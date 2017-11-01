₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Investment Inflow Into Nigeria, Others To Hit $75bn – Osinbajo by Truth234: 6:56am
Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday described the continent of Africa as a land of immense opportunities, noting that Foreign Direct Investment inflow into the region was expected to hit $75.5bn by the end of this year.
Osinbajo stated this in Abuja at the opening session of a two-day high level policy and private sector forum on trade and investment facilitation for development.
The event was hosted by Nigeria in collaboration with the ECOWAS Commission and World Trade Organisation, among others.
He said the expected investment inflows of $75.5bn into the region would be far higher than the $56.5bn recorded in 2016.
Osinbajo stated, “We are in a time of critical challenges and in a time of huge opportunities, our population will equal the population of India and China together by 2050.
“Some say so earlier, by the same year we will have the youngest population in the world, climate change has great impact on Africa than elsewhere and security challenges stubbornly remain in many of our states.”
He added, “Yet consumers’ spending is projected to reach $1.4tn in the next few years and business to business spending to reach $3.5tn in the next eight years.
“African economies are doing better than ever before despite the difficult global economic environment; Gross Domestic Product growth rate, with average 2.2 per cent in 2015, is estimated to rise to 3.4 per cent this year and to 4.3 per cent in 2018, all above the global average.”
The vice-president stated that for Africa to maximise the benefits of its huge potential, there was a need to take the issue of trade and investment very importantly as it was vital for economic development.
He, however, noted that poor infrastructure and lack of capacity building needed to be addressed to ensure that trade and investments takes the centre stage in economic development of the continent.
The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Okechukwu Enelamah, said developing countries, including Nigeria, needed about $2.5tn yearly investment to meet the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.
He stated that the country’s improvement in the World Bank ease of doing business ranking was a demonstration of the effectiveness of the government’s recent policies.
In his comments, the Director-General, WTO, Roberto Azevedo, said trade and investment had proven to be the best economic tool to stimulate development.
The President, ECOWAS Commission, Marcel Alain de Souza, called on members to facilitate the use of a common currency in the sub-region.
http://investorsking.com/investment-inflow-nigeria-others-hit-75bn-osinbajo/
|Re: Investment Inflow Into Nigeria, Others To Hit $75bn – Osinbajo by GavelSlam: 7:00am
He said Africa before enemies start their remix.
|Re: Investment Inflow Into Nigeria, Others To Hit $75bn – Osinbajo by lilfreezy: 7:27am
Even Chris okotie no lie reach osinbade
|Re: Investment Inflow Into Nigeria, Others To Hit $75bn – Osinbajo by Ayo4251(m): 7:27am
|Re: Investment Inflow Into Nigeria, Others To Hit $75bn – Osinbajo by uzoclinton(m): 7:28am
Investment inflow in Nigeria.. Naso. yet the country is still among the. Poorest in Africa with a very poor GDP per capita
|Re: Investment Inflow Into Nigeria, Others To Hit $75bn – Osinbajo by eezeribe(m): 7:29am
Big lie.... Fake propaganda....
Have you guys fulfilled your unrealistic promise of one dollar equal to one naira....
|Re: Investment Inflow Into Nigeria, Others To Hit $75bn – Osinbajo by nony43(m): 7:29am
|Re: Investment Inflow Into Nigeria, Others To Hit $75bn – Osinbajo by kay29000(m): 7:29am
Okay. When will it start to benefit the common man?
|Re: Investment Inflow Into Nigeria, Others To Hit $75bn – Osinbajo by deepwater(f): 7:29am
no benefit to the common man
they brought wicked policies to throw the common man out of the tbills
the common man that helped the outsiders get confidence in the system
now everything is over subscribed
nothing reach man pickin again ooo
|Re: Investment Inflow Into Nigeria, Others To Hit $75bn – Osinbajo by OGAMINISTER: 7:29am
Good news to well wishers
Bad news to enemies of the state
|Re: Investment Inflow Into Nigeria, Others To Hit $75bn – Osinbajo by seguno2: 7:30am
Future tense impossible.
Since when did this RCCG Pastor start telling lies like this
It must be the influence of Alhaji Lai Mohammed.
|Re: Investment Inflow Into Nigeria, Others To Hit $75bn – Osinbajo by ottohan(m): 7:30am
A rapist entered a bedroom, tied up the husband and wife, kissed the wife's ear and went to the bathroom... The husband said to the wife "satisfy him or he will kill us, be strong. I love u" Wife said "he didn't kiss me, he whispered in my ear dat he is gay, he needs vaseline and I told him it's in the bathroom. So be strong, I love u too....
|Re: Investment Inflow Into Nigeria, Others To Hit $75bn – Osinbajo by wickyyolo: 7:31am
Mumu I wish you knew how much the North America earn from Africa last year,
Not even mentioning China yet
|Re: Investment Inflow Into Nigeria, Others To Hit $75bn – Osinbajo by idonijesamod(m): 7:31am
Sell your paypal funds 350/$ contact via watsapp on signature
|Re: Investment Inflow Into Nigeria, Others To Hit $75bn – Osinbajo by stano2(m): 7:32am
|Re: Investment Inflow Into Nigeria, Others To Hit $75bn – Osinbajo by teewai3(m): 7:32am
Guys!!! Please pray for me. I am going to the hospital tomorrow because I have a problem with my eyes. Everytime I look into comments, I have seen nothing related to the post��
|Re: Investment Inflow Into Nigeria, Others To Hit $75bn – Osinbajo by seguno2: 7:33am
OGAMINISTER:
How much is the exchange rate today compared to 15 May 2015?
The real enemies of the state are people like Buhari and Osinbajo who told us that N200 exchange rate was bad then.
Good news ko. Gullible news ni.
|Re: Investment Inflow Into Nigeria, Others To Hit $75bn – Osinbajo by 9jayes: 7:34am
All dis paper talk sef
|Re: Investment Inflow Into Nigeria, Others To Hit $75bn – Osinbajo by modelmike7(m): 7:34am
A very good development
|Re: Investment Inflow Into Nigeria, Others To Hit $75bn – Osinbajo by phr0nesis(m): 7:37am
I knew it would be someone from the FG announcing this.
APC is just good at paper talk
|Re: Investment Inflow Into Nigeria, Others To Hit $75bn – Osinbajo by 9japrof(m): 7:38am
Osibanjo the pastor turned liar. You can never be a saint on a gang of thieves and liars, not possible in a million attempts
|Re: Investment Inflow Into Nigeria, Others To Hit $75bn – Osinbajo by OGAMINISTER: 7:38am
seguno2:
Since u know little/nothing about economics of foreign exchange, I am too busy to start educating you..........China intentionally keeps her exchange rate high and every serious developing country should emulate them to discourage over dependence on importation
|Re: Investment Inflow Into Nigeria, Others To Hit $75bn – Osinbajo by Donald50: 7:42am
The VP must be a student of UniLiaMuhammed ,,,,....lectured by one Prof Emeritus in lienology ::: Linus Maba Lia Mumumad....
|Re: Investment Inflow Into Nigeria, Others To Hit $75bn – Osinbajo by Nbote(m): 7:42am
He shld have gone further to break down how much of dat inflow will com into d country considering how dis govt is driving d economy into oblivion and chasing away investors
|Re: Investment Inflow Into Nigeria, Others To Hit $75bn – Osinbajo by Keneking: 7:43am
You mean sachet water production
|Re: Investment Inflow Into Nigeria, Others To Hit $75bn – Osinbajo by psucc(m): 7:44am
Any has no truth to tell Nigerians especially when figures are involved
The Pastor has dethroned the devil.
|Re: Investment Inflow Into Nigeria, Others To Hit $75bn – Osinbajo by Donald50: 7:44am
modelmike7:::: Good news but u haven't eaten for the past five days...,and u call it good news...hunger is bad
|Re: Investment Inflow Into Nigeria, Others To Hit $75bn – Osinbajo by sanpipita(m): 7:46am
I remember when Jonathan govt was dishing out talks like this they said na paper achievements, now they are in power they are doing same, all talk no impact
|Re: Investment Inflow Into Nigeria, Others To Hit $75bn – Osinbajo by seguno2: 7:46am
OGAMINISTER:
Stop trying to be half smart by shifting the discussion.
Buhari and APC promised to make N1 equal to a dollar. They have made it worse. Jumping to N500 before going down slightly to N365.
Yet, you are calling this new lie and falsehood from Osinbajo good news?
Are you okay at all?
I ask you again whether you are okay at all?
|Re: Investment Inflow Into Nigeria, Others To Hit $75bn – Osinbajo by Donald50: 7:46am
I don't blame them...,,,Nigeria is a falsehood from the beginning
|Re: Investment Inflow Into Nigeria, Others To Hit $75bn – Osinbajo by FarahAideed: 7:46am
Buhari govt is a gathering of looters and liars
