Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / NDLEA Arrests Woman, Two Men For Drug Trafficking (photos) (5528 Views)

Lady Harassed By Men For Wearing "Sexy" Dress To The Market (Video) / Two Nigerian Men Arrested In Thailand For Drug Trafficking (pics, Video) / NDLEA Arrests Woman Pregnant With Cocaine (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)



.

John Ifechukwu and Victor Anadu were intercepted at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja. They reportedly swallowed 65 and 54 wraps of substances to conceal the drug.

.

The spokesperson for the NDLEA, Jonah Achemah, also said a 37-year-old woman, Omotayo Anifowoshe, was also arrested at the local wing of the Lagos airport with 3.0 kilogrammes of ephedrine and 1.9kg of cocaine.

.

Achemah said, “Ifechukwu flew in from Lagos and was intercepted at the airport in Abuja. He excreted 65 wraps of substances weighing 864 grammes out of which only one wrap tested positive for methamphetamine. He was on his way to Indonesia.

.

Anadu was intercepted on his way to Indonesia. He excreted 54 wraps weighing 1,073.4 kilogrammes of suspected substances out of which 700 grammes tested positive for methamphetamine. The remaining 373.4 grammes did not test positive for any known drug.”

.

Anifowoshe, 37, an indigene of Epe, Lagos State, was arrested moments after landing in Lagos and was to connect her flight to South Africa through a short cut linking the local airport to the international airport, after successfully boycotting security screening point.

.

Achema said: “She was intercepted with two big bags containing 3kgs of Ephedrine and 1.9kgs of Cocaine base. The drugs were concealed in the false bottom of the bags. She confessed that the luggage was handed to her by her fiancé at whose instance was the trip.” via: SimonAteba



source: Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency have arrested three suspects for alleged attempt to smuggle drugs in and out of the country.John Ifechukwu and Victor Anadu were intercepted at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja. They reportedly swallowed 65 and 54 wraps of substances to conceal the drug.The spokesperson for the NDLEA, Jonah Achemah, also said a 37-year-old woman, Omotayo Anifowoshe, was also arrested at the local wing of the Lagos airport with 3.0 kilogrammes of ephedrine and 1.9kg of cocaine.Achemah said, “Ifechukwu flew in from Lagos and was intercepted at the airport in Abuja. He excreted 65 wraps of substances weighing 864 grammes out of which only one wrap tested positive for methamphetamine. He was on his way to Indonesia.Anadu was intercepted on his way to Indonesia. He excreted 54 wraps weighing 1,073.4 kilogrammes of suspected substances out of which 700 grammes tested positive for methamphetamine. The remaining 373.4 grammes did not test positive for any known drug.”Anifowoshe, 37, an indigene of Epe, Lagos State, was arrested moments after landing in Lagos and was to connect her flight to South Africa through a short cut linking the local airport to the international airport, after successfully boycotting security screening point.Achema said: “She was intercepted with two big bags containing 3kgs of Ephedrine and 1.9kgs of Cocaine base. The drugs were concealed in the false bottom of the bags. She confessed that the luggage was handed to her by her fiancé at whose instance was the trip.” via: SimonAtebasource: http://www.pressnewsng.com.ng/2017/11/ndlea-arrests-woman-two-men-for-drug.html 1 Share

the rate at which drug business increased this days is so so alarming. well thank Almighty God for catching them.

they even carry the drugs confidently into their various bags. pushing cocaine keep increasing by the day. 1 Like 1 Share

igbos and other that are used to this kind of business should please stop it. most of those that's carrying hard drugs every time are youths. God help us. 2 Likes 1 Share

This is so alarming and disgraceful. Let them face the wrath of the law

igbo and afonja 2 Likes

John Ifechukwu and Victor Anadu have done it again. Nigeria don harvest have done it again.Nigeria don harvest 20 Likes 1 Share

This one na FLATONJA OOOO 6 Likes 2 Shares

1-1 1 Like

The Sun ☀ won't just stop rising from the East 1 Like 1 Share

Well let the face the wrath of law.

they have graduated from skull mining to drug trafficking... Ndia self TUFIAKWA 12 Likes

Nigerians are united only when they want to steal 2 Likes

Nice Collabo. who says we are not united? 2 Likes

cassidy1996:

igbo and afonja When it's come to damaging Nigeria Image abroad u ll see igbo and yoruba, they still make Nigeria proud on the other hand unlike hau.../ful... Nothing good come out of them only to milking Nigeria dry. When it's come to damaging Nigeria Image abroad u ll see igbo and yoruba, they still make Nigeria proud on the other hand unlike hau.../ful... Nothing good come out of them only to milking Nigeria dry.

Bullhari007:

they have graduated from skull mining to drug trafficking... Ndia self TUFIAKWA

Lol flatinosky there is only one ethnic group that reigns Supreme when it comes to drug trafficking. They don't have rivals . Let me give you a hint Lol flatinosky there is only one ethnic group that reigns Supreme when it comes to drug trafficking. They don't have rivals. Let me give you a hint 13 Likes 2 Shares

activistjohnny:

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency have arrested three suspects for alleged attempt to smuggle drugs in and out of the country.

.

John Ifechukwu and Victor Anadu were intercepted at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja. They reportedly swallowed 65 and 54 wraps of substances to conceal the drug.

.

The spokesperson for the NDLEA, Jonah Achemah, also said a 37-year-old woman, Omotayo Anifowoshe, was also arrested at the local wing of the Lagos airport with 3.0 kilogrammes of ephedrine and 1.9kg of cocaine.

.

Achemah said, “Ifechukwu flew in from Lagos and was intercepted at the airport in Abuja. He excreted 65 wraps of substances weighing 864 grammes out of which only one wrap tested positive for methamphetamine. He was on his way to Indonesia.

.

Anadu was intercepted on his way to Indonesia. He excreted 54 wraps weighing 1,073.4 kilogrammes of suspected substances out of which 700 grammes tested positive for methamphetamine. The remaining 373.4 grammes did not test positive for any known drug.”

.

Anifowoshe, 37, an indigene of Epe, Lagos State, was arrested moments after landing in Lagos and was to connect her flight to South Africa through a short cut linking the local airport to the international airport, after successfully boycotting security screening point.

.

Achema said: “She was intercepted with two big bags containing 3kgs of Ephedrine and 1.9kgs of Cocaine base. The drugs were concealed in the false bottom of the bags. She confessed that the luggage was handed to her by her fiancé at whose instance was the trip.” via: SimonAteba



source:http://www.pressnewsng.com.ng/2017/11/ndlea-arrests-woman-two-men-for-drug.html It is "In Conjuction" this time... IPOD ft AFONJA



SOLAR POWER BANKS 5000mAh?? CHECK MY SIGNATURE OR CALL THE NUMBER ON IT

python1:

John Ifechukwu and Victor Anadu have done it again. Nigeria don harvest

neoOduduwa:

John Ifechukwu and Victor Anadu



Flatinos have done it again



Chidinma Okeshuku just had to change her name to Omotayo Anifowoshe to tarnish the image of Yoruba people





You got too excited and missed this part



activistjohnny:



The spokesperson for the NDLEA, Jonah Achemah, also said a 37-year-old woman, Omotayo Anifowoshe , was also arrested at the local wing of the Lagos airport with 3.0 kilogrammes of ephedrine and 1.9kg of cochise. You got too excited and missed this part 1 Like

Say no to quick and illegal monies...... Hardwork pays 1 Like

The struggle is real

John Ifechukwu and Victor Anadu



Flatinos have done it again



Chidinma Okeshuku just had to change her name to Omotayo Anifowoshe to tarnish the image of Yoruba people 8 Likes 1 Share

That omotayo anifowoshe is an igbo woman using a Yoruba name for safe passage..





That's their latest trick.. . Awon Oloriburuku 5 Likes 1 Share

Please, how do we join them in this lucrative business..??

Bad luck!! Hustling continues .

Say no to name checking.



East-West collabo.

village ppu in action





dem for Allow am go Indonesia make dem catch am there,im for know say Sleep and die no be d same thing.



listen to my songs @ http://my.notjustok.com/p/oracle See as dat one wey wear black hug the drugs like teddy bear.dem for Allow am go Indonesia make dem catch am there,im for know say Sleep and die no be d same thing.



I refuses to be a party to tribalism.















Damn the spirit is willing but the flesh is weak.

















Abeg what is their name I bind any spirit that will push me to check the suspects name with fire and blood in heavens name.I refuses to be a party to tribalism.Damn the spirit is willing but the flesh is weak.Abeg what is their name

No comment 2 Likes

activistjohnny:

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency have arrested three suspects for alleged attempt to smuggle drugs in and out of the country.

.

John Ifechukwu and Victor Anadu were intercepted at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja. They reportedly swallowed 65 and 54 wraps of substances to conceal the drug.

.

The spokesperson for the NDLEA, Jonah Achemah, also said a 37-year-old woman, Omotayo Anifowoshe, was also arrested at the local wing of the Lagos airport with 3.0 kilogrammes of ephedrine and 1.9kg of cocaine.

.

Achemah said, “Ifechukwu flew in from Lagos and was intercepted at the airport in Abuja. He excreted 65 wraps of substances weighing 864 grammes out of which only one wrap tested positive for methamphetamine. He was on his way to Indonesia.

.

Anadu was intercepted on his way to Indonesia. He excreted 54 wraps weighing 1,073.4 kilogrammes of suspected substances out of which 700 grammes tested positive for methamphetamine. The remaining 373.4 grammes did not test positive for any known drug.”

.

Anifowoshe, 37, an indigene of Epe, Lagos State, was arrested moments after landing in Lagos and was to connect her flight to South Africa through a short cut linking the local airport to the international airport, after successfully boycotting security screening point.

.

Achema said: “She was intercepted with two big bags containing 3kgs of Ephedrine and 1.9kgs of Cocaine base. The drugs were concealed in the false bottom of the bags. She confessed that the luggage was handed to her by her fiancé at whose instance was the trip.” via: SimonAteba



source:http://www.pressnewsng.com.ng/2017/11/ndlea-arrests-woman-two-men-for-drug.html

sad sad