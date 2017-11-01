Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / ‘I Am Keeping Myself For Anthony Joshua’ – Pretty Nigerian Lady Says (8801 Views)

See her post below…



Source : http://www.inout9ja.com/2017/11/i-am-keeping-myself-for-anthony-joshua.html This pretty Nigerian lady, Scholastica Joseph, has joined the likes of Halima Abubakar, Toke Makinwa, Uriel and more to declare their love for British-Nigerian boxer, Anthony Joshua.



Anthony J will f*ck your destiny out With that skinny bodyAnthony J will f*ck your destiny out 36 Likes 1 Share

Ediot!!!! 6 Likes

One man's treasure is another man's garbage

Them say make crocodiles come out; see this lizard dey come out..



Lookatyew.. 46 Likes

teebankz10:

With that skinny body

Anthony J will f*ck your destiny out

No chills. No chills. 9 Likes

Smellymouth:





No chills. 1 Like

Smellymouth:



No chills. hahahahaha hahahahaha 1 Like

Another girl ah! What will I do JESUS? Eh

All these girls won't mind being 2nd of 3rd wives so long it's Aj

if blac chyna fake a whole relationship with him and make him spend 100k on plastic surgery then this sister can surely fool him into believing she's a virgin.





Let her try Rob Kardashian dreams do come true. I think Rob Kardashian may fall for her. Let her try to get in contact with him.

Are you saying you are a Virgin? If you called yourself a Virgin then my mom too is a Virgin #iyaff come lemme be going.

Anthony Joshua yaff suffer sha 1 Like

Rokia2:

I think Rob Kardashian may fall for her. Let her try to get in contact with him. if blac chyna fake a whole relationship with him and make him spend 100k on plastic surgery then this sister can surely fool him into believing she's a virgin.





Let her try Rob Kardashian dreams do come true.

Hi, sorry, I sent you a mail, I don't know if you have seen it or not but if you have, kindly reply to this mail tecyn@yahoo.com, the one I opened my profile with I logged out by error and I can't seem to remember the exact password, so please mail me with that one, thanks.





Success has so many friends, that's how my street hustlers heard I work in the oil and gas industry dem never let me rest ...abeg who wan refill gas holla at your man.



By the way, I've been asking myself why true love is so hard to find The same way you used your mouth to say this, is the same way you'll use your mouth to beg bro Joshua in church to marry you after you clock forty.

People like shiny things

Seems AJ likes bbw only

This girl slurped my balls last night and she is here talking about keeping herself for Anthony Joshua

Slay queens have taken over Nairaland



Omashe o

teebankz10:

With that skinny body

Anthony J will f*ck your destiny out anthony na one minute man. Na y he dey always gass our at round 5 in the ring anthony na one minute man. Na y he dey always gass our at round 5 in the ring

Kip on deceiving urself







Only Nigerian gals dey do dis kind tn



Na to marry white woman sure pasa for me





Dm go dey wait for man wey don get money finish



Useless nigeria gals





Quote me and die 2 Likes

You better keep it deep in the freezer. He won't be coming for you soon.





MODIFIED.



At all!!!.

This one Na news? Next page please

Oh babe, He's not interested in you

Nonsense

Just negodu dis idiot wey no even fine small. Wetin Joshua won do with?

I wonder what is left to be kept..... Smh

Women are gradually turning into potholes and fast loosing their dignity these days... 2 Likes

Just negodu dis idiot wey no even fine small. Wetin Joshua won do with u?

This one wey look like parboiled rice sef dey chook mouth...