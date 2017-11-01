₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|‘I Am Keeping Myself For Anthony Joshua’ – Pretty Nigerian Lady Says by Adverts247: 4:36pm
This pretty Nigerian lady, Scholastica Joseph, has joined the likes of Halima Abubakar, Toke Makinwa, Uriel and more to declare their love for British-Nigerian boxer, Anthony Joshua.
See her post below…
|Re: ‘I Am Keeping Myself For Anthony Joshua’ – Pretty Nigerian Lady Says by teebankz10(m): 4:37pm
With that skinny body
Anthony J will f*ck your destiny out
|Re: ‘I Am Keeping Myself For Anthony Joshua’ – Pretty Nigerian Lady Says by kunlesufyan(m): 4:39pm
Ediot!!!!
|Re: ‘I Am Keeping Myself For Anthony Joshua’ – Pretty Nigerian Lady Says by dingbang(m): 4:39pm
One man's treasure is another man's garbage
|Re: ‘I Am Keeping Myself For Anthony Joshua’ – Pretty Nigerian Lady Says by Smellymouth: 4:40pm
Them say make crocodiles come out; see this lizard dey come out..
Lookatyew..
|Re: ‘I Am Keeping Myself For Anthony Joshua’ – Pretty Nigerian Lady Says by Smellymouth: 4:41pm
teebankz10:
No chills.
|Re: ‘I Am Keeping Myself For Anthony Joshua’ – Pretty Nigerian Lady Says by teebankz10(m): 4:48pm
Smellymouth:
|Re: ‘I Am Keeping Myself For Anthony Joshua’ – Pretty Nigerian Lady Says by Dangerousboy(m): 4:49pm
Smellymouth:hahahahaha
|Re: ‘I Am Keeping Myself For Anthony Joshua’ – Pretty Nigerian Lady Says by JON01: 5:00pm
Another girl ah! What will I do JESUS? Eh
|Re: ‘I Am Keeping Myself For Anthony Joshua’ – Pretty Nigerian Lady Says by Seeker17(m): 5:01pm
All these girls won't mind being 2nd of 3rd wives so long it's Aj
|Re: ‘I Am Keeping Myself For Anthony Joshua’ – Pretty Nigerian Lady Says by Rokia2(f): 5:06pm
I think Rob Kardashian may fall for her. Let her try to get in contact with him. if blac chyna fake a whole relationship with him and make him spend 100k on plastic surgery then this sister can surely fool him into believing she's a virgin.
Let her try Rob Kardashian dreams do come true.
|Re: ‘I Am Keeping Myself For Anthony Joshua’ – Pretty Nigerian Lady Says by Olachase(m): 5:11pm
Are you saying you are a Virgin? If you called yourself a Virgin then my mom too is a Virgin #iyaff come lemme be going.
|Re: ‘I Am Keeping Myself For Anthony Joshua’ – Pretty Nigerian Lady Says by lalanice(f): 5:12pm
Anthony Joshua yaff suffer sha
|Re: ‘I Am Keeping Myself For Anthony Joshua’ – Pretty Nigerian Lady Says by Seamanss: 5:22pm
Rokia2:
Hi, sorry, I sent you a mail, I don't know if you have seen it or not but if you have, kindly reply to this mail tecyn@yahoo.com, the one I opened my profile with I logged out by error and I can't seem to remember the exact password, so please mail me with that one, thanks.
|Re: ‘I Am Keeping Myself For Anthony Joshua’ – Pretty Nigerian Lady Says by BruncleZuma: 5:32pm
Success has so many friends, that's how my street hustlers heard I work in the oil and gas industry dem never let me rest ...abeg who wan refill gas holla at your man.
|Re: ‘I Am Keeping Myself For Anthony Joshua’ – Pretty Nigerian Lady Says by fastgyal(f): 5:32pm
The same way you used your mouth to say this, is the same way you'll use your mouth to beg bro Joshua in church to marry you after you clock forty.
By the way, I've been asking myself why true love is so hard to find
|Re: ‘I Am Keeping Myself For Anthony Joshua’ – Pretty Nigerian Lady Says by Jupxter: 5:32pm
People like shiny things
|Re: ‘I Am Keeping Myself For Anthony Joshua’ – Pretty Nigerian Lady Says by LuvU2(f): 5:32pm
Seems AJ likes bbw only
|Re: ‘I Am Keeping Myself For Anthony Joshua’ – Pretty Nigerian Lady Says by dee02(m): 5:32pm
This girl slurped my balls last night and she is here talking about keeping herself for Anthony Joshua
|Re: ‘I Am Keeping Myself For Anthony Joshua’ – Pretty Nigerian Lady Says by NoFavors: 5:32pm
Slay queens have taken over Nairaland
Omashe o
|Re: ‘I Am Keeping Myself For Anthony Joshua’ – Pretty Nigerian Lady Says by yeyerolling: 5:32pm
teebankz10:anthony na one minute man. Na y he dey always gass our at round 5 in the ring
|Re: ‘I Am Keeping Myself For Anthony Joshua’ – Pretty Nigerian Lady Says by johnstar(m): 5:33pm
Kip on deceiving urself
Only Nigerian gals dey do dis kind tn
Na to marry white woman sure pasa for me
Dm go dey wait for man wey don get money finish
Useless nigeria gals
Quote me and die
|Re: ‘I Am Keeping Myself For Anthony Joshua’ – Pretty Nigerian Lady Says by Jerrypolo(m): 5:33pm
You better keep it deep in the freezer. He won't be coming for you soon.
MODIFIED.
At all!!!.
|Re: ‘I Am Keeping Myself For Anthony Joshua’ – Pretty Nigerian Lady Says by emmybernard(m): 5:34pm
This one Na news? Next page please
|Re: ‘I Am Keeping Myself For Anthony Joshua’ – Pretty Nigerian Lady Says by kolafolabi(m): 5:34pm
Oh babe, He's not interested in you
|Re: ‘I Am Keeping Myself For Anthony Joshua’ – Pretty Nigerian Lady Says by muller101(m): 5:34pm
Nonsense
|Re: ‘I Am Keeping Myself For Anthony Joshua’ – Pretty Nigerian Lady Says by asawanathegreat(m): 5:34pm
Just negodu dis idiot wey no even fine small. Wetin Joshua won do with?
|Re: ‘I Am Keeping Myself For Anthony Joshua’ – Pretty Nigerian Lady Says by cashlurd(m): 5:34pm
I wonder what is left to be kept..... Smh
|Re: ‘I Am Keeping Myself For Anthony Joshua’ – Pretty Nigerian Lady Says by AishaBuhari: 5:34pm
Women are gradually turning into potholes and fast loosing their dignity these days...
|Re: ‘I Am Keeping Myself For Anthony Joshua’ – Pretty Nigerian Lady Says by asawanathegreat(m): 5:34pm
Just negodu dis idiot wey no even fine small. Wetin Joshua won do with u?
|Re: ‘I Am Keeping Myself For Anthony Joshua’ – Pretty Nigerian Lady Says by Swizdoe(m): 5:34pm
This one wey look like parboiled rice sef dey chook mouth...
|Re: ‘I Am Keeping Myself For Anthony Joshua’ – Pretty Nigerian Lady Says by Boyooosa(m): 5:34pm
He is also keeping himself for you na, shebi na because of u in mama born am
