price.



Screen 5.5-inch FHD display (1920×1080 pixels)

Processor Helio X20 MTK6797 deca-core 64bit 2.3GHz, GPU: Mali T880

OS Android 6.0 OS, 4GB RAM +32GB ROM

Camera 8.0MP front camera and 21.0MP back camera

Dual Nano SIM Card Dual Standby

Full metal unibody,3000 mAh battery with fast charge

Fingerprint Sensor

4G LTE Network

Price 40,500 Naira.



13. Cubot Fashion CUBOT CHEETAH 2



Key features, Specs, and Price.



Screen 5.5 inch 1920 x 1080 FHD 2.5D Arc Display

OS Android 6.0

Processor MTK6753 Octa Core 1.3GHz

Storage 3GB RAM 32GB ROM

Camera 13.0MP AF rear-facing camera with flashlight and 8.0MP front camera

Fingerprint Scanner

4G LTE Network

Price 50,000 Naira.



14. Samsung Galaxy Grand Prime Plus



Key features, Specs, and Price.



Screen 5.0-inch PLS TFT Display, 540 x 960 pixels (220ppi)

Processor 1.4GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737T CPU with 1.5GB RAM

OS Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

8GB Storage with support for memory card up to 256GB

Camera 8MP Rear and 5MP Front Camera

4G LTE (up to 150 Mbps download)

2600 mAh Removable Battery

Price 41,000 Naira.



15. HTC Refurbished One M8



Key features, Specs, and Price.



Screen size 5.0-inch Super LCD3 Touch Display 1080 x 1920 pixels (441ppi)

Processor 2.3GHz quad-core or 2.5GHz quad-core

Storage 2GB RAM, 16GB or 32 GB (up to 128GB via SDcard)

OS Android 4.4.2 (KitKat)

2600mAH Battery Capacity

4G LTE Network

Price 39,000 Naira.

Source: Choosing the best Android phone at a cheaper price can be stressful especially now that the price of phones has increased.Gone are the days when you can easily grab phone with 2GB RAM for just 25,000 Naira. Now if you want an Android phone that can perform or carry out any multitask smoothly or play a sensitive 3D game without lagging you need to spend a huge amount of money to get that kind of phone.I have read so many times online pertaining this topicThat’s why I took my time to search for the best Android phone below 50,000 Naira.To my greatest surprise, Android Phones is now budget friendly.Most of the Android Phones listed below comes with attractive features and specs just give it a shot and you will be surprised to find a device with 2GB to 3GB of RAM with massive battery below 50,000 Naira.This unbias list of Android Phones consists of different brand or product. The list will include key features, specs, and the price.5.2-Inch Screen size with HD IPS Display.Processor 1.2GHz Quad-core with 1GB RAM.Storage 32GB ROM (Supports 128GB Micro SD Card)OS Android NougatCameras 13MP Rear and 8MP FrontBattery 4000mAh quick charging4G LTE NetworkDual SIMFingerprint Rear.Price 49,000 Naira.Screen 6.0-inch IPS Display, 720 x 1280 pixels (244ppi)Processor 1.5GHz octa-core CPU with 2GB RAMOS Android 7.0 (Nougat)Storage 16GB Storage with support up to 32GB memory cardCamera 13MP Rear Camera and 5MP Front CameraFingerprint Sensor (Rear)3400 mAh BatteryDual SIMPrice 43,000 Naira.Screen 5.5-Inch HD IPSStorage 2GB RAM, 16GB ROM (expandable up to 32GB)Processor Quad-core 1.3GHz processorOS XOS Based on Android 7 NougatCamera 8MP Rear, 5MP FrontBattery 4000mAh capacity with quick chargeDual SIM3G NetworkFingerprint ScannerPrice 36,500 Naira.Screen 5.5 inch 1280 x 720 ScreenOS Android 7.0Processor MTK6737 Quad Core 1.3GHzStorage 3GB RAM, 32GB ROMCamera 8MP Rear and Front Camera 8MPBattery Capacity: 5500 mAhSupport 4G, OTG, Gesture WakeupDual SIM Card.Price 33,000 Naira.Screen 5-inch HDStorage 1GB RAM, 8GB ROM (Supports 32GB Micro SD Card)Processor 1GHz Quad-coreOS Android 6.0 MarshmallowCamera 8MP Rear, 5MP FrontBattery 2750mAhDual SIM4G LTE Network.Price 33,000 Naira.Screen 5.5″ displayStorage 1GB RAM, 16GB ROM (External Memory, up to 32GB)Processor Quad-Core CORTEX 1.3GHzOS Android 7.0 Nougat With HiOS 2.0Camera 13MP Rear Camera, 5MP Front CameraBattery 3000mAh CapacityFingerprint SensorDual SIMPrice 32,500 Naira5.0-inch IPS Display, 720 x 1280 pixels (294ppi)Processor 1.4GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737T CPU with 2GB RAMAndroid 6.0 (Marshmallow), EMUI 4.1Built-in storage 16GB, up to 128GB memory cardCamera 8MP Rear and 5MP Front Camera4G LTE DataBattery 3000 mAh Li-ion capacityPrice 50,000 Naira.Screen: 5.5-inch HD IPSStorage 2GB RAM, 16GB ROM (Supports 128GB Micro SD Card)Processor 1.25GHz Quad-coreOS Android Nougat 7.0Camera 13MP Rear, 13MP FrontBattery 3200mAh CapacityFingerprint SensorDual SIMPrice 43,000 Naira.Screen size 5.5 inches HD (1280×720 Pixels)OS Android 6.0 MarshmallowProcessor Quad-Core 1.4 GHz ARM Cortex-A53Camera 13MP Rear 8MP Front camera2GB RAM ROM 16GB Support up to 256GB SDcardNon-Removable 2,600 mAh Lithium-PolymerDual SIMPrice 42,000 Naira.Screen 5.o-inch HD polarized displayOS Android 7.0 NougatCamera 8MP Autofocus front and rear camera4G LTE (VoLTE ready)Procesor Quad-core processorStorage 2GB RAM/16GB ROM expandable with MicroSD cardPrice 43,500 Naira.Display: 5.5-Inch HDStorage 16 GB 2GB RAM Expandable By SD Card Up To 128 GBProcessor Quad-core Cortex 1.3GHzOS XOS based on Android MCamera 13MP (Rear); 5MP (Front)Battery 4000mAhPrice 43,000 Naira.Screen 5.5-inch FHD display (1920×1080 pixels)Processor Helio X20 MTK6797 deca-core 64bit 2.3GHz, GPU: Mali T880OS Android 6.0 OS, 4GB RAM +32GB ROMCamera 8.0MP front camera and 21.0MP back cameraDual Nano SIM Card Dual StandbyFull metal unibody,3000 mAh battery with fast chargeFingerprint Sensor4G LTE NetworkPrice 40,500 Naira.Screen 5.5 inch 1920 x 1080 FHD 2.5D Arc DisplayOS Android 6.0Processor MTK6753 Octa Core 1.3GHzStorage 3GB RAM 32GB ROMCamera 13.0MP AF rear-facing camera with flashlight and 8.0MP front cameraFingerprint Scanner4G LTE NetworkPrice 50,000 Naira.Screen 5.0-inch PLS TFT Display, 540 x 960 pixels (220ppi)Processor 1.4GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737T CPU with 1.5GB RAMOS Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)8GB Storage with support for memory card up to 256GBCamera 8MP Rear and 5MP Front Camera4G LTE (up to 150 Mbps download)2600 mAh Removable BatteryPrice 41,000 Naira.Screen size 5.0-inch Super LCD3 Touch Display 1080 x 1920 pixels (441ppi)Processor 2.3GHz quad-core or 2.5GHz quad-coreStorage 2GB RAM, 16GB or 32 GB (up to 128GB via SDcard)OS Android 4.4.2 (KitKat)2600mAH Battery Capacity4G LTE NetworkPrice 39,000 Naira.Source: http://naijatechgist.com/2017/11/02/best-android-phones-ranges-30000-50000-naira/ 5 Likes 2 Shares

Great list. 2 Likes

Missing some, but it's a good list 1 Like

Nice one 3 Likes

Ok. 1 Like





Guys, check this out for low-budget phones:

Cheap Android phones in Nigeria Nice list, Op. I love the diversity in brand.Guys, check this out for low-budget phones:

Water Damage = free



Screen Damage = free



Theft & Robbery = We pay 40% cost of the phone



Same day damage repair at no cost (Free damage repairs on all plans)

You can subscribe anytime, but do it now before it happens.



We covers you where others don’t.

Warranty Plans from others don’t cover these common mishaps.



Phone within 1,000-15,000 monthly premium of 500/month

Phone within 16,000-50,000 monthly premium of 1,500/month

Phone within 51,000-120,000 monthly premium of 3,000/month



Thank you

naijatechgist: Htc one M8 new or used. Your price tag is confusing me.

androidroot:

naijatechgist: Htc one M8 new or used. Your price tag is confusing me. It's new... you can check it online. It's new... you can check it online.

busybrain123:



It's new... you can check it online. Thanks man. I think he meant Uk used. Give me a link to prove me wrong. Thanks man. I think he meant Uk used. Give me a link to prove me wrong.

op must be joking m8 39000 for a new one



Yeah right op must be joking m8 39000 for a new oneYeah right

12, 13 and 15 be d koko

nerdfrost:

[ op must be joking m8 39000 for a new one



Yeah right https://www./htc-refurbished-one-m8-smartphone-unlock-32gb-rom-2gb-ram-eu-plug-7760198.html

androidroot:

Thanks man. I think he meant Uk used. Give me a link to prove me wrong. https://www./htc-refurbished-one-m8-smartphone-unlock-32gb-rom-2gb-ram-eu-plug-7760198.html

busybrain123:



Check it here your link said refurbished sir. Thanks anyways. your link said refurbished sir. Thanks anyways. 1 Like

Gionee no dey among?

Goan camon cx air kawai

Tecno & Infinix just want die on top 16GB internal storage... 11 Likes

Make I spread my mat here.

Gionee f103 pro is missing





Leagoo M8 pro is missing

leagoo kiica power � another great phone �, super specs

Crappy if "Bro Gionee" no make the list!

How good is spark k7 camera?

Madridguy coman choose Tecno.

Please FERO MOBILE DEVICE NEW RELEASE



ROYALE X2 is 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM, 7.0 Android and 4000MAH



Note: Not 1GB RAM as stated on the platform

Nice thread



Still rocking my techno Wx3. Just 24k with android version of 7.0 marshal

Weather is bad... feeling hot So no phone below 20k again?

naijatechgist:

Choosing the best Android phone at a cheaper price can be stressful especially now that the price of phones has increased.







Gone are the days when you can easily grab phone with 2GB RAM for just 25,000 Naira. Now if you want an Android phone that can perform or carry out any multitask smoothly or play a sensitive 3D game without lagging you need to spend a huge amount of money to get that kind of phone.



I have read so many times online pertaining this topic p







That’s why I took my time to search for the best Android phone below 50,000 Naira.

To my greatest surprise, Android Phones is now budget friendly.



Most of the Android Phones listed below comes with attractive features and specs just give it a shot and you will be surprised to find a device with 2GB to 3GB of RAM with massive battery below 50,000 Naira.



This unbias list of Android Phones consists of different brand or product. The list will include key features, specs, and the price.



1. Fero ROYALE X2[/b]yelo



[b]Key features, Specs, and Price.



5.2-Inch Screen size with HD IPS Display.

Processor 1.2GHz Quad-core with 1GB RAM.

Storage 32GB ROM (Supports 128GB Micro SD Card)

OS Android Nougat

Cameras 13MP Rear and 8MP Front

Battery 4000mAh quick charging

4G LTE Network

Dual SIM

Fingerprint Rear.

Price 49,000 Naira.



2. Tecno SPARK PLUS K9



Key Features, Specs, and Price.



Screen 6.0-inch IPS Display, 720 x 1280 pixels (244ppi)

Processor 1.5GHz octa-core CPU with 2GB RAM

OS Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Storage 16GB Storage with support up to 32GB memory card

Camera 13MP Rear Camera and 5MP Front Camera

Fingerprint Sensor (Rear)

3400 mAh Battery

Dual SIM

Price 43,000 Naira.

3. Infinix Hot 5 (X559c)



Key Features, Specs, and Price.



Screen 5.5-Inch HD IPS

Storage 2GB RAM, 16GB ROM (expandable up to 32GB)

Processor Quad-core 1.3GHz processor

OS XOS Based on Android 7 Nougat

Camera 8MP Rear, 5MP Front

Battery 4000mAh capacity with quick charge

Dual SIM

3G Network

Fingerprint Scanner

Price 36,500 Naira.



4. Homtom HT50



Key Features, Specs, and Price.



Screen 5.5 inch 1280 x 720 Screen

OS Android 7.0

Processor MTK6737 Quad Core 1.3GHz

Storage 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM

Camera 8MP Rear and Front Camera 8MP

Battery Capacity: 5500 mAh

Support 4G, OTG, Gesture Wakeup

Dual SIM Card.

Price 33,000 Naira.

5. Lenovo C2 K10A40



Key Features, Specs, and Price.



Screen 5-inch HD

Storage 1GB RAM, 8GB ROM (Supports 32GB Micro SD Card)

Processor 1GHz Quad-core

OS Android 6.0 Marshmallow

Camera 8MP Rear, 5MP Front

Battery 2750mAh

Dual SIM

4G LTE Network.

Price 33,000 Naira.



6. Tecno Spark K7



Key features, Specs, and Price.



Screen 5.5″ display

Storage 1GB RAM, 16GB ROM (External Memory, up to 32GB)

Processor Quad-Core CORTEX 1.3GHz

OS Android 7.0 Nougat With HiOS 2.0

Camera 13MP Rear Camera, 5MP Front Camera

Battery 3000mAh Capacity

Fingerprint Sensor

Dual SIM

Price 32,500 Naira



7. Huawei Y5 2017



Key features, Specs, and Price.



5.0-inch IPS Display, 720 x 1280 pixels (294ppi)

Processor 1.4GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737T CPU with 2GB RAM

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow), EMUI 4.1

Built-in storage 16GB, up to 128GB memory card

Camera 8MP Rear and 5MP Front Camera

4G LTE Data

Battery 3000 mAh Li-ion capacity

Price 50,000 Naira.



8. Tecno Camon CX Air



Key features, Specs, and Price.



Screen: 5.5-inch HD IPS

Storage 2GB RAM, 16GB ROM (Supports 128GB Micro SD Card)

Processor 1.25GHz Quad-core

OS Android Nougat 7.0

Camera 13MP Rear, 13MP Front

Battery 3200mAh Capacity

Fingerprint Sensor

Dual SIM

Price 43,000 Naira.



9. Bluboo Edge



Key features, Specs, and Price.



Screen size 5.5 inches HD (1280×720 Pixels)

OS Android 6.0 Marshmallow

Processor Quad-Core 1.4 GHz ARM Cortex-A53

Camera 13MP Rear 8MP Front camera

2GB RAM ROM 16GB Support up to 256GB SDcard

Non-Removable 2,600 mAh Lithium-Polymer

Dual SIM

Price 42,000 Naira.





10. Nokia 3



Key features, Specs, and Price.



Screen 5.o-inch HD polarized display

OS Android 7.0 Nougat

Camera 8MP Autofocus front and rear camera

4G LTE (VoLTE ready)

Procesor Quad-core processor

Storage 2GB RAM/16GB ROM expandable with MicroSD card

Price 43,500 Naira.



11. Infinix Hot 4 Pro (X556)



Key features, Specs, and Price.



Display: 5.5-Inch HD

Storage 16 GB 2GB RAM Expandable By SD Card Up To 128 GB

Processor Quad-core Cortex 1.3GHz

OS XOS based on Android M

Camera 13MP (Rear); 5MP (Front)

Battery 4000mAh

Price 43,000 Naira.



12. Letv Smartphone Le S3 X626.



Key features, Specs, and Price.



Screen 5.5-inch FHD display (1920×1080 pixels)

Processor Helio X20 MTK6797 deca-core 64bit 2.3GHz, GPU: Mali T880

OS Android 6.0 OS, 4GB RAM +32GB ROM

Camera 8.0MP front camera and 21.0MP back camera

Dual Nano SIM Card Dual Standby

Full metal unibody,3000 mAh battery with fast charge

Fingerprint Sensor

4G LTE Network

Price 40,500 Naira.



13. Cubot Fashion CUBOT CHEETAH 2



Key features, Specs, and Price.



Screen 5.5 inch 1920 x 1080 FHD 2.5D Arc Display

OS Android 6.0

Processor MTK6753 Octa Core 1.3GHz

Storage 3GB RAM 32GB ROM

Camera 13.0MP AF rear-facing camera with flashlight and 8.0MP front camera

Fingerprint Scanner

4G LTE Network

Price 50,000 Naira.



14. Samsung Galaxy Grand Prime Plus



Key features, Specs, and Price.



Screen 5.0-inch PLS TFT Display, 540 x 960 pixels (220ppi)

Processor 1.4GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737T CPU with 1.5GB RAM

OS Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

8GB Storage with support for memory card up to 256GB

Camera 8MP Rear and 5MP Front Camera

4G LTE (up to 150 Mbps download)

2600 mAh Removable Battery

Price 41,000 Naira.



15. HTC Refurbished One M8



Key features, Specs, and Price.



Screen size 5.0-inch Super LCD3 Touch Display 1080 x 1920 pixels (441ppi)

Processor 2.3GHz quad-core or 2.5GHz quad-core

Storage 2GB RAM, 16GB or 32 GB (up to 128GB via SDcard)

OS Android 4.4.2 (KitKat)

2600mAH Battery Capacity

4G LTE Network

Price 39,000 Naira.

Source: http://naijatechgist.com/2017/11/02/best-android-phones-ranges-30000-50000-naira/ pretty pretty

naijatechgist:

Choosing the best Android phone at a cheaper price can be stressful especially now that the price of phones has increased.







Gone are the days when you can easily grab phone with 2GB RAM for just 25,000 Naira. Now if you want an Android phone that can perform or carry out any multitask smoothly or play a sensitive 3D game without lagging you need to spend a huge amount of money to get that kind of phone.



I have read so many times online pertaining this topic







That’s why I took my time to search for the best Android phone below 50,000 Naira.

To my greatest surprise, Android Phones is now budget friendly.



Most of the Android Phones listed below comes with attractive features and specs just give it a shot and you will be surprised to find a device with 2GB to 3GB of RAM with massive battery below 50,000 Naira.



This unbias list of Android Phones consists of different brand or product. The list will include key features, specs, and the price.



1. Fero ROYALE X2[/b]yelo



[b]Key features, Specs, and Price.



5.2-Inch Screen size with HD IPS Display.

Processor 1.2GHz Quad-core with 1GB RAM.

Storage 32GB ROM (Supports 128GB Micro SD Card)

OS Android Nougat

Cameras 13MP Rear and 8MP Front

Battery 4000mAh quick charging

4G LTE Network

Dual SIM

Fingerprint Rear.

Price 49,000 Naira.



2. Tecno SPARK PLUS K9



Key Features, Specs, and Price.



Screen 6.0-inch IPS Display, 720 x 1280 pixels (244ppi)

Processor 1.5GHz octa-core CPU with 2GB RAM

OS Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Storage 16GB Storage with support up to 32GB memory card

Camera 13MP Rear Camera and 5MP Front Camera

Fingerprint Sensor (Rear)

3400 mAh Battery

Dual SIM

Price 43,000 Naira.

3. Infinix Hot 5 (X559c)



Key Features, Specs, and Price.



Screen 5.5-Inch HD IPS

Storage 2GB RAM, 16GB ROM (expandable up to 32GB)

Processor Quad-core 1.3GHz processor

OS XOS Based on Android 7 Nougat

Camera 8MP Rear, 5MP Front

Battery 4000mAh capacity with quick charge

Dual SIM

3G Network

Fingerprint Scanner

Price 36,500 Naira.



4. Homtom HT50



Key Features, Specs, and Price.



Screen 5.5 inch 1280 x 720 Screen

OS Android 7.0

Processor MTK6737 Quad Core 1.3GHz

Storage 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM

Camera 8MP Rear and Front Camera 8MP

Battery Capacity: 5500 mAh

Support 4G, OTG, Gesture Wakeup

Dual SIM Card.

Price 33,000 Naira.

5. Lenovo C2 K10A40



Key Features, Specs, and Price.



Screen 5-inch HD

Storage 1GB RAM, 8GB ROM (Supports 32GB Micro SD Card)

Processor 1GHz Quad-core

OS Android 6.0 Marshmallow

Camera 8MP Rear, 5MP Front

Battery 2750mAh

Dual SIM

4G LTE Network.

Price 33,000 Naira.



6. Tecno Spark K7



Key features, Specs, and Price.



Screen 5.5″ display

Storage 1GB RAM, 16GB ROM (External Memory, up to 32GB)

Processor Quad-Core CORTEX 1.3GHz

OS Android 7.0 Nougat With HiOS 2.0

Camera 13MP Rear Camera, 5MP Front Camera

Battery 3000mAh Capacity

Fingerprint Sensor

Dual SIM

Price 32,500 Naira



7. Huawei Y5 2017



Key features, Specs, and Price.



5.0-inch IPS Display, 720 x 1280 pixels (294ppi)

Processor 1.4GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737T CPU with 2GB RAM

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow), EMUI 4.1

Built-in storage 16GB, up to 128GB memory card

Camera 8MP Rear and 5MP Front Camera

4G LTE Data

Battery 3000 mAh Li-ion capacity

Price 50,000 Naira.



8. Tecno Camon CX Air



Key features, Specs, and Price.



Screen: 5.5-inch HD IPS

Storage 2GB RAM, 16GB ROM (Supports 128GB Micro SD Card)

Processor 1.25GHz Quad-core

OS Android Nougat 7.0

Camera 13MP Rear, 13MP Front

Battery 3200mAh Capacity

Fingerprint Sensor

Dual SIM

Price 43,000 Naira.



9. Bluboo Edge



Key features, Specs, and Price.



Screen size 5.5 inches HD (1280×720 Pixels)

OS Android 6.0 Marshmallow

Processor Quad-Core 1.4 GHz ARM Cortex-A53

Camera 13MP Rear 8MP Front camera

2GB RAM ROM 16GB Support up to 256GB SDcard

Non-Removable 2,600 mAh Lithium-Polymer

Dual SIM

Price 42,000 Naira.





10. Nokia 3



Key features, Specs, and Price.



Screen 5.o-inch HD polarized display

OS Android 7.0 Nougat

Camera 8MP Autofocus front and rear camera

4G LTE (VoLTE ready)

Procesor Quad-core processor

Storage 2GB RAM/16GB ROM expandable with MicroSD card

Price 43,500 Naira.



11. Infinix Hot 4 Pro (X556)



Key features, Specs, and Price.



Display: 5.5-Inch HD

Storage 16 GB 2GB RAM Expandable By SD Card Up To 128 GB

Processor Quad-core Cortex 1.3GHz

OS XOS based on Android M

Camera 13MP (Rear); 5MP (Front)

Battery 4000mAh

Price 43,000 Naira.



12. Letv Smartphone Le S3 X626.



Key features, Specs, and Price.



Screen 5.5-inch FHD display (1920×1080 pixels)

Processor Helio X20 MTK6797 deca-core 64bit 2.3GHz, GPU: Mali T880

OS Android 6.0 OS, 4GB RAM +32GB ROM

Camera 8.0MP front camera and 21.0MP back camera

Dual Nano SIM Card Dual Standby

Full metal unibody,3000 mAh battery with fast charge

Fingerprint Sensor

4G LTE Network

Price 40,500 Naira.



13. Cubot Fashion CUBOT CHEETAH 2



Key features, Specs, and Price.



Screen 5.5 inch 1920 x 1080 FHD 2.5D Arc Display

OS Android 6.0

Processor MTK6753 Octa Core 1.3GHz

Storage 3GB RAM 32GB ROM

Camera 13.0MP AF rear-facing camera with flashlight and 8.0MP front camera

Fingerprint Scanner

4G LTE Network

Price 50,000 Naira.



14. Samsung Galaxy Grand Prime Plus



Key features, Specs, and Price.



Screen 5.0-inch PLS TFT Display, 540 x 960 pixels (220ppi)

Processor 1.4GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737T CPU with 1.5GB RAM

OS Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

8GB Storage with support for memory card up to 256GB

Camera 8MP Rear and 5MP Front Camera

4G LTE (up to 150 Mbps download)

2600 mAh Removable Battery

Price 41,000 Naira.



15. HTC Refurbished One M8



Key features, Specs, and Price.



Screen size 5.0-inch Super LCD3 Touch Display 1080 x 1920 pixels (441ppi)

Processor 2.3GHz quad-core or 2.5GHz quad-core

Storage 2GB RAM, 16GB or 32 GB (up to 128GB via SDcard)

OS Android 4.4.2 (KitKat)

2600mAH Battery Capacity

4G LTE Network

Price 39,000 Naira.

Source: http://naijatechgist.com/2017/11/02/best-android-phones-ranges-30000-50000-naira/

Pls, whr did yu see yur own HTC one refurbished m8 for 39k New or UK used??



Op, pls don't mis inform us ooo... HTC new phn, 39k



Send me seller's link pls, need to get one today Pls, whr did yu see yur own HTC one refurbished m8 for 39kNew or UK used??Op, pls don't mis inform us ooo... HTC new phn, 39kSend me seller's link pls, need to get one today