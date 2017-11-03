Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Islam for Muslims / Is It A Must For A Muslim Wife To Wear Wedding Ring? (1515 Views)

Salammualeikum brothers and sisters,please I want to know if its compulsory on Muslim wife to wear wedding ring.my husband gave me a ring after our wedding but I lost it during my pregnancy due to swollen fingers and I had to remove it but couldn't find it afterwards. Although he is not complaining,friends keep asking me why I am not wearing my ring.

So I want to know please,is it compulsory? What are the conditions surrounding it in Islam?



# Wedding ring is a cultural or social practice. While it has nothing to do with Islam, there's no command to its forbiddance. Therefore, it is neither obligatory nor haram to wear it. It is not even a recommended act or an act we frown at as far as Islamic laws are concern. On the other hand, some used to speculate that wedding ring is Christianic. That is a plain lie. Wedding ring is an European culture just like suit (coat) and tie is their's.





# However, the fact that your husband gave it to you, that means he wants you to wear it. I don't know his intention but norms of our society is "recognition". A woman with wedding ring is recognised and generally believed to be a married woman, and society gives her more respect. And men are usually back off the tail of such women (except perverted men).



# In India, their culture is not wedding ring but a red spotted ink at the forehead of a woman, that signify married or engaged. And keeping of moustache for men indicate married men.



* So, please look for your wedding ring and put it on provided you can still find it or talk to your hubby to provide another if he still wants it on your finger. May Allah strengthen and bless your family.



If you stay in Lagos you need to because young men will always try to hit on you but if you are in the North then no need because you are either in a Ba Shiga apartment or you are covered like a masquerade that nobody can even see your face 2 Likes

Jazakumllah Khairan to AlBaqir for the response.



You can refer to islamqa.info for more responses.



May Allah make us more steadfast in His deen.. Aameen 3 Likes

If you stay in Lagos you need to because young men will always try to hit on you but if you are in the North then no need because you are either in a Ba Shiga apartment or you are covered like a masquerade that nobody can even see your face May Allah (SWT) guide you to his straight path.. AAMEEN May Allah (SWT) guide you to his straight path.. AAMEEN 1 Like 1 Share

If you stay in Lagos you need to because young men will always try to hit on you but if you are in the North then no need because you are either in a Ba Shiga apartment or you are covered like a masquerade that nobody can even see your face



Something is wrong with your brain Something is wrong with your brain 2 Likes 1 Share

I want to understand more about hijab after marriage especially a muslim woman married to a christian man

All this Muslims abeg carry your wahala and go and stop bringing your problems to FP

Something is wrong with your brain How? Counter it

and sstop fighting nothing How? Counter itand sstop fighting nothing

May Allah (SWT) guide you to his straight path.. AAMEEN I'm on the straight path so except you want me to put more speed I'm on the straight path so except you want me to put more speed

Kulli bidi'atul dalala

How? Counter it and sstop fighting nothing

Hav ever been to the north? Hav ever been to the north?

Kulli bidi'atul dalala Kindly educate us how is it a Bid'ah? Kindly educate us how is it a Bid'ah?

If you stay in Lagos you need to because young men will always try to hit on you but if you are in the North then no need because you are either in a Ba Shiga apartment or you are covered like a masquerade that nobody can even see your face



HMMMMMMMMM.



WHAT ARE YOU TRYING TO INSINUATE? HMMMMMMMMM.WHAT ARE YOU TRYING TO INSINUATE?

Hav ever been to the north? How did i know Ba Shiga





Say what you want to say and stop childish question How did i know Ba ShigaSay what you want to say and stop childish question

How did i know Ba Shiga



Say what you want to say and stop childish question Stop posting rubish about the North Stop posting rubish about the North

May Allah (SWT) guide you to his straight path.. AAMEEN he or she is already on a straight part, Mr holier than thou! he or she is already on a straight part, Mr holier than thou! 1 Like

Stop posting rubish about the North The North can not be far from that which ypu just said so tell me something else The North can not be far from that which ypu just said so tell me something else





Mtschew



Kulli bidi'atul dalala Half baked people like you make people run away from Islamic thread. What is Bid'ah about this? Ring is Bid'ah and the Internet you're using is not?Mtschew