Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / NNPC & Agip To Increase Power Generation By 480MW - Pictures (2150 Views)

AGIP To Build Refinery In Port Harcourt / Nigeria Set To Boost Oil Production As Agip Begins $13.5b Project / Shiroro Hydro Power Station To Increase Power Generation By 300MW (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

@VIVIANGIST



The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and the Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) Joint Venture is set to boost the Federal Government power generation aspiration by 480 megawatts (MW) through the completion of its Okpai Phase II Independent Power Project (IPP) by 2019.



This was disclosed in Abuja on Thursday during the inauguration of the Okpai Phase II power project by the Group Managing Director of NNPC Dr. Maikanti Kacalla Baru.



Speaking at the event, Dr. Baru said all partners were working round the clock to deliver on the project in terms of specifications, time and budget.



He said the decision by the partners to embark on the second phase of the Okpai power project was hinged on the enormous success of Okpai Phase I, which he described as the most consistent power plant in the country.



“Although it (Okpai Phase I) was meant to generate 450MW into national grid, it is now generating an average of 300MW due to evacuation challenge. This is a significant addition to the national grid,” he said.



He said the Okpai Phase II project, on completion, would generate additional 480MW into the national grid.



He charged the 12-man committee to work hard and explore the possibility of delivering the project ahead of the 2019 target date, stressing that the project was very critical to the nation’s power aspirations.



The GMD also urged the JV partners to sustain the march towards transforming into an Independent JV in keeping with Presidential approval.



Earlier, the Managing Director of NAOC, Mr. Massimo Insula, who was represented by Mr. Luca Bai, said everything had been put in place to ensure that the Okpai Phase II Project was delivered on schedule.



In his remarks, Deputy CEO of Oando, Mr. Omamofe Boyo, said his company was committed to sustaining the successes recorded in Phase I of the project, assuring that they would work with other partners to ensure prompt and timely delivery of the project.



Ndu Ughamadu

Group General Manager,

Group Public Affairs Division,

NNPC, Abuja.

3rd November, 2017



VIA :



cC; Lalasticlala The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and the Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) Joint Venture is set to boost the Federal Government power generation aspiration by 480 megawatts (MW) through the completion of its Okpai Phase II Independent Power Project (IPP) by 2019.This was disclosed in Abuja on Thursday during the inauguration of the Okpai Phase II power project by the Group Managing Director of NNPC Dr. Maikanti Kacalla Baru.Speaking at the event, Dr. Baru said all partners were working round the clock to deliver on the project in terms of specifications, time and budget.He said the decision by the partners to embark on the second phase of the Okpai power project was hinged on the enormous success of Okpai Phase I, which he described as the most consistent power plant in the country.“Although it (Okpai Phase I) was meant to generate 450MW into national grid, it is now generating an average of 300MW due to evacuation challenge. This is a significant addition to the national grid,” he said.He said the Okpai Phase II project, on completion, would generate additional 480MW into the national grid.He charged the 12-man committee to work hard and explore the possibility of delivering the project ahead of the 2019 target date, stressing that the project was very critical to the nation’s power aspirations.The GMD also urged the JV partners to sustain the march towards transforming into an Independent JV in keeping with Presidential approval.Earlier, the Managing Director of NAOC, Mr. Massimo Insula, who was represented by Mr. Luca Bai, said everything had been put in place to ensure that the Okpai Phase II Project was delivered on schedule.In his remarks, Deputy CEO of Oando, Mr. Omamofe Boyo, said his company was committed to sustaining the successes recorded in Phase I of the project, assuring that they would work with other partners to ensure prompt and timely delivery of the project.Ndu UghamaduGroup General Manager,Group Public Affairs Division,NNPC, Abuja.3rd November, 2017VIA : http://www.viviangist.ng/nnpc-agip-jv-to-increase-power-generation-by-480mw-pictures/ cC; Lalasticlala

Nice move.

I commend the move but I'll prefer when government agencies start giving press releases after success have been achieved. "To" gives too much vague hope, instead let it be - NNPC after working so many months were able to achieve 4800 MW.



My belief in Nigeria has been rekindled with many interests towards the 2019 election.



Nigeria will be great and I shall partake of its greatness 6 Likes 1 Share

Ahhhh hope they will not kill the dream





At least Nnwaimakpe will get means to survive

Good one

mantosa:

E



Elegede Elegede

Instagram and Digital government



Talk is cheap 3 Likes

So many unfulfilled promises since October 1st 1960... 1 Like

Saying nothing till its done

We have been hearing this kind of news over 10 years now but we end up sleeping in darkness. What a pity Nigerians don't benefits from this people despite making a huge money from us. Anyways, God dey sha.

I commend the move but I'll prefer when government agencies start giving press releases after success have been achieved. "To" gives too much vague hope, instead let it be - NNPC after working so many months were able to achieve 4800 MW.



My belief in Nigeria has been rekindled with many interests towards the 2019 election.



Nigeria will be great and I shall partake of its greatness

Good

Government of TO

Campaign don de show face be that! So many fake promise to decieve the gullible masses! Shame!

story! story!! story!!!

Whenever I hear "TO", I don't celebrate it.

Nigeria go beta

very sweet to increase using mouth . gerarahere y'all

36govs:

@VIVIANGIST



The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and the Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) Joint Venture is set to boost the Federal Government power generation aspiration by 480 megawatts (MW) through the completion of its Okpai Phase II Independent Power Project (IPP) by 2019.



This was disclosed in Abuja on Thursday during the inauguration of the Okpai Phase II power project by the Group Managing Director of NNPC Dr. Maikanti Kacalla Baru.



Speaking at the event, Dr. Baru said all partners were working round the clock to deliver on the project in terms of specifications, time and budget.



He said the decision by the partners to embark on the second phase of the Okpai power project was hinged on the enormous success of Okpai Phase I, which he described as the most consistent power plant in the country.



“Although it (Okpai Phase I) was meant to generate 450MW into national grid, it is now generating an average of 300MW due to evacuation challenge. This is a significant addition to the national grid,” he said.



He said the Okpai Phase II project, on completion, would generate additional 480MW into the national grid.



He charged the 12-man committee to work hard and explore the possibility of delivering the project ahead of the 2019 target date, stressing that the project was very critical to the nation’s power aspirations.



The GMD also urged the JV partners to sustain the march towards transforming into an Independent JV in keeping with Presidential approval.



Earlier, the Managing Director of NAOC, Mr. Massimo Insula, who was represented by Mr. Luca Bai, said everything had been put in place to ensure that the Okpai Phase II Project was delivered on schedule.



In his remarks, Deputy CEO of Oando, Mr. Omamofe Boyo, said his company was committed to sustaining the successes recorded in Phase I of the project, assuring that they would work with other partners to ensure prompt and timely delivery of the project.



Ndu Ughamadu

Group General Manager,

Group Public Affairs Division,

NNPC, Abuja.

3rd November, 2017



VIA : http://www.viviangist.ng/nnpc-agip-jv-to-increase-power-generation-by-480mw-pictures/



cC; Lalasticlala keep fooling Nigeria till Jesus come, ever since increase power generation, no power supply in country than 20% ,ever failing country, shame keep fooling Nigeria till Jesus come, ever since increase power generation, no power supply in country than 20% ,ever failing country, shame

Achievements on the media!



#ImpeachBuhari

that is a lot of generation if true, but what of the backbone transmission and distribution. No point of increased generation if it cant to the consumers.

This is very good

i wish I can line up everybody in government and give them dirty slaps, one by one





Are blacks cursed, or is it just Nigeria



Chai!!



chai, chai, chai In 2019, they will still be promising you electricity!Are blacks cursed, or is it just NigeriaChai!!chai, chai, chai