Futo Student Wrongly Accused Of Stealing, Brutalized By The School’s Military Outfit, Xboys.....
A student of the Federal University of Technology Owerri, Imo State, has been brutalized by the school’s military outfit, Xboys.
According to reports, some female students residing in New Orleans Lodge, Eziobodo, had called on the Xboys that their phones were stolen overnight.
It was gathered that their description of the thief matched that of a male student, who was subsequently apprehended and beaten up. It was later discovered that he was innocent.
|Re: X-Boys Brutalize FUTO Student Wrongly Accused Of Stealing (Photos) by HungerBAD: 4:26pm
Damn.
Even the real military don't lick somebody like TomTom, the way these guys licked this student.
If this innocent guy is a cultist,and tomorrow he leads his gangs to unleash mayhem on both the accuser,and the paramilitary outfit, we will be shouting.
But look at him.
Nobody deserves to be treated this way. To the brutalized guy,you have my blessings to handle them in anyway you deem fit.
People should be held accountable for their deeds.
|Re: X-Boys Brutalize FUTO Student Wrongly Accused Of Stealing (Photos) by python1: 4:29pm
So, op, who was wrong? The security men who punished the described suspect or the students who wrongly described the suspect?
|Re: X-Boys Brutalize FUTO Student Wrongly Accused Of Stealing (Photos) by Leonbonapart(m): 4:30pm
Lawless country with lawless individuals
|Re: X-Boys Brutalize FUTO Student Wrongly Accused Of Stealing (Photos) by eddieguru(m): 4:31pm
|Re: X-Boys Brutalize FUTO Student Wrongly Accused Of Stealing (Photos) by doyouknowjohnny: 4:32pm
That's what happens when the wrong people wield power..
|Re: X-Boys Brutalize FUTO Student Wrongly Accused Of Stealing (Photos) by spartoo: 4:32pm
If na me ehn.. Dem go go down one by one I swear to Lord Lugard
|Re: X-Boys Brutalize FUTO Student Wrongly Accused Of Stealing (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 4:32pm
The only way someone can torture me like this is if my soul has left my body, I'd rather we continue the scuffle together in the other world.....
|Re: X-Boys Brutalize FUTO Student Wrongly Accused Of Stealing (Photos) by lelvin(m): 4:32pm
Haba
|Re: X-Boys Brutalize FUTO Student Wrongly Accused Of Stealing (Photos) by mazimee(m): 4:32pm
That's how innocent people are killed with jungle justice
|Re: X-Boys Brutalize FUTO Student Wrongly Accused Of Stealing (Photos) by romeoetin(m): 4:33pm
It's false.. No such thing happened in Futo
|Re: X-Boys Brutalize FUTO Student Wrongly Accused Of Stealing (Photos) by TyDimplez: 4:33pm
The xboys dont investigate things first?... Mtchew
|Re: X-Boys Brutalize FUTO Student Wrongly Accused Of Stealing (Photos) by chibabe259(f): 4:33pm
python1:
Lekwanu ajuju.
|Re: X-Boys Brutalize FUTO Student Wrongly Accused Of Stealing (Photos) by babablogger: 4:33pm
If I was the FUTO student i will find each and everyone one of them and hack them to
|Re: X-Boys Brutalize FUTO Student Wrongly Accused Of Stealing (Photos) by Curvinus(m): 4:33pm
this some fvcked up shii
|Re: X-Boys Brutalize FUTO Student Wrongly Accused Of Stealing (Photos) by rhonard(m): 4:33pm
this is wrong, this is not beating, it is called battered
|Re: X-Boys Brutalize FUTO Student Wrongly Accused Of Stealing (Photos) by GCFR95(m): 4:33pm
We condemn the whites for having Halloween...Are we not more barbaric than them, just see the brutality.
|Re: X-Boys Brutalize FUTO Student Wrongly Accused Of Stealing (Photos) by Johnbosco77(m): 4:34pm
OMG this is too bad.....
|Re: X-Boys Brutalize FUTO Student Wrongly Accused Of Stealing (Photos) by Ksslib(m): 4:34pm
What??
x-what? Not even the military sef. Just a group of frustrated idiots who think six-packs and average muscles give them lordship over their fellow students. This should be the equivalent of Uniben's now defunct Man o War who were taught a very good lesson by hall 3 boys.
God!!! I swear no bagga can try this shiiiit with me. I don't care if you're the Undertaker or Great Khali, two of us will die that day. wtf!! Just take a look at that guy's back. I will never be able to look myself in the mirror again if a group of rascals try this shiiiit with me and I don't take atleast half of them down...
Useless country where every rascal wants to be Lord.
|Re: X-Boys Brutalize FUTO Student Wrongly Accused Of Stealing (Photos) by MrImole(m): 4:34pm
This should be discouraged!
|Re: X-Boys Brutalize FUTO Student Wrongly Accused Of Stealing (Photos) by mhizsuzzy(f): 4:34pm
Funny enough when little power is given to we Nigerians we behave like mad ppl
If nah army now that did these stuff to the xmen internet no go hear word but see what they have done with the same power giving to them......
|Re: X-Boys Brutalize FUTO Student Wrongly Accused Of Stealing (Photos) by numerouno01(m): 4:34pm
both the xmen oh, the students that wrongly accused him ohh, the real thief oh
may heavy duty karma wreck havoc on them
|Re: X-Boys Brutalize FUTO Student Wrongly Accused Of Stealing (Photos) by Cruz40(m): 4:34pm
This is Man inhumanity to Man
|Re: X-Boys Brutalize FUTO Student Wrongly Accused Of Stealing (Photos) by masada: 4:35pm
dats some crazy ish rite there
for wat nah
|Re: X-Boys Brutalize FUTO Student Wrongly Accused Of Stealing (Photos) by Cuteamigo1(m): 4:35pm
if not for our broken system ehh. this guy for don bcome rich man.
|Re: X-Boys Brutalize FUTO Student Wrongly Accused Of Stealing (Photos) by JoeMaddog: 4:35pm
Tomorrow these ones will come online and accuse the military of jungle justice.
Lawless society where anyone with little power thinks only of how to intimidate those below him/her.
|Re: X-Boys Brutalize FUTO Student Wrongly Accused Of Stealing (Photos) by Mcowubaba: 4:35pm
X boys ke, I thought it used to be man o war.
Person don dey old sha
|Re: X-Boys Brutalize FUTO Student Wrongly Accused Of Stealing (Photos) by wizod(m): 4:36pm
If d innocent guy got such treatment how will d prime suspect be treated? Maybe they will skin him alive
|Re: X-Boys Brutalize FUTO Student Wrongly Accused Of Stealing (Photos) by hanassholesolo: 4:36pm
python1:
That looks to me like a Moral Dilemma.
|Re: X-Boys Brutalize FUTO Student Wrongly Accused Of Stealing (Photos) by HealthWealthy(m): 4:37pm
This is really disturbing
|Re: X-Boys Brutalize FUTO Student Wrongly Accused Of Stealing (Photos) by wintersnow(m): 4:37pm
The names giving to school lodges just sounds funny..
- New Orleans lodge
-Prison break lodge
- House of batiatus lodge
- suicide junction lodge
|Re: X-Boys Brutalize FUTO Student Wrongly Accused Of Stealing (Photos) by donstan18(m): 4:38pm
Frustration everywhere!!!!
Security men looking for where to vent their frustration and anger!
