Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Global Coffee Exports Reach New Record Level In 2016/17 (788 Views)

Nigeria's Trade Data: See GDP, Top Imports And Exports Of Q4 2016 (Infograph) / Nigeria Trade Balance Turns Positive In Q4 As Exports Jump / Air Cargo Exports Up 39% As Nigerians Cash In On Weak Naira (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





In detail, the institution explains that exports of the Arabica variety soared by 7.9% to 77.52 million bags, while Robusta exports slumped by 0.2% to 44.93 million bags.



Moreover, ICO reveals, the beans exports reached their highest level in eight years, last June, standing at 25.4 million bags.



Coffee, it should be recalled, is mainly exported by Brazil, Columbia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Ethiopia, Honduras, Uganda, Peru and Guatemala.





SOURCE: The global coffee output stood at 122.45 million bags, thus 4.8% more than last year, the International Coffee Organization (ICO) revealed.In detail, the institution explains that exports of the Arabica variety soared by 7.9% to 77.52 million bags, while Robusta exports slumped by 0.2% to 44.93 million bags.Moreover, ICO reveals, the beans exports reached their highest level in eight years, last June, standing at 25.4 million bags.Coffee, it should be recalled, is mainly exported by Brazil, Columbia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Ethiopia, Honduras, Uganda, Peru and Guatemala.SOURCE: https://brandspurng.com/global-coffee-exports-reach-new-record-level-in-201617/

This is great.

With vast land we have, Nigeria should be among the top exporters, The northerners just have land for nothing other than terrorists. 2 Likes



















http://www.nairaland.com/4154196/science-teachers-game-mrlabss#62023627 This is for science teachers















http://www.nairaland.com/4154196/science-teachers-game-mrlabss#62023627 This is for science teachers

I've never drank coffee

Do we have the potential in Nigeria ? I don't think so

9jayes:

With vast land we have, Nigeria should be among top the exporters, The northerners just have land for nothing other than terrorists. this is so true. As far as oil dey come from south., north wont progress this is so true. As far as oil dey come from south., north wont progress

Good







Aside: what's with spamming of threads this morning? Can Nigeria tap into this? Time will tell. Energy, energy and lots of energy supply is Nigeria's biggest bane.Aside: what's with spamming of threads this morning?

Don’t really know how this is news? Coffee is not really a Nigerian thing... not a Nigerian company.. this product is not exported from Nigeria...



No significance whatsoever to the Nigerian economy. So why FP?