Many would have allowed situation of the day affect them or feel they are too old for some things but for her, it’s all about looking good.



The actress looked gorgeous recently when she travelled to the US for an award ceremony where she looked stunning.



Regina has done well for herself as she continues to enjoy her life with her two children and indeed, God has been really faithful to her considering the fact that she has no one to run to in times of need since the demise of her hubby many years ago.



See more photos below....







Nice dress

Nice skin

And what a pretty woman she is. 1 Like

Nice but the dress is not flattering on her.

Rokia2:

Nice but the dress is not flattering on her. hmmmm if i hear?

If I hear say pesin no de service her

Until I see her face without makeup, then...

This is a meaningful development to the nigerian economy...mtcheew.



Nigerians & shenanigans are like - Wow!This is a meaningful development to the nigerian economy...mtcheew.Nigerians & shenanigans are like -

Wow she is beautiful

Cool

Hoes! hoes!! EVERYWHERE!!!

Ok

Don't squeeze 'em bullets in too hard. Give them room to breath.



#biggiesmalls get it?



Lovely dress though.

GidifeedNews:

this old cargo no go let us hear word again



carry stretch marks dey torture our eyes this old cargo no go let us hear word againcarry stretch marks dey torture our eyes

Regina chukwu

Regina God

Igbo's and beauty... can't say for tiger face fifu

not nice

Why she come resemble Tiwa Savage for that third photo..

Nice top

teebankz10:

Nice dress

Nice skin

And what a pretty woman she is. Thats a bad quote frm Bill Gates. Don't accept it cos its frm a famous man. Use ur brain lol. People re not in control of their lives, being poor is not a sin. peace# Thats a bad quote frm Bill Gates. Don't accept it cos its frm a famous man. Use ur brain lol. People re not in control of their lives, being poor is not a sin. peace#

.

but who is this one na?

Which kind dress be this one nitori Olorun.

When I never commot for naija if I hear Nigerian musician say his about to embark on European countries tour I dey wonder DAT time na when i land Austria I come know the koko ,na African bars wey dey Europe dem dey perform,the day davido come Austria na bar wey fit contain 80 people ;Dlater we buy henessy he drink,if u tell any European do you know Dr Alban is Nigerian they will shout cus all them know him go ask any European who is kiss Daniel ,like this girl wey go america take award she visit america for first the first time then go where his village wey dey america dey do new yam festival them give her yam chop now the yam don turn to award