|Global Coffee Exports Reach New Record Level In 2016/17 by BlueBrothers(m): 9:03pm On Nov 02
The global coffee output stood at 122.45 million bags, thus 4.8% more than last year, the International Coffee Organization (ICO) revealed.
In detail, the institution explains that exports of the Arabica variety soared by 7.9% to 77.52 million bags, while Robusta exports slumped by 0.2% to 44.93 million bags.
Moreover, ICO reveals, the beans exports reached their highest level in eight years, last June, standing at 25.4 million bags.
Coffee, it should be recalled, is mainly exported by Brazil, Columbia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Ethiopia, Honduras, Uganda, Peru and Guatemala.
SOURCE: https://brandspurng.com/global-coffee-exports-reach-new-record-level-in-201617/
|Re: Global Coffee Exports Reach New Record Level In 2016/17 by tripleY(m): 6:49am
This is great.
|Re: Global Coffee Exports Reach New Record Level In 2016/17 by 9jayes: 7:27am
With vast land we have, Nigeria should be among the top exporters, The northerners just have land for nothing other than terrorists.
2 Likes
|Re: Global Coffee Exports Reach New Record Level In 2016/17 by adenine02: 7:27am
|Re: Global Coffee Exports Reach New Record Level In 2016/17 by adenine02: 7:28am
|Re: Global Coffee Exports Reach New Record Level In 2016/17 by uzoclinton(m): 7:31am
I've never drank coffee
|Re: Global Coffee Exports Reach New Record Level In 2016/17 by mrvitalis(m): 7:39am
Do we have the potential in Nigeria ? I don't think so
|Re: Global Coffee Exports Reach New Record Level In 2016/17 by Bede2u(m): 7:45am
9jayes:this is so true. As far as oil dey come from south., north wont progress
|Re: Global Coffee Exports Reach New Record Level In 2016/17 by jomoh: 7:47am
Good
|Re: Global Coffee Exports Reach New Record Level In 2016/17 by dfrost: 7:49am
Can Nigeria tap into this? Time will tell. Energy, energy and lots of energy supply is Nigeria's biggest bane.
Aside: what's with spamming of threads this morning?
|Re: Global Coffee Exports Reach New Record Level In 2016/17 by Venerable612(m): 7:49am
Don’t really know how this is news? Coffee is not really a Nigerian thing... not a Nigerian company.. this product is not exported from Nigeria...
No significance whatsoever to the Nigerian economy. So why FP?
|Re: Global Coffee Exports Reach New Record Level In 2016/17 by givan(m): 8:30am
Venerable612:
Bro, I advice u stay off a thread if you don't know how best!
Coffee is a 'thing' in Nigeria! Coffee is a 'thing' in western Africa!
