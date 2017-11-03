₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Regina Chukwu In Cleavage-Baring Flowing Gown (Photos) by GidifeedNews: 12:08pm
Actress, Regina Chukwu, is just one beauty one cannot take eyes away from because despite blessed with two children, she still maintains that beauty.
Many would have allowed situation of the day affect them or feel they are too old for some things but for her, it’s all about looking good.
The actress looked gorgeous recently when she travelled to the US for an award ceremony where she looked stunning.
Regina has done well for herself as she continues to enjoy her life with her two children and indeed, God has been really faithful to her considering the fact that she has no one to run to in times of need since the demise of her hubby many years ago.
See more photos below....
http://news.nollyzone.com/actress-regina-chuckwu-looking-cute-new-photos/
|Re: Regina Chukwu In Cleavage-Baring Flowing Gown (Photos) by teebankz10(m): 12:10pm
Nice dress
Nice skin
And what a pretty woman she is.
|Re: Regina Chukwu In Cleavage-Baring Flowing Gown (Photos) by Rokia2(f): 12:12pm
Nice but the dress is not flattering on her.
|Re: Regina Chukwu In Cleavage-Baring Flowing Gown (Photos) by NaijaCelebrity: 12:13pm
hmmmm if i hear?
Rokia2:
|Re: Regina Chukwu In Cleavage-Baring Flowing Gown (Photos) by sirvictor21(m): 12:41pm
If I hear say pesin no de service her
|Re: Regina Chukwu In Cleavage-Baring Flowing Gown (Photos) by nairavsdollars: 2:42pm
Until I see her face without makeup, then...
|Re: Regina Chukwu In Cleavage-Baring Flowing Gown (Photos) by omooba969: 2:42pm
Wow! This is a meaningful development to the nigerian economy...mtcheew.
Nigerians & shenanigans are like -
|Re: Regina Chukwu In Cleavage-Baring Flowing Gown (Photos) by Alisegun(m): 2:43pm
Wow she is beautiful
|Re: Regina Chukwu In Cleavage-Baring Flowing Gown (Photos) by Boyooosa(m): 2:44pm
Cool
|Re: Regina Chukwu In Cleavage-Baring Flowing Gown (Photos) by mccoy47(m): 2:44pm
Hoes! hoes!! EVERYWHERE!!!
|Re: Regina Chukwu In Cleavage-Baring Flowing Gown (Photos) by wunmi590(m): 2:44pm
Ok
|Re: Regina Chukwu In Cleavage-Baring Flowing Gown (Photos) by dabossman(m): 2:44pm
Don't squeeze 'em bullets in too hard. Give them room to breath.
#biggiesmalls get it?
Lovely dress though.
|Re: Regina Chukwu In Cleavage-Baring Flowing Gown (Photos) by free2ryhme: 2:46pm
GidifeedNews:
this old cargo no go let us hear word again
carry stretch marks dey torture our eyes
|Re: Regina Chukwu In Cleavage-Baring Flowing Gown (Photos) by ylaa(f): 2:46pm
Regina chukwu
Regina God
|Re: Regina Chukwu In Cleavage-Baring Flowing Gown (Photos) by popelix: 2:46pm
Igbo's and beauty... can't say for tiger face fifu
|Re: Regina Chukwu In Cleavage-Baring Flowing Gown (Photos) by TeeAL(m): 2:47pm
not nice
|Re: Regina Chukwu In Cleavage-Baring Flowing Gown (Photos) by sanerugwei: 2:47pm
Why she come resemble Tiwa Savage for that third photo..
|Re: Regina Chukwu In Cleavage-Baring Flowing Gown (Photos) by bastien: 2:47pm
Nice top
|Re: Regina Chukwu In Cleavage-Baring Flowing Gown (Photos) by dabossman(m): 2:47pm
|Re: Regina Chukwu In Cleavage-Baring Flowing Gown (Photos) by cawetih: 2:48pm
|Re: Regina Chukwu In Cleavage-Baring Flowing Gown (Photos) by LuvU2(f): 2:50pm
teebankz10:Thats a bad quote frm Bill Gates. Don't accept it cos its frm a famous man. Use ur brain lol. People re not in control of their lives, being poor is not a sin. peace#
|Re: Regina Chukwu In Cleavage-Baring Flowing Gown (Photos) by xawev: 2:50pm
.
|Re: Regina Chukwu In Cleavage-Baring Flowing Gown (Photos) by MikkyDaniel: 2:51pm
but who is this one na?
|Re: Regina Chukwu In Cleavage-Baring Flowing Gown (Photos) by holluwai(m): 2:56pm
Which kind dress be this one nitori Olorun.
|Re: Regina Chukwu In Cleavage-Baring Flowing Gown (Photos) by nnokwa042(m): 3:00pm
When I never commot for naija if I hear Nigerian musician say his about to embark on European countries tour I dey wonder DAT time na when i land Austria I come know the koko ,na African bars wey dey Europe dem dey perform,the day davido come Austria na bar wey fit contain 80 people ;Dlater we buy henessy he drink,if u tell any European do you know Dr Alban is Nigerian they will shout cus all them know him go ask any European who is kiss Daniel ,like this girl wey go america take award she visit america for first the first time then go where his village wey dey america dey do new yam festival them give her yam chop now the yam don turn to award
|Re: Regina Chukwu In Cleavage-Baring Flowing Gown (Photos) by gerreer5: 3:04pm
gorgeous
