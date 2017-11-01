Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Investment Inflow Into Nigeria, Others To Hit $75bn – Osinbajo (1609 Views)

Osinbajo stated this in Abuja at the opening session of a two-day high level policy and private sector forum on trade and investment facilitation for development.



The event was hosted by Nigeria in collaboration with the ECOWAS Commission and World Trade Organisation, among others.



He said the expected investment inflows of $75.5bn into the region would be far higher than the $56.5bn recorded in 2016.



Osinbajo stated, “We are in a time of critical challenges and in a time of huge opportunities, our population will equal the population of India and China together by 2050.



“Some say so earlier, by the same year we will have the youngest population in the world, climate change has great impact on Africa than elsewhere and security challenges stubbornly remain in many of our states.”



He added, “Yet consumers’ spending is projected to reach $1.4tn in the next few years and business to business spending to reach $3.5tn in the next eight years.



“African economies are doing better than ever before despite the difficult global economic environment; Gross Domestic Product growth rate, with average 2.2 per cent in 2015, is estimated to rise to 3.4 per cent this year and to 4.3 per cent in 2018, all above the global average.”



The vice-president stated that for Africa to maximise the benefits of its huge potential, there was a need to take the issue of trade and investment very importantly as it was vital for economic development.



He, however, noted that poor infrastructure and lack of capacity building needed to be addressed to ensure that trade and investments takes the centre stage in economic development of the continent.



The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Okechukwu Enelamah, said developing countries, including Nigeria, needed about $2.5tn yearly investment to meet the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.



He stated that the country’s improvement in the World Bank ease of doing business ranking was a demonstration of the effectiveness of the government’s recent policies.



In his comments, the Director-General, WTO, Roberto Azevedo, said trade and investment had proven to be the best economic tool to stimulate development.



The President, ECOWAS Commission, Marcel Alain de Souza, called on members to facilitate the use of a common currency in the sub-region.



Okay. When will it start to benefit the common man? 3 Likes



Good news to well wishers



Bad news to enemies of the state



How much is the exchange rate today compared to 15 May 2015?

The real enemies of the state are people like Buhari and Osinbajo who told us that N200 exchange rate was bad then.

Good news ko. Gullible news ni. How much is the exchange rate today compared to 15 May 2015?The real enemies of the state are people like Buhari and Osinbajo who told us that N200 exchange rate was bad then.Good news ko. Gullible news ni.

A very good development

How much is the exchange rate today compared to 15 May 2015?

The real enemies of the state are people like Buhari and Osinbajo who told us that N200 exchange rate was bad then.

Good news ko. Gullible news ni.

Since u know little/nothing about economics of foreign exchange, I am too busy to start educating you..........China intentionally keeps her exchange rate high and every serious developing country should emulate them to discourage over dependence on importation Since u know little/nothing about economics of foreign exchange, I am too busy to start educating you..........China intentionally keeps her exchange rate high and every serious developing country should emulate them to discourage over dependence on importation 2 Likes

The VP must be a student of UniLiaMuhammed ,,,,....lectured by one Prof Emeritus in lienology ::: Linus Maba Lia Mumumad.... 2 Likes

He shld have gone further to break down how much of dat inflow will com into d country considering how dis govt is driving d economy into oblivion and chasing away investors 1 Like 1 Share

Any has no truth to tell Nigerians especially when figures are involved

The Pastor has dethroned the devil. 3 Likes 1 Share

I remember when Jonathan govt was dishing out talks like this they said na paper achievements, now they are in power they are doing same, all talk no impact 2 Likes 1 Share

OGAMINISTER:

Since u know little/nothing about economics of foreign exchange, I am too busy to start educating you..........China intentionally keeps her exchange rate high and every serious developing country should emulate them to discourage over dependence on importation

Stop trying to be half smart by shifting the discussion.

Buhari and APC promised to make N1 equal to a dollar. They have made it worse. Jumping to N500 before going down slightly to N365.

Yet, you are calling this new lie and falsehood from Osinbajo good news?

Are you okay at all?

I ask you again whether you are okay at all? Stop trying to be half smart by shifting the discussion.Buhari and APC promised to make N1 equal to a dollar. They have made it worse. Jumping to N500 before going down slightly to N365.Yet, you are calling this new lie and falsehood from Osinbajo good news?Are you okay at all?I ask you again whether you are okay at all? 1 Like 1 Share

