₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,905,917 members, 3,890,649 topics. Date: Friday, 03 November 2017 at 12:05 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / NDLEA Arrests Woman, Two Men For Drug Trafficking (photos) (5528 Views)
Lady Harassed By Men For Wearing "Sexy" Dress To The Market (Video) / Two Nigerian Men Arrested In Thailand For Drug Trafficking (pics, Video) / NDLEA Arrests Woman Pregnant With Cocaine (1) (2) (3) (4)
|NDLEA Arrests Woman, Two Men For Drug Trafficking (photos) by activistjohnny: 1:19am
Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency have arrested three suspects for alleged attempt to smuggle drugs in and out of the country.
.
John Ifechukwu and Victor Anadu were intercepted at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja. They reportedly swallowed 65 and 54 wraps of substances to conceal the drug.
.
The spokesperson for the NDLEA, Jonah Achemah, also said a 37-year-old woman, Omotayo Anifowoshe, was also arrested at the local wing of the Lagos airport with 3.0 kilogrammes of ephedrine and 1.9kg of cocaine.
.
Achemah said, “Ifechukwu flew in from Lagos and was intercepted at the airport in Abuja. He excreted 65 wraps of substances weighing 864 grammes out of which only one wrap tested positive for methamphetamine. He was on his way to Indonesia.
.
Anadu was intercepted on his way to Indonesia. He excreted 54 wraps weighing 1,073.4 kilogrammes of suspected substances out of which 700 grammes tested positive for methamphetamine. The remaining 373.4 grammes did not test positive for any known drug.”
.
Anifowoshe, 37, an indigene of Epe, Lagos State, was arrested moments after landing in Lagos and was to connect her flight to South Africa through a short cut linking the local airport to the international airport, after successfully boycotting security screening point.
.
Achema said: “She was intercepted with two big bags containing 3kgs of Ephedrine and 1.9kgs of Cocaine base. The drugs were concealed in the false bottom of the bags. She confessed that the luggage was handed to her by her fiancé at whose instance was the trip.” via: SimonAteba
source:http://www.pressnewsng.com.ng/2017/11/ndlea-arrests-woman-two-men-for-drug.html
1 Share
|Re: NDLEA Arrests Woman, Two Men For Drug Trafficking (photos) by activistjohnny: 1:21am
the rate at which drug business increased this days is so so alarming. well thank Almighty God for catching them.
|Re: NDLEA Arrests Woman, Two Men For Drug Trafficking (photos) by activistjohnny: 1:22am
they even carry the drugs confidently into their various bags. pushing cocaine keep increasing by the day.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: NDLEA Arrests Woman, Two Men For Drug Trafficking (photos) by activistjohnny: 1:24am
igbos and other that are used to this kind of business should please stop it. most of those that's carrying hard drugs every time are youths. God help us.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: NDLEA Arrests Woman, Two Men For Drug Trafficking (photos) by mrbillz(m): 2:57am
This is so alarming and disgraceful. Let them face the wrath of the law
|Re: NDLEA Arrests Woman, Two Men For Drug Trafficking (photos) by cassidy1996(m): 3:44am
igbo and afonja
2 Likes
|Re: NDLEA Arrests Woman, Two Men For Drug Trafficking (photos) by python1: 4:37am
John Ifechukwu and Victor Anadu have done it again. Nigeria don harvest
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: NDLEA Arrests Woman, Two Men For Drug Trafficking (photos) by tyson98: 6:34am
This one na FLATONJA OOOO
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: NDLEA Arrests Woman, Two Men For Drug Trafficking (photos) by Keneking: 7:03am
1-1
1 Like
|Re: NDLEA Arrests Woman, Two Men For Drug Trafficking (photos) by taiyesoul(m): 7:14am
The Sun ☀ won't just stop rising from the East
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: NDLEA Arrests Woman, Two Men For Drug Trafficking (photos) by anonymuz(m): 7:45am
Well let the face the wrath of law.
|Re: NDLEA Arrests Woman, Two Men For Drug Trafficking (photos) by Bullhari007(m): 7:57am
they have graduated from skull mining to drug trafficking... Ndia self TUFIAKWA
12 Likes
|Re: NDLEA Arrests Woman, Two Men For Drug Trafficking (photos) by buskie13(m): 9:46am
Nigerians are united only when they want to steal
2 Likes
|Re: NDLEA Arrests Woman, Two Men For Drug Trafficking (photos) by Offpoint: 11:21am
Nice Collabo. who says we are not united?
2 Likes
|Re: NDLEA Arrests Woman, Two Men For Drug Trafficking (photos) by 9jayes: 11:21am
cassidy1996:When it's come to damaging Nigeria Image abroad u ll see igbo and yoruba, they still make Nigeria proud on the other hand unlike hau.../ful... Nothing good come out of them only to milking Nigeria dry.
|Re: NDLEA Arrests Woman, Two Men For Drug Trafficking (photos) by Rmxr: 11:21am
Bullhari007:
Lol flatinosky there is only one ethnic group that reigns Supreme when it comes to drug trafficking. They don't have rivals . Let me give you a hint
13 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: NDLEA Arrests Woman, Two Men For Drug Trafficking (photos) by Raph01: 11:21am
activistjohnny:It is "In Conjuction" this time... IPOD ft AFONJA
SOLAR POWER BANKS 5000mAh?? CHECK MY SIGNATURE OR CALL THE NUMBER ON IT
|Re: NDLEA Arrests Woman, Two Men For Drug Trafficking (photos) by mazimee(m): 11:22am
python1:
neoOduduwa:
You got too excited and missed this part
activistjohnny:
1 Like
|Re: NDLEA Arrests Woman, Two Men For Drug Trafficking (photos) by martineverest(m): 11:22am
Say no to quick and illegal monies...... Hardwork pays
1 Like
|Re: NDLEA Arrests Woman, Two Men For Drug Trafficking (photos) by blackbeau1(f): 11:22am
The struggle is real
|Re: NDLEA Arrests Woman, Two Men For Drug Trafficking (photos) by neoOduduwa: 11:22am
John Ifechukwu and Victor Anadu
Flatinos have done it again
Chidinma Okeshuku just had to change her name to Omotayo Anifowoshe to tarnish the image of Yoruba people
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: NDLEA Arrests Woman, Two Men For Drug Trafficking (photos) by Omofunaab2: 11:22am
That omotayo anifowoshe is an igbo woman using a Yoruba name for safe passage..
That's their latest trick.. . Awon Oloriburuku
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: NDLEA Arrests Woman, Two Men For Drug Trafficking (photos) by EVILFOREST: 11:23am
Please, how do we join them in this lucrative business..??
|Re: NDLEA Arrests Woman, Two Men For Drug Trafficking (photos) by Mrkumareze(m): 11:23am
Bad luck!! Hustling continues .
|Re: NDLEA Arrests Woman, Two Men For Drug Trafficking (photos) by sotall(m): 11:23am
Say no to name checking.
East-West collabo.
|Re: NDLEA Arrests Woman, Two Men For Drug Trafficking (photos) by cutefergiee(m): 11:23am
village ppu in action
|Re: NDLEA Arrests Woman, Two Men For Drug Trafficking (photos) by HarkymTheOracle(m): 11:24am
See as dat one wey wear black hug the drugs like teddy bear.
dem for Allow am go Indonesia make dem catch am there,im for know say Sleep and die no be d same thing.
listen to my songs @ http://my.notjustok.com/p/oracle
|Re: NDLEA Arrests Woman, Two Men For Drug Trafficking (photos) by alexistaiwo: 11:24am
I bind any spirit that will push me to check the suspects name with fire and blood in heavens name.
I refuses to be a party to tribalism.
Damn the spirit is willing but the flesh is weak.
Abeg what is their name
|Re: NDLEA Arrests Woman, Two Men For Drug Trafficking (photos) by PointZerom: 11:24am
No comment
2 Likes
|Re: NDLEA Arrests Woman, Two Men For Drug Trafficking (photos) by free2ryhme: 11:24am
activistjohnny:
sad
|Re: NDLEA Arrests Woman, Two Men For Drug Trafficking (photos) by Raph01: 11:25am
Bullhari007:It pains U that they want to take over ur business abi?? Dnt worry, it'll neva happen. Not in this life nor another.
Sule Lamido Arrested By EfCC-(naij.com) / Are You Looking For The Way To Financial Freedom??? / Exam Software Is Working On In Link I
Viewing this topic: diggz, empowerdex(m), dexentity, samco19, hub360, shulex4u, STARKACE(m), khalids, Movic1(m), otomatic(m), DAMAYYOR(m), adviser(m), Truthbtold1, khalhokage(m), emfaldo(m), feido, odinga1of, ChrisTeck(m), festaclanre, bobianoz, geemarock, jiboaf(m), idu1(m), LargeBrown(m), chykdavic(m), dikerebel(m), Desyner, delight71, la1(m), gwinaB(m), Badonasty(m), nkemlove, Shaibuakor, say4gunit(m), peteredo, Frank3n2(m), chaste01, obami007(m), Oluwatobiloba96(m), misslois(f), judgesam1, goodnews777, ivolt, harry2sexy(m), pahen1991, potentialprof, feyimen, lionlee216(m), Adunn1ade(f), sheunsheun(m), jajanwani(f) and 131 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 28