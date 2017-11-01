Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / X-Boys Brutalize FUTO Student Wrongly Accused Of Stealing (Photos) (3764 Views)

A student of the Federal University of Technology Owerri, Imo State, has been brutalized by the school’s military outfit, Xboys.



According to reports, some female students residing in New Orleans Lodge, Eziobodo, had called on the Xboys that their phones were stolen overnight.



It was gathered that their description of the thief matched that of a male student, who was subsequently apprehended and beaten up. It was later discovered that he was innocent.





Damn.



Even the real military don't lick somebody like TomTom, the way these guys licked this student.



If this innocent guy is a cultist,and tomorrow he leads his gangs to unleash mayhem on both the accuser,and the paramilitary outfit, we will be shouting.



But look at him.



Nobody deserves to be treated this way. To the brutalized guy,you have my blessings to handle them in anyway you deem fit.



People should be held accountable for their deeds. 14 Likes

So, op, who was wrong? The security men who punished the described suspect or the students who wrongly described the suspect? 1 Like

Lawless country with lawless individuals 1 Like

That's what happens when the wrong people wield power.. 1 Like





If na me ehn.. Dem go go down one by one I swear to Lord Lugard 4 Likes

The only way someone can torture me like this is if my soul has left my body, I'd rather we continue the scuffle together in the other world..... 1 Like

Haba

That's how innocent people are killed with jungle justice

It's false.. No such thing happened in Futo

The xboys dont investigate things first?... Mtchew

python1:

So, op, who was wrong? The security men who punished the described suspect or the students who wrongly described the suspect?



Lekwanu ajuju. Lekwanu ajuju.

If I was the FUTO student i will find each and everyone one of them and hack them to

this some fvcked up shii

this is wrong, this is not beating, it is called battered 2 Likes

We condemn the whites for having Halloween...Are we not more barbaric than them, just see the brutality.

OMG this is too bad.....

What??



x-what? Not even the military sef. Just a group of frustrated idiots who think six-packs and average muscles give them lordship over their fellow students. This should be the equivalent of Uniben's now defunct Man o War who were taught a very good lesson by hall 3 boys.



God!!! I swear no bagga can try this shiiiit with me. I don't care if you're the Undertaker or Great Khali, two of us will die that day. wtf!! Just take a look at that guy's back. I will never be able to look myself in the mirror again if a group of rascals try this shiiiit with me and I don't take atleast half of them down...



Useless country where every rascal wants to be Lord.

This should be discouraged!

Funny enough when little power is given to we Nigerians we behave like mad ppl



If nah army now that did these stuff to the xmen internet no go hear word but see what they have done with the same power giving to them...... 2 Likes

both the xmen oh, the students that wrongly accused him ohh, the real thief oh





may heavy duty karma wreck havoc on them 1 Like

This is Man inhumanity to Man

dats some crazy ish rite there



for wat nah

if not for our broken system ehh. this guy for don bcome rich man. 2 Likes

Tomorrow these ones will come online and accuse the military of jungle justice.

Lawless society where anyone with little power thinks only of how to intimidate those below him/her.

X boys ke, I thought it used to be man o war.

Person don dey old sha 1 Like

If d innocent guy got such treatment how will d prime suspect be treated? Maybe they will skin him alive 1 Like

python1:

So, op, who was wrong? The security men who punished the described suspect or the students who wrongly described the suspect?

That looks to me like a Moral Dilemma. That looks to me like a Moral Dilemma.

This is really disturbing

The names giving to school lodges just sounds funny..

- New Orleans lodge

-Prison break lodge

- House of batiatus lodge

- suicide junction lodge