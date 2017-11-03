₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Is It A Must For A Muslim Wife To Wear Wedding Ring? by Sakie: 10:06am
Salammualeikum brothers and sisters,please I want to know if its compulsory on Muslim wife to wear wedding ring.my husband gave me a ring after our wedding but I lost it during my pregnancy due to swollen fingers and I had to remove it but couldn't find it afterwards. Although he is not complaining,friends keep asking me why I am not wearing my ring.
So I want to know please,is it compulsory? What are the conditions surrounding it in Islam?
Thanks.
|Re: Is It A Must For A Muslim Wife To Wear Wedding Ring? by AlBaqir(m): 10:37am
Sakie:
# Wedding ring is a cultural or social practice. While it has nothing to do with Islam, there's no command to its forbiddance. Therefore, it is neither obligatory nor haram to wear it. It is not even a recommended act or an act we frown at as far as Islamic laws are concern. On the other hand, some used to speculate that wedding ring is Christianic. That is a plain lie. Wedding ring is an European culture just like suit (coat) and tie is their's.
# However, the fact that your husband gave it to you, that means he wants you to wear it. I don't know his intention but norms of our society is "recognition". A woman with wedding ring is recognised and generally believed to be a married woman, and society gives her more respect. And men are usually back off the tail of such women (except perverted men).
# In India, their culture is not wedding ring but a red spotted ink at the forehead of a woman, that signify married or engaged. And keeping of moustache for men indicate married men.
* So, please look for your wedding ring and put it on provided you can still find it or talk to your hubby to provide another if he still wants it on your finger. May Allah strengthen and bless your family.
Wa Salam alaykum.
|Re: Is It A Must For A Muslim Wife To Wear Wedding Ring? by Sakie: 10:53am
AlBaqir:Ameen...
Jazak llah Khairan
|Re: Is It A Must For A Muslim Wife To Wear Wedding Ring? by QueenOfNepal: 11:40am
If you stay in Lagos you need to because young men will always try to hit on you but if you are in the North then no need because you are either in a Ba Shiga apartment or you are covered like a masquerade that nobody can even see your face
|Re: Is It A Must For A Muslim Wife To Wear Wedding Ring? by realone2012: 11:41am
Jazakumllah Khairan to AlBaqir for the response.
You can refer to islamqa.info for more responses.
May Allah make us more steadfast in His deen.. Aameen
|Re: Is It A Must For A Muslim Wife To Wear Wedding Ring? by realone2012: 11:42am
QueenOfNepal:May Allah (SWT) guide you to his straight path.. AAMEEN
|Re: Is It A Must For A Muslim Wife To Wear Wedding Ring? by MasViews: 11:44am
QueenOfNepal:
Something is wrong with your brain
|Re: Is It A Must For A Muslim Wife To Wear Wedding Ring? by DuBLINGreenb(m): 11:45am
I want to understand more about hijab after marriage especially a muslim woman married to a christian man
|Re: Is It A Must For A Muslim Wife To Wear Wedding Ring? by tgmservice: 11:46am
|Re: Is It A Must For A Muslim Wife To Wear Wedding Ring? by QueenOfNepal: 11:48am
MasViews:How? Counter it
and sstop fighting nothing
|Re: Is It A Must For A Muslim Wife To Wear Wedding Ring? by QueenOfNepal: 11:49am
realone2012:I'm on the straight path so except you want me to put more speed
|Re: Is It A Must For A Muslim Wife To Wear Wedding Ring? by Samusu(m): 11:50am
Kulli bidi'atul dalala
|Re: Is It A Must For A Muslim Wife To Wear Wedding Ring? by MasViews: 11:51am
QueenOfNepal:
Hav ever been to the north?
|Re: Is It A Must For A Muslim Wife To Wear Wedding Ring? by AlBaqir(m): 11:52am
Samusu:Kindly educate us how is it a Bid'ah?
|Re: Is It A Must For A Muslim Wife To Wear Wedding Ring? by NASTYNASOSO: 11:52am
QueenOfNepal:
|Re: Is It A Must For A Muslim Wife To Wear Wedding Ring? by QueenOfNepal: 11:53am
MasViews:How did i know Ba Shiga
Say what you want to say and stop childish question
|Re: Is It A Must For A Muslim Wife To Wear Wedding Ring? by MasViews: 11:57am
QueenOfNepal:Stop posting rubish about the North
|Re: Is It A Must For A Muslim Wife To Wear Wedding Ring? by Dindondin(m): 11:59am
realone2012:he or she is already on a straight part, Mr holier than thou!
|Re: Is It A Must For A Muslim Wife To Wear Wedding Ring? by QueenOfNepal: 12:02pm
MasViews:The North can not be far from that which ypu just said so tell me something else
|Re: Is It A Must For A Muslim Wife To Wear Wedding Ring? by madridguy(m): 12:02pm
Half baked people like you make people run away from Islamic thread. What is Bid'ah about this? Ring is Bid'ah and the Internet you're using is not?
Samusu:
|Re: Is It A Must For A Muslim Wife To Wear Wedding Ring? by Dindondin(m): 12:05pm
