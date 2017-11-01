₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Married Man Tied To A Pole In Nasarawa After He Was Caught Stealing (Photos) by CastedDude: 4:28am
A man got more than he bargained for after he was caught stealing in a neighbourhood in Nasarawa state. The man who is said to be married - was publicly humiliated in front of children and other residents as he was tied to a pole after his clothes were stripped off.
The man looked visibly shocked as children made jest of him during the embarrassing parade.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/happened-married-man-caught-stealing-photos.html
|Re: Married Man Tied To A Pole In Nasarawa After He Was Caught Stealing (Photos) by python1: 4:30am
Why this man come resemble pig like this one hiding away from python?
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Married Man Tied To A Pole In Nasarawa After He Was Caught Stealing (Photos) by cummando(m): 4:31am
This one dey grateful say dem no use am do human barbecue....you can see the faint trace of a smile there. Like say he dey pose for common entrance picture.
Forget jungle justice for lag we call am mending. We go don beat the spirit of tiff comot for him generation. That him cheek go don swell like that boy wey dem use do advert for "speak out" ( only the elders can relate...nta2 channel 5, 5:30 to 6:pm every Thursday)
|Re: Married Man Tied To A Pole In Nasarawa After He Was Caught Stealing (Photos) by Aquactic(m): 4:32am
Reason why poor people should be under house arrest.
#Keep It real
|Re: Married Man Tied To A Pole In Nasarawa After He Was Caught Stealing (Photos) by mankan2k7(m): 5:11am
In this Buhari time, crime is on the increase
|Re: Married Man Tied To A Pole In Nasarawa After He Was Caught Stealing (Photos) by Oblongata: 5:35am
That man for prefer going to jail sef
I rmbr wen I small, na so my papa treat one of our house boy unto say na me carry the money sef go play nes, na since then to dey thief fear me die, I dey reason am say my papa fit do worse for me. I thank God for that man o, and Julian, wherever you are forgive me o, that was js3, 1992
|Re: Married Man Tied To A Pole In Nasarawa After He Was Caught Stealing (Photos) by MVLOX(m): 5:55am
Is dat a skirt dat he is putting on? Cux I ayam seriously not understanding
1 Like
|Re: Married Man Tied To A Pole In Nasarawa After He Was Caught Stealing (Photos) by oz4real83(m): 5:59am
What did he steal? I don't like people being beaten or disgraced for stealing FOOD. Hunger can cause any irrational action. Any beating or disgrace associated with stealing,apart from food stealing, is welcomed. I will reserve my comment until op tells us what he stole.
|Re: Married Man Tied To A Pole In Nasarawa After He Was Caught Stealing (Photos) by GavelSlam: 6:03am
mankan2k7:
People are becoming less tolerant of crime.
|Re: Married Man Tied To A Pole In Nasarawa After He Was Caught Stealing (Photos) by python1: 6:06am
GavelSlam:Gbam. Stealing is now corruption.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Married Man Tied To A Pole In Nasarawa After He Was Caught Stealing (Photos) by 9japrof(m): 7:01am
Nigga should than he wasn't caught in the south east, south south or even south west, he would have be smoking hot potash.
What morality and effrontery would he have at home after all these defamation and embarrassment
|Re: Married Man Tied To A Pole In Nasarawa After He Was Caught Stealing (Photos) by Alexgeneration(m): 7:06am
Fat thief
|Re: Married Man Tied To A Pole In Nasarawa After He Was Caught Stealing (Photos) by Gbadegesin19(m): 11:46am
4 Likes
|Re: Married Man Tied To A Pole In Nasarawa After He Was Caught Stealing (Photos) by neoOduduwa: 11:46am
Where is Nnamdi Kanu the warrior?
I thought he said he was going to burn the zoo
2 Likes
|Re: Married Man Tied To A Pole In Nasarawa After He Was Caught Stealing (Photos) by Ayo4251(m): 11:46am
Hunger na bad thing
|Re: Married Man Tied To A Pole In Nasarawa After He Was Caught Stealing (Photos) by Hushpuppi: 11:46am
Hunger in the land.. May God help us
|Re: Married Man Tied To A Pole In Nasarawa After He Was Caught Stealing (Photos) by bastien: 11:47am
E get luck say them no set am ablaze
|Re: Married Man Tied To A Pole In Nasarawa After He Was Caught Stealing (Photos) by JON01: 11:47am
SUFFERING AND SMILLING...
|Re: Married Man Tied To A Pole In Nasarawa After He Was Caught Stealing (Photos) by idonijesamod(m): 11:47am
|Re: Married Man Tied To A Pole In Nasarawa After He Was Caught Stealing (Photos) by Foodforthought(m): 11:48am
Buhari's fault
|Re: Married Man Tied To A Pole In Nasarawa After He Was Caught Stealing (Photos) by twilliamx: 11:48am
Name and shame. The way to to go.....
|Re: Married Man Tied To A Pole In Nasarawa After He Was Caught Stealing (Photos) by Sirheny007(m): 11:49am
.
|Re: Married Man Tied To A Pole In Nasarawa After He Was Caught Stealing (Photos) by cutefergiee(m): 11:49am
i jus weak
1 Like
|Re: Married Man Tied To A Pole In Nasarawa After He Was Caught Stealing (Photos) by asawanathegreat(m): 11:50am
Na craze dey worry una, why una never tie Dasuki, Maina, Oliseh Metuh and d rest big thief's? Tho d man should face d law.
|Re: Married Man Tied To A Pole In Nasarawa After He Was Caught Stealing (Photos) by free2ryhme: 11:50am
CastedDude:
what has being married got to do with steal
has being married now a title
|Re: Married Man Tied To A Pole In Nasarawa After He Was Caught Stealing (Photos) by Iscoalarcon: 11:52am
Serves him right
|Re: Married Man Tied To A Pole In Nasarawa After He Was Caught Stealing (Photos) by toyzeal(m): 11:52am
wen u realize ur money is missing
|Re: Married Man Tied To A Pole In Nasarawa After He Was Caught Stealing (Photos) by mikestarex(m): 11:52am
|Re: Married Man Tied To A Pole In Nasarawa After He Was Caught Stealing (Photos) by mikestarex(m): 11:53am
na skirt b dah
|Re: Married Man Tied To A Pole In Nasarawa After He Was Caught Stealing (Photos) by koolcat: 11:54am
MVLOX:jean skirt...hahahahahaha
|Re: Married Man Tied To A Pole In Nasarawa After He Was Caught Stealing (Photos) by MikkyDaniel: 11:55am
lol. abeg just cause him shame but don't kill him o
