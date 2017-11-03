₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,906,016 members, 3,891,026 topics. Date: Friday, 03 November 2017 at 03:14 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / NNPC & Agip To Increase Power Generation By 480MW - Pictures (2150 Views)
AGIP To Build Refinery In Port Harcourt / Nigeria Set To Boost Oil Production As Agip Begins $13.5b Project / Shiroro Hydro Power Station To Increase Power Generation By 300MW (1) (2) (3) (4)
|NNPC & Agip To Increase Power Generation By 480MW - Pictures by 36govs: 11:30am
@VIVIANGIST
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and the Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) Joint Venture is set to boost the Federal Government power generation aspiration by 480 megawatts (MW) through the completion of its Okpai Phase II Independent Power Project (IPP) by 2019.
This was disclosed in Abuja on Thursday during the inauguration of the Okpai Phase II power project by the Group Managing Director of NNPC Dr. Maikanti Kacalla Baru.
Speaking at the event, Dr. Baru said all partners were working round the clock to deliver on the project in terms of specifications, time and budget.
He said the decision by the partners to embark on the second phase of the Okpai power project was hinged on the enormous success of Okpai Phase I, which he described as the most consistent power plant in the country.
“Although it (Okpai Phase I) was meant to generate 450MW into national grid, it is now generating an average of 300MW due to evacuation challenge. This is a significant addition to the national grid,” he said.
He said the Okpai Phase II project, on completion, would generate additional 480MW into the national grid.
He charged the 12-man committee to work hard and explore the possibility of delivering the project ahead of the 2019 target date, stressing that the project was very critical to the nation’s power aspirations.
The GMD also urged the JV partners to sustain the march towards transforming into an Independent JV in keeping with Presidential approval.
Earlier, the Managing Director of NAOC, Mr. Massimo Insula, who was represented by Mr. Luca Bai, said everything had been put in place to ensure that the Okpai Phase II Project was delivered on schedule.
In his remarks, Deputy CEO of Oando, Mr. Omamofe Boyo, said his company was committed to sustaining the successes recorded in Phase I of the project, assuring that they would work with other partners to ensure prompt and timely delivery of the project.
Ndu Ughamadu
Group General Manager,
Group Public Affairs Division,
NNPC, Abuja.
3rd November, 2017
VIA : http://www.viviangist.ng/nnpc-agip-jv-to-increase-power-generation-by-480mw-pictures/
cC; Lalasticlala
|Re: NNPC & Agip To Increase Power Generation By 480MW - Pictures by uzor2(m): 11:58am
Nice move.
|Re: NNPC & Agip To Increase Power Generation By 480MW - Pictures by mantosa(m): 2:26pm
I commend the move but I'll prefer when government agencies start giving press releases after success have been achieved. "To" gives too much vague hope, instead let it be - NNPC after working so many months were able to achieve 4800 MW.
My belief in Nigeria has been rekindled with many interests towards the 2019 election.
Nigeria will be great and I shall partake of its greatness
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: NNPC & Agip To Increase Power Generation By 480MW - Pictures by ibkgab001: 2:26pm
Ahhhh hope they will not kill the dream
At least Nnwaimakpe will get means to survive
|Re: NNPC & Agip To Increase Power Generation By 480MW - Pictures by semaj23: 2:26pm
Good one
|Re: NNPC & Agip To Increase Power Generation By 480MW - Pictures by ibkgab001: 2:27pm
mantosa:
Elegede
|Re: NNPC & Agip To Increase Power Generation By 480MW - Pictures by cescky(m): 2:27pm
Instagram and Digital government
Talk is cheap
3 Likes
|Re: NNPC & Agip To Increase Power Generation By 480MW - Pictures by castrol180(m): 2:27pm
So many unfulfilled promises since October 1st 1960...
1 Like
|Re: NNPC & Agip To Increase Power Generation By 480MW - Pictures by itsandi(m): 2:28pm
Saying nothing till its done
|Re: NNPC & Agip To Increase Power Generation By 480MW - Pictures by maxtop(m): 2:29pm
We have been hearing this kind of news over 10 years now but we end up sleeping in darkness. What a pity Nigerians don't benefits from this people despite making a huge money from us. Anyways, God dey sha.
|Re: NNPC & Agip To Increase Power Generation By 480MW - Pictures by mantosa(m): 2:30pm
I commend the move but I'll prefer when government agencies start giving press releases after success have been achieved. "To" gives too much vague hope, instead let it be - NNPC after working so many months were able to achieve 4800 MW.
My belief in Nigeria has been rekindled with many interests towards the 2019 election.
Nigeria will be great and I shall partake of its greatness
|Re: NNPC & Agip To Increase Power Generation By 480MW - Pictures by Vantage1000: 2:30pm
Good
|Re: NNPC & Agip To Increase Power Generation By 480MW - Pictures by vengertime: 2:31pm
Government of TO
|Re: NNPC & Agip To Increase Power Generation By 480MW - Pictures by abbaapple: 2:31pm
Campaign don de show face be that! So many fake promise to decieve the gullible masses! Shame!
|Re: NNPC & Agip To Increase Power Generation By 480MW - Pictures by free2ryhme: 2:35pm
story! story!! story!!!
|Re: NNPC & Agip To Increase Power Generation By 480MW - Pictures by AroOkigbo(m): 2:38pm
Whenever I hear "TO", I don't celebrate it.
|Re: NNPC & Agip To Increase Power Generation By 480MW - Pictures by asawanathegreat(m): 2:39pm
Nigeria go beta
|Re: NNPC & Agip To Increase Power Generation By 480MW - Pictures by paradigmshift(m): 2:39pm
very sweet to increase using mouth . gerarahere y'all
|Re: NNPC & Agip To Increase Power Generation By 480MW - Pictures by Aadeyinka(m): 2:41pm
36govs:keep fooling Nigeria till Jesus come, ever since increase power generation, no power supply in country than 20% ,ever failing country, shame
|Re: NNPC & Agip To Increase Power Generation By 480MW - Pictures by AishaBuhari: 2:43pm
Achievements on the media!
#ImpeachBuhari
|Re: NNPC & Agip To Increase Power Generation By 480MW - Pictures by salford1: 2:43pm
that is a lot of generation if true, but what of the backbone transmission and distribution. No point of increased generation if it cant to the consumers.
|Re: NNPC & Agip To Increase Power Generation By 480MW - Pictures by jomoh: 2:51pm
This is very good
|Re: NNPC & Agip To Increase Power Generation By 480MW - Pictures by EnigmaticEnigma(m): 2:51pm
i wish I can line up everybody in government and give them dirty slaps, one by one
|Re: NNPC & Agip To Increase Power Generation By 480MW - Pictures by EnigmaticEnigma(m): 2:53pm
In 2019, they will still be promising you electricity!
Are blacks cursed, or is it just Nigeria
Chai!!
chai, chai, chai
|Re: NNPC & Agip To Increase Power Generation By 480MW - Pictures by EnigmaticEnigma(m): 3:01pm
I wonder when we will rescue this country together? Why are we always letting ourselves down
Just look at the people we elect, sigh!
Yet house members have the audacity to buy cars worth 6billion. How can anything else they say make any kind of sense, if a so called broke country can dole out 6 bill for cars.
It's like a broke man, or rather, a somewhat comfortable man, trying to buy a brand new prado, when he is facing eviction notices.
Won't he first put his house in order, literally
We deserve freedom, we are the many, they are the few.
(0) (Reply)
Adenuga Set To Merge, Re-Brand ETB And Sterling Bank / Challenges Of Naira ATM-Cards Forex Restriction By CBN / Proofreading And Editing Services In Nigeria !
Viewing this topic: aji2015, Feelingfree, psalmistkakah(m), weighadsef, trendytrendz, sowetto(m) and 17 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 2