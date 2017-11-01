Narialand just removed my topic challenging this yeye 'oath swearing' and if you people like remove this comment again, then I'll look for other means outside



Nairaland Is Acting Against The Nigerian Constitution Of 1999 As Amended by Gbadegesin19(m): 11:33am

Seun is an atheist but I still don't get his reason for the overprotection of Islam ahbi IS has threatened him? But seriously this is getting out of hand and we need to bring a stop to this madness!



Nairaland to the understanding of everyone is a public forum which means it's home to several beliefs systems n opinions that can be freely shared as supported by the very constitution that governs the Federal Republic of Nigeria.



Section 39. Subsection (1) Every person shall be entitled to freedom of expression, including freedom to hold opinions and to receive and impart ideas and information without interference.

(2) Without prejudice to the generality of subsection (1) of this section, every person shall be entitled to own, establish and operate any medium for the dissemination of information, ideas and opinions:

Provided that no person, other than the Government of the Federation or of a State or any other person or body authorised by the President on the fulfilment of conditions laid down by an Act of the National Assembly, shall own, establish or operate a television or wireless broadcasting station for, any purpose whatsoever.



For reasons unknown to me, nairaland allows Muslims to jump into Christian threads to express their 'God given' human inalienable Rights while on the other hand, Christians are not allowed that "luxury" unless they swear an 'oath of belief' which gives me bloody hell creeps.



38.(1) Every person shall be entitled to freedom of thought, conscience and religion, including freedom to change his religion or belief, and freedom (either alone or in community with others, and in public or in private) to manifest and propagate his religion or belief in worship, teaching, practice and observance.

(2) No person attending any place of education shall be required to receive religious instruction or to take part in or attend any religious ceremony or observance if such instruction ceremony or observance relates to a religion other than his own, or religion not approved by his parent or guardian.

(3) No religious community or denomination shall be prevented from providing religious instruction for pupils of that community or denomination in any place of education maintained wholly by that community or denomination.



It would have made perfect sense if restrictions were placed on both religion concerning their threads which would still remain illegal on a public forum such as Nairaland.



Or is Seun too on the move to Islamize Nigeria?